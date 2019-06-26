College Basketball 2019-2020 Preseason Top 25

There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.

But we’re doing it anyway!

A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them.

So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.

1. MICHIGAN STATE

WHO’S GONE : Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward

: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward WHO’S BACK : Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier

: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier WHO’S COMING IN : Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble

: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman

2. KENTUCKY

WHO’S GONE : P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis

: P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis WHO’S BACK : E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards

: E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards WHO’S COMING IN : Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina

: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

3. DUKE

WHO’S GONE : Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden

: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden WHO’S BACK : Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker

: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker WHO’S COMING IN : Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley

: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey

4. KANSAS

WHO’S GONE : Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, Quintin Grimes, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore

: Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, Quintin Grimes, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore WHO’S BACK : Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack

: Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack WHO’S COMING IN : Isaiah Moss, Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun

: Isaiah Moss, Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa, Udoka Azubuike

5. VILLANOVA

WHO’S GONE : Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly

: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly WHO’S BACK : Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater

: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater WHO’S COMING IN : Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon

: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

6. LOUISVILLE

WHO’S GONE : Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau

: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau WHO’S BACK : Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry

: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry WHO’S COMING IN : Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, Fresh Kimble, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski

: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, Fresh Kimble, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski PROJECTED STARTERS: Fresh Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams

7. MARYLAND

WHO’S GONE : Bruno Fernando

: Bruno Fernando WHO’S BACK : Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Darryl Morsell

: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Darryl Morsell WHO’S COMING IN : Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott

: Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith

8. VIRGINIA

WHO’S GONE : De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt

: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt WHO’S BACK : Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark

: Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark WHO’S COMING IN : Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy

: Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff

9. TEXAS TECH

WHO’S GONE : Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore

: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore WHO’S BACK : Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov

: Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov WHO’S COMING IN : Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon

: Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, T.J. Holyfield, Chris Clarke

10. FLORIDA

WHO’S GONE : KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson, Kevarrius Hayes, Keith Stone, DeAundre Ballard

: KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson, Kevarrius Hayes, Keith Stone, DeAundre Ballard WHO’S BACK : Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson, Dontay Bassett, Isaiah Stokes

: Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson, Dontay Bassett, Isaiah Stokes WHO’S COMING IN : Kerry Blackshear Jr., Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann, Omar Payne, Jason Jitoboh

: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann, Omar Payne, Jason Jitoboh PROJECTED STARTERS: Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke, Scottie Lewis, Keyontae Johnson, Kerry Blackshear Jr.

11. GONZAGA

WHO’S GONE : Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones

: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones WHO’S BACK : Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert

: Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert WHO’S COMING IN : Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Ryan Woolridge, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov

: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Ryan Woolridge, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov PROJECTED STARTERS: Ryan Woolridge, Admon Gilder, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev

12. SETON HALL

WHO’S GONE : Michael Nzei

: Michael Nzei WHO’S BACK : Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu

: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu WHO’S COMING IN : Tyrese Samuel

: Tyrese Samuel PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu

13. NORTH CAROLINA

WHO’S GONE : Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods

: Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods WHO’S BACK : Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson

: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson WHO’S COMING IN : Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce

: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

14. ARIZONA

WHO’S GONE : Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Brandon Randolph

: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Brandon Randolph WHO’S BACK : Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee

: Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee WHO’S COMING IN : Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji, Stone Gettings

: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji, Stone Gettings PROJECTED STARTERS: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter

15. UTAH STATE

WHO’S GONE : Quinn Taylor

: Quinn Taylor WHO’S BACK : Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter

: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter WHO’S COMING IN : Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow

: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta

16. SAINT MARY’S

WHO’S GONE : Jordan Hunter

: Jordan Hunter WHO’S BACK : Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry

: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry WHO’S COMING IN : Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen

: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry

17. XAVIER

WHO’S GONE : Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden

: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden WHO’S BACK : Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones

: Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones WHO’S COMING IN : Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles

: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones

18. LSU

WHO’S GONE : Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell-Bigby Williams

: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell-Bigby Williams WHO’S BACK : Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days

: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days WHO’S COMING IN : Trendon Watford, James Bishop

: Trendon Watford, James Bishop PROJECTED STARTERS: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams

19. BAYLOR

WHO’S GONE : King McClure, Makai Mason, Jake Lindsey

: King McClure, Makai Mason, Jake Lindsey WHO’S BACK : Tristan Clark, Mario Kegler, Jared Butler, Devonte Bandoo, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Matthew Mayer

: Tristan Clark, Mario Kegler, Jared Butler, Devonte Bandoo, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Matthew Mayer WHO’S COMING IN : Jordan Turner, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell

: Jordan Turner, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, Mark Vital, Mario Kegler, Tristan Clark

20. MEMPHIS

WHO’S GONE : Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.

: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr. WHO’S BACK : Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice

: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice WHO’S COMING IN : James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis

: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyler Harris, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Precious Achiuwa, James Wiseman

21. AUBURN

WHO’S GONE : Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke

: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke WHO’S BACK : Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley

: Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley WHO’S COMING IN : Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson

: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson PROJECTED STARTERS: J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore

22. TENNESSEE

WHO’S GONE : Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone, Grant Williams

: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone, Grant Williams WHO’S BACK : Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson

: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson WHO’S COMING IN : Josiah James, Drew Pember, Olivier Nkamoua, Davonte Gaines

: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Olivier Nkamoua, Davonte Gaines PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

23. CREIGHTON

WHO’S GONE : Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw

: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw WHO’S BACK : Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski

: Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski WHO’S COMING IN : Shereef Mitchell

: Shereef Mitchell PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson

24. VCU

WHO’S GONE : Michael Gilmore

: Michael Gilmore WHO’S BACK : Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford

: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford WHO’S COMING IN : Jarren McAlister

: Jarren McAlister PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Vince Williams, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva

t25. OHIO STATE

WHO’S GONE : C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods

: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods WHO’S BACK : Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee

: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee WHO’S COMING IN : D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker

: D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Luther Muhammad, Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson

t25. DAVIDSON

WHO’S GONE : Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic

: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic WHO’S BACK : Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowicz, Bates Jones

: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowicz, Bates Jones WHO’S COMING IN : Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen

: Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen PROJECTED STARTERS: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Luka Brajkovic