WATCH: Coby White reacts with awe on the podium as North Carolina teammate Cam Johnson is picked 11th

By Travis HinesJun 20, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson being selected 11th overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft was a surprise to nearly everyone – including one of his former teammates and a fellow lottery pick.

Coby White, who went seventh to the Bulls, was on the podium meeting with the media when he got the news, and his reaction to the pick is priceless:

Between Zion Williamson’s and R.J. Barrett’s tears and now this, the 2019 draft is going to be remembered for its displays of genuine, authentic and sincere emotion.

Shareef O’Neal ‘could’ve died’ due to heart ailment, mom says

By Rob DausterJun 20, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
UCLA sophomore forward Shareef O’Neal “could’ve died” if doctors had not discovered a heart condition, his mother, Shaunie O’Neal, said in the season premiere of her VH1 show, ‘Basketball Wives,’ on Wednesday night.

According to Shaunie, Shareef, whose father is Shaquille O’Neal, was forced to sit out last season after getting diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery, a congenital condition that can cause heart failure and sudden cardiac death when undiagnosed.

“An artery that just grows in the wrong place,” Shaunie said on the show. “He was born with it. He could have died from it. They let us know Shareef needed open-heart surgery. That made my heart break.”

Shareef underwent open heart surgery in October and was cleared to return in March. UCLA did not disclose the details about Shareef last season.

“When you go from just not doing anything to try to playing basketball, stop-and-go contact, full workouts, it’s almost like zero-to-60,” new UCLA head coach Cronin told ESPN. “He’s obviously got monitors all over him. Obviously, if he wasn’t cleared, he wouldn’t be out here. It’s just a matter of getting his wind back up and his strength. He lost 25 pounds. That’ll come.

“He’s just working through it all. But he’s been great. Really impressed with his skill level.”

Wichita State star Teddy Allen dismissed from program

Associated PressJun 20, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State has dismissed Teddy Allen after he was arrested last week following a disturbance at a woman’s home.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said Tuesday he and Coach Gregg Marshall wished Allen well but decided his dismissal was best for the basketball program.

Allen was arrested last Thursday after a woman accused him of causing a disturbance at her home, destroying her iPhone and stealing keys before fleeing on foot. He was later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors. He faces a July 29 arraignment.

Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia and sat out last season after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets” for his scoring ability, Allen was expected to start this coming season.

“I’m both disappointed and sad, and I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more,” Marshall said in the statement. “I wish Teddy nothing but the best in his future.”

Allen opened up about his battle for mental wellness last fall, after his waiver to play immediately for the Shockers was denied. He was diagnosed with ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder as a teenager.

Arizona commit Terry Armstrong to bypass college, turn pro

By Rob DausterJun 19, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
For the third time this spring, a high-major recruit has decided not to go to college and to instead try to make his way in the pros.

Terry Armstrong, a four-star prospect out of Arizona that was committed to play for the Wildcats, will bypass college and turn pro, according to multiple reports. It’s still unclear whether that means heading to the G League or overseas, but both options are on the table.

Armstrong is ranked as the No. 60 recruit nationally, according to 247 Sports. A 6-foot-6 wing, he is a player with the kind of talent that would make him intriguing to NBA teams but a long way to go to turn that potential into the kind of production that would get him on a roster. Put another way, he was thought to be a guy that would spend two or three years in college before having a real shot to get drafted.

Armstrong is the fourth player in the 2020 recruiting class to skip college altogether. R.J. Hampton, who is a potential top five pick in the 2020 draft, is heading to Australia, as is LaMelo Ball, another potential first round pick. He was unlikely to be eligible to play college basketball. Kenyon Martin Jr. opted out of a scholarship to Vanderbilt to pursue professional opportunities. He was a three-star recruit.

Bill Self has ‘no knowledge’ if Kansas will be among schools receiving notice of allegations

By Travis HinesJun 17, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs Stan Wilcox told CBS Sports last week that at least six schools will receive notice of allegations stemming from evidence and testimony that emanated from the federal government’s probe into corruption in college basketball, with two schools likely to be served early next month.

“We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences,” Wilcox said.

If one of those schools is Kansas, which was often at the center of developments in the saga, it’s unknown to Jayhawks coach Bill Self.

“I have no knowledge of who he was talking about or anything like that,” Self said Monday, according to the Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World. “But certainly the fan bases of all the (programs) that were mentioned, I’m sure, are very interested in what he meant by that.”

It’s not surprising that Self wouldn’t be in the know here, but his comments echo those made by others critical of Wilcox’s statements, with allegations of prejudgement by the NCAA given allegations haven’t even been formally submitted to schools.

“So now that’s it over, we’re going to be moving forward with a number of Level I cases that will help people realize that, ‘Yeah, the enforcement staff was in a position to move forward,'” Wilcox told CBS Sports.

Upwards of 20 schools were mentioned in the federal probe.

“I just think to predetermine what’s going to happen before investigations are done, I think that comes pretty strong,” Self said, per the Journal-World. “I was shocked to read that something could be said that was not specifically intended for anyone, but it made all 20 schools that were mentioned in the FBI deal and their fan base feel like it was.”

Wilcox did confirm, however, that the NCAA will not have access to a reported wiretap that was alleged to feature Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend discussing financial arrangements around the recruitment of Zion Williamson, who ultimately went to Duke and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft later this week. No such wiretap was entered into evidence during a trial.

Wilcox’s statements regarding the investigations were atypical, and symbolic of the situation the NCAA finds itself in. The government announced its investigation nearly two years ago, and the twists, turns and revelations of that probe have played out publicly in court rooms, legal documents and news reports over that whole time while the NCAA, understandably, sat out its hands while the legal process was playing out. That leaves many wondering when and how the governing body of the sport will react while the NCAA likely wants to send a message that programs can’t act with impunity. But when you’re judge and jury, as the NCAA is, any whiff of a decision being made before the conclusion of its own investigation is going to draw justified criticism – particularly from the schools whom it effects the most.

LaMelo Ball to continue professional career in Australia

By Rob DausterJun 17, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
5 Comments

LaMelo Ball will never make it to a college campus after all.

Lonzo’s youngest brother and the baby of the Ball family announced on Monday afternoon that he will be continuing his professional career playing for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League. He previously suited up for a professional team in Lithuania. There had been some speculation that he would try to get himself cleared to play collegiately, but few believed there was any real possibility of getting cleared by the NCAA.

Which means that LaMelo will be heading down under before entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

And I am sure that the family name and memories that we all have of a 6-foot-nothing LaMelo Ball cherry-picking to try and score 100 points while shooting ridiculous, off-balance, step-back threes every possession will make the majority of people reading this scoff at the idea of LaMelo getting drafted, but the truth of the matter is that he is a very real NBA prospect.

He’s 6-foot-7 now. He has the passing, the deep shooting range and the ball-handling to be projectable as a wing player in the NBA. He’s still just 17 years old, believe it or not, and there is still room for him to grow into his still-developing frame. The big concern with him is two-fold — toughness and defense — and those questions are going to get answered playing in the NBL, a league that is much more physical than its Aussie reputation would lead you to believe.

Ball has very limited experience playing against that level of competition. Even when he was in Lithuania, he was not playing against the top tier of the nation’s professional teams. He is going to be tested and required to prove himself if he wants to be a first round pick, but I feel very confident in saying this: Every 2020 mock draft that you read this week is going to include Ball’s name in there somewhere. That’s the kind of potential that he has.