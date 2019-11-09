More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Matt Coleman shines as Texas wins at No. 23 Purdue

Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season’s run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.

But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.

Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns passed a key early-season test. They went into Mackey Arena, which has been nothing but trouble for visitors the last four-plus seasons, and pulled off the upset by grinding out a victory. It’s a promising sign that the Longhorns could be on their way back.

Purdue: This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they’ll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.

STAT SHEET

Texas: Coleman had four rebounds and seven assists while Liddell also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. … Febres finished with 11 points and Jericho Sims scored 10 despite playing most of the night in foul trouble. … Texas was 9 of 22 on 3s and shot 53.3% from the field.

Purdue: Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday’s opener with a foot injury. … The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3s and shot 41% from the field. … Purdue had a 36-24 rebounding edge. … The last non-conference team to win in West Lafayette was then No. 3 Villanova in November 2016. … Purdue also had an 18-game home-court winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Texas heads home to face California Baptist in the first game of the 2K Empire Classic.

Purdue hits the road for another intriguing early-season contest against Marquette in this season’s Gavitt Games. Marquette was ranked No. 29 in the preseason poll.

Texas announces $130 million grant for basketball arena

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 9, 2019, 5:44 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas will receive a $130 million grant for its new on-campus basketball arena, which will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center when it opens in 2022.

The school announced the grant Saturday.

The donation comes from the Moody Foundation, which has previously donated $50 million to the school’s Moody College of Communication and $20 million for the campus Blanton Museum of Art. The new basketball arena will be named the Moody Center.

The Erwin Center will be demolished to make way for expanding the university medical school facilities.

University regents in December 2018 approved a $300 million plan for a new basketball and events arena. Initial plans called for seating at basketball games to be capped at about 10,000 with space for 5,000 more seats for concerts and other events.

Seton Hall loses All-American Powell for ‘prolonged absence’

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
Seton Hall survived against Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon in Newark, but it came at a price.

Myles Powell, the Pirates’ senior All-American guard, went down with a left ankle injury five minutes into the game and did not return.

After the game, Kevin Willard did not sound optimistic when discussing his star player, saying that the team is going to be cautious with him.

“It’s not a one-to-two game thing,” Willard told reporters, adding that this could be a “prolonged absence” and that there is “more than likely no chance for Thursday.”

That date is relevant because 12th-ranked Pirates play host to No. 1 Michigan State on Thursday.

That’s unfortunate.

Duke’s Cassius Stanley throws down nasty dunk

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 8:36 AM EST
Cassius Stanley scored 19 points as No. 4 Duke knocked off Colorado State, 89-55, on Friday night.

None of those 19 points were as impressive as these two, however.

Stanley broke Zion Williamson’s program record for vertical leap with a 46.5 inch performance in the preseason.

Memphis’ James Wiseman blocks a shot into the crowd after being allowed to play

By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 7:36 AM EST
James Wiseman suited up for Memphis after initially being ruled ineligible by the NCAA, and he was impressive – posting 17 points, nine boards and five blocks in a 92-46 win.

The most impressive play was this block, which he sent into the crowd in the first half.

Three Things To Know: Baylor blew a lead, Northwestern’s horrid loss, the Atlantic 10’s rough night

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 9, 2019, 2:18 AM EST
We’ve written plenty about James Wiseman today, so consider that the most important thing that you need to know after Friday night. 

1. BAYLOR BLEW A 13 POINT LEAD

For 32 minutes, the Bears were in control. They looked like a true contender for the Big 12 title as their array of talented guards and their monstrous frontline overwhelmed a young Washington team.

And then they decided that they couldn’t finish over Isaiah Stewart.

That’s more or less what it came down to. The way Washington plays in their 2-3 zone is that they allow the ball into the high-post and then dare whoever is playing there to make something happen – challenge the center at the rim, shoot a 10-foot jumper, try and pass the ball to the other big for a shot at the rim. And Baylor just had no answers, because Stewart eliminated anything at or around the rim.

It was really quite impressive.

So was Jaden McDaniels, who had a bit of an up-and-down night but made some big plays in the second half and had three or four moves that just left your jaw on the floor. Truth be told, this Washington team is dangerous when Stewart and McDaniels play the way they did on Friday, and that’s because there is more than enough length and athleticism elsewhere on the roster to make Mike Hopkins’ defense effective.

And while I’m going to avoid jumping to any conclusions after that result – when you comeback from 13 down in the final eight minutes to win you still had to play poorly enough to get down 13 – I have a feeling this win is going to look really, really good on Selection Sunday.

2. DAVIDSON’S LOSS THE MOST VISIBLE ON A BAD NIGHT IN THE A-10

I was expecting the Atlantic 10 to be better this season, but Friday night was not exactly great for the conference.

Let’s start with Davidson, who really struggled against Auburn. The Tigers were simply too athletic for Bob McKillop’s team, who repeatedly missed layups, committed costly turnovers and struggled to keep the faster Auburn guards out of the lane. St. Bonaventure was playing without their star center Osun Osunniyi, but that doesn’t change the fact that losing at home to Vermont is not exactly a great look. No. 25 VCU was able to escape with a win against North Texas, but they had to hold on on their final possession in order to beat North Texas. Richmond was taken to overtime by St. Francis (PA).

So it could have been much worse.

But after watching those games, I’m not exactly brimming with confidence at my prediction that there will be three A-10 teams in the second round of the dance.

3. MERRIMACK BEAT NORTHWESTERN

This may end up going down as the worst loss in college basketball this season.

Northwestern is, allegedly, a Big Ten team. Merrimack is a transitional Division I program playing their second game of their first season at this level. They opened the season with a 20 point loss to a Maine program that won five games last season.

Northwestern lost to Merrimack at home by a score of 71-61.

It’s a good thing that Chris Collins can say he’s the only head coach to have taken Northwestern to the NCAA tournament.

Because I think the Northwestern of old is back.