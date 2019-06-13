Four-star forward commits to West Virginia

West Virginia landed a top-75 recruit Thursday night.
Isaiah Cottrell, a 6-foot-9 forward from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, committed to West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class.
Cottrell picked the Mountaineers overs offers from the likes of Kansas, Washington and Arizona, among others. His father, Brian Lewin, played for West Virginia in the 1990s. The four-star prospect continues a promising recruiting trend for Bob Huggins, who landed a top-40 commit in center Oscar Tshiebwe in the 2019 class.
The Mountaineers missed the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in four years as they slid to 15-21 overall and last in the Big 12 with a 4-14 mark.
John Calipari and Kentucky agreed in April to what was described as a “lifetime contract.” Thursday, the exact terms of that deal were disclosed.
The Wildcats coach’s new contract worth $86 million over 10 years.
“I’ve said from day one that this would be the gold standard and it has been for student-athletes and coaches,” Calipari said in a statement released by the school. “As I enter my 11th year, I’m reminded it took me 20 years to get an opportunity to like this. There is no other place I want to be. As I look forward, my mindset is what’s next and how can we be first at it for the young people that we coach.”
Calipari, 60, will likely continue to be a source of speculation for other jobs presuming he keeps things rolling in Lexington as he has for the last 10 years, but what Kentucky is paying him will almost certainly be more than any other program – and potentially NBA franchises – are going to be willing to. Calipari’s success, NBA history and ability to always be central to the broader college basketball conversation means he’ll always be in demand, but it’s hard to picture a situation that could intrigue Calipari enough to leave one of – if not the – best jobs in basketball.
“(Calipari) has added a special chapter to the greatest tradition in college basketball and it’s a chapter we want him to continue writing until the end of his coaching career,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement. “We are pleased to announce a new contract that will enable him to do exactly that.”
Calipari 305-71 with one national championship, four Final Fours and 26 first-round draft picks in 10 years with the Wildcats. He and Kentucky will likely open the 2019-20 season as one of the frontrunners for the national championship.
Michigan State self-reported an NCAA rules violation for Tom Izzo hosting Iron Mountain High School for a tour while the team was in town to compete for its first ever state title that weekend.
Izzo unknowingly committed the violation — which only occurred because Iron Mountain was competing in the Breslin Center that weekend — and the Spartans immediately gave notice once they became aware of it. Proud of his alma mater for advancing to Michigan’s final weekend, Izzo was merely taking interest in players and a team connected to his youth. The Iron Mountain program toured the Breslin Center with Izzo and toured Michigan State’s locked room while also watching the Spartans practice before their state semifinal game.
Since it was a special privilege for Iron Mountain, playing in an event there, the Spartans were technically at fault for a violation. The fact that Izzo and Michigan State have to report a violation for this sort of thing is kind of ridiculous since Izzo has a natural connection to the team in question. Although Michigan State likely isn’t going to get hit with any NCAA issues from this, it’s the kind of thing that critics come to question about the NCAA’s rulebook.
Northwestern landed a unique graduate transfer on Thursday as Loyola lacrosse star Pat Spencer will spend his final year of college eligibility hooping for the Wildcats, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
A former high school basketball standout at Boys’ Latin (MD), Spencer was one of the best lacrosse players in the country for the Greyhounds the past four years in college. He was selected in two drafts during the Spring. Spencer was taken first overall in the inaugural PLL College Draft while getting taken seventh overall in the MLL’s Collegiate Draft. Loyola remains in the NCAA tournament as Spencer is playing out his senior season of college.
Spencer is passing up multiple professional lacrosse opportunities to play Big Ten basketball for Northwestern. For a stud athlete in a sport to pass up money to pursue another athletic dream is one of the college basketball’s best things to follow next season.
As if Spencer’s background wasn’t unique enough, he’ll be at a Northwestern team starving for an identity since making the NCAA tournament a few seasons ago. By playing in the Big Ten, Spencer will be thrown against Final Four contenders and potential draft picks, which makes this transition particularly intriguing. It’s a cool story to follow this season as college hoops doesn’t often get athletes from other sports playing in such prominent conferences.
Greg Paulus famously went from Duke point guard to Syracuse quarterback as a graduate transfer, but he was leaving the sport to pursue an opportunity to play football. Spencer choosing basketball over a sure pro shot in lacrosse is an interesting opportunity for him this season. It’ll be interesting to see if he can still contribute anything on the hardwood.
The NCAA is expecting to send Notice of Allegations for Level I violations for at least six Division I men’s basketball program’s by summer, according to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.
Following the FBI’s college basketball corruption trials in which over 20 schools were named, the NCAA has started to make moves following investigations that have likely already started.
According to Dodd, the NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, Stan Wilcox, said two high-profile programs would receive notices by early July. Four more programs are expected to get hit after. Level I violations generally include scholarship reductions, postseason bans or show-cause penalties to coaches.
“There’s even another group of cases that we’re still working on,” Wilcox said to Dodd. “The main thing is that we’re up and ready. We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences.”
While the FBI didn’t hit the corruption in college basketball very hard, the NCAA has a chance to make a sweeping statement with how they choose to handle these corruption cases. Federal laws are one thing, but the NCAA is trying to uphold its amateurism status while keeping everything the way it currently is.
It’ll be fascinating to see which programs get his as it has already been reported that schools like Arizona, Kansas and Louisville are being investigated. Could those be the schools we hear about first?
It’s hard to speculate which schools or what penalties will happen since this is such an unprecedented wide-scale scandal. But it’ll dictate a lot of what we’ll likely see over the next year as the NCAA tries to clean up college basketball as best they can.
Kansas added a key late piece to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday as four-star wing Jalen Wilson committed to the Jayhawks.
Previously a Michigan pledge under former head coach John Beilein, Wilson opened things up and took official visits to Kansas and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8 Wilson is the No. 47 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national 2019 rankings as he’s the fourth commitment for the Jayhawks in the class. He joins four-stars wing Tristan Enaruna and four-star guards Christian Braun and Isaac McBride.
Although Kansas didn’t land the five-star, All-American type of prospect that they’ve become used to landing under head coach Bill Self, this four-man class still provides talent, athleticism, depth and a top-15 group. Wilson’s late pledge gives the Jayhawks a competitive wing for minutes along with Enaruna and sophomore Ochai Agbaji.
Kansas returns some veterans from the NBA draft process as they should once again be competitive in the Big 12 and national landscape with the return of point guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike. If any of these four freshmen can provide consistent minutes it would be a huge boost to the Jayhawks.