Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona lands another commitment from four-star, in-state prospect

By Rob DausterJul 24, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
The wild ride that has been the last two years in Arizona basketball took another turn for the good on Monday night.

Dalen Terry, a 6-foot-6 wing and a top 40 prospect in the Class of 2020, announced that he had committed to Arizona.

A Phoenix native, Terry was only offered by the Wildcats in June. He’s yet another in-state prospect that Miller has managed to bring to Tucson. He is the first member of Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class, but he is a borderline five-star recruit that is following a pair of five-star prospects – Nico Mannion and Josh Green – in the Class of 2019.

This is interesting because Arizona was as tied to the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball as anyone, and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the NCAA comes down on the program and their head coach. I say that because in the last month, both Mark Gottfried and Dave Leitao have been hit with failure to monitor charges as a result of the actions of their assistant coaches.

Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson is heading to prison for accepting as much as $20,000 in bribes to influence Arizona players to sign with certain financial advisors. He was also caught on wiretaps alleging that Miller was paying DeAndre Ayton. Another former assistant, Mark Phelps, was fired by Arizona as a result of alleged violations that reportedly involved the academic transcript of former Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal. A third former assistant, Joe Pasternack, now the head coach at UCSB, was linked to the FBI investigation after Brian Bowen Sr. testified that the coach would pay $50,000 for a commitment from Brian Bowen Jr., who eventually enrolled at Louisville after agreeing to a $100,000 pay-for-play deal.

It stands to reason that, eventually, the hammer is going to come down on Arizona in some way or another, and the fact that Miller is able to keep this program rolling in the right direction tells you all you need to know about the way he feels about his job security.

Love live-betting? Make sure you’re tracking three-point shooting

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 24, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
By now, I think we all have probably figured out that Ken Pomeroy, the brains behind KenPom.com, is the best numbers wizard currently analyzing college hoops. If you haven’t figured out that you should be mining his site for score projections that are significantly different from Vegas betting lines, then you are missing out on an edge when it comes to winning money.

I bring this all up because of a study that Ken did last week, one that I think is quite relevant as we get ready to ramp up for another season of betting more than we can afford on college hoops. Essentially what happened is that Ken went through and tried to determine what box score stat had the biggest impact on winning, and he did this by looking at how win probabilities change for conference games that were tied at the half.

The answer is first half three-point percentage. The team that shot worse from three received a 7 percent bump in win probability relative to their opponent if they shot a lower percentage from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

On the surface, this might seem a bit strange, but logically it makes perfect sense. I don’t have any data to actually back this up, but outside of a star player getting into foul trouble and having to sit for a significant amount of time, three-point shooting is the one aspect of basketball where it is the easiest to have an outlier performance, and where said outlier performance has the biggest impact on the result of a game, or a half.

Think about it like this. Let’s say that your team shoots 40 percent from three on the season and averages 10 threes per half of basketball. That means that in a given 20 minute period, we can expect your team to shoot 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. If you shoot 6-for-10 from three in the first half of a game, that is an extra six points that we cannot project for the second half. The opposite is true is you shoot 2-for-10 from three in the first half.

Now imagine that the team that shot 6-for-10 from three is playing the team that shot 2-for-10 from three and that the score is tied at the half. That’s a 12-point swing on four actions in a game that probably had around 70-75 possessions in the first half. Assuming that three-point shooting will regress to the mean – meaning that both teams return to their average of 4-for-10 shooting – the team that shot worse from three in the first half should be expected to have a better second half performance.

Logically, that all makes sense.

But it is nice for Ken to prove it to us.

And while context will be important in every situation where we use this as a way to try and make money next season, do remember that the team with a lower three-point shooting percentage was the one stat that impacted second half win probabilities the most.

So keep that in mind next season when you are live-betting games at the half.

Hoiberg’s Huskers getting acquainted before heading overseas

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
Associated PressJul 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg might want to consider writing his players’ names on masking tape and sticking it across their foreheads so he can keep everybody straight.

“I’ve called them the wrong name a lot. There’s no doubt about it,” Hoiberg said Tuesday after a practice for next month’s trip to Italy. “We’re still getting to know these guys, they’re still getting to know us, what our style is like.”

The Cornhuskers leave Aug. 3 and will play four games against club and professional teams over nine days. The trip will be the epitome of a team-building exercise. Gone are 11 players accounting for 98 percent of the scoring and 96 percent of the rebounding.

Hoiberg is following the plan he used to turn around Iowa State earlier this decade. He has brought in five transfers from four-year schools and two from junior colleges in addition to four scholarship freshmen.

In 2011, Hoiberg had nine newcomers on the ISU team he took to Italy for 11 days, and that team made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It was a great opportunity to have those guys go spend quality time together,” Hoiberg said. “We need that. We need that in a big way.”

Right now, bonding is as important as anything that happens on the practice court. Dachon Burke Jr., who sat out 2018-19 as a transfer and joins Thorir Thorbjarnarson as the only players who were at Nebraska last season, said he and his new teammates have made it a point to spend time together.

They play video games much of the time. When they go out, Burke usually drives because most of them don’t know their way around Lincoln. Hoiberg said a team bowling outing is planned.

The NCAA allows an extra 10 practices to a team going on a foreign trip. The practices this time of year are extremely valuable for a team in Nebraska’s situation.

“There are times you see progress and times we take steps back,” Hoiberg said. “Our biggest thing is fighting through adversity. Our guys are really good when things are going well out there. When tough times hit, that’s when they have a tendency to shut it down. You see that at all levels.

“We’re trying to figure out which of our players are mentally tough enough to go out and battle 100 percent of the time.”

Hoiberg said he likes what he has seen from graduate transfers Haanif Cheatham (Florida Gulf Coast) and Matej Kavas (Seattle), among others. Cheatham, who averaged 13.8 points per game last season, arrived last week but already has asserted himself as a vocal leader. Kavas is a perfect fit for a spread-the-floor, up-tempo offense. He is a 44.7 percent career 3-point shooter, ranking sixth nationally among active players.

“Every time it comes off his hand I think it’s going in,” Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg, who signed a seven-year contract paying a total of $25 million, brings an NBA pedigree to the Huskers. He played 10 seasons in the league and was the Chicago Bulls’ coach for three-plus years before getting fired last December.

His charge is to elevate a Nebraska program that remains the only Power Five conference program to have never won an NCAA Tournament game and whose most recent regular-season conference championship came in 1950.

“This trip we’ve got coming up is going to help us,” said Cheatham, who was at Marquette when it went on a summer trip to Italy and Switzerland in 2015. “We get to play against other competition to see where we’re at in August. Once we see where we’re at in August, we can go from there and improve.”

BYU guard Nick Emery announces retirement from basketball

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 23, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
PROVO, Utah — BYU guard Nick Emery said Tuesday he is retiring from basketball following a college career that began with high expectations but that ended with him at the center of an NCAA investigation.

Emery used social media to announce he is stepping away with a year of eligibility still remaining.

“My time here has been rocky at times, but the good times definitely outweighed the bad,” Emery wrote in an Instagram post also shared to his Twitter account. “I’ve learned so many life lessons and this journey has been so rewarding. I am at a point in life where I am happy with what I’ve accomplished with basketball and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life with my wife and son.”

The school confirmed the retirement.

“We are excited for Nick as he begins this next stage of his life,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a news release. “He has great things ahead.”

Emery made a splash right away at BYU, averaging a career-best 16.3 points per game during his first season and setting a BYU freshman record with 97 3-pointers. He helped the Cougars reach the semifinals of the 2016 NIT.

After playing for two years, he withdrew from school for the 2017-18 season, citing personal reasons. The 6-foot-2 guard returned to the program in 2018 and he began his third and final season serving a nine-game suspension following the NCAA investigation.

The NCAA last year placed the men’s basketball program on probation for two years and said it must vacate 47 wins from Emery’s freshman and sophomore seasons.

The NCAA said Emery received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters, including travel to concerts and an amusement park and the use of a new car. The NCAA also accepted the university’s self-imposed penalties of reducing one scholarship, disassociation of one of its boosters and a $5,000 fine. The NCAA didn’t identify Emery by name but the university said the case involved him.

Emery averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his three seasons with the Cougars.

With grad transfer Jake Toolson joining BYU from Utah Valley for the upcoming season, Emery’s role with the Cougars would likely have been greatly reduced this fall. Toolson earned WAC Player of the Year honors as a junior after averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for Utah Valley.

NCAA punishes DePaul for basketball recruiting violation

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Associated PressJul 23, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
CHICAGO — The NCAA suspended DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season Tuesday, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.

The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show cause order for his role in the violations.

According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, in the Spring of 2016, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules. At the time, Rick Carter was DePaul’s associate head coach and Baba Diallo was the program’s assistant director of basketball operations.

“The head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance because three men’s basketball staff members knew about the arrangement but did not report the violation or question whether it was allowable,” the NCAA said. “Even more troubling to the committee was the director of basketball operations stated he knew the contact was a violation but did not report it because he did not want to be disloyal, cause tension, get in the way of the associate head coach or otherwise hurt his career. … According to the committee, a culture of silence pervaded the program.”

Leitao was hired in 2015 and has pushed to return the Blue Demons to respectability in his second stint as head coach at DePaul. After a pair of nine-win seasons under Leitao, DePaul went 11-20 two years ago before going 19-17 and reaching the College Basketball Invitational championship last season, falling to South Florida in three games.

Leitao is also a former head coach at Virginia and his assistant stops include Connecticut, Missouri and Tulsa.

“The head coach did not monitor his staff when he did not actively look for red flags or ask questions about the assistant director of basketball operations’ two-week absence,” the NCAA said. “The committee recognized the head coach’s efforts to require staff attendance at compliance meetings and communicate with compliance officials, but it said he needed to do more.”

DePaul said it would not challenge the decision, but called it “disappointing.”

“This infraction was an isolated incident directed and then concealed by a former staff member that resulted in, at most, a limited recruiting advantage relative to one former student-athlete,” the university said. “Since our self-report in January 2018, DePaul has cooperated with the NCAA enforcement staff to proactively pursue the resolution of this matter and has reviewed and further strengthened related protocol and practice. … Coach Leitao is a man of character and integrity, who has the support of the administration in leading our men’s basketball program.”

DePaul was among several schools mentioned at a recent federal trial involving corruption in college basketball.

Brian Bowen Sr., father of a top recruit, testified in October that DePaul assistant coach Shane Heirman paid him $2,000 a month to send his son to an Indiana high school where Heirman coached at the time. The school responded by saying it had done its due diligence on the matter and had previously investigated the allegations.

Zion Williamson signs with Jordan Brand

AP
By Rob DausterJul 23, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Zion Williamson may not be the next Michael Jordan, but he will be the next NBA player to don the Jumpman logo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zion announced that he has signed with Jordan Brand, ending speculation about where the Duke product and biggest brand to enter the NBA in years, if not ever, will sign his endorsement deal.

Where Zion ended up signing was never the most interesting part of this process – although the fact that he ended up under the Swoosh’s umbrella after a Nike shoe blew out on him and nearly cost him his left knee. What we all want to know, and what is yet to be reported, are the terms of this deal.

Outside of LeBron and Jordan, I’m not sure there is a more marketable player in the NBA right now. Think about it like this: When I say Zion, even non-basketball know exactly who I’m talking about. There are only a handful of basketball players that is true for, and the only active ones are LeBron and Steph with KD and Kyrie potentially thrown in that mix.

That’s elite company, and none of those guys have the social media following or ability to go viral with the next generation of basketball fans like Zion does. He already has a global following, one which is only going to grow as he becomes more mainstream.

And while we’re on the subject, it’s worth mentioning this piece on how going to college made Zion a literal fortune. We’ll see if Nike’s investment in the 18-year old pays off.