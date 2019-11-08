More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones, O’Connell lead No. 4 Duke past Colorado State 89-55

Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 9:52 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 15 points and eight assists, and No. 4 Duke routed Colorado State 89-55 on Friday night.

Alex O’Connell had 14 points while three freshmen also reached double figures — Cassius Stanley led the way with 19 points, Vernon Carey had 11 before fouling out and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10 — for the Blue Devils (2-0).

They shot 54% and dominated the paint, hitting 70% of their shots inside the arc to win their 38th consecutive home opener.

Wearing gray uniforms trimmed in gold to honor Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski — who led the U.S. national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-16 — the Blue Devils pulled away by closing the first half on a 10-0 run, then outscored the Rams 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.

Duke improved to 19-1 when Jones — the only member of last season’s star-studded freshman class to return for his sophomore season — scores in double figures. He followed his 15-point, seven-assist performance in the opening victory over No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic with another strong game.

He had a hand in 11 of Duke’s first 21 field goals — hitting seven, assisting on four — and his reverse layup with 17 1/2 minutes left pushed the lead into the 20s.

Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy had 12 points apiece for the Rams (1-1). They shot 33% with as many turnovers (18) as field goals.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The Rams were trying for their first win over a power-conference opponent (not including instate rival Colorado) since they beat Missouri in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, but Cameron Indoor Stadium is a tough place to make that happen. Colorado State never led but kept this one competitive for about 15 minutes, giving second-year coach Niko Medved some positives to build upon as Mountain West play draws closer.

Duke: The Blue Devils simply don’t lose nonconference home games — this was their 148th consecutive victory against a non-ACC opponent at Cameron — but there were plenty of teachable moments for Krzyzewski’s young team. The Duke players aside from Jones combined for six assists, and the Blue Devils were just 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Plays host to Omaha on Wednesday night.

Duke: Plays host to Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Marshall, Jones lead No. 19 Xavier to 81-63 win over Siena

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall each scored 20 points and No. 19 Xavier beat Siena 81-63 on Friday night.

Jason Carter just missed reaching double figures in his first career start for Xavier (2-0). He finished with a career-high nine points.

The Musketeers led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Elijah Burns scored 19 points and Jalen Pickett added 18 to lead Siena (1-1).

Jones needed just 20 minutes to score his 20 points, two short of matching his career high. He had 12 in the first half, eight on four crowd-pleasing dunks. He ran downcourt celebrating with the “raise the roof” gesture after the third dunk.

After committing turnovers on their first three possessions, the Musketeers capitalized on Siena’s poor shooting. Siena went 1 for 11 from the field in one stretch, while Xavier put together a 14-1 run and took a 26-16 lead with 6:03 left in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Siena has lost its last 10 games against Big East teams since beating Villanova, 74-59, on March 18, 2003, in the NIT.

Xavier has won its last four games against Siena to improve to 4-1 in the series.

UP NEXT

Siena: Hosts St. Bonaventure on Monday.

Xavier: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday in the third of four season-opening home games.

James Wiseman gets restraining order to play; Memphis wins

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Wiseman had 17 points and nine rebounds hours after getting a temporary restraining order to play amid an NCAA ineligibility ruling, leading No. 14 Memphis past Illinois-Chicago 92-46 on Friday night.

Memphis said Wiseman — the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft — was declared eligible by the NCAA in May but further details and investigation by the university and the NCAA found coach Penny Hardaway gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. The university said Wiseman didn’t know about the money given to his family.

At the time, Hardaway was the coach of East High School. Wiseman was a standout junior, helping Hardaway win his third straight Tennessee Class AAA title before being hired by Memphis as in March 2018. Wiseman committed to Memphis and Hardaway again in November 2018.

Wiseman started and Memphis (2-0) immediately took a double-digit lead leaving the only doubt of the night the status of the 7-foot freshman who could be the top pick in next summer in the NBA draft.

There were several hours of drama prior to tipoff. Less than two hours before the game, Wiseman’s attorney, Leslie Ballin, announced that the NCAA had ruled Wiseman ineligible. The lower court ruling reinstated him came a short time later.

With all of the attention on Wiseman, Boogie Ellis — another freshman among coach Penny Hardaway’s highly touted class — scored 22 points. He made eight of his 11 shots, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and helped Memphis (2-0) shoot 59% for the game.

Brian Taylor led Illinois-Chicago with 11 points, and Godwin Boahen had 10. The Flames (1-1) shot 24% had 19 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois-Chicago: The Flames shot 20% in the first half and committed 13 turnovers to trail by 31 points. That pretty well put to rest any chance of an upset.

Memphis: While Memphis easily won its second game of the season, Wiseman’s status and thus the impact on the Tigers was uncertain.

UP NEXT

Illinois-Chicago: Hosts Ball State on Wednesday night.

Memphis: Plays Oregon in Portland next Tuesday night.

Anthony’s 20 points leads No. 9 UNC past UNC Wilmington 78-62

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Freshman star Cole Anthony had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked North Carolina beat UNC Wilmington 78-62 on Friday night.

Graduate transfer Justin Pierce had 18 points and 12 rebounds to offset a bad shooting night for Anthony, who had 34 points in his college debut against Notre Dame on Wednesday to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for most points by a freshman in a college debut.

This time, Anthony made just 7 of 24 shots but finished with a second straight double-double to go with three assists and four made 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (2-0).

North Carolina was making its first trip to the coastal instate school, the product of the Seahawks being coached by longtime Roy Williams assistant C.B. McGrath. That created a sellout-crowd buzz and lines of students waiting outside of Trask Coliseum much of Friday ahead of the game.

The Tar Heels shot poorly but went ahead for good midway through the first half thanks largely to Pierce’s fast start. They also got a big performance from junior Garrison Brooks, who had his first double-double with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

UNC led 40-29 at halftime, then ran off 10 straight points to blow it open midway through the second half.

Shykeim Phillips and Jaylen Sims each scored 12 points for the Seahawks (1-1). They shot 35%.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNC: The Tar Heels were playing two days after opening the season with a league victory, and their injury-shortened rotation got even shorter in this one when freshman big man Armando Bacot left in the first half after being hit inadvertently in the head while defending an off-balance shot. That dropped the Tar Heels to a seven-player rotation with Brandon Robinson already out with an ankle injury suffered in an exhibition game. UNC has some time off to heal up, as well as to work on free throws after making just 16 of 30 in this one.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks were picked to finish ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association with a roster breaking in eight new players. They had a rowdy home crowd behind them for the first visit from a ranked team since January 1992 and their first visit from an ACC team since November 2009, but fell to 1-35 against ranked teams and 2-42 against the ACC.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb next Friday.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks host Campbell on Tuesday.

No. 2 Kentucky handles Eastern Kentucky 91-49

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley added 16 and No. 2 Kentucky scored the game’s first 14 points to cruise past Eastern Kentucky 91-49 on Friday night.

Seeking to follow up Tuesday’s victory over top-ranked Michigan State, the Wildcats (2-0) made six of their first 10 shots, including a couple of baskets by Richards. The Colonels, meanwhile, missed their first nine attempts before Darius Hicks’ three-point play with 12:57 remaining in the first half.

Kentucky had some sloppy stretches that allowed EKU (1-1) to get within 37-23 before regrouping to lead 46-25 at the break. The Wildcats led by 44 in the second half and finished 34 of 62 from the field (55%) and dominated the boards 54-25.

Richards’ point total was just four off his career high against Fort Wayne as a freshman. The junior forward also had four blocks.

Nate Sestina had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky. Ashton Hagans, Keion Brooks Jr. and Kahlil Whitney each added 11 points.

Michael Moreno had 14 points for EKU, which shot 25% and committed 21 turnovers.

The Wildcats played without sophomore forward EJ Montgomery, who was declared out before the game with a right ankle injury sustained against Michigan State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky’s second win this week should earn the nation’s No. 1 ranking when the poll is released Monday.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: Other than a first-half stretch in which the Colonels’ shooters found their stroke, it was a generally rough night from the floor. They made just 8 of 33 from beyond the arc and only 8 of 31 from inside.

Kentucky: The Wildcats didn’t need big baskets from freshman Tyrese Maxey, who had nine points in 26 minutes after scoring 26 against the Spartans. Plenty contributed to their improved shooting performance and a dominant effort on the glass. The Wildcats improved to 13-0 over the neighboring school, a half hour south of Lexington.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: Hosts Ohio-Chillicothe on Tuesday.

Kentucky: Hosts Evansville on Tuesday.

No. 24 Auburn beats Davidson 76-66 in Veterans Classic

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 8:55 PM EST
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Isaac Okoro scored 17 points, Danjel Purifoy had 14 and No. 24 Auburn eased past cold-shooting Davidson 76-66 Friday night in the opener of the Veterans Classic.

Returning two starters from a team that reached the Final Four last season, Auburn (2-0) never trailed against the Wildcats (0-1). After letting a 13-point lead dwindle to 37-35 at halftime, the Tigers took control with a 12-1 run at the outset of the second half.

Purifoy contributed six points to the surge and guard Samir Doughty chipped in with two layups. Doughty finished with 11 points after scoring a team-high 20 in the opener against Georgia Southern.

East Carolina faced Navy in the nightcap of the annual one-night tournament at the Naval Academy.

Doughty and Anfernee McLemore are the two starters back from an Auburn squad that won the Southeastern Conference and beat Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

In this one, McLemore came off the bench to score 12 points.

Despite having all five starters back from a team that went 24-10 last season, Davidson got off to a shaky start in its 31st season under coach Bob McKillop.

The Wildcats went 18 for 55 from the field (32.7%) and got the majority of their points from Luke Frampton (18), Carter Collins (18) and redshirt freshman Mike Jones (14).

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, was held to seven points. Kellan Grady, who averaged 17.3 points last season, scored only six points on 2-for-10 shooting, and Luka Brajkovic was held scoreless after averaging 11.1 ppg in 2018-19.

Davidson went 7 for 26 from the floor in the first half but made 16 of 17 free throws.

The Wildcats started 1 for 7 with four turnovers and fell behind 9-2. It was 23-10 before Jones hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 9-3 spurt that cut the margin to seven.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: The Wildcats looked like a team playing its first game of the season. Given the lackluster play of the team’s most notable players, McKillop can only hope this was simply an aberration.

Auburn: The Tigers got off to an outstanding start in each half but looked sloppy at times. Still, this victory should impress pollsters who know Davidson finished second in the Atlantic 10.

UP NEXT

Davidson faces Charlotte on the road Tuesday night.

Auburn takes on South Alabama, which has already declared Tuesday night’s game a sellout. The Tigers beat the Jaguars 101-58 last year.