Arizona lands another commitment from four-star, in-state prospect

The wild ride that has been the last two years in Arizona basketball took another turn for the good on Monday night.
Dalen Terry, a 6-foot-6 wing and a top 40 prospect in the Class of 2020, announced that he had committed to Arizona.
A Phoenix native, Terry was only offered by the Wildcats in June. He’s yet another in-state prospect that Miller has managed to bring to Tucson. He is the first member of Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class, but he is a borderline five-star recruit that is following a pair of five-star prospects – Nico Mannion and Josh Green – in the Class of 2019.
This is interesting because Arizona was as tied to the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball as anyone, and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the NCAA comes down on the program and their head coach. I say that because in the last month, both Mark Gottfried and Dave Leitao have been hit with failure to monitor charges as a result of the actions of their assistant coaches.
Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson is heading to prison for accepting as much as $20,000 in bribes to influence Arizona players to sign with certain financial advisors. He was also caught on wiretaps alleging that Miller was paying DeAndre Ayton. Another former assistant, Mark Phelps, was fired by Arizona as a result of alleged violations that reportedly involved the academic transcript of former Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal. A third former assistant, Joe Pasternack, now the head coach at UCSB, was linked to the FBI investigation after Brian Bowen Sr. testified that the coach would pay $50,000 for a commitment from Brian Bowen Jr., who eventually enrolled at Louisville after agreeing to a $100,000 pay-for-play deal.
It stands to reason that, eventually, the hammer is going to come down on Arizona in some way or another, and the fact that Miller is able to keep this program rolling in the right direction tells you all you need to know about the way he feels about his job security.