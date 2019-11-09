More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED

Memphis’ James Wiseman blocks a shot into the crowd after being allowed to play

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 7:36 AM EST
James Wiseman suited up for Memphis after initially being ruled ineligible by the NCAA, and he was impressive – posting 17 points, nine boards and five blocks in a 92-46 win.

The most impressive play was this block, which he sent into the crowd in the first half.

Three Things To Know: Baylor blew a lead, Northwestern’s horrid loss, the Atlantic 10’s rough night

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 2:18 AM EST
We’ve written plenty about James Wiseman today, so consider that the most important thing that you need to know after Friday night. 

1. BAYLOR BLEW A 13 POINT LEAD

For 32 minutes, the Bears were in control. They looked like a true contender for the Big 12 title as their array of talented guards and their monstrous frontline overwhelmed a young Washington team.

And then they decided that they couldn’t finish over Isaiah Stewart.

That’s more or less what it came down to. The way Washington plays in their 2-3 zone is that they allow the ball into the high-post and then dare whoever is playing there to make something happen – challenge the center at the rim, shoot a 10-foot jumper, try and pass the ball to the other big for a shot at the rim. And Baylor just had no answers, because Stewart eliminated anything at or around the rim.

It was really quite impressive.

So was Jaden McDaniels, who had a bit of an up-and-down night but made some big plays in the second half and had three or four moves that just left your jaw on the floor. Truth be told, this Washington team is dangerous when Stewart and McDaniels play the way they did on Friday, and that’s because there is more than enough length and athleticism elsewhere on the roster to make Mike Hopkins’ defense effective.

And while I’m going to avoid jumping to any conclusions after that result – when you comeback from 13 down in the final eight minutes to win you still had to play poorly enough to get down 13 – I have a feeling this win is going to look really, really good on Selection Sunday.

2. DAVIDSON’S LOSS THE MOST VISIBLE ON A BAD NIGHT IN THE A-10

I was expecting the Atlantic 10 to be better this season, but Friday night was not exactly great for the conference.

Let’s start with Davidson, who really struggled against Auburn. The Tigers were simply too athletic for Bob McKillop’s team, who repeatedly missed layups, committed costly turnovers and struggled to keep the faster Auburn guards out of the lane. St. Bonaventure was playing without their star center Osun Osunniyi, but that doesn’t change the fact that losing at home to Vermont is not exactly a great look. No. 25 VCU was able to escape with a win against North Texas, but they had to hold on on their final possession in order to beat North Texas. Richmond was taken to overtime by St. Francis (PA).

So it could have been much worse.

But after watching those games, I’m not exactly brimming with confidence at my prediction that there will be three A-10 teams in the second round of the dance.

3. MERRIMACK BEAT NORTHWESTERN

This may end up going down as the worst loss in college basketball this season.

Northwestern is, allegedly, a Big Ten team. Merrimack is a transitional Division I program playing their second game of their first season at this level. They opened the season with a 20 point loss to a Maine program that won five games last season.

Northwestern lost to Merrimack at home by a score of 71-61.

It’s a good thing that Chris Collins can say he’s the only head coach to have taken Northwestern to the NCAA tournament.

Because I think the Northwestern of old is back.

Washington rallies, stuns No. 16 Baylor 67-64 in Alaska

Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 1:14 AM EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Isaiah Stewart made a go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left, Nahziah Carter scored 23 points and Washington beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 on Friday night.

Carter hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:38 left. After Baylor missed a pair of 3-point tries, Stewart caught a pass in the lane and hit a short turnaround shot over a defender for Washington’s first lead since the opening minutes.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 freshman playing his first collegiate game, had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Baylor failed to make a field goal over the final five minutes, allowing Washington to erase a 63-53 lead.

Carter shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers the Huskies’ season opener at the Armed Forces Classic. He added seven rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels had 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.

Jared Butler had 18 points for the Bears (1-1). Freddie Gillespie had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was played before a crowd filled with active military personnel on a neutral court.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears cruised in their opening 105-61 victor over Central Arkansas and figured to have a tougher time with Washington. Baylor was ready for the Huskies’ 2/3 zone defense and came out firing from long range. Washington responded down the stretch with more height on the perimeter.

Washington: The Huskies lost 80% of their scoring production from last year and hope to replace it with freshmen recruits Stewart and McDaniels.

UP NEXT

Washington returns home to face Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Baylor has a week off and will face Texas State on Nov. 15 at home.

Utah wins by 94 points, sets record for largest margin of victory over Division I opponent

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 1:07 AM EST
I’m guessing that Lindsey Hunter didn’t enjoy his Friday night in Salt Lake City.

In just his second game as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State, the Delta Devils suffered the worst loss in the history of college basketball.

That’s not an exaggeration, either.

MVSU lost at Utah by a score of 143-49. That’s a 94 point loss. That is the largest margin of victory for one Division I team over another Division I team, breaking the previous record of 91 points. That was held by Tulsa and dated back to 1995.

Nine Utah players were in double figures, including all five starters. Timmy Allen had 26 points to lead the way, and the Utes shot 17-for-34 from three, an absurd 40-for-56 from inside the arc and outrebounded MVSU by 40.

That is a beatdown.

Dotson scores 22 points as No. 3 Kansas beats UNC Greensboro

Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 12:58 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson and No. 3 Kansas got back on track.

Dotson had 22 points and six assists and Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro.

“I thought Devon played great,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “That was a different Devon than we saw on Tuesday night.”

The Jayhawks rebounded from a loss to No. 4 Duke on Monday night.

“We had a tough time dealing with him (Dotson) tonight, staying in front,” UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller said.

After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.

“I think our team got kind of relaxed and fatigued, and they took advantage of us,” Isaiah Miller said.

Miller led Greensboro (1-1) with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.

A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.

UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.

TURNING POINT

While the Spartans kept it close early, a critical three-ball by Isaiah Moss extended the Kansas lead to 42-34 at the 17:30 mark, forcing a UNCG timeout and shifting momentum in favor of the Jayhawks. Moss finished with eight points after receiving the second-half starting nod.

“That was his first official game, so he had to get his feet under him,” Dotson said of Moss. “He’s getting the flow, and once he gets that, comfortable, he was fine. He’s only going to get better from here.”

ROLE PLAYER

Contributing 20 minutes off the bench, Tristan Enaruna provided a much-needed spark for the Jayhawk offense, recording nine points and corralling five rebounds, seeing quality minutes through the first two games of his collegiate career.

“I think it’s just a switch you have to turn on, and once you’ve done that it’s just all automatic,” Enaruna said.

INJURIES

After missing the Jayhawks’ season-opener due to an ankle injury, Jalen Wilson saw only a few seconds of action Friday before limping to the sideline and asking Self to call a timeout, not facing any contact.

“He broke it and requires surgery early next week,” Self said. “Time table on return will probably be close to three months. I’m not going to tell you he will sit the rest of the year, but the likelihood of that is pretty strong.”

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.

UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.

Marshall, Jones lead No. 19 Xavier to 81-63 win over Siena

Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall each scored 20 points and No. 19 Xavier beat Siena 81-63 on Friday night.

Jason Carter just missed reaching double figures in his first career start for Xavier (2-0). He finished with a career-high nine points.

The Musketeers led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Elijah Burns scored 19 points and Jalen Pickett added 18 to lead Siena (1-1).

Jones needed just 20 minutes to score his 20 points, two short of matching his career high. He had 12 in the first half, eight on four crowd-pleasing dunks. He ran downcourt celebrating with the “raise the roof” gesture after the third dunk.

After committing turnovers on their first three possessions, the Musketeers capitalized on Siena’s poor shooting. Siena went 1 for 11 from the field in one stretch, while Xavier put together a 14-1 run and took a 26-16 lead with 6:03 left in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Siena has lost its last 10 games against Big East teams since beating Villanova, 74-59, on March 18, 2003, in the NIT.

Xavier has won its last four games against Siena to improve to 4-1 in the series.

UP NEXT

Siena: Hosts St. Bonaventure on Monday.

Xavier: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday in the third of four season-opening home games.