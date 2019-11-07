More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Film Room: Kansas has a big (man) problem

By Rob DausterNov 7, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
One of the main story lines heading into Tuesday night’s Champions Classic opener, at least in regards to what Kansas is actually going to be on the court, is who Bill Self planned on using at the four.

As it turns out, Kansas started both of their seven-footers, with sophomore David McCormack getting the nod alongside All-American Udoka Azubuike. The biggest concern with this pairing is going to be on the defensive end of the floor, and there were times where Duke was able to expose them. Matthew Hurt knocked down three threes, including a pair of triples where he simply squared up McCormack, used a jab-step to create space and let fly, and Jack White hit one as well.

There was also this three that Hurt hit, but we’re going to come back to that in a second.

But to be honest, I thought McCormack did an admirable job defensively. I get that this Duke team is not exactly what you might call “good” offensively, but Hurt is super-skilled and he finished the night 4-12 from the floor. I think you live with that if you are Bill Self, just like you live with Vernon Carey hitting threes or Javin DeLaurier trying to go 1-on-1 from 17-feet out.

No, the problem the Jayhawks had was on the offensive end of the floor.

Breaking news, right?

Has anyone pointed out that Kansas turned the ball over 28 times yet?

Just me?

Anyway.

The issue here isn’t necessarily the spacing or the lack of perimeter shooting when playing two bigs. Kansas can scheme their way through that, as Bill Self is a master at diagramming sets that get a defense to move the way he wants them to move. On two separate occasions – once in the first half and once in the second half – Self was able to use exchanges on the baseline to get Jordan Goldwire set up to be burned by a backdoor cut from Ochai Agbaji:

Early in the second half, Marcus Garrett took advantage of Hurt’s inexperience when he was able to get a layup as Hurt stuck too close to McCormack. Six minutes later, when Kansas ran the same play, Duke overhelped and the ball ended up with Agbaji, who missed a wide-open three. Two bigs were on the floor in both instances:

Here’s another one. Self puts McCormack on the opposite wing, and knowing that Duke was icing ball-screens, has Garrett ghost the ball-screen, which creates a lane for Dotson to get to the rim:

This even works when Azubuike gets the ball on the block. I don’t think anyone is ever going to confuse him with Nikola Jokic, but Doke actually passed out of those doubles fairly well. He hit McCormack and De Sousa diving to the bucket, and this kick out resulted in him catching a lob:

Here, Dotson comes off of a ball-screen and has both McCormack and Azubuike open before he decides to throw the ball into the third row:

I think the biggest issue that Kansas is going to face is that their bigs just are not good decision-makers. That’s what they are lacking. This example is the exact same play as the last one, and while Duke’s able to ice and keep Dotson from using the screen, he twice gets the ball to Doke in a 4-on-3 situation – what he’s supposed to do – but nothing good comes of it because that’s not what Doke does:

Frankly, this might have cost Kansas the game. The Jayhawks get the ball to McCormack in the short corner, but since he’s not comfortable throwing the lob – which Doke is asking for – Jack White is able to recover and instead of a dunk and the lead, Kansas has to foul:

Then there’s the high-low game, which was so successful during the weeks where Doke and Dedric Lawson shared a frontcourt last season. There were too many instances during the game where McCormack was unable to get the ball to Doke when he had his man pinned. This last example ties a nice little bow on it all. McCormack misses a 17-footer he shouldn’t be shooting instead of hitting Doke on the block and then fails to locate Hurt in transition:

What could have been a six-point lead is now just a one-point lead.

There are plenty of mistakes that Kansas can clean up, but I’m not sure that there is a way to make this two-big lineup work.

Kent State’s Kalin Bennett, the only scholarship player with autism in Division I, scores first points

By Rob DausterNov 7, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Kalin Bennett, a freshman big man at Kent State, became the first scholarship Division I men’s basketball player this season.

On Wednesday night, in the opening game of the season for the Golden Flashes, Bennett scored a bucket with less than three minutes remaining.

He is not the first Division I player diagnosed with autism to score in a game. Former Michigan State center Anthony Ianni scored five points in 27 career games between 2010 and 2012. He was a walk-on that was made a scholarship player as a senior.

What a moment:

No. 18 Ohio State defeats Cincinnati

No. 18 Ohio State defeats Cincinnati
Associated PressNov 7, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle Young had a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds and No. 18 Ohio State beat Cincinnati 64-56 in the opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Young, a junior forward, made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and the Buckeyes rallied in the second half to spoil John Brannen’s Cincinnati coaching debut.

D.J. Carton added nine points and five rebounds for Ohio State, and Kaleb Wesson had eight points and 11 rebounds. Jarron Cumberland and Keith Williams each had 13 points to lead Cincinnati.

Cincinnati led 26-19 after a slow, rough first half. Ohio State failed to score for the first 7:45 until Young got a breakaway jam off Carton’s outlet pass. Up to that point, Ohio State had missed its first seven shots from the floor as well as its first four free throws while committing five turnovers.

Ohio State tied it at 15 on an Andre Wesson rebound basket. But Cincinnati closed the half on an 11-4 run, with Williams hitting a pair of wide open 3s.

Ohio State went on a 14-3 run to start the second half, with Kaleb Wesson stepping out to hit a pair of 3s. They surged ahead 33-29 with 13:16 left.

Carton had a reverse layup and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 49-43 lead with 7:35 left. A 3 by Luther Muhammad made it 52-43 with 7:11 left. Cincinnati twice got the lead down to two.

But Buckeyes freshman E.J. Liddell scored off a feed from Duane Washington Jr., and Carton hit a pair of free throws to make it 59-53 with 2:16 left.

Cincinnati’s Chris McNeal had a three-point play to cut it to 60-56 with 52 seconds left, and Ohio State’s Washington and C.J. Walker each hit a pair of free throws to help the Buckeyes ride it out.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: After a slow start, a good win for the Buckeyes, who were ranked in the preseason AP poll for the first time in five years.

Cincinnati: Brannen led Northern Kentucky to two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last three seasons before he was tapped to replace Mick Cronin, who left UC after 13 years to become the head coach at UCLA. The Bearcats stayed close most of the way but couldn’t finish.

INJURY UPDATE

Ohio State senior forward Andre Wesson left with 6 minutes left after being poked in the right eye on a rebound attempt. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Drake on Monday.

Ohio State: Hosts UMass-Lowell on Sunday.

Three Things to Know: Syracuse scores 34; Buckeyes top Bearcats; Arizona gets promising freshman performance

AP Photo/Nick Lisi
By Travis HinesNov 6, 2019, 11:32 PM EST
The glow of the Champion’s Classic has come and gone, but college hoops still had some entertainment in store for its follow-up act on the season’s second night.

Here’s what you need to know from Wednesday:

Virginia remains Virginia; Syracuse matches Cole Anthony’s scoring output

De’Andre Hunter is gone. Ty Jerome, too. Same with Kyle Guy.

Those are some serious departures, although the national championship trophy that now lives in Charlottesville seems like a fair trade. Still, given those losses, you wouldn’t fault Virginia if it took awhile for the Cavaliers to find themselves early this season.

Not surprisingly, the Cavs aren’t going to need a lot of self-discovery.

Tony Bennett’s team did what Tony Bennett’s program does, absolutely stifling Syracuse in a 48-34 victory.

Yes, Syracuse scored 34 points. In a regulation 40-minute game. Of basketball. In the ACC.

Which isn’t ideal.

Given that it was Virginia playing defense and slowing the pace, though, it’s at least understandable. Even if it’s unconscionable, ya know?

The Orange shot 13 of 55 from the field and 5 of 29 from 3. That’s 23.6 and 17.2 percent, respectively. They scored as many points as Cole Anthony in the freshman’s North Carolina debut. Usually, you want to outscore a freshman guard as a team. So Syracuse has some things to work on.

As for Virginia, its offense wasn’t exactly picture of efficiency. The Cavs shot 40 percent from the floor and a nasty 4 of 24 (16.7 percent) from 3. Given the new faces in new roles, it might take awhile before they get squared away on that end of the floor.

But defensively, Bennett has proven time and again that whoever is on the roster, his teams will defend. Not only defend, but defend as well as anyone in the country. This year doesn’t look any different. And just like years past, that makes Virginia a contender. Last season’s departures and tonight’s offensive ugliness notwithstanding.

Buckeyes outlast Cincy

It’s not Cincinnati-Xavier, but Cincy-Ohio State provides a nice little intrastate matchup to begin a season for the second-consecutive year. And for the second-straight season, the Buckeyes prevailed.

Ohio State outscored Cincinnati by 15 in the second half to claim a 64-56 victory over the Bearcats in Columbus.

It’s a nice win for the Buckeyes against Cincinnati, which will be competing for an AAC title this winter, with what is likely going to be a nice resume-booster come March.

Kyle Young was 6 of 7 from the floor for a team-best 14 points while adding 13 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who also got eight points and 11 rebounds from Kaleb Wesson.

Jarron Cumberland and Keith Williams both had 13 points for John Brannen in his debut on the sideline for the Bearcats.

Zeke Nnaji goes for 20 in Arizona debut

Nico Mannion, a top-10 recruit, was the prize of Sean Miller’s 2019 recruiting class, but it was another freshman who starred for the Wildcats in their 91-52 thrashing of Northern Arizona.

Zeke Nnaji, a 6-foot-10 four-star prospect from Minnesota, was 9 of 12 from the floor for 20 points in his Tucson debut.

Mannion, meanwhile, went 2 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points along with four assists. Josh Green, another top-50 freshman in the class, joined Mannion and Nnaji in the starting lineup and finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Miller might not have the best freshmen core in the country, but it looks like there’s a nice foundation of talent there.

Revamped backcourt helps No. 23 Purdue get past Green Bay

Revamped backcourt helps No. 23 Purdue get past Green Bay
Associated PressNov 6, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jahaad Proctor and Eric Hunter Jr. gave Purdue’s revamped backcourt a completely different look Wednesday night.

If the new tag-team tandem keeps operating at peak proficiency, the Boilermakers again could pose major problems for opponents.

Proctor scored 26 points in his first game at Mackey Arena, Hunter added 15 and No. 23 Purdue pulled away from Green Bay for a 79-57 victory — the Boilermakers’ seventh straight opening-night win.

“I just know when the (shot-clock) is winding down it’s time to go make a play,” Proctor said, noting it was the biggest crowd he’s played in front of. “Most of the time I don’t like settling for jump shots because the defense is, nine times out of ten, going to foul you if you get to the basket.”

The style change was obvious right from the start.

Rather than having Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline pull defenses out with 3-pointers, Proctor and Hunter challenged the Phoenix by driving to the basket.

Together, they were virtually unbeatable.

Proctor, a graduate transfer from High Point, went 11 of 17 from the field while grabbing five rebounds. Hunter, who made only one start last season as a freshman, was 7 of 14 from the field with four rebounds and six assists.

The Boilermakers considered it the perfect ending on a celebratory night on which they unveiled their 24th Big Ten championship banner and played highlights from last season’s Elite Eight run.

But it certainly wasn’t what Green Bay coach Linc Darner envisioned when he scheduled the return to his alma mater.

“He had a great game and when he gets going downhill there,” Darner said, referring to Proctor. “It was hard to guard, we’ve got to do a better job of helping.”

The Phoenix (0-1) never really had a chance after giving up the first eight points and falling behind 14-2 less than six minutes into the game.

Freshman Amari Davis scored six of his 10 points during an 8-0 run that got Green Bay within 14-10, but Purdue scored the next eight to make it 22-10 and the Phoenix never seriously challenged again.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points. JayQuan McCloud also scored 10 for Green Bay.

Purdue finally sealed the game with an 8-0 run that extended the lead to 69-49 with 4:32 to play.

“You’ve got to be able to cut through the paint, you got to be able to get the ball in and get angles and attack people in different actions,” coach Matt Painter said. “I thought those guys (Proctor and Hunter) were able to do that.”

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: Darner’s team just couldn’t match Purdue’s size or depth. But the Phoenix managed to stick around long enough to show why they could be a legitimate Horizon League contender.

Purdue: The Boilermakers certainly can play defense. They held the usually high-scoring Phoenix without a 3-pointer in a first half during which they also forced 10 turnovers. They just need to find a quicker knockout punch.

SCARY MOMENT

The only real score for Purdue was the wrist injury starting guard Nojel Eastern sustained when he was fouled with 5:30 to go in the first half.

After a brief delay, the junior walked to the end of the bench with a trainer and then headed straight for the locker room. He returned before halftime with his left wrist taped, then appeared to re-injure himself wrist with less than six minutes to play.

Again, Eastern walked to the end of the bench with the trainer and this time did not return.

Painter described it as a hand injury and said only that it was not broken.

STAT SHEET

Green Bay: The Phoenix shot 36.5% from the field and went 8 of 21 on 3s after scoring 81.3 points per game last season. … Green Bay has lost 11 straight against Big Ten teams. … Darner’s streak of alternating losses and wins through his first five season-openers continued. He’s now 2-3 on opening night. … Purdue had a 44-16 scoring advantage in the paint.

Purdue: Painter improved to 14-1 in season openers at Purdue. … The Boilermakers have won 16 in a row against Horizon League foes, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against non-conference foes. … Matt Haarms had 16 points and seven rebounds. … Aaron Wheeler finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. … Painter said he plans to redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman.

UP NEXT

Green Bay returns home Saturday to face Wisconsin-Stout, a Division III school.

Purdue hosts Texas on Saturday in an early-season matchup between power-five conference schools.

Cole Anthony stars in North Carolina debut

Cole Anthony stars in North Carolina debut
By Travis HinesNov 6, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
As Cole Anthony took the floor Wednesday in his collegiate debut, it looked as though the potential top pick in the 2020 NBA draft was going to make a fashion statement.

Ultimately, though, the Mikan-esque corrective lenses he wore – and later ditched – weren’t what left the biggest impression of the night. It was his game.

The son of UNLV great and 11-year NBA vet Greg Anthony, the North Carolina freshman exploded for 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the Tar Heels’ season-opening 76-65 win over Notre Dame to start both the season and ACC play 1-0.

It was a virtuoso performance for a player that was in the mix for being the top-rated prospect in the 2019 class, but has found himself less a part of the national conversation this preseason than his counterparts like James Wiseman at Memphis or RJ Hampton, who opted not to even play college basketball.

Anthony’s entire repertoire was on display against the Irish, who could do little to contain him all evening. He was 12 of 24 overall from the floor and 6 of 11 from 3-point range. He created for others. He got the Tar Heels going in transition with 11 defensive boards.

Simply put, he was dynamic.

The only issue for Anthony was his four turnovers, but given how much responsibility there is on him offensively to initiate the offense, get others involved and score it himself, that’s not that bad of number in 37 minutes. Especially when it’s the first 37 minutes of his career.

It was a game reminiscent of some of the breakout games we’ve seen from the best freshmen in recent years. Remember Trae Young’s 43 against Oregon two years ago or Zion Williamson’s 28 and seven in his debut against Kentucky last year? It’s not much of a leap of faith to think we’ll be talking about Anthony’s first-ever college game in that same vein.

It was a declaration of intent.

Cole Anthony is here, and he’s coming for the ACC. Along with the rest of college basketball.

He’s uniquely situated as a 6-foot-3, playmaking lead guard for a top-10 team to make a dent in college basketball. Maybe he’s not going to be the cultural phenomenon that both Young and Williamson were, but going for 34, 11 and five in your first-ever college game against a strong ACC program is a pretty good indication that Anthony is going to be awesome this season.

Honestly, it’s too bad he decided to toss the glasses he started the game wearing. Making rec specs cool might have been the true test of Anthony’s talent and appeal.

Although, there’s a notable precedence for a guy flipping of his glasses and becoming super.