NCAA amends ‘Rich Paul Rule’

The NCAA sent out a release on Monday afternoon announcing that they have amended what has become known as the ‘Rich Paul Rule.’
According to the release, for an agent to become certified to represent basketball players that have not declared for the draft but are testing the waters, that agent must have either a bachelor’s degree or be certified and in good standing with the NBPA. The NBPA requires a bachelor’s degree for an agent to be certified, but provides waiver for people that have adequate work and life experience in lieu of a college education.
In addition, the agents must have been certified by the NBPA for three consecutive years, have professional liability insurance and complete an in-person exam in Indianapolis.
Our month-long national nightmare of having nothing to talk about except agent certification is now, mercifully, over.
Did Auburn and Bruce Pearl violate their own secret, self-imposed recruiting ban?
That is what Bruce Pearl said to Jon Rothstein on a podcast two weeks ago, and they may end up being the words that he regrets the most.
Actually, that’s not true.
What he’ll regret is opening the door into having his program’s recruiting timeline scrutinized.
On that same podcast, Pearl hinted that Auburn had already started serving self-imposed penalties as they away the inevitable Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. Some digging by AL.com led to a story that the school “did not conduct recruiting of any kind from September 2017-April 2018,” and an Auburn spokesperson released a statement to NBC Sports saying that “Auburn took a proactive approach by self-imposing recruiting restrictions that limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls.”
Well, that may not be entirely true.
You see, Auburn was doing some recruiting during that period of time. For example, there’s this picture from Rivals reporter Dan McDonald, which features two future Auburn commits (Babatunde Akingbola and Isaac Okoro) as well as five-star 2020 target Sharife Cooper visiting Auburn. That picture was posted on Feb. 3rd, 2018, which fell smack in the middle of Auburn’s alleged self-imposed recruiting ban. Akingbola committed to Auburn on Jan. 11th, 2018. Yahoo’s Pat Forde dug up a couple of other examples of Auburn continuing to recruit while they were supposedly serving a self-imposed ban.
There are two things that are worth noting here.
For starters, Auburn’s statement, the one released to NBC Sports, used the word “limited” when referring to visits, contacts and evaluations. Not banned. Not prohibited. “Limited.” That language is important, and often when sanctions are self-imposed or delivered by the NCAA, there are simply restrictions put into place instead of recruiting being stopped for an extended period of time.
It’s also important to point out that an Auburn spokesman told both Yahoo and AL.com that exceptions were made to accommodate visits and trips that were planned prior to Person’s arrest in September of 2017. That, according to the school, explains away the picture of the Auburn prospects on campus.
The truth, it seems, is going to come down to how the school frames these punishments when dealing with the NCAA, but given that Bruce Pearl had his Tennessee tenure end because he tried to create an elaborate cover-up of Aaron Craft visiting his house for a barbecue, it’s only fitting that Auburn could wind up in more trouble with the NCAA because they couldn’t find a way to follow their own recruiting restrictions.
Yoeli Childs is the first casualty of the NCAA’s new NBA draft rules
BYU announced on Friday that Yoeli Childs, who may enter 2019-20 as the WCC Preseason Player of the Year, will miss the first nine games of his senior season.
Childs declared for the draft in March and signed with an agent, who was allowed to cover certain expenses that accrue during the process. But Childs did not file the proper paperwork with the NCAA prior to signing with that agent, according to BYU, and he received benefits that were considered impermissible – travel expenses, fees to cover a basketball trainers, etc. As a result, the NCAA dinged him nine games. Childs, who averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 boards as a junior, will miss BYU’s trip to the Maui Invitational as well as a rivalry game against Utah.
“I believe in being honest and open about the things that you do. There was some confusion with this new process. I made decisions that caused an outcome that none of us like,” Childs said on Friday. “I want everyone to know that my intent was never to do something wrong. I was trying to do the right things. I was trying to do things the right way.”
“The program was without a head coach for a while and at the same time, Yoeli’s making these huge, life-changing decisions with brand-new rules. All those things come together,” added new BYU head coach Mark Pope. “There was some real confusion.
“Yoeli would be the first to say that he did make mistakes but they were unintentional.”
Taken at face value, Childs is the first victim of the the new NCAA rules, and to be clear, he wasn’t the only person that was confused. The NCAA is in the midst of a transition. There are new rules in regards to the process. Hell, there were smart people in the basketball world that were wondering whether or not the undrafted players that attended this year’s NBA Draft Combine were eligible to return to school this year. I was one of those smart* people, and they are not eligible to return.
*(Debatable.)
Childs had to navigate this process without a head coach to guide him. Dave Rose and BYU parted ways while this was playing out. That’s a tough spot to be in.
And it’s also worth noting that Childs was one of the bigger surprises of the early entry deadline. He seemed destined to stay in the draft, and it would be easy for a cynic to say that Childs realized his mistake – he wasn’t invited to the combine – and decided to use the new rules as a way out.
Either way, some sort of punishment probably had to happen. Rules are rules, and intentional or not, Childs broke those rules. But after Childs paid back all of the impermissible benefits – with interest – and with the added complications of going through this new process without a coach to guide him, nine games seems particularly harsh.
The NCAA has to do something, but considering the mitigating circumstances here – and the fact that the NCAA should want to incentivize players like Childs coming back to school – docking him 30 percent of his senior season is too much when suspending him for three games would have accomplished what they needed to accomplish.
Paul speaks out about the negative consequences of ‘Rich Paul Rule’
Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, penned an op-ed in The Athletic on Monday laying bare the issues that he has with the so-called ‘Rich Paul Rule.’
Last week, the NCAA sent out a memo, which was obtained by NBC Sports, to NBPA-certified agents that alerted them to the criteria to be eligible to represent athletes that are testing the waters: a bachelor’s degree, three consecutive years of NBPA certification, the completion of an in-person exam at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis and professional liability insurance.
Paul, who represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall, Draymond Green and Ben Simmons among his more than 20 NBA clients, said it was “flattering” that the rules changes have been colloquially dubbed the ‘Rich Paul Rule,’ but added that “it has no impact on me or the business of Klutch Sports Group” but “it does have a significant impact on people like me and the NCAA should be called out for it.”
“I actually support requiring three years of experience before representing a kid testing the market,” he added. “I can even get behind passing a test. However, requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing — systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic.”
Paul’s issue with the rule changes is more or less in line with the column I penned on the subject last week. Simply having a bachelor’s degree is not an adequate way to determine who is a legitimate, business-savvy agent and who is a con artist. Paul does not have a college degree. The he agent that bankrolled Christian Dawkins and was at the center of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball – you know, the thing that created this change in the rules – was Andy Miller. He does have a college degree.
The truth is that in an era where it costs six figures to go to college and where student loans have crippled the financial well-being of an entire generation of Americans, the ability to obtain a degree has much to do with privilege, economic status and the family you were born into as it does your ability to think critically, understand the NBA’s CBA or be able to negotiate a contract.
“How do four years studying sports marketing in a classroom make you more qualified to represent a kid than working at Klutch Sports Group or for an NBA front office; or at any other entrepreneurial business for that matter?” Paul wrote. It’s important to note here that while the NBA requires a bachelor’s degree to become a certified agent, there are workarounds for people that have adequate work and life experience and can prove. “All this will do is exclude the agents whose life experience helps them understand the needs of many of these players best.
“The barriers to entry for the next Rich Paul are already high enough. When I travel back to neighborhoods like the inner city of Greater Cleveland where I’m from, young black kids tell me that they see my career as another path for them out of their troubled surroundings. They want to grow up to do what I do. That inspires me. So if the NCAA is invested both in helping young people get the education they need and in supporting student-athletes, like they claim, then we are on common ground.”
Who will be next head coach to win first national title?
Last April, after a decade of proving himself as one of the very best coaches in all of college basketball, Tony Bennett shook the monkey off of his back for good as he led Virginia to the greatest redemption story in the history of sports.
The Cavaliers, if you have somehow forgotten, went from being the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2018 to the national champs in 2019.
We may never see anything like that ever again.
But there are a handful of coaches that could follow in Bennett’s footsteps by joining the list of people that can put “Won A National Title” as a line item on their resume.
These are the eight coaches that are the most likely to do that in the next five years, with an added bonus of the threes most difficult names to leave off the list.
THE FAVORITE
1. MARK FEW, Gonzaga: This is obvious. Gonzaga is a top ten program nationally, they are just two years removed from a run to the national title game, they are churning out lottery picks at a rate we’ve never seen from a mid-major and their ability to A) tap into the transfer market, and B) identify and bring in overseas talent will ensure that their floor is as a top 25 team every year. Few is going to breakthrough eventually.
THE SECOND TIER
2. CHRIS MACK, Louisville: For my money, Mack is the best coach in college basketball to never reach a Final Four, and if the way his first season at Louisville played out is any indication, he’s going to lose that title pretty soon. Not only is he coming off of a 20 win season and NCAA tournament trip that few expected, he brought back his best player, brought in a loaded six-man recruiting class and has his program sitting pretty as a preseason top seven team.
Now, the major question mark here is the NCAA. What kind of punishment is the program going to face as a result of the recruitment of Brian Bowen? On the one hand, Louisville is not far removed from the fallout from the escort scandal, where they had Final Four and National Title banners taken down as a result of strippers and hookers that were provided to players and recruits by a member of the coaching staff. On the other hand, everyone involved is both of those incidents is long gone – from the AD to the head coach to the players and members of the coaching staff. Is the NCAA going to come down hard on an entirely new regime that, as far as we know, has never been on the wrong side of NCAA rules? Who knows, but that’s the reason why I have Mack a notch below few.
3. CHRIS BEARD, Texas Tech: Beard is a tough one here, because he is the only guy on this list that could end up working somewhere else within the five-year window. Obviously, if he stays at Texas Tech he seems like he would be a decent bet to breakthrough. The Red Raiders, when healthy, were the best team in the Big 12 two years ago, and this past season they ended Kansas’ reign atop the conference before making a run to the national title game. As of today, they are a consensus preseason top ten team. Beard’s ability to rebuild from scratch on a year-by-year basis means that the Red Raiders will likely always be in the mix, and it makes me confident that, wherever he ends up if he does leave Lubbock, his team will have a shot at being very good, very quickly.
4. MATT PAINTER, Purdue: I have the utmost respect for Painter’s coaching ability. In the last four years, he’s managed to play three very distinct ways. It started with all 6-foot-9, 250 pounds of Caleb Swanigan playing the four alongside A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas. When Swanigan left, his team got better by putting four shooters on the floor around Haas. When four of the five starters on that team left, he totally rebuilt his offense by allowing Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline to run off as many pindowns and DHOs as they could handle.
Should I mention that, in three of those four seasons, Purdue finished as a top ten team on KenPom, and the fourth season they finished 19th? Painter is a monster.
THE NEXT BEST
5. MIKE WHITE, Florida: White, at 42 years old, is the youngest coach on this list by a significant margin, and while he has yet to truly live up to the legacy that Billy Donovan left in Gainesville, he’s been to the last three NCAA tournaments, he’s won at least a game in all three – including a run to the 2017 Elite Eight – and he has a preseason top ten team returning this year. I think this is just the start for White, who is arguably the best coach in college hoops under the age of 45.
6. CHRIS HOLTMANN, Ohio State: Holtmann has been a head coach for five seasons since he took over for Brandon Miller in 2013-14, and he’s won at least 20 games in all five seasons, he’s won at least one NCAA tournament game in all five seasons and, I think it’s fair to say, in each one of those five seasons he outperformed expectations. He’s only heading into his third year at Ohio State, which means that the arrow is going to continue to point up.
7. BRUCE PEARL, Auburn: Pearl is another coach that is currently sitting squarely in the NCAA crosshairs, and while he, personally, is only tangentially connected to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, Pearl has plenty to worry about. He’s already served a show-cause for lying to NCAA investigators, he was nearly fired 18 months ago because of his refusal to speak to Auburn’s investigators and he will undoubtedly get dinged by the NCAA with failure to monitor and/or head coach responsibility charges because of Chuck Person’s actions while on staff.
That said, Pearl has found a perfect fit for himself at Auburn. He’s coming off of a Final Four run, he’s sending players – hi, Chuma Okeke – to the NBA and he’s been able to recruit their replacements – hi, Isaac Okoro – to maintain the stability of his program thanks in part to his uptempo style. Throw in the fact that he’s turned Auburn Arena into one of the tougher places in the SEC to play, and I think he’s going to continue to succeed.
THE X-FACTOR
8. PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis: To be completely honest, I am not quite sure where to put Penny on this list. The fact of the matter is that he has spent one year as a head coach at the college level. We don’t really know what to make of him as a head coach, and given the fact that this Memphis team is being wildly overranked heading into the season, there seems to be a good chance that the narrative on Penny could end up being that he’s a recruiter, not a coach, come the end of the season.
When that happens, remember this warning. And also remember that Penny landed two top ten recruits and seven top 100 players in his first real recruiting class, including a five-star from New York and a top 30 prospect that decommitted from Duke. He’s going to continue to land recruiting classes like this, and with the majority of this year’s No. 1 ranked class being two or three years players, I think everyone is a year early on the Memphis bandwagon.
We’ll see if all of that leads to a chance at winning a national title.
THE THREE TOUGHEST NAMES TO LEAVE OFF
SEAN MILLER, Arizona: “Most likely.” We’re talking about probabilities here, right? That cannot be done without factoring in the chance that A) Sean Miller gets fired, B) Sean Miller gets a show-cause and C) the Arizona program receives some kind of significant punishment for their involvement in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball. In a vacuum, it’s hard to ignore the success, both on the court and on the recruiting trail, that Miller has had, but it is also impossible to ignore what they could be facing in the very near future.
MIKE HOPKINS, Washington: I get why the college basketball community is bullish on Hop. He won 21 games in his first season with Washington, he won 27 games and the Pac-12 regular season title last season and he just landed a pair of top ten prospects in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. But before I go all-in on him, I want to see how well he does coaching one-and-done talent and what happens when the rest of the Pac-12 is actually worth talking about.
RICK BARNES, Tennessee: Barnes is the oldest guy on this list by seven years, he is coming off of two years where he had the Vols as close to program’s ceiling as you can get and, with Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and Admiral Schofield gone, they are entering something of a rebuilding stretch. I think that he has found a place where he can have sustained success, but he doesn’t crack the top eight on my list. .
Arizona announced on Wednesday evening that sophomore guard Brandon Williams will miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season due knee surgery.
Williams averaged 11.4 points and 3.4 assists as a freshman and was expected to start in the Wildcat backcourt alongside Nico Mannion and Josh Green, a pair of five-star guards.
“Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure as head coach at Arizona,” Sean Miller said. “A year ago, Brandon quickly became one of our team’s best players and one of the Pac-12’s most exciting freshmen. The news of Brandon’s season-ending surgery is beyond disheartening. All of us that comprise Brandon’s Arizona Basketball family, as well as our own loyal and passionate fan base, will rally around him and support him as he begins his journey to recovery.”
This is the second time in the last four years that Williams will miss an entire season.
“I want to thank my family, fans and the Arizona Basketball program for their continued support,” Williams noted. “I’ve overcome obstacles before in my life and will work with our strength and medical staffs to overcome this one. I’m dedicated to continuing my work in the classroom as a student, and I look forward to supporting my teammates and coaches as I spend this season focusing on my health.”