Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Rick Pitino turns down offer to return to Greek team

By Rob DausterJun 21, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Former Louisville and Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino has turned down an offer from Panathinaikos, a European powerhouse that he lead to the Greek League title this season, to become their president and coach, he told ESPN.

Pitino will instead return to the states and pursue a job as a coach or front office member in the NBA. There has also been speculation amongst those in the college ranks that the outcome of the FBI investigation may open doors for Pitino to return to coaching in college.

Pitino is a Naismith Hall of Famer that won titles with both the Wildcats and the Cardinals, but he was fired in 2017 after an FBI investigation revealed that Brian Bowen’s family had agreed to a deal to commit to Louisville in exchange for $100,000. That came just months after Louisville was put on probation and had their 2013 national title banner taken down as a result of a former assistant coach that had provided strippers and prostitutes to players and recruits.

WATCH: The reaction to Jordan Bone getting drafted late will make you cry

Screenshot via Next Up Recruits
By Rob DausterJun 21, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
This is so, so, so awesome.

Jordan Bone, a point guard from Tennessee, did not think he was going to end up hearing his name called on Thursday night.

After the 56th pick, the draft party that he was hosting at started to make their concession speeches and acknowledge that he had a mountain to climb. And then, during the speech, he was drafted.

And pandemonium ensued.

Who are the best second round picks in this year’s draft?

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 21, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
The NBA draft came and went last night, and our friends over at Pro Basketball Talk have just about all the content you can handle, evaluating every single pick that was made during the draft. Our own Travis Hines gave you a list of the winners and losers from draft night as well. 

Here, I’m going to take a look at the players that were taken late in the draft that will have a chance to become the “How did 30 teams miss on this guy?” star from the second round, as well as a couple names that could go from undrafted to the Next Fred VanVleet.

SECOND ROUND STARS

NIC CLAXTON, Georgia (Brooklyn, 31st)

Claxton was the first pick of the second round, and while it was mildly surprising that he dropped to the second round — he was one of the 22 Green Room invites — Claxton’s rise from relative unknown to NBA player is impressive. What makes him so intriguing is his perimeter ability as a 7-footer. He’s a fluid athlete that is versatile enough to project as a multi-positional defender with the ability to protect the rim while also having enough skill as a ball-handler and a shooter that he can play away from the basket. He’s very much still a longterm project — Claxton has wide shoulders and was a late-bloomer, but he weighs just 217 pounds — but this is a pick that Brooklyn made with minimal downside and the hope that the next Pascal Siakam just fell into their lap.

ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova (Golden State, 41st)

The Warriors have proven themselves quite adept at finding talent that can contribute in the second round in recent years. Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell and Patrick McCaw were all second round picks, while Kevon Looney and Damian Jones were the last pick in the first round. I think Paschall is another guy that fits that mold. He’s an explosive athlete that, at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, can guard a number of different positions at the NBA level. He’s not a great three-point shooter, but he has proven the ability to get hot and managed to make 35% of his threes as a senior. More importantly, he spent the last three years thriving in a Villanova system that prioritizes many of the things that Golden State’s offense does and churns out plenty of NBA role players. He should be able to immediately step into their rotation and help, which is basically all you can ask for in this range.

TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State (Lakers, 46th)

I have no idea how this pick ended up belonging to the Lakers, but it did, and they landed the youngest prospect in this draft in Horton-Tucker. In an era of positionless basketball, Horton-Tucker is exactly that — at 6-foot-2.5 without shoes with a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan, Horton-Tucker is strong enough to be able to guard fours (he weighs 240 pounds) and skilled enough to be able to act as an initiator offensively. He is a capable shooter that can stand to improve in that area, but the combination of his age and his entirely unique physical profile and skillset makes him more than worth the risk in the middle of the second round.

TERANCE MANN, Florida State (Clippers, 48th)

The Clippers added a pair of Seminoles that will help them. Getting Mfiondu Kabengele at 27th is terrific value, as is scooping up Mann at 48th. Mann doesn’t do one thing at an elite level unless you consider “does everything well” a skill. He’ll be able to guard multiple positions at the NBA level, he’s tough and he’s going to be a worker. If his offensive game can come around to the point that he has to be guarded at the three-point line, he has some real 3-and-D potential. But there is a lot to like about his physical tools and his approach to the game.

JORDAN BONE, Tennessee (Detroit, 57th)

Bone is the best athlete in this draft not named Zion Williamson. He make not have thrown down the dunks that Ja Morant threw down this year, but when it comes to all-around athleticism — all of those drills that players get tested on during the combine — Bone is second-to-none at the lead guard spot. He can shoot it, he can handle the ball, he has a high basketball IQ, he can pass and he has good positional size at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He’s also tough as nails, a winner and one of the guys that willed Tennessee into being the best program in the SEC the last two seasons. There is a place for him in the NBA.

UNDRAFTED

Our friend Kurt Helin over at Pro Basketball Talk put together a list of the top ten players that were not drafted on Thursday night, and it’s tough to disagree with any of his choices. I think it’s also important to note that some of these decisions were likely the result of players ‘betting on themselves,’ asking teams not to draft them in order to sign with what they believed to be the best place for them to land.

I do, however, want to make two additions to this list.

PHIL BOOTH, Villanova

Anyone reading this space knows how much I love Booth specifically and the players that come out of the Villanova program in general. I think that he has a real chance to latch on as a rotation player somewhere in the NBA. He has NBA range, he can play on or off the ball and he should, at the least, be a capable defender in the league. I do think there’s a job for him at the next level.

CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan

Before he tore his ACL, Matthews was having a terrific pre-draft. He was in the midst of proving himself as one of, if not the best wing defender in this draft class. I don’t expect that to change because of the ACL, and when he gets healthy again, I think that he’ll be able to find a way to get onto a roster.

Winners and losers of the 2019 NBA Draft

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 21, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
The 2019 NBA Draft is now in the rear-view mirror, but that only means it’s time to make snap judgements about decisions that we won’t know the true evaluation of for years.

Let’s break down who left Barclays Center on Thursday night as winners, and who left it as losers.

 

WINNERS

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES – Ever since the lottery results came in, we knew the Grizzlies were going to get Ja Morant, but just because it was expected doesn’t it make it significant for Memphis. Morant is not only an explosive athlete and polished scorer, but he’s a playmaker and distributor that can be a cornerstone as the Grizz look to rebuild.

Morant wasn’t the only prize for Memphis, though, as the Grizzlies snatched Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke at No. 21. There may be some questions about Clarke’s height and its impact on how we’ll navigate the next level, but the former Bulldog was an absolute two-way terror last season and was at times considered a potential lottery pick.

This is a huge haul for the Grizzlies.

NORTH CAROLINA – Coby White went seventh overall to the Bulls, and he’ll be the point guard of the future in Chicago, but that’s not what lands the Tar Heels on this list. White was always expected to go in the lottery, but his teammate Cameron Johnson wasn’t.

The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter did, however, landing at No. 11  with the Phoenix Suns, giving Roy Williams’ program another lottery pick when there was apparently some fear that Johnson might slide into the second round.

Instead, North Carolina got two players into the lottery and we got this awesome reaction from White.

Nassir Little fell to 25th – making for a long green room night – but still, there players in the first round will work.

DENVER NUGGETS – The Nuggets entered the night without a draft pick, and left it with a prospect that many considered one of the 10-best not long ago.

Denver was the beneficiary of the slide of Bol Bol, a green room invite who fell all the way into the middle of the second round, where the Nuggets traded in to take him at 44.

It’s a gamble, yes, but a low-cost one for Denver, who nursed Michael Porter, Jr. through all last season and obviously are comfortable taking on a project, both on the floor and on the training table. The Nuggets are an up-and-comer (as much as last year’s No. 2 seed can be), and taking a flyer on a major talent, even one with red flags and a broken navicular bone, is the type of lottery ticket that can pay off huge if it hits.

 

LOSERS

DUKE – You’d think the Blue Devils would be in the above category given they had the No. 1 pick, two players taken in the top-three and three in the lottery, but, honestly, it seems to serve mostly as a reminder of how Duke fell short of a Final Four spot despite that overwhelming talent, not to mention Tre Jones, who will be one of the top returners in college basketball next season.

Duke needed to survive scares in the second round to UCF and the Sweet 16 to Virginia Tech before Michigan State – who didn’t have any players selected Thursday – knocked them off to punch its ticket to Minneapolis. Yes, the Blue Devils fought injury – namely Zion Williamson’s blown sneaker – and the weight of expectation, but they had a generational college player in Williamson and just a stunning amount of talent over the roster. Mike Krzyzewski has deservedly drawn heat for not playing Williamson more at center, and it’s fair to wonder if this team never truly unlocked its true potential.

The Blue Devils were so much fun to watch when they were playing their best basketball, but, aside from Zion’s mastery, they’ll probably be remembered for what they didn’t achieve. The draft was a reminder of that reality.

BOSTON CELTICS – Danny Ainge had been stockpiling picks for years with the idea to flip them into a superstar only to see that plan fall apart as Anthony Davis landed in Los Angeles with LeBron James.

So instead of a superstar, the Celtics added Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters to their roster. Langford seems like something of a risky pick, a bet that a thumb injury is to blame for his 27-percent 3-point shooting, and the other three are excellent college players but maybe question marks in the NBA.

The Celtics may have added a rotation player or two, but their night was more of a reminder that they’ll have to pivot to an uncertain and youthful future with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford likely leaving and experienced reinforcements not likely coming.

BIG TEN AND BIG 12 – Both leagues had just two players taken in the first round, with the Big Ten nearly getting shutout of the lottery with Langford the final pick of the lottery at No. 14. Both lagged significantly behind the ACC (10) and SEC (6) while the Ohio Valley Conference had two picks as well. For two leagues that were among the strongest all season, the Big Ten and Big 12 had a rough draft night. The Pac-12 only had two players go, too, but, honestly, it would just be piling on to mention that.

WATCH: Coby White reacts with awe on the podium as North Carolina teammate Cam Johnson is picked 11th

AP Photo/Richard Shiro
By Travis HinesJun 20, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson being selected 11th overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft was a surprise to nearly everyone – including one of his former teammates and a fellow lottery pick.

Coby White, who went seventh to the Bulls, was on the podium meeting with the media when he got the news, and his reaction to the pick is priceless:

Between Zion Williamson’s and R.J. Barrett’s tears and now this, the 2019 draft is going to be remembered for its displays of genuine, authentic and sincere emotion.

Shareef O’Neal ‘could’ve died’ due to heart ailment, mom says

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 20, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
UCLA sophomore forward Shareef O’Neal “could’ve died” if doctors had not discovered a heart condition, his mother, Shaunie O’Neal, said in the season premiere of her VH1 show, ‘Basketball Wives,’ on Wednesday night.

According to Shaunie, Shareef, whose father is Shaquille O’Neal, was forced to sit out last season after getting diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery, a congenital condition that can cause heart failure and sudden cardiac death when undiagnosed.

“An artery that just grows in the wrong place,” Shaunie said on the show. “He was born with it. He could have died from it. They let us know Shareef needed open-heart surgery. That made my heart break.”

Shareef underwent open heart surgery in October and was cleared to return in March. UCLA did not disclose the details about Shareef last season.

“When you go from just not doing anything to try to playing basketball, stop-and-go contact, full workouts, it’s almost like zero-to-60,” new UCLA head coach Cronin told ESPN. “He’s obviously got monitors all over him. Obviously, if he wasn’t cleared, he wouldn’t be out here. It’s just a matter of getting his wind back up and his strength. He lost 25 pounds. That’ll come.

“He’s just working through it all. But he’s been great. Really impressed with his skill level.”