More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Top 25 prospect MarJon Beauchamp to skip college, train for NBA draft

By Rob DausterAug 1, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MarJon Beauchamp is following in Darius Bazley’s footsteps.

Before the first day of his senior year in high school, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2020 wing announced on Thursday that he will be skipping out on college, instead opting to spend the 2020-21 season training on his own to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I’m genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools,” MarJon said in a statement released by Chameleon BX, the company he will be training with. “Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA.”

Bazley was the first player to do this voluntarily*. A former Syracuse commit, he decided to skip college altogether, initially hoping to head to the G League before making the (correct) decision to sit out, train and prepare for the 2019 draft. He was a first round pick as a result. Mitchell Robinson did the same, but that was after he enrolled at Western Kentucky, then left, then tried to transfer before re-enrolling and – spoiler alert – leaving again, all within the span of a few weeks during the summer of 2017. He spent the 2017-18 season working out on his own as well before eventually being picked in the second round by the Knicks. He was, however, a first round talent with red flags that scared a few teams off of giving him a guaranteed contract as a rookie.

*(There were plenty of rumors that Bazley wasn’t going to be eligible at Syracuse – this happens with every player that decides to skip college, and it’s not always true – and while his initial goal was to play in the G League, he quickly realized he would get manhandled as an 18 year old in that league. Hence the asterisk.)

Which brings us back to Beauchamp, who is a back-end top 25 prospect in the class.

An athletic and fairly skilled wing, Beauchamp has the kind of tools (length, versatility, positional size, etc. ) and skillset that makes him an intriguing longterm prospect. He’s a slasher that has shown glimpses of having playmaking ability and is an improving shooter. The problem is that he weighs all of 175 pounds, and that is where this decision becomes interesting.

Beauchamp will be training with Chameleon BX, which is a company that was founded by Frank Matrisciano. If that name sounds familiar, it should. He was profiled by all the major media outlets years ago when he was using unusual methods to workout Blake Griffin. He spent a couple of years as the trainer for the Memphis Tigers. And he does all of this while refusing to be photographed showing his face. He’s an odd dude, but the workouts that he puts his clients through will improve their body.

“Frank Matrisciano’s proven ability to transform athletes, combined with the skills training provided by his accomplished NBA coaching staff is simply a far better option for MarJon than a one-and-done year at college, or any of the other paths we considered before making our decision,” MarJon’s father, JonMarc Beauchamp, said.

As it stands, Beauchamp projects as a second round pick. There is plenty of time for that to change, but don’t expect this to become a trend based off of his success. Most in the basketball world believe that the 2022 NBA Draft will be the first where high school players are allowed to make themselves eligible, which means that the kids that would be following Beauchamp’s lead will be able to head straight to the league.

Mostly, this is just a kid and his family making the decision to skip college, and with a year between now and then, there is still room for change.

Backlash over LeBron’s support of Bronny is unfair, wrong

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
6 Comments

There is one – and only one – valid reason to criticize LeBron James for his sideline antics and layup line dunkfests that happened at his son, Bronny’s, AAU games over the weekend: The hype.

The level of expectation for Bronny is already ridiculously high, to the point that doing something that is nearly impossible – simply reaching the NBA – will be considered a failure. If Bronny “only” ends up being a high major player, or even “just” a rotation guy at the NBA level, there are going to be people that look at him as a bust, or a disappointment, or whatever. It’s fair to wonder what the psychological toll will be on the kid himself if that happens.

To put this conversation into context, Bronny’s still just 14 years old, he has yet to even spend a day as a high school student and he’s been on Instagram for just two months, and he already has nearly 3 million followers. Zion has 4 million. That kind of fame as the son of the greatest to ever play the game means everyone is going to expect Junior to follow in those same footsteps as one of the NBA’s best when the truth is that simply getting to the NBA, regardless of who your father is, is an incredible achievement.

DAUSTER: Is Bronny James worth the hype?

It’s hard to be an NBA player. There are 500ish of those jobs available, and roughly a dozen or so bonafide superstars. Setting that as the baseline for a 14 year old that is still about 6-foot-1 is totally unfair.

But that’s just about where we are right now, and every time LeBron decides to go viral, he adds to it.

(And yes, LeBron is consciously making this decision. He’s the most famous athlete in America. He understands how social media works, and he knows what will happen when he goes nuts at an AAU game.)

And if you want to take that angle when discussing LeBron’s sidelines antics, I get it. I don’t think it’s wrong.

But that’s really all the ammo you have.

Because what else is there to truly criticize him for?

Taking the shine away from the other players on his son’s team?

Well, the dunk in that video was posted on every major social channel. It happened in a U15 AAU game. Would there be that many cameras in that gym if LeBron wasn’t there? If anything, every player on that roster – and hell, every player that has gone up against Bronny’s Strive For Greatness team – has seen their profile rise as a result. Skyy Clark, a five-star Class of 2022 prospect that plays with Bronny, told Yahoo Sports he went from 27,000 Instagram followers to 144,000. But tell me more about how LeBron his taking attention away from kids like Clark.

And if you think anyone is complaining about it, this is what Dior Johnson – a top ten player in the Class of 2022, and the kid that threw the between-the-legs alley-oop in the clip above – had to say about it:

I feel like this is a good time to mention that Bronny wasn’t even playing in this game!

LeBron was this excited about two kids that weren’t his own children.

Think about that.

Because the fact of the matter is that LeBron knows better than anyone how damaging it can be for a boy to grow up without a father in his life, and he knows the value that a strong, positive and supportive male influence can provide those boys. Johnson is a perfect example of this.

Could LeBron stand to chill out a bit on the sidelines? Yeah, maybe. There are things that happen in the sport of basketball that are worth going that crazy about, and that alley-oop in a meaningless AAU game probably isn’t one of them.

But you won’t find me being the one to criticize a man that always wanted a father in his life going a little bit overboard when it comes to supporting, and showing love to, his son and the young men that he has taken under his wing.

Because at the end of the day, it is quite literally the only relatable thing about LeBron for every normal human being on the planet.

Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore suffers setback, will miss season

M.P King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
By Rob DausterJul 29, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore will not coach during the 2019-2020 season after a medical setback sent him back to the hospital.

Moore is still recovering from a devastating May car accident that killed his wife and daughter. He suffered serious burns in the May 25th crash. A driver headed the wrong way on a Michigan way collided head-on with a car carrying the Moore family. Moore’s daughter, Jaidyn, died at the scene, while his wife, Jennifer, succumbed to her injuries upon reaching the hospital. Moore’s son, Jerrell, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement that was released by the school via the Moore family on Monday evening, Moore suffered a medical issue in his home that led to a cardiac arrest while he was in an ambulance en route to the hospital. He is going to be moving into a long-term care and rehab facility.

“The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched,” the statement read. “Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers.”

Ex-Rutgers player pleads guilty in domestic violence case

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A former Rutgers University basketball player has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from domestic violence at his dorm.

Issa Thiam pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons count and making terroristic threats as part of a deal with prosecutors in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

He will now enter a three-year pretrial intervention program, and the charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes it.

Thiam, who is from Dakar, Senegal, was dismissed from the team after his arrest in March and still faces possible deportation.

During Monday’s hearing, he admitted trying to intimidate his girlfriend with a kitchen knife following a verbal dispute at his dorm.

Thiam’s attorney told the judge his client is in talks to potentially sign with a team in Spain.

B.J. Boston becomes Kentucky’s first Class of 2020 commitment

Nike
By Rob DausterJul 29, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kentucky landed their first commitment in the Class of 2020 over the weekend, as B.J. Boston, a five-star prospect from Georgia, announced that he will be playing his college ball for the Wildcats.

Boston committed after visiting the Kentucky campus. Duke was initially considered to be the leader for the 6-foot-6 wing, and he was also considering Florida, Auburn and Oregon. Boston recently transferred to Sierra Canyon, the same high school in Southern California that Bronny James, Zaire Wade and fellow five-star recruits Ziaire Williams, Amari Bailey and Terren Frank.

A top ten prospect in the class, Boston is thought to be a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has the size and a plus wingspan, and while he isn’t the most explosive prospect, he is a fluid driver with excellent body control and the ability to finish around the rim. He averaged 22.8 points on the EYBL circuit this spring, and if he can find a way to improve on his three-point stroke – he’s a good free throw shooter but shot under 25 percent from three in the EYBL – then he has a chance to be a good player in the long-term.

Kentucky is one again going to be looking to put together a large class. Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney both look like they are going to be one-and-done players while Ashton Hagans and E.J. Montgomery both have the potential to be a first round pick after this season. Nate Sestina is a senior, and Nick Richards is coming off of a spring where he declared for the draft. Throw in the likes of Johnny Juzang and Keion Brooks, and there are plenty of guys that will keep NBA scouts in and around Kentucky games all season long.

Kentucky is in the mix for quite a few five-star prospects in the class, but as of today, N’Faly Dante and Joshua Christopher look to be the most likely to end up in Lexington.

UConn to leave AAC in 2020, pay $17M exit fee

David Benedict, left, and Mike Aresco/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 26, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
3 Comments

UConn announced on Friday that they have officially reached an agreement with the American Athletic Conference on an exit fee as the school looks to re-join the Big East Conference.

The Huskies will leave on July 1, 2020, and will pay an exit fee of $17 million. They will be joining the Big East in all sports except football, ice hockey and rowing. The football program will become an independent team.

“I want to thank David Benedict for his leadership and cooperation in reaching a swift and amicable resolution regarding UConn’s departure, and also UConn president Susan Herbst for her support of the conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We appreciate UConn’s accomplishments in The American, we wish them the best, and we thank them for their contributions over the past six years.”

“Some of the finest moments in UConn athletics history came during our time as a member of the American Athletic Conference and I am grateful to The American for providing a home to many of our teams over the last six years,” said Benedict, UConn’s athletic director. “I would like to thank Mike Aresco and his staff for their professionalism during this process and we look forward to writing a memorable final chapter in 2019-20.”