The ‘Rich Paul’ rules: NCAA’s criteria for agents of NBA draft hopefuls is poorly thought out

The NCAA sent a memo to agents on Monday that detailed a new certification process and a series of requirements that will be necessary in order to represent players as they test the NBA draft waters.
The memo, which was obtained by NBC Sports, states that the NCAA will require applicants to have “a bachelor’s degree, be in good standing with the NBPA, have been NBPA certified for a minimum of three consecutive years and maintain professional liability insurance.” The agents will also be required to submit to a background check, pay a non-refundable $250 fee and complete an in-person exam on Wednesday, November 6th, at the NCAA’s offices in Indianapolis.
Within the application itself, sources told NBC Sports, is language stating that applicants will not be certified unless they agree to cooperate will all NCAA investigations regardless of whether or not they involve that specific agent’s certification.
The NCAA opted to allow players testing the waters to have access to representation as part of the changes that were enacted by Condoleeza Rice’s Commission on College Basketball. The players that test the waters are only allowed to return to school with eligibility intact if they accept “permissible agent services from NCAA certified agents with a signed agent agreement.”
It’s worth noting here that one of the most powerful agents in basketball, Rich Paul, does not have a bachelor’s degree. Paul, it’s worth noting, represented Darius Bazley, who initially committed to Syracuse before withdrawing and, after flirting with playing a year in the G League, decided to sit out this past season. He was paid $1 million for an internship with New Balance before getting selected with the 23rd pick in the 2019 draft. There are ways to get around the bachelor degree loophole – like, for instance, hiring an agent with a degree to get a player under that agency’s umbrella – but the NCAA isn’t targeting Paul of Klutch Sports with this rule. They’re targeting the next Rich Paul.
College players that are making the decision of what they want to do with their future need to advice and representation of people that are qualified. That’s obvious. But it is worth noting that the ability to obtain a degree in this day and age has much to do with privilege, economic status and the family you were born into as it does your ability to think critically, understand the NBA’s CBA or be able to negotiate a contract. If anything, Rich Paul proved that.
And the truth is that the NCAA shouldn’t have requirements that are more strict than the NBA’s. Hell, the NCAA probably shouldn’t be in the game of approving whether or not an agent is qualified. That’s not what they are designed to do. The NBA Players’ Association is, and certification with the NBPA should be enough.
The truth is this: Agents should have to apply with the NCAA so the NCAA has a record of who is representing players. They should also have to fill out some kind of form or questionnaire to prove that they – or, at the very least, someone in their office – understand what the specific NCAA bylaws are. If the NCAA thinks that’s worth charging a $250 processing fee, I can even get on board with that, too.
But by putting together a list of criteria this strict is only going to make NBA agents laugh at the idea of getting NCAA certified. One agent that NBC Sports reached out to simply deleted the memo as soon as he received it. “It’s gone,” he said.
The Utah men’s basketball program was hit with two years of probation and associate head coach Tommy Connor was given a one-year show-cause penalty as a result of recruiting violations that were committed in the spring of 2018.
The NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions found that the program committed two Level II violations and a Level III violation. In addition to the probation and Connor’s show-cause, Utah self-imposed a handful of recruiting restrictions that have already taken effect.
According to the release sent out by the NCAA, an assistant coach evaluated a JuCo recruit and visited a high school prospect during a quiet period in April of 2018. The committee also determined that Connor coordinated with a local JuCo coach to get the high school prospect on the university’s campus for a visit. The JuCo paid for the prospect’s trip, which not only classified the JuCo’s head coach as a booster – making his contact with the prospect a violation – but it meant that Utah exceeded the number of allowable official visits – another violation.
The entire coaching staff received a Level II violation for the recruiting violations, while head coach Larry Krystkowiak received a separate Level II violation due to the head coach responsibility bylaws. The Level III violation came as a result of the coaching staff watching Krystkowiak’s son “observed the head coach’s prospect-aged son participating with members of the men’s basketball team in a practice activity.”
USC lands commitment from No. 1 prospect in 2020 class
Evan Mobley, the top prospect in the Class of 2020, announced on Monday afternoon that he has committed to USC to play his college ball.
This decision should surprise no one. Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, is a former five-star recruit and currently a freshman on USC’s team. His father, Eric, is heading into his second season as an assistant coach on Andy Enfield’s staff.
At 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Mobley is everything that you look for in a big man in modern basketball. He’s long and athletic, he is mobile on the perimeter, he’s skilled with a stroke out to about 17 feet and he has a high basketball IQ. There’s a very real chance that he will end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Mobley is the first commitment for Enfield in the class.
What if USA Basketball’s World Cup team was only college players?
Since none of the best American pros seems all that interested in playing in the FIBA World Cup, we decided that it would be fun to take a swing at putting together a World Cup team built with nothing but college players.
This is that team.
COACH: Matt Painter, Purdue
This was a tough decision, but I’m going with Painter over the rest of the field because of the way that he can change what he wants to do and how his teams play. Purdue has been one of the best programs in all of college hoops the past four seasons, finishing in the top ten on KenPom three times – and no lower than 19th – while playing three very different styles. They went from using two bigs with Caleb Swanigan at the four to playing four shooters about Isaac Haas to basing an entire offense on running Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline off of pin-downs and DHOs.
Put another, he relies less on playing a specific brand of basketball and thrives on finding a way to make the pieces on his roster fit together, and in this situation, that makes the most sense to me.
And he has experience in the international ranks, having taken his Purdue team overseas for the 2017 World University Games. The Boilermakers did not win that event largely because his team was not overwhelmingly more talented than everyone they came across, like the rest of the coaches with experience running Team USA at youth levels.
ASSISTANTS: Mark Adams, Texas Tech, and Ed Cooley, Providence
I want Adams on this staff for his defensive mind. He was the brainchild behind what Texas Tech has done the last two seasons, and I personally love the way that his defenses force offenses to the baseline and takes away any and all sets they want to run. I have Cooley here because of the way his teams run through point guards and the prevalence of ball-screens on offense, and with a team that is more or less built around Cassius Winston, that is important.
STARTERS
CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
This is the easy and obvious pick. Winston is the very obvious pick for Preseason National Player of the Year, and I’m honestly not sure if there is anyone else that can be in this discussion. He’s coming off of a year where he averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists while leading an injury ravaged Michigan State team to a Big Ten regular season title, a Big Ten tournament title and a trip to the Final Four. He’s a senior point guard that thrives in ball-screens, that is unselfish and that is an efficient shooter and scorer. He is the guy that we need to build this team around.
TYRESE HALIBURTON, Iowa State
No player has risen more in the minds of basketball people than Haliburton has in the last 18 months. From a complete afterthought as a recruit to a potential top 20 pick, Haliburton is coming off of a terrific showing in the U19 World Cup. He’s a 6-foot-5 guard that can play the point, defend multiple positions and shoots threes at a 43.4 percent clip. He’s the perfect wing in the modern era of basketball.
JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
Cumberland is one of the most underappreciated talents in college hoops, as he is coming off of a season where he posted 18.8 points, 4.4 boards and 3.6 assists for Cincinnati while shooting 38.8 percent from three. He’s 6-foot-5 but a physical 205 pounds can will be able to guard bigger wings. He’s also a veteran presence, a scorer that can create for himself and a guy that spent the last three years playing for Mick Cronin. You know the toughness is there.
KERRY BLACKSHEAR, Florida
Blackshear might be better suited to playing on a team where he is the starting five, but I think he fits as the four in this situation. He can score in and around the paint, but he’s also a capable three-point shooter with the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. He’s also one of the few veteran bigs in college hoops right now that has the chance to play in the NBA one day. Getting a 23-year old to pair with a roster full of freshmen and sophomore posts matters.
JAMES WISEMAN, Memphis
Wiseman is one of just three freshmen on this team and the only one that I have slotted as a starter. The favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman is a 7-foot center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and all the athleticism in the world. He has decent touch and a perimeter stroke that is developing, meaning that there is a world where he is one day a floor-spacer in addition to being the kind of rim-runner I envision him being on this team. Part of the reason I have him starting here is that I think he’ll thrive as the roll man on a team with Winston and three shooters around him. I also think that, if motivated, he has the ability to do the kind of things that Mark Adams will ask a five-man to do defensively.
Wiseman’s status as a No. 1 pick as more to do with his potential longterm than what he is at this very moment, but I do think that the current version of Wiseman is the best fit at the five on this team.
BENCH
MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall: There are two talented, undersized scoring guards in the Big East heading into next season and I was only going to take one of them. I went with Powell, who is more athletic, a better defender and less ball-dominant than Marquette guard Markus Howard. Put another way, I think that Powell would fit better on a team where the offense isn’t built entirely around him than Howard is.
COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina: Anthony is a bit of a weird fit on this team, but I think that he is a pretty good change-of-pace for Winston in the backcourt. He will more or less operate as the backup point guard on this roster, and while he plays the position a totally different way than Winston does, an aggressive, score-first guard with athleticism and the stones to take and make tough shots is needed on this roster.
TRE JONES, Duke: Jones is here for one reason and one reason only: perimeter defense. We have yet to see him be anything other than a liability on the offensive end of the floor, but assuming that he spent the offseason working on improving his perimeter stroke, the hope is that will not be the case anymore. Either way, one thing this roster lacked was a lockdown on-ball defender, and Jones will provide it without needing a certain number of shots to be kept happy.
ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas: I wanted shooting. Isaiah Joe is a shooter, knocking down 41.4 percent of his threes with more than eight attempted per game as a freshman. He is also about 6-foot-5 and averaged 1.5 steals at Arkansas, which means he should be able to contribute defensively as well.
AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois: Dosunmu had flashes of brilliance as a freshmen but ultimately returned to school for his sophomore season to prove he’s more of a lead guard than a combo and to continue to develop his jumper. His presence as a secondary ball-handler and what he can bring defensively makes him a nice fit in this roster build.
TRES TINKLE, Oregon State: Tinkle is not a name that many people are going to know, but he is an absolute baller and a big-time scorer. He is coming off of a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 boards and 3.8 assists, and at 6-foot-8, he has the kind of size that will allow him to play the four in smaller lineups while keeping the floor spaced.
ISAIAH STEWART, Washington: Stewart make end up being the most productive freshman in college hoops this season. He’s 6-foot-9, 250 pounds and a terrific rebounder and finisher in the lane. He’s not all that switchable or much of a rim-protector, but he’ll allow this group to matchup with teams that still play big-bodied posts.
REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State: Perry is going to be one of the breakout stars of college basketball this season. He’s coming off of an MVP run through the U19 World Cup, and the former McDonald’s All-American really came on strong down the stretch of last season.
Cade Cunningham, top prospect in 2020, cuts ‘list’ to five schools
Cade Cunningham, the top prospect in the Class of 2020 and a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, announced on Thursday that he had cut his list of schools to five.
Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Washington and Oklahoma State.
But that list is, frankly, meaningless.
Cade’s brother, Cannen, a former starter for Larry Brown’s SMU teams, was hired as an assistant coach. He’s all of 26 years old and his only previous college coaching experience comes in the form of an assistant video coordinator position at Tulane during their 4-27 2018-19 season. There’s a reason that Mike Boynton hired him, and that’s to ensure that the best player in high school basketball would make his way from Texas to Stillwater for his one-and-done season.
Things can always change in this business. We are still a year away from Cade enrolling in college, and the Cowboys are still squarely in the NCAA’s crosshairs thanks to former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ role in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college hoops. There’s a non-zero chance that Oklahoma State has some sanctions coming their way, and one of the sanctions that could be on the table is a postseason ban, however unlikely that may be.
But, as the Why Your Team Sucks veteran Brian Snow put it:
I will give you the field and 2:1 odds, I'll take Oklahoma State. And let's wager 20k
The NCAA on Thursday unveiled a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle what it calls complex cases involving serious infractions.
Creating a new process for dealing with some infractions cases was one of several recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission concluded that the NCAA’s traditional investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will consist of four groups, including the Complex Case Unit, which will conduct investigations and provide representation for schools and individuals accused of violations. Among those chosen for the CCU were former FBI director Louis Freeh and attorney Tom Mars, who has recently helped several high-profile football players gain immediate eligibility after transferring.