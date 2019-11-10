More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Thomas Boyd

Mathis drops 30 as No. 15 Oregon beats Boise State

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Mathis was on target against Boise State, and so were most of his Oregon teammates.

Mathis scored a career-high 30 points as the No. 15 Ducks beat Boise State 106-75 Saturday night.

Mathis, in his second game with the Ducks after transferring from New Mexico for his final season, hit on 10 of 12 shots from the field overall, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range. The Ducks (2-0) shot 42 for 60 (70%) from the field overall, and made 13 of 19 3-point attempts, after 1-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc in their opener.

“I made the first one and it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Mathis said. “I just went from there.”

Payton Pritchard, a teammate of Mathis’ at Oregon’s West Linn High School, had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Addison Patterson, a freshman, had 17 points before fouling out, and Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer from UNLV, chipped in 14 points and nine assists.

“Oregon was locked in,” Broncos coach Leon Rice said. “When they’re making shots like that, you have to give them some resistance.

“If you can’t make a difference defensively, you’re in trouble.”

Derrick Alston led the Broncos (1-1) with 22 points.

A large difference in shooting percentage helped the Ducks build a 48-30 halftime advantage. While Oregon shot 63% in the opening 20 minutes, including 7 of 11 from long range, the Broncos shot 35% and made only one of their 12 3-point tries.

Oregon coach Dana Altman said shooting that well “kind of distorts things right from the start. I thought our ball movement for the most part was really good.”

The Ducks finished with 27 assists, more than in any game last season.

Oregon pushed its lead out to double digits at 22-11 when BSU went four minutes without a point and more than five minutes between field goals. The Broncos briefly closed within 22-17 before Oregon hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to push the lead to 31-17.

Oregon led by as many as 36 points in the second half, easing to the victory to set up an anticipated matchup with No. 14 Memphis on Tuesday in Portland.

“Their athleticism and length stick out,” Altman said of the Tigers. “We’ll find out where we’re at.

“We know they’re a very talented team, it’ll be a tough game to get ready for in two days.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: With its rebuilt roster of three freshmen and three transfers, the Ducks needed some confidence and a second decisive win at home to start the schedule. Oregon is 78-4 in nonconference games at Matthew Knight Arena, and one of the defeats came against Boise State two years ago.

Fresno State: It was a familiar result for the Broncos, who are 3-27 against ranked opponents in Leon Rice’s 10th season as head coach and 8-52 all-time against Top 25 foes.

INJURED AND OUT

Oregon sophomore Francis Okoro, an expected starter, missed the game after being struck by an automobile earlier in the week. The 6-foot-9 Okoro recorded a double-double in Oregon’s opener with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

MILESTON NUMBERS

With his seven assists in the game, senior Payton Pritchard raised his career total to 501, putting him third in that category for his career at Oregon. Pritchard also became only the second Oregon player, joining the legendary Ron Lee, with more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds.

NO RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Abu Kigab, who transferred from Oregon to Boise State midway through last season, was not eligible to play against the Ducks as he waits to becoming eligible at the end of fall semester.

UP NEXT

Oregon will play one of the featured games on its non-conference schedule when it hosts No. 14 Memphis on Tuesday in Portland.

Boise State plays host to UC Irvine on Friday night, the second of only six home games during its nonconference schedule.

Matt Coleman shines as Texas wins at No. 23 Purdue

AP Photo/AJ Mast
Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season’s run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.

But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.

Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns passed a key early-season test. They went into Mackey Arena, which has been nothing but trouble for visitors the last four-plus seasons, and pulled off the upset by grinding out a victory. It’s a promising sign that the Longhorns could be on their way back.

Purdue: This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they’ll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.

STAT SHEET

Texas: Coleman had four rebounds and seven assists while Liddell also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. … Febres finished with 11 points and Jericho Sims scored 10 despite playing most of the night in foul trouble. … Texas was 9 of 22 on 3s and shot 53.3% from the field.

Purdue: Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday’s opener with a foot injury. … The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3s and shot 41% from the field. … Purdue had a 36-24 rebounding edge. … The last non-conference team to win in West Lafayette was then No. 3 Villanova in November 2016. … Purdue also had an 18-game home-court winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Texas heads home to face California Baptist in the first game of the 2K Empire Classic.

Purdue hits the road for another intriguing early-season contest against Marquette in this season’s Gavitt Games. Marquette was ranked No. 29 in the preseason poll.

Texas announces $130 million grant for basketball arena

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 5:44 PM EST
1 Comment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas will receive a $130 million grant for its new on-campus basketball arena, which will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center when it opens in 2022.

The school announced the grant Saturday.

The donation comes from the Moody Foundation, which has previously donated $50 million to the school’s Moody College of Communication and $20 million for the campus Blanton Museum of Art. The new basketball arena will be named the Moody Center.

The Erwin Center will be demolished to make way for expanding the university medical school facilities.

University regents in December 2018 approved a $300 million plan for a new basketball and events arena. Initial plans called for seating at basketball games to be capped at about 10,000 with space for 5,000 more seats for concerts and other events.

Seton Hall loses All-American Powell for ‘prolonged absence’

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Seton Hall survived against Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon in Newark, but it came at a price.

Myles Powell, the Pirates’ senior All-American guard, went down with a left ankle injury five minutes into the game and did not return.

After the game, Kevin Willard did not sound optimistic when discussing his star player, saying that the team is going to be cautious with him.

“It’s not a one-to-two game thing,” Willard told reporters, adding that this could be a “prolonged absence” and that there is “more than likely no chance for Thursday.”

That date is relevant because 12th-ranked Pirates play host to No. 1 Michigan State on Thursday.

That’s unfortunate.

Duke’s Cassius Stanley throws down nasty dunk

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 8:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Cassius Stanley scored 19 points as No. 4 Duke knocked off Colorado State, 89-55, on Friday night.

None of those 19 points were as impressive as these two, however.

Stanley broke Zion Williamson’s program record for vertical leap with a 46.5 inch performance in the preseason.

Memphis’ James Wiseman blocks a shot into the crowd after being allowed to play

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 7:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

James Wiseman suited up for Memphis after initially being ruled ineligible by the NCAA, and he was impressive – posting 17 points, nine boards and five blocks in a 92-46 win.

The most impressive play was this block, which he sent into the crowd in the first half.