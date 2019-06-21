More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Winners and losers of the 2019 NBA Draft

By Travis HinesJun 21, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
4 Comments

The 2019 NBA Draft is now in the rear-view mirror, but that only means it’s time to make snap judgements about decisions that we won’t know the true evaluation of for years.

Let’s break down who left Barclays Center on Thursday night as winners, and who left it as losers.

 

WINNERS

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES – Ever since the lottery results came in, we knew the Grizzlies were going to get Ja Morant, but just because it was expected doesn’t it make it significant for Memphis. Morant is not only an explosive athlete and polished scorer, but he’s a playmaker and distributor that can be a cornerstone as the Grizz look to rebuild.

Morant wasn’t the only prize for Memphis, though, as the Grizzlies snatched Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke at No. 21. There may be some questions about Clarke’s height and its impact on how we’ll navigate the next level, but the former Bulldog was an absolute two-way terror last season and was at times considered a potential lottery pick.

This is a huge haul for the Grizzlies.

NORTH CAROLINA – Coby White went seventh overall to the Bulls, and he’ll be the point guard of the future in Chicago, but that’s not what lands the Tar Heels on this list. White was always expected to go in the lottery, but his teammate Cameron Johnson wasn’t.

The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter did, however, landing at No. 11  with the Phoenix Suns, giving Roy Williams’ program another lottery pick when there was apparently some fear that Johnson might slide into the second round.

Instead, North Carolina got two players into the lottery and we got this awesome reaction from White.

Nassir Little fell to 25th – making for a long green room night – but still, there players in the first round will work.

DENVER NUGGETS – The Nuggets entered the night without a draft pick, and left it with a prospect that many considered one of the 10-best not long ago.

Denver was the beneficiary of the slide of Bol Bol, a green room invite who fell all the way into the middle of the second round, where the Nuggets traded in to take him at 44.

It’s a gamble, yes, but a low-cost one for Denver, who nursed Michael Porter, Jr. through all last season and obviously are comfortable taking on a project, both on the floor and on the training table. The Nuggets are an up-and-comer (as much as last year’s No. 2 seed can be), and taking a flyer on a major talent, even one with red flags and a broken navicular bone, is the type of lottery ticket that can pay off huge if it hits.

 

LOSERS

DUKE – You’d think the Blue Devils would be in the above category given they had the No. 1 pick, two players taken in the top-three and three in the lottery, but, honestly, it seems to serve mostly as a reminder of how Duke fell short of a Final Four spot despite that overwhelming talent, not to mention Tre Jones, who will be one of the top returners in college basketball next season.

Duke needed to survive scares in the second round to UCF and the Sweet 16 to Virginia Tech before Michigan State – who didn’t have any players selected Thursday – knocked them off to punch its ticket to Minneapolis. Yes, the Blue Devils fought injury – namely Zion Williamson’s blown sneaker – and the weight of expectation, but they had a generational college player in Williamson and just a stunning amount of talent over the roster. Mike Krzyzewski has deservedly drawn heat for not playing Williamson more at center, and it’s fair to wonder if this team never truly unlocked its true potential.

The Blue Devils were so much fun to watch when they were playing their best basketball, but, aside from Zion’s mastery, they’ll probably be remembered for what they didn’t achieve. The draft was a reminder of that reality.

BOSTON CELTICS – Danny Ainge had been stockpiling picks for years with the idea to flip them into a superstar only to see that plan fall apart as Anthony Davis landed in Los Angeles with LeBron James.

So instead of a superstar, the Celtics added Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters to their roster. Langford seems like something of a risky pick, a bet that a thumb injury is to blame for his 27-percent 3-point shooting, and the other three are excellent college players but maybe question marks in the NBA.

The Celtics may have added a rotation player or two, but their night was more of a reminder that they’ll have to pivot to an uncertain and youthful future with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford likely leaving and experienced reinforcements not likely coming.

BIG TEN AND BIG 12 – Both leagues had just two players taken in the first round, with the Big Ten nearly getting shutout of the lottery with Langford the final pick of the lottery at No. 14. Both lagged significantly behind the ACC (10) and SEC (6) while the Ohio Valley Conference had two picks as well. For two leagues that were among the strongest all season, the Big Ten and Big 12 had a rough draft night. The Pac-12 only had two players go, too, but, honestly, it would just be piling on to mention that.

WATCH: Coby White reacts with awe on the podium as North Carolina teammate Cam Johnson is picked 11th

AP Photo/Richard Shiro
By Travis HinesJun 20, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson being selected 11th overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft was a surprise to nearly everyone – including one of his former teammates and a fellow lottery pick.

Coby White, who went seventh to the Bulls, was on the podium meeting with the media when he got the news, and his reaction to the pick is priceless:

Between Zion Williamson’s and R.J. Barrett’s tears and now this, the 2019 draft is going to be remembered for its displays of genuine, authentic and sincere emotion.

Shareef O’Neal ‘could’ve died’ due to heart ailment, mom says

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 20, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UCLA sophomore forward Shareef O’Neal “could’ve died” if doctors had not discovered a heart condition, his mother, Shaunie O’Neal, said in the season premiere of her VH1 show, ‘Basketball Wives,’ on Wednesday night.

According to Shaunie, Shareef, whose father is Shaquille O’Neal, was forced to sit out last season after getting diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery, a congenital condition that can cause heart failure and sudden cardiac death when undiagnosed.

“An artery that just grows in the wrong place,” Shaunie said on the show. “He was born with it. He could have died from it. They let us know Shareef needed open-heart surgery. That made my heart break.”

Shareef underwent open heart surgery in October and was cleared to return in March. UCLA did not disclose the details about Shareef last season.

“When you go from just not doing anything to try to playing basketball, stop-and-go contact, full workouts, it’s almost like zero-to-60,” new UCLA head coach Cronin told ESPN. “He’s obviously got monitors all over him. Obviously, if he wasn’t cleared, he wouldn’t be out here. It’s just a matter of getting his wind back up and his strength. He lost 25 pounds. That’ll come.

“He’s just working through it all. But he’s been great. Really impressed with his skill level.”

Wichita State star Teddy Allen dismissed from program

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 20, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State has dismissed Teddy Allen after he was arrested last week following a disturbance at a woman’s home.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said Tuesday he and Coach Gregg Marshall wished Allen well but decided his dismissal was best for the basketball program.

Allen was arrested last Thursday after a woman accused him of causing a disturbance at her home, destroying her iPhone and stealing keys before fleeing on foot. He was later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors. He faces a July 29 arraignment.

Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia and sat out last season after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets” for his scoring ability, Allen was expected to start this coming season.

“I’m both disappointed and sad, and I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more,” Marshall said in the statement. “I wish Teddy nothing but the best in his future.”

Allen opened up about his battle for mental wellness last fall, after his waiver to play immediately for the Shockers was denied. He was diagnosed with ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder as a teenager.

Arizona commit Terry Armstrong to bypass college, turn pro

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Rob DausterJun 19, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
3 Comments

For the third time this spring, a high-major recruit has decided not to go to college and to instead try to make his way in the pros.

Terry Armstrong, a four-star prospect out of Arizona that was committed to play for the Wildcats, will bypass college and turn pro, according to multiple reports. It’s still unclear whether that means heading to the G League or overseas, but both options are on the table.

Armstrong is ranked as the No. 60 recruit nationally, according to 247 Sports. A 6-foot-6 wing, he is a player with the kind of talent that would make him intriguing to NBA teams but a long way to go to turn that potential into the kind of production that would get him on a roster. Put another way, he was thought to be a guy that would spend two or three years in college before having a real shot to get drafted.

Armstrong is the fourth player in the 2020 recruiting class to skip college altogether. R.J. Hampton, who is a potential top five pick in the 2020 draft, is heading to Australia, as is LaMelo Ball, another potential first round pick. He was unlikely to be eligible to play college basketball. Kenyon Martin Jr. opted out of a scholarship to Vanderbilt to pursue professional opportunities. He was a three-star recruit.

Bill Self has ‘no knowledge’ if Kansas will be among schools receiving notice of allegations

Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 17, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs Stan Wilcox told CBS Sports last week that at least six schools will receive notice of allegations stemming from evidence and testimony that emanated from the federal government’s probe into corruption in college basketball, with two schools likely to be served early next month.

“We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences,” Wilcox said.

If one of those schools is Kansas, which was often at the center of developments in the saga, it’s unknown to Jayhawks coach Bill Self.

“I have no knowledge of who he was talking about or anything like that,” Self said Monday, according to the Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World. “But certainly the fan bases of all the (programs) that were mentioned, I’m sure, are very interested in what he meant by that.”

It’s not surprising that Self wouldn’t be in the know here, but his comments echo those made by others critical of Wilcox’s statements, with allegations of prejudgement by the NCAA given allegations haven’t even been formally submitted to schools.

“So now that’s it over, we’re going to be moving forward with a number of Level I cases that will help people realize that, ‘Yeah, the enforcement staff was in a position to move forward,'” Wilcox told CBS Sports.

Upwards of 20 schools were mentioned in the federal probe.

“I just think to predetermine what’s going to happen before investigations are done, I think that comes pretty strong,” Self said, per the Journal-World. “I was shocked to read that something could be said that was not specifically intended for anyone, but it made all 20 schools that were mentioned in the FBI deal and their fan base feel like it was.”

Wilcox did confirm, however, that the NCAA will not have access to a reported wiretap that was alleged to feature Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend discussing financial arrangements around the recruitment of Zion Williamson, who ultimately went to Duke and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft later this week. No such wiretap was entered into evidence during a trial.

Wilcox’s statements regarding the investigations were atypical, and symbolic of the situation the NCAA finds itself in. The government announced its investigation nearly two years ago, and the twists, turns and revelations of that probe have played out publicly in court rooms, legal documents and news reports over that whole time while the NCAA, understandably, sat out its hands while the legal process was playing out. That leaves many wondering when and how the governing body of the sport will react while the NCAA likely wants to send a message that programs can’t act with impunity. But when you’re judge and jury, as the NCAA is, any whiff of a decision being made before the conclusion of its own investigation is going to draw justified criticism – particularly from the schools whom it effects the most.