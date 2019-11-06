Temple’s Rose provides us with our first posterization of the college hoops season

Quinton Rose finished with 14 points to lead Temple to their first win of the season, a 70-62 victory over Drexel, but none of those points were as loud as these two:
That’s not something that young man is going to live down any time soon.
College basketball’s 2019-20 season tipped on Tuesday night with the Champions Classic, opening-day ACC conference games and 18 of the top 25 teams playing.
For a sport known mostly for postseason and the build to March Madness, the Nov. 5 slate of games is a great way to start the season. Here’s a look at three early things to take stock of that we learned on Tuesday night.
It certainly wasn’t pretty. The first half was a downright disaster at times to watch. Kansas committed 27 turnovers and Duke had turnovers on 20 percent of its offensive possessions.
What matters, however, is Duke coming away with a hard-fought 68-66 win over the Jayhawks. A year removed from stunning the world with the superhero force of freshmen like Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, this Duke team was about getting stops and figuring out a way to win behind the will of Tre Jones.
The sophomore point guard is clearly still figuring out the most effective way to score. Those hoping for an improved perimeter jumper might need to dampen expectations. It’s also abundantly clear that Jones is going to be the key to Duke’s season. On both ends of the floor.
CBT’s Rob Dauster was in the building at Madison Square Garden for this game as he gets some interesting comparison quotes from Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer. While the Blue Devils freshmen group of Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt and Cassius Stanley all had bright spots in the win, they aren’t the stud top-five picks and dominant players we’ve seen from Duke in the past.
But that doesn’t mean Duke isn’t very dangerous. And a team knowing and understanding its identity this early in the season is a good sign for the Blue Devils.
The freshman class debuted with some solid performances on Tuesday night. None greater than guard Tyrese Maxey’s 26-point effort in a Kentucky win over Michigan State in the second game of the Champions Classic.
A cold-blooded three-pointer with under a minute left and Kentucky clinging to a two-point lead proved to be a major dagger as Maxey showed an attack-mode mentality and the savvy to score in a number of ways. Needing only 13 field goal attempts for the night, Maxey was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Elsewhere, Memphis’ hyped freshman class was led by center James Wiseman as he had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a Tigers home win over South Carolina State. After not playing in the preseason, Wiseman coming out and dominating is a great sign for a potential monster season.
Also noteworthy was freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scoring 24 points and chipping in 13 rebounds in a Villanova win over Army. Jay Wright isn’t usually one to start freshmen, but Robinson-Earl’s physicality and skill level demands that he play immediately for the Wildcats.
Not much was expected of this freshman group compared to previous years. There isn’t a Zion-like standout to be found. But maybe some of these freshmen will be team leaders at times for some of the program’s biggest programs as three top-15 teams were paced by newcomers.
Opening day of college hoops featured one of the better Champions Classics we’ll ever see along with the new addition of early ACC conference games.
But no team in the sport helped themselves more on Tuesday than Saint Mary’s did by outlasting Wisconsin for an overtime win. Jordan Ford started his year strong with 26 points to pace the Saint Mary’s. Why is a win over a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team so important for the Gaels? Because Saint Mary’s won this on a neutral floor and will get the added benefit of that status come Selection Sunday.
This opening-night win should enhance the Saint Mary’s profile in a big way. The Gaels don’t get a lot of opportunities to play power-conference opponents during non-conference play — particularly on neutral sites. The best non-con opponents that Saint Mary’s plays the rest of the way includes a home game against Utah State, a road game at Cal and hosting Nevada.
Not exactly a murderer’s row of opponents and opportunities for Saint Mary’s to make their stock look better. In other words, Saint Mary’s needed to make the best of this limited opportunity and they took care of business by leaving South Dakota with a win.
So as Saint Mary’s learns its postseason fate four months from now, a game played on Nov. 5 will have had a significant impact on their overall status. Who said the early part of college basketball was useless?
LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill scored 28 points and No. 17 Utah State beat Montana State 81-73 Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Alphonso Anderson and Justin Bean each added 13 points for the Aggies. Utah State overcame 37.7% shooting from the field to hold off the Bobcats by getting to the line. The Aggies went 35 of 45 from the free-throw line.
Harald Frey led Montana State with 34 points on 10-of-20 shooting. The Bobcats had 15 turnovers, leading to 14 points for Utah State.
Anderson’s steal and layup helped spark a decisive 10-0 run that gave Utah State a 74-66 lead with 1:48 remaining. Anderson capped the spurt with two free throws.
Montana State cut it to three on a three-point play from Finn Fleute. Brock Miller answered with a corner 3 with 30 seconds left.
Diogo Brito buried a corner 3 to spark a 12-5 run that helped Utah State carve out a 22-15 lead. The Aggies missed 10 of their first 14 shots before the basket but hit 4 of 5 during the run.
Utah State could not find any consistency on offense before halftime. The Aggies missed their final eight shots of the first half and went almost seven minutes without a basket.
It opened the door for Montana State to rally.
Frey pulled the Bobcats within one when he converted a three-point play to cut Utah State’s lead to 35-34 with 40.2 seconds remaining in the half. The senior guard kept making big plays well into the second half. He made three straight 3-pointers and then followed with a three-point play to help Montana State pull within a point again at 49-48.
The Bobcats finally took a 55-54 lead on Michael Paulo’s layup with 10:09 left.
BIG PICTURE
Montana State: The Bobcats successfully attacked on the perimeter for the better part of 40 minutes to give themselves a chance at pulling an upset. Montana State shot 9 of 19 from the perimeter. Frey accounted for six of those outside baskets.
Utah State: Sophomore center Neemias Queta, who is still rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in July, did not play for the Aggies. Kuba Karwowski filled in and provided one of the game’s biggest defensive highlights when he blocked three straight shots over the final three seconds before halftime.
UP NEXT
Montana State hosts Rocky Mountain College, an NAIA school, on Saturday.
Utah State hosts in-state rival Weber State on Friday.
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s roster is almost completely made over from last season’s Sweet 16 team.
As the No. 15 Ducks’ most experienced player, Payton Pritchard stepped up Tuesday night. He had 24 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in a 71-57 victory over Fresno State in the season opener for both teams. It was his 110th consecutive start.
“He’s one of the best point guards in the country, obviously,” said Anthony Mathis, a senior transfer for the Ducks who played with Pritchard in high school. “We have no worries with Payton.”
Chris Duarte, a junior college transfer and one of nine additions to the roster, added 16 points in his first game with Oregon, and Francis Okoro added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Ducks outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-31. Okoro is one of three returning players from last year’s team.
“I thought Francis set a good tone for us (on rebounds),” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “He did a very good job.”
Nate Grimes led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
Oregon took control with a 21-6 run to end the first half at a 38-27 advantage. Duarte had eight points as the Ducks broke away.
After Fresno State scored the opening basket of the second half, Oregon scored the next 10 points, six by Pritchard and the other four on assists by the senior to finish fast breaks.
“Our defense at the start of the second half was really good,” Altman said. “I was really encouraged by the start of the second half.”
Fresno State briefly closed within 64-55 with four minutes left before the Ducks put it away with free throws, finishing with 20 in 27 attempts.
“This was a good start for us, we had to compete,” Altman said. “I knew we’d have our hands full.”
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: In winning its 22nd consecutive home opener, Oregon made Altman the school’s career leader in coaching wins. Altman, in his 10th season with the Ducks, had been tied with Ernie Kent at 235 wins.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs have lost 22 straight games to AP Top 25 teams extending back to the 2002 season. They are 0-9 against the Ducks in games played in Eugene.
THE STREAK GOES ON
Oregon made only one 3-pointer in the game, by Duarte midway through the first half, but it extended Oregon’s streak of 3s made to 750 games.
UP NEXT
Oregon will host Boise State on Saturday in what will be a second tuneup game before the Ducks meet No. 14 Memphis in an anticipated top-20 matchup next Tuesday in Portland.
Fresno State plays its home opener Sunday against Winthrop, a game at which Paul George’s No. 24 jersey will be retired in a halftime ceremony.
NEW YORK — We entered the Champions Classic wondering who, if anyone, would be the star of this iteration of the Kentucky Wildcats.
I think we have an answer: Tyrese Maxey.
Despite coming off the bench, and after going scoreless for the first 10 minutes on Tuesday night, Maxey made his presence known in Madison Square Garden. He finished with 26 points on 7-for-13 shooting, scoring half of Kentucky’s points in the final 30 minutes of their 69-62 win over No. 1 Michigan State.
All the evidence you need is what happened on the biggest possession of the game.
Michigan State had whittled a double-digit deficit down to just 62-60 with 1:30 left on the clock. The ensuing Kentucky possession was not their best. The ball ended up in Maxey’s hands with the shot clock running down and, well, this happened:
Should I mention that he grabbed what essentially turned into the game-clinching rebound just 15 seconds later?
“I shot that shot 1,000 times in high school. I shot it 1,000 times this summer,” Maxey said. “I have confidence in myself because I put in the work.”
The importance of this performance can, frankly, be overstated.
Pretty easily, in fact.
At this exact moment just one year ago, we all believed that Quentin Grimes was going to be the difference-maker for Kansas. He scored 21 points and hit six threes as the Jayhawks beat these very same Michigan State Spartans in the first game of the Champions Classic. He was an afterthought within the hour – who can forget what Duke did to Kentucky that season – and eventually ended up transferring out of Kansas after declaring for the draft and realizing that he wasn’t going to be drafted where he wanted to be drafted.
Small sample sizes can be fun, can’t they?
So as always, take this with this biggest grain of salt.
But if Maxey can end up being something close to the guy that we all saw in the World’s Most Famous Arena on Tuesday night, it is unquestionably a difference-maker for the Wildcats. The knock on this group was that there was no clear answer about who is the go-to guy, who is going to be asked to have the ball in their hands, who is going to be capable of making plays at the end of a clock.
Well, now it seems that we have an answer.
It’s Tyrese Maxey.
“I didn’t start him because I told him I wanted [him] to come in firing,” Calipari said. “I want you to watch what’s happening, and you get in there, and you let it go.”
“What I saw today is what I saw in high school,” Calipari added. “I [had] not seen it to this point. I’m in practice, where’s the sniper that I recruited?
“But the two days prior to this, all I talked about was you be that sniper. Play! We need you to get baskets for us.”
On Tuesday he did.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Saint Mary’s got a familiar test from Wisconsin’s defense at an unfamiliar venue.
Jordan Ford scored 26 points, Malik Fitts added 16 and the 20th-ranked Gaels hung on to beat Wisconsin 65-63 in overtime in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
“Wisconsin is hard to get baskets on,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “We just kept grinding and making them work, covering the on-balls and just tried to wear them out.”
Saint Mary’s led the entire second half before Wisconsin closed the gap and took a brief lead in overtime. But Fitts’ basket with 55 seconds to play gave the Gaels the lead for good.
Freshman Kyle Bowen hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining for the Gaels, and Wisconsin had a chance to win it, but Aleem Ford’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.
Aleem Ford made a layup with 52 seconds left that tied the game at 54, and he also had a 3-point attempt to win it in regulation that missed just before the buzzer. He finished with seven points.
It was the Gaels’ first visit to the Sanford Pentagon, which will also welcome Minnesota and Oklahoma for a game on Saturday.
Saint Mary’s went on a 21-3 run that erased an eight-point deficit and put the Gaels ahead 30-20 just before the break. Wisconsin went without a field goal for a six-minute stretch.
Jordan Ford, a first-team All-West Coast Conference player last year, fueled the run, scoring 15 points all in the final seven minutes of the half, including three 3-pointers. He finished the night 11-for-24 from the field, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
“I was just feeling out the game, feeling out how they were playing us,” Ford said. “It only takes one or two shots to get me going. Once I got one 3 down, I was really aggressive and I think it helped our offense.”
After Wisconsin cut it to 44-40 with just over 10 minutes to play, the Gaels increased it to 50-41 with a 6-1 run capped by a pair of nifty moves down the lane by Fitts.
Wisconsin didn’t fade, however, and Nate Reuvers’ 3-pointer with 4:08 to play cut it to 50-49.
The Badgers shot 42.3% from the field while the Gaels finished at 39.3%. Saint Mary’s out-rebounded Wisconsin 36-28, including 13 on the offensive end, led by Mattias Tass with rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary’s: The Gaels got a strong test early in the season from a Big Ten opponent that never let them build a big lead. Saint Mary’s was the second-ranked team in the West Coast Conference in the preseason, behind No. 8 Gonzaga.
Wisconsin: The Badgers were picked to finish sixth out of 14 teams in the Big Ten. Their conference opener is Dec. 7 against Indiana.
LETDOWN
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin’s top returning scorer, wasn’t a threat most of the night and finished with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting. He missed his only field goal attempt in the first half. His first basket was a 3-pointer early in the second half. Trice rimmed out a wide-open 3-pointer with Wisconsin trailing 54-52 with 1:37 remaining.
HE SAID IT
“This is a game I’ll remember for the rest of my life, just because this place is just so cool.” — Bennett on playing at the Sanford Pentagon.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary’s hosts Winthrop on Monday.
Wisconsin is home to Eastern Illinois on Friday.
