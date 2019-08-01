More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

NCAA unveils independent investigation unit

Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
The NCAA on Thursday unveiled a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle what it calls complex cases involving serious infractions.

Creating a new process for dealing with some infractions cases was one of several recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission concluded that the NCAA’s traditional investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will consist of four groups, including the Complex Case Unit, which will conduct investigations and provide representation for schools and individuals accused of violations. Among those chosen for the CCU were former FBI director Louis Freeh and attorney Tom Mars, who has recently helped several high-profile football players gain immediate eligibility after transferring.

Top 25 prospect MarJon Beauchamp to skip college, train for NBA draft

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 1, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
MarJon Beauchamp is following in Darius Bazley’s footsteps.

Before the first day of his senior year in high school, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2020 wing announced on Thursday that he will be skipping out on college, instead opting to spend the 2020-21 season training on his own to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I’m genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools,” MarJon said in a statement released by Chameleon BX, the company he will be training with. “Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA.”

Bazley was the first player to do this voluntarily*. A former Syracuse commit, he decided to skip college altogether, initially hoping to head to the G League before making the (correct) decision to sit out, train and prepare for the 2019 draft. He was a first round pick as a result. Mitchell Robinson did the same, but that was after he enrolled at Western Kentucky, then left, then tried to transfer before re-enrolling and – spoiler alert – leaving again, all within the span of a few weeks during the summer of 2017. He spent the 2017-18 season working out on his own as well before eventually being picked in the second round by the Knicks. He was, however, a first round talent with red flags that scared a few teams off of giving him a guaranteed contract as a rookie.

*(There were plenty of rumors that Bazley wasn’t going to be eligible at Syracuse – this happens with every player that decides to skip college, and it’s not always true – and while his initial goal was to play in the G League, he quickly realized he would get manhandled as an 18 year old in that league. Hence the asterisk.)

Which brings us back to Beauchamp, who is a back-end top 25 prospect in the class.

An athletic and fairly skilled wing, Beauchamp has the kind of tools (length, versatility, positional size, etc. ) and skillset that makes him an intriguing longterm prospect. He’s a slasher that has shown glimpses of having playmaking ability and is an improving shooter. The problem is that he weighs all of 175 pounds, and that is where this decision becomes interesting.

Beauchamp will be training with Chameleon BX, which is a company that was founded by Frank Matrisciano. If that name sounds familiar, it should. He was profiled by all the major media outlets years ago when he was using unusual methods to workout Blake Griffin. He spent a couple of years as the trainer for the Memphis Tigers. And he does all of this while refusing to be photographed showing his face. He’s an odd dude, but the workouts that he puts his clients through will improve their body.

“Frank Matrisciano’s proven ability to transform athletes, combined with the skills training provided by his accomplished NBA coaching staff is simply a far better option for MarJon than a one-and-done year at college, or any of the other paths we considered before making our decision,” MarJon’s father, JonMarc Beauchamp, said.

As it stands, Beauchamp projects as a second round pick. There is plenty of time for that to change, but don’t expect this to become a trend based off of his success. Most in the basketball world believe that the 2022 NBA Draft will be the first where high school players are allowed to make themselves eligible, which means that the kids that would be following Beauchamp’s lead will be able to head straight to the league.

Mostly, this is just a kid and his family making the decision to skip college, and with a year between now and then, there is still room for change.

College Basketball 2019-2020 Preseason Top 25

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 1, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.

But we’re doing it anyway!

A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them. 

So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.

1. MICHIGAN STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward
  • WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman

2. KENTUCKY

  • WHO’S GONE: P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis
  • WHO’S BACK: E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

3. DUKE

  • WHO’S GONE: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden
  • WHO’S BACK: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey

4. KANSAS

  • WHO’S GONE: Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, Quintin Grimes, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore
  • WHO’S BACK: Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaiah Moss, Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa, Udoka Azubuike

5. VILLANOVA

  • WHO’S GONE: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly
  • WHO’S BACK: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

6. LOUISVILLE

  • WHO’S GONE: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, Fresh Kimble, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Fresh Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams

7. MARYLAND

  • WHO’S GONE: Bruno Fernando
  • WHO’S BACK: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Darryl Morsell
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith

8. VIRGINIA

  • WHO’S GONE: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt
  • WHO’S BACK: Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff

9. TEXAS TECH

  • WHO’S GONE: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore
  • WHO’S BACK: Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, T.J. Holyfield, Chris Clarke

10. FLORIDA

  • WHO’S GONE: KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson, Kevarrius Hayes, Keith Stone, DeAundre Ballard
  • WHO’S BACK: Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson, Dontay Bassett, Isaiah Stokes
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann, Omar Payne, Jason Jitoboh
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke, Scottie Lewis, Keyontae Johnson, Kerry Blackshear Jr.

11. GONZAGA

  • WHO’S GONE: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
  • WHO’S BACK: Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Ryan Woolridge, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Ryan Woolridge, Admon Gilder, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev

12. SETON HALL

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Nzei
  • WHO’S BACK: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Tyrese Samuel
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu

13. NORTH CAROLINA

  • WHO’S GONE: Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods
  • WHO’S BACK: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

14. ARIZONA

  • WHO’S GONE: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Brandon Randolph
  • WHO’S BACK: Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji, Stone Gettings
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter

15. UTAH STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Quinn Taylor
  • WHO’S BACK: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta

16. SAINT MARY’S

  • WHO’S GONE: Jordan Hunter
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry

17. XAVIER

  • WHO’S GONE: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden
  • WHO’S BACK: Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones

18. LSU

  • WHO’S GONE: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell-Bigby Williams
  • WHO’S BACK: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Trendon Watford, James Bishop
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams

19. BAYLOR

  • WHO’S GONE: King McClure, Makai Mason, Jake Lindsey
  • WHO’S BACK: Tristan Clark, Mario Kegler, Jared Butler, Devonte Bandoo, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Matthew Mayer
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jordan Turner, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, Mark Vital, Mario Kegler, Tristan Clark

20. MEMPHIS

  • WHO’S GONE: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.
  • WHO’S BACK: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice
  • WHO’S COMING IN: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyler Harris, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Precious Achiuwa, James Wiseman

21. AUBURN

  • WHO’S GONE: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke
  • WHO’S BACK: Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore

22. TENNESSEE

  • WHO’S GONE: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone, Grant Williams
  • WHO’S BACK: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Olivier Nkamoua, Davonte Gaines
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

23. CREIGHTON

  • WHO’S GONE: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw
  • WHO’S BACK: Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Shereef Mitchell
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson

24. VCU

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Gilmore
  • WHO’S BACK: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jarren McAlister
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Vince Williams, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva

t25. OHIO STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
  • WHO’S BACK: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
  • WHO’S COMING IN: D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Luther Muhammad, Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson

t25. DAVIDSON

  • WHO’S GONE: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic
  • WHO’S BACK: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowicz, Bates Jones
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Luka Brajkovic

Backlash over LeBron’s support of Bronny is unfair, wrong

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
There is one – and only one – valid reason to criticize LeBron James for his sideline antics and layup line dunkfests that happened at his son, Bronny’s, AAU games over the weekend: The hype.

The level of expectation for Bronny is already ridiculously high, to the point that doing something that is nearly impossible – simply reaching the NBA – will be considered a failure. If Bronny “only” ends up being a high major player, or even “just” a rotation guy at the NBA level, there are going to be people that look at him as a bust, or a disappointment, or whatever. It’s fair to wonder what the psychological toll will be on the kid himself if that happens.

To put this conversation into context, Bronny’s still just 14 years old, he has yet to even spend a day as a high school student and he’s been on Instagram for just two months, and he already has nearly 3 million followers. Zion has 4 million. That kind of fame as the son of the greatest to ever play the game means everyone is going to expect Junior to follow in those same footsteps as one of the NBA’s best when the truth is that simply getting to the NBA, regardless of who your father is, is an incredible achievement.

DAUSTER: Is Bronny James worth the hype?

It’s hard to be an NBA player. There are 500ish of those jobs available, and roughly a dozen or so bonafide superstars. Setting that as the baseline for a 14 year old that is still about 6-foot-1 is totally unfair.

But that’s just about where we are right now, and every time LeBron decides to go viral, he adds to it.

(And yes, LeBron is consciously making this decision. He’s the most famous athlete in America. He understands how social media works, and he knows what will happen when he goes nuts at an AAU game.)

And if you want to take that angle when discussing LeBron’s sidelines antics, I get it. I don’t think it’s wrong.

But that’s really all the ammo you have.

Because what else is there to truly criticize him for?

Taking the shine away from the other players on his son’s team?

Well, the dunk in that video was posted on every major social channel. It happened in a U15 AAU game. Would there be that many cameras in that gym if LeBron wasn’t there? If anything, every player on that roster – and hell, every player that has gone up against Bronny’s Strive For Greatness team – has seen their profile rise as a result. Skyy Clark, a five-star Class of 2022 prospect that plays with Bronny, told Yahoo Sports he went from 27,000 Instagram followers to 144,000. But tell me more about how LeBron his taking attention away from kids like Clark.

And if you think anyone is complaining about it, this is what Dior Johnson – a top ten player in the Class of 2022, and the kid that threw the between-the-legs alley-oop in the clip above – had to say about it:

I feel like this is a good time to mention that Bronny wasn’t even playing in this game!

LeBron was this excited about two kids that weren’t his own children.

Think about that.

Because the fact of the matter is that LeBron knows better than anyone how damaging it can be for a boy to grow up without a father in his life, and he knows the value that a strong, positive and supportive male influence can provide those boys. Johnson is a perfect example of this.

Could LeBron stand to chill out a bit on the sidelines? Yeah, maybe. There are things that happen in the sport of basketball that are worth going that crazy about, and that alley-oop in a meaningless AAU game probably isn’t one of them.

But you won’t find me being the one to criticize a man that always wanted a father in his life going a little bit overboard when it comes to supporting, and showing love to, his son and the young men that he has taken under his wing.

Because at the end of the day, it is quite literally the only relatable thing about LeBron for every normal human being on the planet.

Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore suffers setback, will miss season

M.P King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
By Rob DausterJul 29, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore will not coach during the 2019-2020 season after a medical setback sent him back to the hospital.

Moore is still recovering from a devastating May car accident that killed his wife and daughter. He suffered serious burns in the May 25th crash. A driver headed the wrong way on a Michigan way collided head-on with a car carrying the Moore family. Moore’s daughter, Jaidyn, died at the scene, while his wife, Jennifer, succumbed to her injuries upon reaching the hospital. Moore’s son, Jerrell, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement that was released by the school via the Moore family on Monday evening, Moore suffered a medical issue in his home that led to a cardiac arrest while he was in an ambulance en route to the hospital. He is going to be moving into a long-term care and rehab facility.

“The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched,” the statement read. “Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers.”

Ex-Rutgers player pleads guilty in domestic violence case

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A former Rutgers University basketball player has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from domestic violence at his dorm.

Issa Thiam pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons count and making terroristic threats as part of a deal with prosecutors in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

He will now enter a three-year pretrial intervention program, and the charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes it.

Thiam, who is from Dakar, Senegal, was dismissed from the team after his arrest in March and still faces possible deportation.

During Monday’s hearing, he admitted trying to intimidate his girlfriend with a kitchen knife following a verbal dispute at his dorm.

Thiam’s attorney told the judge his client is in talks to potentially sign with a team in Spain.