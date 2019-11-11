More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Kentucky takes the top spot

By Rob DausterNov 11, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
There was definitely some shuffling at the top of the rankings this week.

Kentucky jumped up to No. 1 after they, as the No. 2 team in the country, knocked off then-No. 1 Michigan State. The Spartans fell to No. 4, behind No. 2 Louisville – who looked awesome in two wins, including a road win against Miami – and No. 3 Duke – who knocked off No. 5 Kansas.

To be perfectly frank, I don’t really see all that much difference between the teams in the top five, and if you were going to tell me that any one of them actually was the best team in college basketball, I might believe it.

Hell, I think that Villanova and Gonzaga probably belong somewhere in that conversation, too. Maybe even a team like Arizona or Washington as well.

It’s early in the year so these things are going to constantly change, but this is where I currently stand.

1. KENTUCKY (2-0, Last week: 2)
2. LOUISVILLE (2-0, 4)
3. DUKE (2-0, 6)
4. MICHIGAN STATE (1-1, 1)
5. KANSAS (1-1, 3)
6. VILLANOVA (1-0, 5)
7. GONZAGA (2-0, 8)
8. MARYLAND (2-0, 9)
9. VIRGINIA (2-0, 10)
10. TEXAS TECH (2-0, 11)
11. OREGON (2-0, 12)
12. SETON HALL (2-0, 13)
13. NORTH CAROLINA (2-0, 14)
14. ARIZONA (2-0, 16)
15. UTAH STATE (2-0, 15)
16. SAINT MARY’S (1-0, 17)
17. XAVIER (2-0, 18)
18. LSU (1-0, 19)
19. FLORIDA (1-1, 7)
20. MEMPHIS (2-0, 21)
21. WASHINGTON (1-0, NR)
22. AUBURN (2-0, 22)
23. TENNESSEE (1-0, 23)
24. OHIO STATE (2-0, 25)
25. TEXAS (2-0, NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Washington, No. 25 Texs
DROPPED OUT: No. 20 Baylor, No. 24 VCU

No. 21 Arizona routs Illinois 90-69 behind freshman trio

Associated PressNov 11, 2019, 1:25 AM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nico Mannion dropped in floaters, got into the lane and whipped passes through traffic.

Josh Green drained 3-pointers, finished at the rim and played lockdown defense.

Zeke Nnaji bulled his way to the basket, knocked down midrange jumpers.

It’s just the second game of the season, but Arizona’s heralded freshman trio is playing as advertised.

Mannion scored 23 points, Green added 20 and Nnaji had 19 in No. 21 Arizona’s 90-69 rout over Illinois on Sunday night.

“The three freshman were spectacular tonight in their second game,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “Each of them were really, really good.”

Arizona (2-0) was good at both ends, shooting 56% while nabbing 14 steals. The Wildcats turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 17-2 second-half run behind Mannion, Green and Nnaji.

Nnaji made 9 of 12 shots, Mannion had nine assists and Green was 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

“Everyone played sound tonight,” Mannion said. “We had four, five guys in double digits and the guys who weren’t in double digits were doing their thing, locking up on defense, making the right plays.”

Illinois (2-1) was able to hang with the Wildcats in the first half of a high-level game with more than two dozen NBA scouts on hand.

The Illini went cold in the second half and struggled holding onto the ball, turning it over 22 times.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 15 points and Trent Frazier added 14.

“It doesn’t matter what offense we run, we’re finding way to turn the ball over,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Arizona doesn’t pressure. They let you just run your stuff and it’s a frustrating trend.”

Sunday night’s game was the first big test for both teams.

Arizona used its size advantage to open the season with a blowout victory over Northern Arizona.

Illinois needed overtime to beat Nicholls State at home and blew out undersized Grand Canyon in a rowdy atmosphere Friday.

The GCU part got the Illini ready for another of college basketball’s best atmospheres at McKale Center.

Illinois made seven of its first eight shots and Frazier had eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes.

“This is my third year, playing in these crazy environments is nothing new to me,” Frazier said.

Mannion matched him, scoring on a 3, a floater, a putback and set up Nnaji for a dunk with a baseball pass in traffic .

The offensive show continued the rest of the half. Frazier had 12 points and Illinois hit 15 of 27 shots.

Mannion had 11 points, Arizona went 16 for 30 and led 39-38 on Max Hazard’s last-second 3-pointer .

Arizona tightened up on defense to start the second half and went on an early 8-0 run to go up nine.

Illinois answered with a 7-0 run, but Arizona’s freshman took over and the Wildcats scored 15 straight points to go up 68-52.

Illinois went 5:11 without a field goal during the run and shot 10 of 26 in the second half.

“When they went on that 15-0 run, that was pretty much game,” Dosunmu said.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois was long and athletic enough to hold its own against a Top-25 team like Arizona, but must cut down on the turnovers and get a better offensive flow.

Arizona’s talented freshman can take the Wildcats a long way if they keep playing like this.

ARIZONA’S TURNOVERS

Illinois wasn’t the only team to struggle with turnovers. Arizona had 16, including five by Mannion, that led to 15 points for Illinois.

“Sixteen turnovers are too many,” Miller said. “I would say a few of them happened because it’s only the second time we’ve played this year and we need to get used to being out there.”

NO KOFI

Kori Cockburn, Illinois’s 7-foot freshman, dominated against Grand Canyon, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

He was not nearly as much of a factor Sunday night thanks to Arizona’s defense, finishing with nine points and seven rebounds.

“Kofi had that monster game and just dominated in the paint, we knew they were going to double team him,” Frazier said. “We just didn’t do a good job of pump faking and skipping it to the other side. We need to do a better job of following the game plan and executing on offense.”

UP NEXT

Illinois hosts Hawaii on Nov. 18.

Arizona hosts San Jose State on Thursday.

Touching scenes as Michigan State honors Cassius Winston’s brother

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Cassius Winston suited up on Sunday night.

He didn’t have to. He wasn’t expected to. After staying with the Winston family until 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo let Cassius know that it was up to him. If he wanted to play, his teammates had his back. If he decided that taking the court just 24 hours after his younger brother died was too much, then his team had his back then, too.

Zachary Winston, who was a sophomore on the Albion College (Division III) basketball team, died when he was struck by a train around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said that they believe he stepped in front of the train intentionally.

Cassius ultimately made the decision to take the court, which led to some heart-wrenching but beautiful moments.

Like this one, between Cassius and Khy, the younger Winston brother who was a teammate of Zach’s at Albion:

Or this one, when the entire building stood silent for 30 seconds to honor the memory of a member of the Michigan State basketball family:

Or this one, a subtle arm around the shoulder from a teammate that’s hurting, too:

Or this one, where Winston knocks down his first shot of the game:

Winston would on to score 17 points and hand out 11 assists in a blowout win, but the outcome game didn’t really matter. The Spartans were playing Binghamton. They weren’t losing this game, regardless of who was on the floor.

No, this was about the game itself.

This was about making sure Cassius was surrounded by teammates and family and people he knows love him. As one person in the Michigan State program told me, “I’ve never seen three brothers closer than Cash was with his.” And since they were local, that meant that everyone in the Michigan State program knew Zach as well.

Cassius was hurting the most, but everyone on that team and in that program was and is hurting, too.

The cliche is to say that getting on the court can make you forget, if even for just an hour or two, what you’re dealing, but that’s not really true. Cassius Winston is not stepping on that floor and forgetting about the pain that he’s in and the loss he suffered.

I know more about what Cassius Winston is going through now that I want to, and all I’ll say is this: There’s a comfort that comes with normalcy. There’s a comfort that comes with being around your friends, your teammates, your peers. It’s not about distracting yourself, or finding ways to let you ignore your grief, it’s about being around the people who will put their arm around your shoulder when you need to cry and will lift you back up when you’re done.

What stuck out to me was the final moments.

The game had been over since it started. Winston had been taken out with about five minutes left. He was sitting on the bench as the walk-ons got put into the game. His teammates were standing and celebrating the way teammates do when their walk-ons have a chance to score, and after one possession where the Spartans grabbed four straight offensive rebounds before drawing a foul, Winston was up there with them.

A smile on his face.

Brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston dies after being struck by train

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
Zachary Winston, the younger brother of Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, died on Saturday night when he was struck by a train in Albion, Michigan.

Albion Public Safety chief Scott Kipp told reporters that Zachary intentionally stepped in front of a train as it approached a pedestrian crosswalk just past the Erie Street crossing.

Zachary was a sophomore member of Albion University’s basketball team, along with the youngest Winston brother, Khy. Albion and Michigan State played in an exhibition game in October.

“As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston,” Albion College president Mauri A. Ditzler wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men’s basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile. Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus. He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

“Our hearts go out to his brothers, Khy, who is a freshman at Albion, and Cassius, who is a senior at Michigan State University, his parents and his extended family. We echo the family’s request in asking everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable. It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”

Nwora, Enoch lead No. 5 Louisville past Youngstown St. 78-55

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 4:11 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Louisville, which capitalized on some streaky shooting, to a 78-55 victory in its home opener Sunday over Youngstown State.

The Cardinals (2-0) made the first 11 shots to jump out to a 24-8 lead. They then started the second half making seven of their first nine shots to put away the Penguins (1-1).

The Penguins shot just 35.3% in the first half, but Darius Quisenberry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the Cardinals lead to 38-31 at the break. However, Youngstown State couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half as they missed 13 of their first 17 second-half shots.

Steven Enoch added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Louisville, which also got 16 points from Ryan McMahon. Louisville posted 22 assists, with Darius Perry dishing out a career-best 12.

Perry, a junior guard, also added 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins, which outrebounded Louisville 46-38, with 14 points. Quisenberry added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Youngstown State: After dispatching Division III Thiel College by 48 points in their season opener, the Penguins looked like they would quickly find themselves on the opposite end of such a beatdown Sunday. However, they more than held their own against a bigger Louisville team, using 11 first-half offensive rebounds to generate 16 second-chance points and stay in the game.

Louisville: The Cardinals shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the second straight game. While there were some defensive issues inside during the first half, the Cardinals got those corrected in the second half and eventually put away the Penguins.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State travels to Lafayette, La., on Friday to face Louisiana.

Louisville hosts Indiana State on Wednesday night.

FSU upsets No. 6 Florida 63-51, extends streak to six straight wins in series

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points, M.J. Walker added 12 and Florida State upset No. 6 Florida 63-51 Sunday, extending its series winning streak to six.

The Seminoles (1-1) avoided their first 0-2 start since 2000 thanks to suffocating defense that forced the rival Gators (1-1) into 16 turnovers and a woeful shooting performance. Florida was 14 of 50 from the field, including 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

Florida’s football team scored more points this week that its basketball team.

The Gators, a six-point favorite at home, expected some growing pains from a team that features graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr., three sophomores and five freshmen. They clearly weren’t ready to match Florida State’s intensity.

A sellout crowd witnessed FSU take over late in the first half and really seize control after the break. The Gators went 10 minutes with just one field goal — a dunk on an inbound play — as Florida State pulled ahead 38-25 in the opening minutes of the second half. The ‘Noles went up by 14 on Anthony Polite’s 3-pointer with 9:31 to play.

The Seminoles made 11 of their first 20 shots in the second half. They also finished with five blocked shots and eight steals.

Malik Osborne chipped in 10 points for the visitors.

Keyontae Johnson led the Gators with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Blackshear had 10 points and 13 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games this season.

Florida State had little to worry about down the stretch, a common occurrence against Florida in recent years. The Gators lost to FSU by 17 points in 2017 and by 21 in the season opener last year.

The blowout last November set the tone for Florida’s up-and-down season. The Gators still made the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season under coach Mike White, but White decided to clean house in the offseason.

New roster, similar result.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are the only Power 5 team to open the season with two true road games, losing by two points at Pittsburgh and then bouncing back against Florida, so coach Leonard Hamilton’s team might be better than many expected.

Florida: The Gators probably were overrated to begin the season because of the addition of Blackshear, the country’s most high-profile transfer. They expect their revamped roster to be considerably better and more in sync by the time Southeastern Conference play begins in January.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Hosts Western Carolina on Friday. The Seminoles have won 18 consecutive home openers.

Florida: Hosts Towson on Thursday. The teams last played in 1988.