Butler’s 30 points lead No. 16 Baylor to 105-61 win over UCA

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 7:23 PM EST
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler and Baylor’s guard-oriented lineup quickly helped ease coach Scott Drew’s usual nervousness about a season opener.

There wouldn’t be another upset.

Butler scored 30 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers, MaCio Teague had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his Baylor debut and the No. 16 Bears opened Drew’s 17th season by scoring the first 19 points on the way to a 105-61 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

“It’s a great feeling (after) last year and what happened, and how we felt going into the locker room after the game,” Butler said, referring to last year’s opening loss to Texas Southern. “Man, it’s great that we got off to a great start. I think it’s really important. But with that being said, it doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Bears overcame several injuries and won 20 games last season, getting to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Big 12 coaches picked them this preseason to finish second in the conference behind Kansas.

Baylor’s first five baskets were scored by five different players, including transfer starters Teague and Davion Mitchell. The game began at 11 a.m. — no other college basketball game started earlier on the first day of the season — and was played before a crowd filled mostly with elementary school students.

“Won’t guarantee we’ll always shoot 55%, but when you do and you have 25 assists and you defend and rebound like we did today, obviously not a lot to be upset with,” Drew said.

Teague, a transfer from UNC Asheville who had to sit out last season, had four 3-pointers.

“I was pretty anxious going into the game. I had a little bit of trouble sleeping last night,” Teague said. “But it felt great to go out there and join the team, join my brothers and play against a different team.”

Devonte Bandoo added 15 points and Freddie Gillespie 14 for the Bears, who shot 56% overall (40 of 71) and finished with a 51-30 rebounding edge. Baylor shot 55% on 3s, the 18 (of 33) being the most in a home game and two short of the overall school record.

Rylan Bergersen, a transfer from BYU, had 17 points in his Central Arkansas debut. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and top returning scorer Hayden Koval had 12.

“In these Power Five games, we’ve won one … you know the reality of it. You never go into the game thinking that you don’t have a chance because basketball’s a funny game,” sixth-year UCA coach Russ Pennell said. “But I think the thing that we try to do in these games is try to find the good minutes.”

CLARK’S RETURN

Baylor’s preseason All-Big 12 forward, Tristan Clark, had three points and four rebounds in his return after missing the second half of last season with a knee injury. Clark had two early fouls and played only five minutes in a scoreless first half. He finished 1-of-3 shooting in 16 minutes overall.

“We’ve seen in practice, he’s had moments where he was the Tristan of old and then he’s had moments where he’s still getting the rust off,” Drew said. “It’s a long process for him. He will keep getting better and better with time.”

QUICK 10

Bandoo had 10 points in span of 1:40 in the first half. He drove for a reverse layup that made it 11-0 and drove for a dunk 15 seconds later. His consecutive 3-pointers, sandwiching the first basket by UCA, put the home Bears up 22-2.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: The Bears from the Southland Conference got down so much so quick that it took time for them to settle in and just play. They do have four returning starters.

Baylor: A good start for Baylor, which had two Division I transfers in its starting lineup that had to sit out last season: point guard Mitchell (Auburn) and Teague. Clark, who was the nation’s top field goal shooter in the 14 games he played last season, will have plenty of time to get back into a groove before conference play starts.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas returns home to Conway, Arkansas, to play crosstown rival Hendrix College on Thursday night. Their campuses are about 2 1/2 miles apart.

Baylor took off after the game to head to Alaska, where the Bears will play Washington at a military base Friday night.

Smith, Morsell carry No. 7 Maryland past Holy Cross 95-71

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 10:11 PM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Darryl Morsell scored 15 and No. 7 Maryland launched a season of high hopes by defeating Holy Cross 95-71 Tuesday night.

Taking full advantage of their height and depth, the Terrapins placed four players in double figures, finished with a 47-33 rebounding advantage and scored 64 points in the paint.

Despite trailing early, Maryland forged ahead by 12 at halftime and won its 43rd consecutive home opener.

Freshman guard Drew Lowder scored 24 for Holy Cross, playing its first game under coach Brett Nelson. The Crusaders took only five foul shots compared to 24 for Maryland.

Holy Cross trailed by just seven before Maryland went on a 16-4 run that made it 68-49. Smith and Eric Ayala each had six points in the surge, and Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed a pair of free throws and a breakaway layup.

The Terrapins returned seven players from a team that went to the Sweet 16 last season and have added a pair of 6-foot-10 twins to the mix. This team has a chance to be coach Mark Turgeon’s best during his nine-year tenure at Maryland, but the Terps will have to prove it on the court.

Perhaps the clearest glimpse of this squad’s potential came in the final seconds of the first half. After Smith blocked a layup, Cowan got hold of the loose ball and raced up court. He drove the lane and flipped the ball to Morsell, who capped the sequence with a powerful dunk.

Nine players scored for Maryland during a first half in which the Terrapins started slow but finished with a flourish.

Holy Cross was ahead 22-21 before the Terrapins used an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.

It was 35-28 before a layup by Smith and a 3-pointer by Serrel Smith Jr. upped the margin to double figures.

Maryland is 6-0 against Holy Cross in a series that began in 1971. The teams last met in 2008.

BIG PICTURE

Holy Cross: The Crusaders look as though they will benefit from working under Nelson, who spent the previous five years on the staff at Marquette. Holy Cross ran its offense well and hustled back on defense, qualities that should be helpful when conference play begins in the Patriot League.

Maryland: The Terrapins got off to a solid start by using their height, but the outside game needs work. Maryland was 5 for 27 from beyond the arc, missing 11 of 13 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Holy Cross stays on the road, facing New Hampshire on Saturday before playing three straight at home.

Maryland hosts Rhode Island on Saturday night, the second of five straight home games to open the season. The Rams were 18-15 last season, 9-9 in the Atlantic 10.

Jones, Marshall lead No. 19 Xavier past Jacksonville 76-57

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Naji Marshall also scored 17 and No. 19 Xavier beat Jacksonville 76-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Paul Scruggs scored all 12 of his points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Musketeers build a 21-point lead at the break. Bryce Moore’s 3 off an assist from Scruggs put Xavier ahead 41-22 late in the half.

Defense is expected to be a strength for the Musketeers, picked to finish third in the Big East Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Xavier forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 18 overall while limiting the Dolphins to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

Xavier freshman Zach Freemantle scored 11 points in his debut, including a two-handed dunk for his first points.

Aamahne Santos and Bryce Workman each had 15 points for Jacksonville.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville hasn’t defeated a Top 25 opponent since beating No. 20 Florida 71-68 in overtime on Dec 20, 2010.

Xavier has won 30 straight season openers dating to a 97-90 loss to Southern Utah State on Dec. 2, 1989.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville hosts Johnson (FL) on Friday.

Xavier hosts Siena on Friday.

Santos-Silva leads No. 25 VCU past St. Francis, 72-58

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 9:31 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. — Marcus Santos-Silva had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 25 VCU used a big early run to take command in a 72-58 victory over St. Francis in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

The Rams used an early 23-5 spree to open a 25-9 lead with just over eight minutes to play in the opening half. Six players scored in the run, while the Red Flash missed 12 of their 14 shots and turned the ball over six times against VCU’s pressing, trapping defense.

The Red Flash, regular season co-champions in the Northeast Conference last season, trailed by as many as 21 in the second half, but rallied to within 55-45 with 7:23 to play. But Marcus Evans scored the Rams’ next six points in an 8-2 run that pushed the lead back up to 16.

De’Riante Jenkins added 16 points and Evans scored 12 for the Rams.

Isaiah Blackmon scored 15 and Keith Braxton had 11 for the Red Flash. They finished 21 of 65 from the field, just 24.2%, with 19 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Red Flash rely heavily on the tandem of Braxton, the reigning NEC player of the year, and Blackmon, but both struggled in the opener. They were both 2 for 9 from the field in the opening half as VCU opened its big lead. Neither ever found his stroke with Braxton finishing 4 for 15 and Blackmon 5 for 14.

VCU: The Rams emphasized defense last season and were among the national leaders in several categories. They appear to have picked up right where they left off. They forced eight first-half turnovers and limited the Red Flash to 23.5% shooting (8 for 33) and just one 3-pointer in 10 attempts in a dominant first half.

UP NEXT

St. Francis will again be in Richmond to face the Richmond Spiders on Friday night.

VCU remains at home and will play North Texas on Friday night.

Follow Hank Kurz on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr

Blackshear gets double-double, No. 6 Florida beats UNF 74-59

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 9:26 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his Florida debut and the sixth-ranked Gators opened their most anticipated season in more than a decade with a 74-59 victory over North Florida on Tuesday night.

Blackshear was every bit as good as advertised. The 6-foot-10 graduate transfer who came to Gainesville after four years at Virginia Tech added three assists and two steals.

Blackshear made 8 of 11 shots, including a 3-pointer, and was perfect from the free throw line. He gave the Gators their first significant inside presence since Patric Young five years ago. Of course, it came against an overmatched team from the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Blackshear and Florida should get a better test against rival Florida State on Sunday.

Still, Blackshear’s arrival this summer made the Gators an instant title contender in the Southeastern Conference. He joined a team that returned three starters to go along with coach Mike White’s best recruiting class, which featured high school All-Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann.

Lewis finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists in his college debut. Mann had 11 points and four boards.

Noah Locke chipped in 14 points for the Gators.

JT Escobar led North Florida with 15 points. Garrett Sams added 14.

Florida was 3 of 15 from 3-point range, but overcame those long-range woes by outscoring the Ospreys 38-14 in the paint.

The Gators got off to a slow start and even trailed early. But they used a 16-0 run midway through the first half to seize control of the game.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys return eight of their top nine scorers from last season, including four senior starters. They were picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun Conference, with Sams, Wajid Aminu and Ivan Gandia-Rosa giving them a chance to win the league.

The Ospreys were undersized against Florida, but could have kept is close if they made a few more 3-pointers.

Florida: The Gators were a popular preseason pick to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and they showed flashes of dominance on both ends against UNF.

UP NEXT

North Florida: Hosts Florida National of the NAIA on Thursday. It’s the first of four straight for UNF at home.

Florida: Hosts rival Florida State on Sunday. The Gators have lost five in a row in the series.

Powell scores 27, leads No. 12 Seton Hall past Wagner 105-71

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 9:25 PM EST
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 27 points to lead No. 12 Seton Hall to a 105-71 win over Wagner on Tuesday night, without coach Kevin Willard on the sidelines.

Seton Hall announced a week ago that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. The school didn’t say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but said it was working with the ruling body for college sports.

Quincy McKnight added 10 points and seven assists for Seton Hall.

Patrick Szpir led Wagner with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Morales finished with 13 points.

Seton Hall said Willard would miss the team’s Oct. 29 exhibition and the Wagner game. Assistant coach Grant Billmeier ran the team in Willard’s absence.

Wagner kept the game competitive for much of the first half. Then, Sandro Mamukelashvili, who finished with 11 points, scored on a feed from Anthony Nelson, and Shavor Reynolds followed a steal with a dunk to give Seton Hall a 46-35 lead with 1:41 remaining.

Seton Hall extended its lead to 52-37 and pushed its advantage to as many as 37 points with less than a minute remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Wagner: The Seawolves have been built into a solid program under seventh-year coach Bashir Mason. The two-time NEC Coach of the Year has won the NEC regular season title two of the last four seasons, resulting in NIT bids. Wagner lost in the NEC title game in 2016 and 2018.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth straight year behind the Big East Preseason Player of the Year in Powell. With 88 percent of their scoring returning from last season, the Pirates are ranked the highest in the AP poll since being No. 11 on Jan. 2, 2001, making this one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.

BLOCK PARTY

Big man Ike Obiagu had three blocks in his Seton Hall debut. The 7-foot-2 sophomore sat out last year after transferring from Florida State, where he averaged 2.1 blocks per game. He also had 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting and four rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wagner: At Penn State on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday.

