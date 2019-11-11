CBT Podcast: James Wiseman, Myles Powell and the Monday Overreactions

James Wiseman was ruled ineligible then eligible. Myles Powell was healthy and then he wasn’t. Texas won at Purdue, Baylor blew a lead to Washington, Auburn looked awesome, Florida State looked awesomer and Arizona looked awesomest. Rob Dauster is here to walk you through all of it.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maxey was the best player at the Champions Classic last week, scoring 26 points in the final 30 minutes as the Wildcats picked off then-No. 1 Michigan State.
I wrote about it from Madison Square Garden. Kentucky was looking for a star heading into this season. We didn’t know who their best player was going to be this year, and to be frank, we don’t know for sure if it actually is Maxey or if he just got hot at the right time in the right building.
But if Maxey can end up being something close to the guy that we all saw in the World’s Most Famous Arena on Tuesday night, it is unquestionably a difference-maker for the Wildcats. The knock on this group was that there was no clear answer about who is the go-to guy, who is going to be asked to have the ball in their hands, who is going to be capable of making plays at the end of a clock.
Well, now it seems that we have an answer.
It’s Tyrese Maxey.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Longhorns
Texas went into Mackey Arena on Saturday evening and knocked off No. 23 Purdue, 70-66. There are a number reasons why this performance was impressive, from the emergence of Jericho Sims and Gerald Liddell to how well Matt Coleman played to the toughness shown by Andrew Jones in grabbing the game-sealing rebound and knocking down four straight free throws in the final minute.
But to me, what was so impressive about this win was that Texas actually looked like a competent offensive team. We knew this group was going to be able to guard. They’ve always been able to guard under Shaka Smart, and this season they added defensive mastermind Luke Yaklich to the coaching staff. No, the reason to be bullish on Texas – the reason I think that they are the second-best team in the Big 12 – is because they sliced and diced a good Purdue defense.
There are shooters on this roster. There are multiple playmakers on the floor at any given time. They may not have the lottery pick, but Jericho Sims can do a lot of the same things.
Watch out for the Longhorns.
MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS
THE PAC-12 IS ACTUALLY GOOD
Last season, the Pac-12 was an utter disgrace. The league put three teams in the NCAA tournament because Oregon found a way to win the automatic bid. They got their brains beat in during non-conference play, and there wasn’t a single team from the conference that finished higher than a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament.
This year is an entirely different story.
Five days into the college basketball season, the Pac-12 is 18-1 overall, and there are some pretty good wins in the mix. Arizona smacked around Illinois. Washington beat Baylor on a neutral court. Oregon has a couple of impressive wins over Mountain West teams. Oregon State beat Iowa State. Utah beat Nevada. Hell, the only loss any team in the Pac-12 suffered came when Arizona State lost to Colorado, another Pac-12 team, in China in a non-league game.
At this point last season, the Pac-12 only had three losses to their name. But they had not won a single game against a high-major opponent had seen Washington get blown out by Auburn, Cal get blown out by Yale and USC to lose to a Vanderbilt team that went winless in the SEC.
ARIZONA IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE PAC-12
I came into the season thinking that Oregon would probably be the best team in the conference. After watching them comeback against Baylor on Friday, I thought that Washington would be the best team in the league.
But at this point, I think I’ve come around to the idea that it’s Arizona. Nico Mannion looks like he is going to be the real deal. He put 23 points and eight assists on Ayo Dosunmu and Illinois, who forced Cassius Winston into a nine-turnover game last season. Josh Green is making shots from the perimeter. Zeke Nnaji has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season.
I’m buying this Arizona team early. Get on board while you can.
JADEN MCDANIELS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE
To be clear, I don’t think he’s the best player in the league. I don’t think he’s the most valuable player in the league. Hell, I don’t think that he is either of those things for his own team.
But McDaniels is the guy that is going to determine who wins the Pac-12 this season. He’s just such a weapon in this zone because of his length. Mike Hopkins has been using him at the top (in the two) of his 2-3 zone, and that created a lot of problems for Baylor shooters getting used to his 6-foot-10 frame. And then there are the things that he can do offensively, where he has so much more skill and polish than I initially thought he would.
Put another way, McDaniels was just fantastic during the comeback against Baylor. If the plays like that as opposed to playing like a 195 pound wing that hasn’t quite grown into his height, the Huskies are going to be a nightmare.
FLORIDA IS OVERRATED
I was very surprised by just how slow and small Florida looked when they took on Florida State in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon. Granted, this was a tough matchup for the Gators. The Seminoles overplay passing lanes and switch everything, and that basically dares opponents to try and beat them 1-on-1. That’s tough to deal with for anyone.
But it’s particularly problematic for a Florida team that lacks playmaking and features a point guard that is, relatively speaking, slow and unathletic. Nembhard couldn’t create off the bounce, and when he couldn’t create, Florida’s offense slowed to a crawl.
There aren’t many teams out there that can guard the way Florida State can, and the Gators were certainly not aided by the fact that their good three-point shooters spent Sunday firing up brick after brick, but I’m much more concerned about Florida’s future now than I was before Sunday.
AUBURN’S WIN SAID MORE ABOUT DAVIDSON THAN IT DID ABOUT AUBURN
I really thought Davidson was going to have a chance to win the Atlantic 10 and make a run to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. I’m not sure I believe that anymore, not after they were completely taken out of anything they want to run by Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. Davidson just could not deal with that level of athleticism. They missed roughly 800 layups on Friday, they committed head-scratching, self-inflicted turnovers and they couldn’t keep out of foul trouble thanks to a lack of size inside.
And yet, they were a bucket away from having a chance to win this game on the road.
That’s not a good sign for Auburn.
There was definitely some shuffling at the top of the rankings this week.
Kentucky jumped up to No. 1 after they, as the No. 2 team in the country, knocked off then-No. 1 Michigan State. The Spartans fell to No. 4, behind No. 2 Louisville – who looked awesome in two wins, including a road win against Miami – and No. 3 Duke – who knocked off No. 5 Kansas.
To be perfectly frank, I don’t really see all that much difference between the teams in the top five, and if you were going to tell me that any one of them actually was the best team in college basketball, I might believe it.
Hell, I think that Villanova and Gonzaga probably belong somewhere in that conversation, too. Maybe even a team like Arizona or Washington as well.
It’s early in the year so these things are going to constantly change, but this is where I currently stand.
1. KENTUCKY (2-0, Last week: 2)
2. LOUISVILLE (2-0, 4)
3. DUKE (2-0, 6)
4. MICHIGAN STATE (1-1, 1)
5. KANSAS (1-1, 3)
6. VILLANOVA (1-0, 5)
7. GONZAGA (2-0, 8)
8. MARYLAND (2-0, 9)
9. VIRGINIA (2-0, 10)
10. TEXAS TECH (2-0, 11)
11. OREGON (2-0, 12)
12. SETON HALL (2-0, 13)
13. NORTH CAROLINA (2-0, 14)
14. ARIZONA (2-0, 16)
15. UTAH STATE (2-0, 15)
16. SAINT MARY’S (1-0, 17)
17. XAVIER (2-0, 18)
18. LSU (1-0, 19)
19. FLORIDA (1-1, 7)
20. MEMPHIS (2-0, 21)
21. WASHINGTON (1-0, NR)
22. AUBURN (2-0, 22)
23. TENNESSEE (1-0, 23)
24. OHIO STATE (2-0, 25)
25. TEXAS (2-0, NR)
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Washington, No. 25 Texs
DROPPED OUT: No. 20 Baylor, No. 24 VCU
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nico Mannion dropped in floaters, got into the lane and whipped passes through traffic.
Josh Green drained 3-pointers, finished at the rim and played lockdown defense.
Zeke Nnaji bulled his way to the basket, knocked down midrange jumpers.
It’s just the second game of the season, but Arizona’s heralded freshman trio is playing as advertised.
Mannion scored 23 points, Green added 20 and Nnaji had 19 in No. 21 Arizona’s 90-69 rout over Illinois on Sunday night.
“The three freshman were spectacular tonight in their second game,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “Each of them were really, really good.”
Arizona (2-0) was good at both ends, shooting 56% while nabbing 14 steals. The Wildcats turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 17-2 second-half run behind Mannion, Green and Nnaji.
Nnaji made 9 of 12 shots, Mannion had nine assists and Green was 4 for 7 from 3-point range.
“Everyone played sound tonight,” Mannion said. “We had four, five guys in double digits and the guys who weren’t in double digits were doing their thing, locking up on defense, making the right plays.”
Illinois (2-1) was able to hang with the Wildcats in the first half of a high-level game with more than two dozen NBA scouts on hand.
The Illini went cold in the second half and struggled holding onto the ball, turning it over 22 times.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 15 points and Trent Frazier added 14.
“It doesn’t matter what offense we run, we’re finding way to turn the ball over,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Arizona doesn’t pressure. They let you just run your stuff and it’s a frustrating trend.”
Sunday night’s game was the first big test for both teams.
Arizona used its size advantage to open the season with a blowout victory over Northern Arizona.
Illinois needed overtime to beat Nicholls State at home and blew out undersized Grand Canyon in a rowdy atmosphere Friday.
The GCU part got the Illini ready for another of college basketball’s best atmospheres at McKale Center.
Illinois made seven of its first eight shots and Frazier had eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes.
“This is my third year, playing in these crazy environments is nothing new to me,” Frazier said.
Mannion matched him, scoring on a 3, a floater, a putback and set up Nnaji for a dunk with a baseball pass in traffic .
The offensive show continued the rest of the half. Frazier had 12 points and Illinois hit 15 of 27 shots.
Mannion had 11 points, Arizona went 16 for 30 and led 39-38 on Max Hazard’s last-second 3-pointer .
Arizona tightened up on defense to start the second half and went on an early 8-0 run to go up nine.
Illinois answered with a 7-0 run, but Arizona’s freshman took over and the Wildcats scored 15 straight points to go up 68-52.
Illinois went 5:11 without a field goal during the run and shot 10 of 26 in the second half.
“When they went on that 15-0 run, that was pretty much game,” Dosunmu said.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois was long and athletic enough to hold its own against a Top-25 team like Arizona, but must cut down on the turnovers and get a better offensive flow.
Arizona’s talented freshman can take the Wildcats a long way if they keep playing like this.
ARIZONA’S TURNOVERS
Illinois wasn’t the only team to struggle with turnovers. Arizona had 16, including five by Mannion, that led to 15 points for Illinois.
“Sixteen turnovers are too many,” Miller said. “I would say a few of them happened because it’s only the second time we’ve played this year and we need to get used to being out there.”
NO KOFI
Kori Cockburn, Illinois’s 7-foot freshman, dominated against Grand Canyon, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
He was not nearly as much of a factor Sunday night thanks to Arizona’s defense, finishing with nine points and seven rebounds.
“Kofi had that monster game and just dominated in the paint, we knew they were going to double team him,” Frazier said. “We just didn’t do a good job of pump faking and skipping it to the other side. We need to do a better job of following the game plan and executing on offense.”
UP NEXT
Illinois hosts Hawaii on Nov. 18.
Touching scenes as Michigan State honors Cassius Winston’s brother
Cassius Winston suited up on Sunday night.
He didn’t have to. He wasn’t expected to. After staying with the Winston family until 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo let Cassius know that it was up to him. If he wanted to play, his teammates had his back. If he decided that taking the court just 24 hours after his younger brother died was too much, then his team had his back then, too.
Zachary Winston, who was a sophomore on the Albion College (Division III) basketball team, died when he was struck by a train around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said that they believe he stepped in front of the train intentionally.
Cassius ultimately made the decision to take the court, which led to some heart-wrenching but beautiful moments.
Like this one, between Cassius and Khy, the younger Winston brother who was a teammate of Zach’s at Albion:
Or this one, when the entire building stood silent for 30 seconds to honor the memory of a member of the Michigan State basketball family:
Or this one, a subtle arm around the shoulder from a teammate that’s hurting, too:
Or this one, where Winston knocks down his first shot of the game:
Winston would on to score 17 points and hand out 11 assists in a blowout win, but the outcome game didn’t really matter. The Spartans were playing Binghamton. They weren’t losing this game, regardless of who was on the floor.
No, this was about the game itself.
This was about making sure Cassius was surrounded by teammates and family and people he knows love him. As one person in the Michigan State program told me, “I’ve never seen three brothers closer than Cash was with his.” And since they were local, that meant that everyone in the Michigan State program knew Zach as well.
Cassius was hurting the most, but everyone on that team and in that program was and is hurting, too.
The cliche is to say that getting on the court can make you forget, if even for just an hour or two, what you’re dealing, but that’s not really true. Cassius Winston is not stepping on that floor and forgetting about the pain that he’s in and the loss he suffered.
I know more about what Cassius Winston is going through now that I want to, and all I’ll say is this: There’s a comfort that comes with normalcy. There’s a comfort that comes with being around your friends, your teammates, your peers. It’s not about distracting yourself, or finding ways to let you ignore your grief, it’s about being around the people who will put their arm around your shoulder when you need to cry and will lift you back up when you’re done.
What stuck out to me was the final moments.
The game had been over since it started. Winston had been taken out with about five minutes left. He was sitting on the bench as the walk-ons got put into the game. His teammates were standing and celebrating the way teammates do when their walk-ons have a chance to score, and after one possession where the Spartans grabbed four straight offensive rebounds before drawing a foul, Winston was up there with them.
A smile on his face.
Brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston dies after being struck by train
Zachary Winston, the younger brother of Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, died on Saturday night when he was struck by a train in Albion, Michigan.
Albion Public Safety chief Scott Kipp told reporters that Zachary intentionally stepped in front of a train as it approached a pedestrian crosswalk just past the Erie Street crossing.
Zachary was a sophomore member of Albion University’s basketball team, along with the youngest Winston brother, Khy. Albion and Michigan State played in an exhibition game in October.
“As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston,” Albion College president Mauri A. Ditzler wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men’s basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile. Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus. He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
“Our hearts go out to his brothers, Khy, who is a freshman at Albion, and Cassius, who is a senior at Michigan State University, his parents and his extended family. We echo the family’s request in asking everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”
“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable. It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”