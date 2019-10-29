The NCAA takes a step towards allowing student-athletes to benefit from name, image, likeness

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA sent out a release announcing that the Board of Governors had voted to “start the process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities,” adding that they will “permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
“Enhance.”
“Benefit.”
“In a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
The NCAA did not decide that student-athletes are now allowed to profit off of their NIL rights today. What they did was word a press release in way that made it sound better than simply saying that they’ve decided that the upcoming legislation being pushed through in more than a dozen states has forced their hand, and they need to figure out what they’re going to do as a result.
Like I said, the devil is in the details.
And about halfway through the NCAA’s release is the detail that matters the most. The Board of Governors wrote that the modernization of the NCAA rule book must occur within eight specific guidelines, and those guidelines make it clear that the NCAA has no interest in allowing the floodgates to open. These are the four that you really need to pay attention to:
Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.
In other words, the NCAA does not want the ways that student-athletes would actually be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness to be allowed.
Which is so dumb.
Let’s, for a second, just assume that we all agree allowing the workers in a billion-dollar industry access to something as simple as their NIL rights is the right thing to do.
How would any of this be possible to enforce?
Let’s say that you are a recruit and decided to enroll at Kansas over Kentucky and Duke. When you arrive in Lawrence, the owner of a car dealership offers you $100,000 to use your image on a billboard on I-70 advertising his business. What will the NCAA do? You’d have to be naïve to believe that a deal like that is made after the recruiting process is over, but how can they prove what made a recruit pick a certain school?
And in what world does anyone separate money from major life decisions, regardless of what you do?
Every athlete is going to have a public Venmo account if this rule change is enacted. If that player hits a game-winning shot in the first round of the NCAA tournament and a bunch of drunk fans, alums and winning bettors all decide to send the kind $10, will he be ruled ineligible because “compensation for athletics performance is impermissible”?
I could continue to poke holes in this, but I have things I need to do today.
So let’s bottom line it, shall we?
It is a good sign that the NCAA has released that their backs are against the wall here. It’s a good thing that student-athletes will be able to profit off of their NIL rights in some way at some point in the relatively near future.
But the NCAA has no idea what they’re going to do or how they’re going to do it, and their goal seems to be eliminating money from any and all decision-making when money is precisely the reason why most humans make most decisions.
So until we get specifics on how this will work, maybe chill with the “NCAA says athletes can profit off name, likeness” headlines, yeah?
UConn player who fled crash applies for probation program
ROCKVILLE, Conn. — The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.
Police say freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27. He ran from police but turned himself in on Oct. 3.
He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. The car’s owner initially told police her keys were taken without permission but later amended her statement to say she doesn’t remember giving Bouknight permission to take the car.
Bouknight’s attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. A hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Top-rated recruiting classes not always key to hoops title
PHOENIX — Memphis’ Penny Hardaway has become one of the nation’s top recruiters in two seasons as a college coach.
The former NBA star signed a solid recruiting class in his first year, and his second, headed by projected lottery pick James Wiseman, was No. 1 in the country, according to a composite of ranking sites compiled by 247Sports.
The top-rated class has ratcheted up expectations in Memphis. The Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 2013 at No. 14 and picked as co-favorites with Houston to win the American Athletic Conference.
“They all have this swag about them that they feel like, ‘Hey, we want to go out there and prove, whether you like it or not, we want to play the best and we want to go out and prove we can be No. 1 in the country,” Hardaway said.
The Tigers face a historical hurdle to get there.
Landing the top-rated class doesn’t always lead to a national championship. Duke, led by Jalil Okafor, in 2015 and Kentucky in 2012 are the only two teams in the past 15 years to win a national championship with the top-rated incoming recruiting class.
In the one-and-done era, not to mention the yearly exodus of transfers, the best recruiting classes rarely stay together for very long. Incoming freshmen, no matter how talented, still need time to adjust to college life and the college game.
Older teams don’t wilt under the pressure because they’ve been there before. Young teams often take longer to jell.
“Creating habits is what we have to do,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We’re not trying to break their old habits. They’re not changing them. They’ll pop up. Create new ones. Create professional habits that will carry you.”
The Wildcats have been the standard bearer in the correlation between top recruiting classes and success on the court. Kentucky landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class six times and was in the top four the other times under Calipari.
The Wildcats won their 2012 title with a group led by freshman Anthony Davis, and the program has reached the Sweet 16 eight times, including four trips to the Final Four.
“None of us coaches in the SEC feel badly for John Calipari and the fact that he has to rebuild his roster every year,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I’m certainly at the top of that list. John does not get near enough credit for what kind of coach he is.”
But Kentucky and Coach Cal also are anomalies.
Virginia won last season’s national title with an incoming recruiting class ranked 65th. Villanova’s two national titles were with classes ranked 28th and 29th. Connecticut was 37th before winning its 2014 national title and Louisville checked in at No. 79 nationally before its 2013 championship.
Kansas and coach Bill Self consistently have top-level recruiting classes and make deep NCAA Tournament runs, but the Jayhawks’ 2008 national title came from an incoming class ranked No. 49.
Arizona has racked up consistent top-10 recruiting classes but has yet to reach the Final Four in 11 seasons under Sean Miller. Programs like UCLA, Ohio State, Syracuse and Texas are typically among the top recruiting classes, but the last NCAA title from that group was the Orange in 2003.
Highly rated recruiting classes certainly make teams better. Having consistency within the program and cohesion, more often than not, is what leads to national championships.
“We really try and find guys that are going to fit this culture,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We really try to explain to them what it is and then let them make the decision. Our recruiting is different. It’s not the bells and whistles. It’s really getting to know the people. The family and the kid and explain to them what this is and have them come here and watch practice and talk with the guys.”
Wright brought in a stellar recruiting class for this season, topped by five-star players Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Bryan Antoine. The Wildcats’ 2019 class was fifth in the 247Sports composite, behind Memphis, Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.
Hardaway’s 2019 class is arguably the most talked about in college basketball. The 7-foot-1 Wiseman has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft. Forward Precious Achiuwa also could be a lottery pick and five other freshmen come highly rated.
“I think these kids understand what they’re reading and they see it and it drives them,” Hardaway said. “We’ll see how they handle that going out on the court.”
Duke had a similar recruiting class last season led by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.
The Blue Devils lost in the Elite Eight to Michigan State while Virginia, led by a group of primarily veteran players, won the national title.
Highly touted recruiting classes generate buzz and add high-level talent to a program.
That’s why having the best guards in the country makes you such a good basketball team.
And that’s what makes this list of college basketball’s best backcourts so important.
These are the teams that are positioned to make a run in March.
1. KENTUCKY (Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Kahlil Whitney, Johnny Juzang)
It’s hard to top a perimeter group that boasts four five-star prospects and multiple McDonald’s All-Americans, but it’s become practically the norm at Kentucky.
Ashton Hagans proved himself capable of running an offense and being a lockdown defender last season. The sophomore is hoping to expand his offensive game this season as perimeter shooting will be something to monitor. Tyrese Maxey is one of the most college-ready scorers in the freshman class as he’s also capable of playing with the ball in his hands.
The duo of Hagans and Maxey could also compliment each other nicely with Hagans as a lockdown guy and Maxey focused on bucket-getting. There might not be a better third guard in the country than former McDonald’s All-American Immanuel Quickley as he can help on both ends of the floor. Freshman Kahlil Whitney could get heavy minutes on the wing as he’s a run-and-jump athlete with more skill than advertised.
Having the Preseason Player of the Year in college basketball certainly helps the Spartans this season as Cassius Winston is the sport’s top returning player this season. With Winston maintaining his responsibilities at point guard, Michigan State is a big favorite to win the Big Ten as they try to capture a national title.
Although injured, Joshua Langford is a potent scorer and solid defender when he’s in the lineup. Langford’s health could ultimately be the key to unlocking the Spartans’ ceiling this season. Aaron Henry has a chance to make major strides as a sophomore as he showed plenty of promise late in the season. The addition of freshman Rocket Watts should give a nice boost to the Michigan State second unit as he could be looked upon to help score while the starters get rest.
3. FLORIDA (Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke, Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis)
Expectations are high at Florida this season as a young-but-talented perimeter group could ultimately determine the Gators’ ceiling. The return of point guard Andrew Nembhard and shooter Noah Locke was big for Florida as both players produced solid freshman campaigns. Nembhard will be asked to do even more this season as one of the team’s few returning rotation players. Locke needs to be more consistent after a sluggish end to the season but he’s a capable shooter who limits turnovers.
The Gators are very excited by the addition of two McDonald’s All-Americans in athletic wing Scottie Lewis and in-state scoring guard Tre Mann. Lewis fits perfectly with this Florida outfit because he doesn’t have to score a lot to be a major factor. Lewis has outstanding defensive upside and can also help handle the ball in a pinch if needed. Mann’s ability to put up points in bunches will greatly benefit the Gators as his role in this perimeter group will be fascinating to watch.
4. NORTH CAROLINA (Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black, Christian Keeling, Andrew Platek, Anthony Harris)
There will be some question marks in the North Carolina backcourt this season with the loss of talented players like Coby White, Kenny Williams and Cameron Johnson. Having freshman Cole Anthony should alleviate a lot of those Tar Heel perimeter concerns. Anthony has a chance to be the most productive freshman in college hoops this season with his Westbrook-like impact on the game. Capable of the triple-double on any night, Anthony has to push North Carolina’s offense if the Tar Heels want to be great.
Senior Brandon Robinson and grad transfer Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern) should help provide floor spacing for Anthony. North Carolina fans have patiently waited for sophomore Leaky Black to unleash his vast potential. If Black figures out how to play with more aggression then he has the talent to be an impact ACC player. Freshman Anthony Harris could earn rotation minutes if he’s healthy enough following a torn ACL last December.
5. DUKE (Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Cassius Stanley, Jordan Goldwire)
The return of Tre Jones at point guard was gigantic for the Blue Devils as the sophomore has a chance to be one of the nation’s top players. A standout running the offense and defending on the perimeter, Jones has to improve an inconsistent perimeter jumper that became a liability at times last season. Even if Jones isn’t knocking down shots, he still makes everyone around him better and he’ll be the unquestioned leader of Duke’s defense.
Junior Alex O’Connell has carved out a role the past two seasons as a shooter off the bench as the Blue Devils hope he can become more well-rounded as an upperclassman. Two stud freshmen enter the mix as well in Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley. Moore is a winning player capable of contributing in multiple ways. The freshman doesn’t need to score to make an impact. Stanley is a big-time athlete who can slash and flourish in the open floor. Perimeter shooting as a whole is going to be the major storyline to follow with this Duke backcourt.
6. KANSAS (Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Isaiah Moss)
Plenty of talented perimeter pieces return to Kansas as the Jayhawks should have more stability there than a year ago. Devon Dotson pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and returning for his sophomore season was huge for Kansas. The downhill guard can create offense in an instant and he’s one of the toughest guards to slow down in the country.
After burning his redshirt in the middle of last season, Ochai Agbaji made a major splash as he was starting and contributing by the end of the year. Agbaji has big upside and seeing what he can do during a full season should be fun to watch. Junior Marcus Garrett returns as a lockdown defender and solid rotation piece. Grad transfer Isaiah Moss comes from Iowa ready to produce as an off-ball scorer as he gives the Jayhawks a perimeter threat that they needed for this roster.
Following last season’s Round of 32 run, the Terps return their entire perimeter group after only losing big man Bruno Fernando this offseason. Anthony Cowan would receive far more attention at lead guard if he wasn’t in the same league as Cassius Winston as the senior is the team’s leading scorer and distributor. If Cowan can become a little more consistent then he could push for All-American honors.
It helps Maryland that Cowan has plenty of weapons around him as sophomores Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins and Serrel Smith all return. All three produced as freshmen last season. Wiggins, the team’s sixth man last season, could make a major leap with more minutes while Ayala and Morsell are established starters who fit nicely with Cowan. Smith gives Maryland a wealth of perimeter options as he would play more minutes on most teams.
8. OREGON (Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson, Anthony Mathis, Chris Duarte)
Not many backcourts in college hoops have a Final Four participant as the Ducks are led by veteran floor general Payton Pritchard. Helping Oregon reach multiple Sweet 16s the past three years, Pritchard is tough as nails and makes plays all over the floor. Pritchard will have weapons around him this season. Transferring in from New Mexico, senior shooter Anthony Mathis is reunited with Pritchard, his former high school teammate. Sophomore Will Richardson will both be asked to score more this season after being role player a year ago. The wild card in the group could be highly-touted JUCO guard Chris Duarte who some considered the best JUCO prospect in the country. As long as Pritchard gets scoring help from one of his four perimeter options, the Ducks should be fine.
9. SETON HALL (Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight, Myles Cale, Anthony Nelson, Shavar Reynolds Jr.)
A veteran backcourt with a potential All-American in Myles Powell, Seton Hall has a lot to look forward to from its perimeter. Powell is one of America’s premier players as he’ll have a chance to earn All-American honors if he plays like he did last season. Although Powell is a rugged scorer and solid two-way player, if he limits turnovers then he’ll be even tougher to stop. McKnight isn’t reliable as a perimeter shooter but the senior fills in a lot of gaps for the group as he can attack the basket, handle the ball and really defend. Junior Myles Cale adds an additional scoring punch that prevents defenses from overloading too much on Powell. Depth is a question mark for this group, although reserves like Anthony Nelson and Shavar Reynolds Jr. have been solid in limited minutes.
The Wildcats are hoping for a return to the national spotlight this season thanks to the addition of two McDonald’s All-American guards in Nico Mannion and Josh Green. Both freshmen should receive big minutes right away. Mannion is a competitor on both ends who should be able to run Arizona’s offense while also providing some scoring pop on his own. Green is a smooth wing athlete who can slash and attack the basket. If Green can improve his shaky perimeter jumper than he’ll be tough to defend. Veterans Dylan Smith and Devonaire Doutrive both return and will be counted on to help Arizona’s perimeter defense. The addition of UC Irvine grad transfer Max Hazzard should help as the senior was a big reason why the Anteaters made a splash in the NCAA tournament.
This group’s ranking gets a boost thanks to the return of Markus Howard for his senior season. One of the most dynamic scorers in the country, Howard is one of the only players in college hoops capable of going for 50-plus points on any night. Howard should have help this season in the form of senior Sacar Anim and Utah State transfer Koby McEwen. Anim has earned steady minutes in the Marquette rotation while McEwen is a former all-conference selection in the Mountain West who should alleviate some of the scoring burden placed on Howard. Sophomore Greg Elliott is a bit of a forgotten man in this group after redshirting last season with a thumb injury but he could give a nice addition to the unit — particularly on defense.
12. DAVIDSON (Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Kellan Grady, Luke Frampton, Carter Collins)
Not many backcourt units boast two all-league players returning in the same unit. With Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson and first-team all-conference selection Kellan Grady back in the fold, Davidson has one of the most dangerous backcourts in the country. Gudmundsson is one of America’s most underrated floor leaders. The senior is a do-it-all guard capable of pushing for a triple-double any game. Grady (17.3 ppg) is the lethal scorer and former highly-touted prospect among the group as the junior can get rolling. And Luke Frampton made the most three-pointers in the A-10 last season as he rounds out a very tough trio of starters.
The Big East has more perimeter star power on teams like Seton Hall and Marquette but you could make a solid argument that Providence has the deepest unit in the league. Diallo’s return to school gave the Friars a ton of hope this season as the second-team All-Big East selection is the productive leader of this group. From there, the Friars could get a leap from sophomores A.J. Reeves and David Duke as both former top-100 prospects nearly averaged double-figures last season. Point guard play will be the group’s biggest question but Providence was wise to add UMass grad transfer Luwane Pipkins and his scoring prowess to the lineup this offseason. If Pipkins struggles to consistently run the offense then senior Mallek White is one of the Big East’s better reserve guards.
Losing Tremont Waters will certainly hurt. The good news for LSU is that Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor all pulled their name out of the NBA Draft and returned to school. Playing more off the ball last season with Waters at point, Smart will get a chance to be the primary playmaker as a sophomore. While Smart’s perimeter shooting remains a question mark, he is undoubtedly strong when it comes to attacking the rim and making plays. Mays didn’t shoot particularly well from the perimeter last season but still produced a great season. The senior is an All-SEC caliber player who isn’t afraid to step up in big moments. Taylor didn’t get heavy minutes last season but he’s a mega athlete capable of playing above the rim and helping defensively. LSU’s perimeter doesn’t have a lot of depth but Southeastern Louisiana transfer Parker Edwards could carve out a useful role as a perimeter shooter.
15. CREIGHTON (Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz)
The Bluejays have plenty of perimeter pieces to rely on this season thanks to the return of numerous veterans. Davion Mintz is a three-year starter capable of playing multiple guard spots but he’s at his best setting up the numerous weapons he has around him. Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitchell Ballock are two junior bombers who can really knock down perimeter shots. Alexander is the more well-rounded scorer while Ballock might be more capable of a one-night explosion as evidenced by his NCAA-record 11 threes against DePaul last season. Marcus Zegarowski is the intriguing sophomore of the group as he joined the starting lineup midway through last season and made a major impact scoring and distributing.
Oklahoma State suspended freshman guard Marcus Watson over the weekend after a female student was granted an order of protection against him by the Payne County District Court.
“OSU is aware of the request for protective order and takes such matters seriously,” OSU said in a statement. “Pending further investigation, the student-athlete currently is being withheld from team activities.”
According to GoPokes.com, the order was served last Monday and Watson has a court date scheduled for Nov. 7th. Oklahoma State opens the season on Nov. 6th against Oral Roberts.
Watson is a four-star prospect from Georgia that ranks in the top 50 in the Class of 2019. He is the sixth player to be suspended or dismissed since head coach Mike Boynton took over in 2017.
CBT Podcast: VCU’s Mike Rhoades and an SEC Preview
Rob Dauster was joined by VCU head coach Mike Rhoades to talk though whether his team will actually be able to shoot this year, stories from VCU’s run to the Final Four and this (toothless) picture. Then Scott Phillips joins to walk through the final preview podcast of the preseason, the SEC. Here is the full rundown.