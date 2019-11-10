More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Touching scenes as Michigan State honors Cassius Winston’s brother

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Cassius Winston suited up on Sunday night.

He didn’t have to. He wasn’t expected to. After staying with the Winston family until 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo let Cassius know that it was up to him. If he wanted to play, his teammates had his back. If he decided that taking the court just 24 hours after his younger brother died, then his team had his back then, too.

Zachary Winston, who was a sophomore on the Albion College (Division III) basketball team, died when he was struck by a train around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said that they believe he stepped in front of the train intentionally.

Cassius ultimately made the decision to take the court, which led to some heart-wrenching but beautiful moments.

Like this one, between Cassius and Khy, the younger Winston brother who was a teammate of Zach’s at Albion:

Or this one, when the entire building stood silent for 30 seconds to honor the memory of a member of the Michigan State basketball family:

Or this one, a subtle arm around the shoulder from a teammate that’s hurting, too:

Or this one, where Winston knocks down his first shot of the game:

Winston would on to score 17 points and hand out 11 assists in a blowout win, but the outcome game didn’t really matter. The Spartans were playing Binghamton. They weren’t losing this game, regardless of who was on the floor.

No, this was about the game itself.

This was about making sure Cassius was surrounded by teammates and family and people he knows love him. As one person in the Michigan State program told me, “I’ve never seen three brothers closer than Cash was with his.” And since they were local, that meant that everyone in the Michigan State program knew Zach as well.

Cassius was hurting the most, but everyone on that team and in that program was and is hurting, too.

The cliche is to say that getting on the court can make you forget, if even for just an hour or two, what you’re dealing, but that’s not even really true. Cassius Winston is not stepping on that floor and forgetting about the pain that he’s in and the loss he suffered.

I know more about what Cassius Winston is going through now that I want to, and all I’ll say is this: There’s a comfort that comes with normalcy. There’s a comfort that comes with being around your friends, your teammates, your peers. It’s not about distracting yourself, or finding ways to let you ignore your grief, it’s about being around the people who will put their arm around your shoulder when you need to cry and will lift you back up when you’re done.

What stuck out to me was the final moments.

The game had been over since it started. Winston had been taken out with about five minutes left. He was sitting on the bench as the walk-ons got put into the game. His teammates were standing and celebrating the way teammates do when their walk-ons have a chance to score, and after one possession where the Spartans grabbed four straight offensive rebounds before drawing a foul, Winston was up there with them.

A smile on his face.

Nwora, Enoch lead No. 5 Louisville past Youngstown St. 78-55

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 4:11 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Louisville, which capitalized on some streaky shooting, to a 78-55 victory in its home opener Sunday over Youngstown State.

The Cardinals (2-0) made the first 11 shots to jump out to a 24-8 lead. They then started the second half making seven of their first nine shots to put away the Penguins (1-1).

The Penguins shot just 35.3% in the first half, but Darius Quisenberry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the Cardinals lead to 38-31 at the break. However, Youngstown State couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half as they missed 13 of their first 17 second-half shots.

Steven Enoch added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Louisville, which also got 16 points from Ryan McMahon. Louisville posted 22 assists, with Darius Perry dishing out a career-best 12.

Perry, a junior guard, also added 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins, which outrebounded Louisville 46-38, with 14 points. Quisenberry added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Youngstown State: After dispatching Division III Thiel College by 48 points in their season opener, the Penguins looked like they would quickly find themselves on the opposite end of such a beatdown Sunday. However, they more than held their own against a bigger Louisville team, using 11 first-half offensive rebounds to generate 16 second-chance points and stay in the game.

Louisville: The Cardinals shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the second straight game. While there were some defensive issues inside during the first half, the Cardinals got those corrected in the second half and eventually put away the Penguins.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State travels to Lafayette, La., on Friday to face Louisiana.

Louisville hosts Indiana State on Wednesday night.

FSU upsets No. 6 Florida 63-51, extends streak to six straight wins in series

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points, M.J. Walker added 12 and Florida State upset No. 6 Florida 63-51 Sunday, extending its series winning streak to six.

The Seminoles (1-1) avoided their first 0-2 start since 2000 thanks to suffocating defense that forced the rival Gators (1-1) into 16 turnovers and a woeful shooting performance. Florida was 14 of 50 from the field, including 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

Florida’s football team scored more points this week that its basketball team.

The Gators, a six-point favorite at home, expected some growing pains from a team that features graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr., three sophomores and five freshmen. They clearly weren’t ready to match Florida State’s intensity.

A sellout crowd witnessed FSU take over late in the first half and really seize control after the break. The Gators went 10 minutes with just one field goal — a dunk on an inbound play — as Florida State pulled ahead 38-25 in the opening minutes of the second half. The ‘Noles went up by 14 on Anthony Polite’s 3-pointer with 9:31 to play.

The Seminoles made 11 of their first 20 shots in the second half. They also finished with five blocked shots and eight steals.

Malik Osborne chipped in 10 points for the visitors.

Keyontae Johnson led the Gators with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Blackshear had 10 points and 13 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games this season.

Florida State had little to worry about down the stretch, a common occurrence against Florida in recent years. The Gators lost to FSU by 17 points in 2017 and by 21 in the season opener last year.

The blowout last November set the tone for Florida’s up-and-down season. The Gators still made the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season under coach Mike White, but White decided to clean house in the offseason.

New roster, similar result.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are the only Power 5 team to open the season with two true road games, losing by two points at Pittsburgh and then bouncing back against Florida, so coach Leonard Hamilton’s team might be better than many expected.

Florida: The Gators probably were overrated to begin the season because of the addition of Blackshear, the country’s most high-profile transfer. They expect their revamped roster to be considerably better and more in sync by the time Southeastern Conference play begins in January.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Hosts Western Carolina on Friday. The Seminoles have won 18 consecutive home openers.

Florida: Hosts Towson on Thursday. The teams last played in 1988.

Howard Moore’s son introduced as Wisconsin start

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2019, 1:04 PM EST
In a touching moment during Wisconsin’s home opener, Jerell Moore, the son of Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, was announced as a starter for the Badgers on Friday night.

Howard and his family were involved in a tragic car accident back in May, which took the life of Howard’s wife and daughter. Jerell escaped without major injury, but Howard remained in the hospital for an extended period of time and has not yet been able to return to work.

Wisconsin won the game, but that isn’t really all that important.

Seeing this program embrace Jerell, a 13-year old that has been through more in his life already than anyone should have to deal with, is truly touching.

Mathis drops 30 as No. 15 Oregon beats Boise State

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Mathis was on target against Boise State, and so were most of his Oregon teammates.

Mathis scored a career-high 30 points as the No. 15 Ducks beat Boise State 106-75 Saturday night.

Mathis, in his second game with the Ducks after transferring from New Mexico for his final season, hit on 10 of 12 shots from the field overall, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range. The Ducks (2-0) shot 42 for 60 (70%) from the field overall, and made 13 of 19 3-point attempts, after 1-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc in their opener.

“I made the first one and it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Mathis said. “I just went from there.”

Payton Pritchard, a teammate of Mathis’ at Oregon’s West Linn High School, had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Addison Patterson, a freshman, had 17 points before fouling out, and Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer from UNLV, chipped in 14 points and nine assists.

“Oregon was locked in,” Broncos coach Leon Rice said. “When they’re making shots like that, you have to give them some resistance.

“If you can’t make a difference defensively, you’re in trouble.”

Derrick Alston led the Broncos (1-1) with 22 points.

A large difference in shooting percentage helped the Ducks build a 48-30 halftime advantage. While Oregon shot 63% in the opening 20 minutes, including 7 of 11 from long range, the Broncos shot 35% and made only one of their 12 3-point tries.

Oregon coach Dana Altman said shooting that well “kind of distorts things right from the start. I thought our ball movement for the most part was really good.”

The Ducks finished with 27 assists, more than in any game last season.

Oregon pushed its lead out to double digits at 22-11 when BSU went four minutes without a point and more than five minutes between field goals. The Broncos briefly closed within 22-17 before Oregon hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to push the lead to 31-17.

Oregon led by as many as 36 points in the second half, easing to the victory to set up an anticipated matchup with No. 14 Memphis on Tuesday in Portland.

“Their athleticism and length stick out,” Altman said of the Tigers. “We’ll find out where we’re at.

“We know they’re a very talented team, it’ll be a tough game to get ready for in two days.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: With its rebuilt roster of three freshmen and three transfers, the Ducks needed some confidence and a second decisive win at home to start the schedule. Oregon is 78-4 in nonconference games at Matthew Knight Arena, and one of the defeats came against Boise State two years ago.

Fresno State: It was a familiar result for the Broncos, who are 3-27 against ranked opponents in Leon Rice’s 10th season as head coach and 8-52 all-time against Top 25 foes.

INJURED AND OUT

Oregon sophomore Francis Okoro, an expected starter, missed the game after being struck by an automobile earlier in the week. The 6-foot-9 Okoro recorded a double-double in Oregon’s opener with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

MILESTON NUMBERS

With his seven assists in the game, senior Payton Pritchard raised his career total to 501, putting him third in that category for his career at Oregon. Pritchard also became only the second Oregon player, joining the legendary Ron Lee, with more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds.

NO RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Abu Kigab, who transferred from Oregon to Boise State midway through last season, was not eligible to play against the Ducks as he waits to becoming eligible at the end of fall semester.

UP NEXT

Oregon will play one of the featured games on its non-conference schedule when it hosts No. 14 Memphis on Tuesday in Portland.

Boise State plays host to UC Irvine on Friday night, the second of only six home games during its nonconference schedule.