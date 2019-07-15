Penn State gets commit from three-star guard

Dallion Johnson, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Maryland, has pledged to coach Pat Chambers and the Nittany Lions, he announced Monday.
“Excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University!!” Johnson wrote on social media. “Thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for believing in me. Thrilled to join the Penn State family under the coaching of Pat Chambers and staff.”
"Excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University!!" Johnson wrote on social media. "Thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for believing in me. Thrilled to join the Penn State family under the coaching of Pat Chambers and staff."
Johnson committed to Penn State over the likes of Davidson, Richmond and UMass, among others which had offered. He is rated as a three-star prospect.
The Nittany Lions, which had the 12th-ranked recruiting class in 2019 according to 247Sports, went 14-18 overall and 7-13 in conference play, missing the NCAA tournament for the eighth-straight time under Chambers.
Glenn Robinson III shares hilarious story about new teammate Draymond Green
“I got a funny story about him from the first time I had ever talked to Draymond — actually was through a text. So, I was sitting in a summer class getting ready for my freshman year of college at Michigan.
“And I think Draymond was back and he was playing some open gyms up at Michigan State. And all of a sudden I get a text message from an unknown number and it goes, ‘Hey, you need to get up to Michigan State and come join these open gym games right now. It’s Day Day.’
“And I’m like, ‘Who? Who is Day Day? Who is this crazy dude texting me?’ Somebody cussing me out on text messages (laughter). And on the fly he’s like, ‘It’s Draymond. Get up here now.’
“First time I ever talked to him he was already yelling at me.”
That sounds like Draymond Green.
Binghamton sophomore Anyichie, 19, drowned Sunday night
Calistus Anyichie, a rising sophomore forward at Binghamton, drowned on Sunday.
He was 19 years old.
“There are no words,” Binghamton head coach Tommy Dempsey said. “There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss. We all loved Calistus so much. He was such a special young man. We are devastated.”
“A talented young person has been tragically taken from us,” said President Harvey Stenger. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team and everyone who knew Calistus.”
Anyichie’s body was found down a 15-foot bank in Upper Buttermilk State Park on Sunday evening, after the Ithaca Fire Department responded to calls of an unconscious man in the water.
2019 Peach Jam Takeaways: Is Bronny James worth the hype?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The circus that surrounded Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James, during his time at the Peach Jam was unlike anything that I’ve ever seen for a player his age.
Bronny is 14 years old. He has yet to take a single high school class. He played U15 on the EYBL circuit, which is the youngest group of kids that play at the Riverview Athletic Center.
And yet, he was the biggest draw at an event where the gyms are always at capacity while fans – and some media members – are constantly turned away at the door so as to avoid fire code violations. His first game reached capacity a good 40 minutes before tip-off. That was at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon, before coaches were allowed in the gyms and when the public at-large was in the middle of their work day. His second game was postponed because of the demand, allowing Nike to put Bronny’s Strive For Greatness team in main gym. Every Nike EYBL event has a dozens of very large, very intimidating security guards running things, but I was in the gym an hour before the rescheduled second game, and watching those security guards prepare for Bronny’s arrival was akin to watching the Secret Service prepare for Barack Obama to come watch a game.
Hell, Bronny wasn’t even allowed to go in the main entrance. He and his team walked in through the emergency exit door.
I’m not mocking that decision, either.
He had to.
It would have been impossible for him to move through the crowds waiting to see him play. He may only be 14 years old, but he is a certifiable superstar for the social media generation.
And, at this point in his development, it’s not a direct result of his basketball ability.
Let me be clear here: There is a reason that trying to evaluate 14 and 15 year old basketball players is foolish and dangerous. The best players in middle school are the kids that hit their growth spurt and develop physically first. When I was in seventh grade, there was a kid in a neighboring town that was 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He was the best player in the state, and he never grew another inch. When we played his high school our junior year, he was still playing JV.
Back to Bronny, he was the third-best guard on his team and it wasn’t all that close. Dior Johnson might be the best guard in the Class of 2022, and Skyy Clark isn’t all that far behind. Bronny, who was playing against kids a year older than him, was more or less relegated to playing a 3-and-D role on his team. And he did that well, but at 6-foot-1, that’s only going to get him so far in basketball.
Now, remember, his dad is 6-foot-8. He’s probably got some growing left to do, and it’s hard to imagine that he won’t continue to improve as a player. So he’s got a chance.
I think the best way to view Bronny as a prospect is that he’s probably going to be a high-major talent, but the idea that he is a surefire pro and guaranteed top five pick is an unfair level of expectation to put on the kid. So much of that will depend on how much he grows and whether or not he can handle the pressure of being the GOAT Jr.
Because, when it comes down to it, he is still just a kid.
PENNY HARDAWAY ISN’T GOING AWAY ANY TIME SOON
It is impossible not to notice Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway when he walks into a gym
For starters, he’s 6-foot-8 and still looks like he is in good enough shape to go out and play in an NBA game. He also happens to typically be flanked by Mike Miller, another recognizable 6-foot-8 former NBA player who is best known as the sniper that teamed up with LeBron.
But it’s more than that with Penny. Between the brand-new snapbacks, the multiple $3,000 Louis Vuitton backpacks he rotates through on the road, the suped-up Mercedes Sprinter Van he and his staff travels on and the Foamposites – the final release of his signature shoe line – that he wears, he is as recognizable as any coach in the gym.
And that certainly has helped play a role in his ability to get in the mix with just about any recruit that he wants at the high school level – Jalen Green, Terrence Clarke, Greg Brown.
Everyone knew he was going to land James Wiseman once he got the Memphis job, but what really made waves was the fact that the Tigers landed talents like Precious Achiuwa and Lester Quinones, highly-regarded recruits out of New York.
The key for the Tigers moving forward is going to be simple: Can Penny turn the talent he brings into his program into winners in college that get picked high in the NBA draft?
Remember, Josh Pastner was a promising recruiter at one point in his career. His first recruiting class included a five-star Memphis kid (Joe Jackson) and a five-star out-of-star recruit (Will Barton). Barton has turned into a good pro, but it took him two years to get to the NBA and he was the No. 40 pick when he eventually left. Jackson ended up spending four years in college. He’s never played an NBA game.
The difference between Coach K, John Calipari and the rest of college basketball is that those two consistently turn elite recruits into successful college players and early draft picks.
Penny will need to prove he can do the same.
CADE CUNNINGHAM IS THE BEST PLAYER IN 2019
Evan Mobley is, at this point, the No. 1 player in the class according to the majority of the people that make these kind of decisions, but for my money, Cade Cunningham is the best player in 2019.
He’s a prototype wing for modern basketball. He stands 6-foot-7, but he’s successfully made the transition to playing as a point guard in the high school ranks. He can defend, he can pass, he can run a ball-screen, he can make threes, he’s athletic and strong enough to eventually guard up or down at the next level. He can do it all.
I also think it’s worth noting that Cunningham went from competing with the U19 team in Greece to playing with his AAU team at Peach Jam, which is not something always happens. He wants to play.
Cunningham is uncommitted, but everyone I spoke to in Augusta thinks he’s heading to Oklahoma State, where his brother, Cannen, was hired as an assistant coach.
JALEN JOHNSON IS THE BEST COMMITTED PLAYER IN THE CLASS
The first thing that I was told when I sat down to watch Johnson playing in Augusta was that he is the second-coming of Ben Simmons. Then within five minutes of watching him play, Johnson threw a pair of passes in transition – one was a full-court bounce pass through defenders, the other was a no-look dart he threw for a dunk – that made that comparison seem apt.
Johnson, who is committed to Duke, seems to make more sense as a mismatch four, however. It’s a position that Duke has had a ton of success with in recent years (Jabari Parker, Brandon Ingram, Justise Winslow, Zion Williamson, etc.) and will keep him from having to try and handle the ball in the ACC.
THE TOP THREE IN 2021 IS ABSOLUTELY LOADED
One of the more interesting debates that was had at Peach Jam was whether or not Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jonathan Kuminga or Terrence Clarke is the best player in the Class of 2021, and since Nike loves the drama, they put all three players in the same pool.
That was fun.
And while I’m normally the kind of guy that’s unafraid to fire of scorching hot takes – informed or otherwise – I really don’t know if there is a right answer here. I think all three are good enough to be the top player in the class. Kuminga is probably the guy with the highest ceiling of the three. He’s a 6-foot-8 wing with elite athleticism that can really, really score. One coach told me he thinks Kuminga is the next Tracy McGrady, but after I relayed that to another coach, his response was, “sure, if he hasn’t been corrupted by the system already.”
Baldwin might actually be the most interesting story out of this group. He’s a 6-foot-10 forward that is “the best shooter for a guy that size that I’ve ever seen at his age,” a coach at a top ten program told me. But there’s a real chance that Baldwin never plays for a top ten program, because he also happens to be the son of Patrick Baldwin Sr., the head coach at Milwaukee.
Clarke is interesting as well, because there was speculation throughout the week that he could end up reclassifying into the Class of 2020. If he can do it, if he can get to college a year early, there is no reason not too.
SPEAKING OF RECLASSIFYING, THERE’S N’FALY DANTE
The late reclassification drama for the 2019-20 season looks like it is going to be N’Faly Dante, a 6-foot-10, 230 pound center that plays at Sunrise Christian in Kansas. He’s big and strong and athletic, and his production is starting to catch up to his potential, which is why programs like Kentucky, Oregon and LSU are currently locked in on his academic situation.
‘It makes no sense’: College coaches sound off on stupid changes to July recruiting calender
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Peach Jam was what it has always been this July.
The best high school basketball players in America – from Cade Cunningham to Patrick Baldwin to Emoni Bates to Bronny James – were in attendance as every relevant college basketball coach in the country sat on the sidelines looking on. Local fans turned big games into over-capacity firecode violations. It all combined, as it always does, to create an event and environment that is irreplicable anywhere else in summer hoops.
“This is what high school basketball used to be,” one top 25 head coach told NBC Sports this week. “This is the only place where players have to face this kind of game pressure and intensity.”
It is also the only place where coaches are going to be allowed on the road this summer to evaluate kids at AAU and grassroots events. Last summer, acting on the recommendation of an NABC committee and the Condoleeza Rice-led Committee on College Basketball, the NCAA changed the recruiting calendar to take away two of the three five-day July live periods. Instead of having 15 days on the road to evaluate prospects, they have four.
“It makes no sense.”
That quote came from a high major assistant coach, but it was the gist of every single one of the dozens and dozens of conversations that I had with coaches at the Riverview Athletic Center this week. Hell, I couldn’t find a single person here – no media member, recruiting analyst, college coach, AAU coordinator, event operator, Nike employee – that thought taking away the final two weekends in July was a prudent move.
The problem, you see, is that coaches value these weekends as a way to evaluate the players they are recruiting. Who has gotten better since the end of the high school season? Who has put on weight since the April live period? Who has lost weight? Who grew a couple inches? Who is playing like they spent the last three months on the couch instead of in the gym?
“It’s not so much not seeing everyone play, but not seeing guys play enough to really develop a clear hierarchy for my boss,” an assistant coach at a top ten program told me. “There’s not enough time to really evaluate your positional leaderboard.”
The complicating factor here is that Peach Jam is not the only live period in July. Coaches are also allowed to attend the USA Basketball training camp in Colorado Springs in two weeks as well as a series of regional camps that will take place the final weekend in July. But the USA Basketball event will only feature the elite of the elite. If you’re not Duke, Kentucky or one of the handful of schools that are capable of competing with them for a player, there is literally no value to that event.
And the NCAA funded camps, which sources told NBC Sports will cost as much as $10 million to run, are even more useless.
“I do this for a living,” one of the most prominent recruiting analysts told me, “and I knew one in ten names on their list.”
“We don’t have one 2020 kid going to those camps,” a top ten head coach told me. “We have one 2021 kid. So we’re not going to any of it.”
“I’m not opposed to working but I hate wasting time,” another prominent high major assistant coach said. “Those camps are a f—ing waste of time.”
Tell me how you really feel.
So why would anyone think that any of this is a good idea?
The answer is, to be frank, the people that made these decisions and these changes didn’t know what they were doing. The goal of these changes was to take the control and the influence out of the hands of the AAU coaches that have been deemed evil by, well, everyone, but the truth is that these changes made it even more important to get hooked up with a shoe company team.
Peach Jam was held in Augusta this week. So was the Peach Invitational, an event that takes play 15 minutes down the road from the Riverview Athletic Center that features all of the Nike teams that didn’t qualify for Peach Jam. The Under Armour Association held their event in Atlanta, meaning that every mid- and high-major coach in the country will have been in the state of Georgia for most, if not all, of these four days. If you weren’t playing on a Nike or an Under Armour team, you probably didn’t get seen, especially if you aren’t already a known entity.
As one high school basketball power broker put it, “they made it easier for the kids that don’t need it. That sucks.”
The changes were not all bad, let me make that clear.
The NCAA opened up two weekends in June for high schools events run by state federations, and the majority of the coaches that I spoke with were happy with it, particularly coaches at the low- and mid-major level.
“It is a good setting to evaluate because the kids are playing with their high school team,” one coach said. There was a familiarity that you don’t see when teams are thrown together at a camp. Kids were playing in a system. Perhaps the biggest benefit was that players from smaller schools were given a chance to get some court time with coaches watching. And while the biggest benefit is for coaches outside the sport’s power structure, one benefit high major programs had, according to an SEC coach, was that it let the kids know who was actually recruiting them. If you see a coach at every game at a high school event, you know he’s on you. If you see him at every game at Peach Jam, there might be five other guys on your own team he could be looking at.
“It’s great for the players,” one talent evaluator told me.
There were some hiccups along the way. There was no consistency from event to event, and while some were great – Philly, Washington D.C., Georgia and the NEPSAC event were specifically mentioned as terrific – some were not. Florida, Texas and California didn’t even host events. There are issues that need to be ironed out, don’t get me wrong. Who is paying for the travel and the gym time? Can prep schools and public schools play at the same event? Can teams from out of state participate? What happens in states that are big and spread out?
But it was the first year, and some of those issues can be worked through.
So give the NCAA credit for that.
This was a good change.
Eliminating the final two weekends in July? Replacing them with camps that will be loaded with Division II players?
That was not a good change.
They have 12 months to make it right.
Kentucky AD next to lead Division I men’s hoops committee
INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been selected to lead the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.
It was announced Friday that Barnhart would work with committee chairman Kevin White, Duke’s athletic director, during the upcoming season before succeeding him in the 2020-21 season. Barnhart says being asked to serve in the role by his colleagues on the committee is one of the highest honors he has received.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee is in charge of selecting, seeding and bracketing schools each year for the NCAA Tournament.