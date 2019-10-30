The NCAA’s new rules, Bob McKillop, and Jordan Sperber on Kansas, Virginia

We have a loaded podcast for you today. Davidson head coach Bob McKillop (9:15) joins the show to talk through some old Steph Curry stories and a look at the ways that he can recruit internationally. Then Jordan Sperber, who runs Hoop Vision, will hop onto the pod (22:15) to talk through his new company, why he’s not worried about Kansas playing with two bigs and the soon-to-be breakout of Jay Huff at Virginia. But right at the open, Rob Dauster walks you through just what makes the NCAA’s new NIL rules so stupid.
As the NBA game gets smaller and quicker and more spread out, the college game can still be beaten with big guys.
Just two years ago, in between Villanova’s two national titles, was a championship game played between a Gonzaga team built around their big guys and a North Carolina team built around their big guys.
Hell, I think you can make the argument that Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is one of the five most valuable players in college basketball, even if his potential as a pro is limited.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the best frontcourts in college hoops.
1. KANSAS (Udoka Azubuike, Mitch Lightfoot, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna)
The Jayhawks have perhaps the best traditional big men in college hoops in Udoka Azubuike, who shot 77 percent from the floor in his last (and only) healthy season, but it’s unclear just exactly how this frontcourt will work as a whole. Silvio De Sousa is probably the most talented of this group with David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot the most experienced. None of those three, though, have shown the ability to step out on the perimeter to help create the space that will be critical for Azubuike to operate. Lightfoot is actually largely expected to redshirt. That leaves freshmen Jalen Wilson and Tristan Enaruna, a couple of four-star recruits.
What Bill Self does with this situation could very well determine Kansas’ ceiling. Frankly, it won’t be at all surprising if we see Self try doses of Marcus Garrett, Isaiah Moss and Ochai Agbaji at the four to alleviate the spacing concerns.
2. DUKE (Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt, Javin DeLaurier, Jack White)
Coach K’s use of his frontcourt last year was one of the more scrutinized tactical decisions, with Zion Williamson, a singular force in the sport, splitting his time between power forward and center, when more time at the five probably would have unlocked a little more firepower for the Blue Devils. That won’t be the case this year with Duke’s roster flipping over, but how its frontcourt performs will go a long way in determining if it can get where last year’s team didn’t – the Final Four.
Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt are both five-star recruits and potential one-and-done lottery picks as top-15 prospects. The pair should, well, pair well with Carey at the five and Hurt stretching the floor at the four. Javin DeLaurier got a lot of run for the Blue Devils last year, and will help provide experience and depth up front.
Just how good Penny Hardaway’s frontcourt is will go a long way in determining if the Tigers are as good as their recruiting class.
It starts with James Wiseman, the 7-foot-1 top-rated freshman and potential top-NBA draft pick come June. If he’s All-American good, then that sets Memphis up for success more than anything else. There’s that pesky ankle injury that’s kept him sidelined in the preseason, which is concerning but not cause for a full panic now.
It’s not the only thing, though. Precious Achiuwa was the other five-star Hardaway collected in his No. 1 recruiting class, which also included Isaiah Maurice, D.J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge.
4. GONZAGA (Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Drew Timme, Pavel Zakharov)
Killian Tillie is one of the more intriguing forwards in the country. People have been raving about his talent for years, but he’s been stuck behind great college players and future pros while also dealing with injuries. He even had knee surgery this offseason that has his immediate availability currently in question. If he’s healthy, the deck has been cleared in Spokane for him to be featured.
Six-foot-11 Filip Petrusev played in 32 games last year for the ‘Zags but wasn’t a huge piece of the rotation. He did have a big summer playing for Serbia at the FIBA U19s, putting up nearly 20 points a game and shooting 66 percent from the floor. He and Tillie could make for a dynamic duo.
Coach Mark Few also has some highly-rated freshmen he can mix in with Drew Timme and Pavel Zakharov, but they did get dinged when Oumar Ballo was forced to redshirt..
5. WASHINGTON (Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart, Naz Carter, Hamier Wright, Sam Timmins)
Memphis’ recruiting deservedly got a lot of love this summer, but Mike Hopkins got the job done, too. Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are both top-10 recruits that will immediately make the Huskies’ frontcourt formidable. Both are 6-foot-9, but Stewart weighs in at 245 pounds and McDaniels 185. Nahziah Carter averaged 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while Hameir right played nearly 18 minutes per game. Sam Timmins played sparingly, but shot 62 percent.
6. LOUISVILLE (Jordan Nwora, Steve Enoch, Malik Wiliams, Aidan Igiehon, Jaelyn Withers)
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Nwora blossomed into an All-American candidate last year, averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from the floor. He’s an ACC player of the year frontrunner, and the cornerstone to both the Cardinals’ frontcourt and their Final Four aspirations.
Steve Enoch was effective both inside and out last season while Malik Williams is a top-level shotblocker. Aidan Igiehon is a four-star, top-75 recruit while Jaelyn Withers is a top-150 prospect from 2019.
7. MISSISSIPPI STATE (Reggie Perry, Abdul Ado, Elias King, Robert Woodard II, Prince Oduro, KeyShawn Feazell, E.J. Datcher, Quinten Post)
Reggie Perry is a first-team all-SEC pick after he averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds last season while Abdul Ado is back after shooting 61.4 percent from the floor and blocking 1.8 shots per game last season. Robert Woodard played 17 minutes per game last year while Prince Oduro is eligible after a promising freshman season for Siena.
Bruno Fernando is gone, but Jalen Smith was nearly as productive as him last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-10 Smith blocked 12.5 percent of opponent shots while on the floor while shooting 56.2 percent from 2-point range. He shot just 26.8 percent from distance, but hoisted 71 attempts, at least an indication he could potentially be a floor-spacer. The Terps are also adding twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, the former a top-75 recruit and the later a three-star prospect. Chol Marial is a 7-foot-2 freshman that could contribute if he gets healthy.
9. BAYLOR (Tristan Clark, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillispie, Flo Thamba)
Tristan Clark was on his way to first-team all-Big 12 honors last year before his knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season in January. He’s back this year, and he’ll anchor one of the best frontcourts in the country. Mark Vital, Freddie Gillispie and Flo Thamba all were contributors last season, and should be more effective with Clark by their side this season.
10. MICHIGAN STATE (Xavier Tillman, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier, Malik Hall, Joey Hauser*)
Nick Ward and Kenny Goins are gone, but Xavier Tillman returns after a productive sophomore campaign that has him blossom on both ends of the floor, albeit not his 3-point shooting. Marcus Bingham and Thomas Kithier will be in line for more minutes after being seldomly used as freshmen while Malik Hall is a top-75 recruit.
The wildcard here is Joey Hauser. The Marquette transfer has already seen his request for an immediate-eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA, but Michigan State has appealed. If the NCAA reverses course, the Spartans’ frontcourt will suddenly look much more formidable.
The Florida frontcourt got a massive boost when the 6-foot-10 Kerry Blackshear decided to grad-transfer over this past offseason. Blackshear averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hokies last season while also shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He’ll join Keyontae Johnson, who put up 8 and 6 last year, and Gorjok Gak, a 6-foot-11 center who missed last season with injury.
12. VIRGINIA (Jay Huff, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key)
The national champs lost a lot from last year’s team, but their frontcourt remains somewhat intact, although De’Andre Hunter is a major loss, no doubt. Getting Mamdi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff all to return is a help, though.
Diakite averaged 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 22 minutes per game while blocking more than 10 percent of opponent shots while he was on the floor. Braxton Key and Jay Huff were smaller contributors last year, but still important ones. They’ll help Tony Bennett bridge the gap to the post-title era.
Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson are both gone, but Garrison Brooks is back from his junior season and five-star center Armando Bacot comes into the fold. So, too, is William & Mary graduate transfer Justin Pierce, a third-team all-CAA honoree who averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season as a junior.
14. UTAH STATE (Neemias Queta, Justin Bean, Diogo Brito, Kuba Karwowski, Roche Grootfaam)
Neemias Queta, a 7-foot sophomore, averaged 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in his rookie campaign while shooting 61.4 percent, putting him among the country’s most productive centers. Justin Bean saw more time late in the season and was productive against MWC competition. Diogo Brito is a floor-spacer when he’s at the four. Kuba Karnowski and Roche Grootfaam are a pair of junior college transfers that could contribute.
Matt Painter and the Boilermakers have made a habit of having one of the nation’s best frontcourts, and that won’t be any different this year. Matt Haarms will anchor the group after the 7-foot-3 center averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor. Two freshmen that saw time last year – 6-foot-9 forwards Aaron Wheeler and Trevion Williams – will step into bigger roles up front, too.
Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard has been suspended two games by the school as the NCAA investigates charges of transfer tampering, the school announced on Tuesday.
Willard will sit out the Pirates’ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Misericordia and will also be out for the Seton Hall regular-season opener on Nov. 5 against Wagner.
Seton Hall’s athletics department released an official statement on Willard’s suspension and the NCAA’s involvement in the investigation on Tuesday.
“Seton Hall University has been working collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff to address an infraction within our men’s basketball program,” the statement said. “Our department has been proactive in our review and has been fully cooperating with the NCAA enforcement staff. As head coach, Coach Willard assumes responsibility for the program, including this underlying violation, and has agreed to sit out the October 29 exhibition contest and the November 5 game. This matter is still in review, and as a result, we will refrain from commenting any further until it is resolved. Seton Hall is and always will be committed to a culture of compliance, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure it.”
Although Seton Hall should be concerned with the uncertain status of its head coach, the Pirates should have no problems in Willard’s two-game absence. Expectations are high for Seton Hall this season as they return most of last season’s NCAA tournament team — led by senior Myles Powell. The Pirates check in at No. 13 in CBT’s Preseason Top 25 as they’ll be a major competitor in the Big East this season.
For college basketball, a season begins on the brink
For coaches and other leaders in college basketball, the approach of the upcoming season has been nothing like business as usual.
Not in Indianapolis, where lawyers at the NCAA are busy trying to circumvent a newly passed law that threatens the foundation of an enterprise built on a simple commandment: thou shall not pay players.
Not in California, where that law was passed, and where the clock is now ticking: It goes into effect in 2023 and has an outside chance of leaving the state’s biggest colleges, including UCLA and Stanford, on the outside looking in at March Madness.
And certainly not in Kansas, where the storied Jayhawks face serious questions about whether they will remain eligible come March in the wake of NCAA allegations of recruiting fraud that could sink both the program and its Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self.
“Absolutely, Kansas will always prevail,” Self said last week. “I’d like to think I will as well.”
These two issues will serve as background noise for the upcoming season — not quiet enough to completely be forgotten, but almost certainly not loud enough to drown out the frenzy the sport produces during its three-week title chase at the end.
Trouble is, Kansas could have company. North Carolina State got an NCAA notice in July, and Arizona, Auburn, Creighton, Louisville, LSU and USC have been under scrutiny in the wake of the FBI’s investigations and subsequent court cases detailing back-channel deals between shoe companies, agents and recruits.
The Kansas scenario, involving payments to recruits Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, could have the most immediate repercussions, in large part because the NCAA alleges Self knew what was going on (if he didn’t, it could make an even stronger case for the dreaded “lack of institutional control” allegation). Kansas is fighting the charges and Self has vowed he “won’t cut and run” but the No. 3 Jayhawks’ eligibility for the postseason is in flux as the case plays out over the season.
It’s hardly the first time a major program will play a season under the shadow of an investigation (See North Carolina, which won the national title in 2017 while its athletic program was mired in a long-running academic-fraud case).
What makes this season different, however, are the undercurrents of change rippling across the sport. The possibilities bring with them the fantastical thought that, if things really change and players can make some money, maybe they won’t be so dependent on under-the-table payments, and maybe the programs they play for won’t have to break so many rules to sign them.
But it will take time.
California’s Fair Pay to Play Act does not call on colleges to directly pay players — that would be the most straightforward route to turning the NCAA into a pro league — but does allow them to hire agents and sign endorsement deals and make money using their names and likenesses.
Chances are, only the top of the top would see big benefits from this act. And the odds of it going into effect as it’s written in 2023 are remote. The NCAA is looking at changes of its own that would ease the restrictions on athlete compensation, though it also has not ruled out a court fight in California. There is precedent for overturning a law that impacts only one state that is part of a multi-state organization.
Lawmakers in other states are watching closely. Some have drafted similar legislation and members of Congress are jumping on the bandwagon, too.
All of which has Kentucky’s lightning-rod coach, John Calipari, shaking his head.
Calipari has fashioned his reputation as a coach with the players’ best interest in mind, saying his mission is to play by the NCAA rules, then move his top talent into the running for NBA millions as soon as practically possible.
He is also for anything that would help them cash in while they are still in college.
But when he looks at the potential for different laws in different states, for multiple lawsuits and the NCAA weighing in, “the tea leaves tell me there’s one place this is going to get solved, and it’s Congress.”
For now, he will do what Self and every other coach will do while the seas of change are swirling around them this season.
“There are all kinds of consequences that have to be addressed,” Calipari said, “and I’m coaching my team.”
NCAA takes step toward allowing student-athletes to benefit from name, image, likeness
On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA sent out a release announcing that the Board of Governors had voted to “start the process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities,” adding that they will “permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
“Enhance.”
“Benefit.”
“In a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
The NCAA did not decide that student-athletes are now allowed to profit off of their NIL rights today. What they did was word a press release in way that made it sound better than simply saying that they’ve decided that the upcoming legislation being pushed through in more than a dozen states has forced their hand, and they need to figure out what they’re going to do as a result.
Like I said, the devil is in the details.
And about halfway through the NCAA’s release is the detail that matters the most. The Board of Governors wrote that the modernization of the NCAA rule book must occur within eight specific guidelines, and those guidelines make it clear that the NCAA has no interest in allowing the floodgates to open. These are the four that you really need to pay attention to:
Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.
In other words, the NCAA does not want the ways that student-athletes would actually be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness to be allowed.
Which is so dumb.
Let’s, for a second, just assume that we all agree allowing the workers in a billion-dollar industry access to something as simple as their NIL rights is the right thing to do.
How would any of this be possible to enforce?
Let’s say that you are a recruit and decided to enroll at Kansas over Kentucky and Duke. When you arrive in Lawrence, the owner of a car dealership offers you $100,000 to use your image on a billboard on I-70 advertising his business. What will the NCAA do? You’d have to be naïve to believe that a deal like that is made after the recruiting process is over, but how can they prove what made a recruit pick a certain school?
And in what world does anyone separate money from major life decisions, regardless of what you do?
Every athlete is going to have a public Venmo account if this rule change is enacted. If that player hits a game-winning shot in the first round of the NCAA tournament and a bunch of drunk fans, alums and winning bettors all decide to send the kind $10, will he be ruled ineligible because “compensation for athletics performance is impermissible”?
I could continue to poke holes in this, but I have things I need to do today.
So let’s bottom line it, shall we?
It is a good sign that the NCAA has released that their backs are against the wall here. It’s a good thing that student-athletes will be able to profit off of their NIL rights in some way at some point in the relatively near future.
But the NCAA has no idea what they’re going to do or how they’re going to do it, and their goal seems to be eliminating money from any and all decision-making when money is precisely the reason why most humans make most decisions.
So until we get specifics on how this will work, maybe chill with the “NCAA says athletes can profit off name, likeness” headlines, yeah?
UConn player who fled crash applies for probation program
ROCKVILLE, Conn. — The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.
Police say freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27. He ran from police but turned himself in on Oct. 3.
He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. The car’s owner initially told police her keys were taken without permission but later amended her statement to say she doesn’t remember giving Bouknight permission to take the car.
Bouknight’s attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. A hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 18.