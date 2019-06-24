Report: NCAA may ban California schools if bill pushing NIL rights isn’t squashed

The NCAA is gearing up to fight back against states that are implementing laws that would allow student-athletes to be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The most recent state to do so is California, who is currently in the process of pushing a bill through its legislature that would do exactly that. According to a report from USA Today, that bill still has to go through two more committees to be approved, but it was overwhelmingly approved by the state senate last month and would allow athletes to earn compensation on their NIL rights as early as 2023.

The report also states that Mark Emmert is pushing back against the bill, sending a letter to the chair of two state assembly committees insinuating that if this bill becomes law, California schools participating in the NCAA would potentially be barred from competing. That includes the 23 Division I schools in the state, with UCLA, USC, Stanford and Cal among them.

On May 14th of this year, the NCAA announced that they had created a working group to examine the NCAA’s currently NIL legislation, and in his letters, Emmert requested that the committees delay their voting on the bill until the NCAA rulemakers have a chance to evaluate potential changes.

California is not the only state that is working for a change here. A North Carolina congressman introduced a similar bill, and a Connecticut congressman has called for the NCAA to eliminate amateurism.