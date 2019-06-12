More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Kansas adds four-star 2019 wing Jalen Wilson

By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT
Kansas added a key late piece to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday as four-star wing Jalen Wilson committed to the Jayhawks.

Previously a Michigan pledge under former head coach John Beilein, Wilson opened things up and took official visits to Kansas and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8 Wilson is the No. 47 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national 2019 rankings as he’s the fourth commitment for the Jayhawks in the class. He joins four-stars wing Tristan Enaruna and four-star guards Christian Braun and Isaac McBride.

Although Kansas didn’t land the five-star, All-American type of prospect that they’ve become used to landing under head coach Bill Self, this four-man class still provides talent, athleticism, depth and a top-15 group. Wilson’s late pledge gives the Jayhawks a competitive wing for minutes along with Enaruna and sophomore Ochai Agbaji.

Kansas returns some veterans from the NBA draft process as they should once again be competitive in the Big 12 and national landscape with the return of point guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike. If any of these four freshmen can provide consistent minutes it would be a huge boost to the Jayhawks.

Report: NCAA sending Notice of Allegations to six schools this summer

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
The NCAA is expecting to send Notice of Allegations for Level I violations for at least six Division I men’s basketball program’s by summer, according to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Following the FBI’s college basketball corruption trials in which over 20 schools were named, the NCAA has started to make moves following investigations that have likely already started.

According to Dodd, the NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, Stan Wilcox, said two high-profile programs would receive notices by early July. Four more programs are expected to get hit after. Level I violations generally include scholarship reductions, postseason bans or show-cause penalties to coaches.

“There’s even another group of cases that we’re still working on,” Wilcox said to Dodd. “The main thing is that we’re up and ready. We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences.”

While the FBI didn’t hit the corruption in college basketball very hard, the NCAA has a chance to make a sweeping statement with how they choose to handle these corruption cases. Federal laws are one thing, but the NCAA is trying to uphold its amateurism status while keeping everything the way it currently is.

It’ll be fascinating to see which programs get his as it has already been reported that schools like Arizona, Kansas and Louisville are being investigated. Could those be the schools we hear about first?

It’s hard to speculate which schools or what penalties will happen since this is such an unprecedented wide-scale scandal. But it’ll dictate a lot of what we’ll likely see over the next year as the NCAA tries to clean up college basketball as best they can.

WATCH: Georgetown’s Mac McClung registers 48 inch vertical

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 11, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung was an internet sensation thanks to his ridiculous athleticism as a high schooler, and while he didn’t quite register nationally the way that the other viral superstar in his high school class — Zion Williamson — did, McClung still managed to throw down a few absurd dunks while averaging 13.1 points.

And it seems like the best is yet to come.

At least from a highlights standpoint.

Because McClung is now clearing 48 inches on his vertical.

NCAA clears Division-II player after agent-rule error

AP Photo
Associated PressJun 11, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
The NCAA cleared Glenville State’s Phil Bledsoe for his senior season after the Division II college basketball player mistakenly used a new rule permitting only Division I players to declare for the NBA draft and sign with an agent while maintaining college eligibility.

He has been “reinstated immediately with no conditions,” NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn told The Associated Press on Saturday.

That came about a week after the West Virginia school submitted a reinstatement request, starting a process that first requires a school to declare an athlete ineligible in order to ultimately clear him for competition.

Compliance coordinator Bill Lilly told the AP then that the request noted he had offered incorrect guidance to Bledsoe amid confusion about the rule adopted in August following a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

Both Lilly and Maryland-based agent Jerry Dianis — who had worked with Bledsoe during the draft process — had publicly expressed optimism the NCAA wouldn’t penalize Bledsoe for using a rule perceived by many to apply to any early entrant to the NBA draft.

“They made the right decision,” Dianis said Saturday. “And the rule itself is a solid rule. But sometimes you have to work out the preliminary or initial kinks.”

Bledsoe followed guidelines to use the rule before seeking out Dianis, then withdrew from the draft ahead of the May 29 deadline for players to pull out and preserve their college eligibility.

He played his first two seasons at Marshall in the Division I ranks before transferring to Glenville State, where he averaged 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds last season at the school with an enrollment of about 1,800 students.

The agent rule was implemented amid numerous reforms proposed by the basketball commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. It permitted certified agents to work with players and cover minimal expenses for team workouts, though those contracts must end when the player returns to school.

In the NCAA’s legislative database, all three divisions have a starting point of General Rule 12.3.1, which prohibits athletes from agreeing orally or in writing to be represented by an agent.

The Division I rules include the new exception permitting players to sign with an NCAA-certified agent (Section 12.3.1.2) while maintaining eligibility, but that exception doesn’t appear for Division II and Division III.

Additionally, the NCAA has at times publicly used broad terms such as “basketball student-athletes” and “college basketball players” about the rule without explicitly stating it is unavailable outside of Division I.

Dianis said he hopes the NCAA “makes sure there’s clarity” going forward with the rule, adding: “Obviously I think Division I, II, III … all of the NCAA student-athletes should be able to benefit as a result of this (rule) in the future.”

Osburn has said previously the lower divisions will evaluate the rule’s impact in its first usage through Division I before considering whether to adopt it.

Oregon picks up commitment from Rutgers transfer Eugene Omoruyi

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Oregon picked up one of the best transfers on the market on Monday night as Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi pledged to the Ducks.

One of the Big Ten’s breakout players last season, the 6-foot-7 Omoruyi put up 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season for the Scarlet Knights as the junior shot 44 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

Hit hard with NBA draft early entries, Oregon has rebounded nicely with transfers over the past week. Omoruyi will likely need to sit out this season to play his final season, but he’s potentially a starter who averages double figures once he enters the lineup. The Ducks also took a commitment from perimeter specialist Anthony Mathis last week as the Oregon native will play with former high school teammate Payton Pritchard for his final season.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman has done a great job of hitting the transfer market to boost the talent of his roster each spring as the Ducks have stayed NCAA tournament contenders despite yearly losses. The Ducks will likely pursue some more transfer options as they still have more scholarships to fill.

Clemson lands coveted graduate transfer Tevin Mack

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
Clemson landed a commitment from a coveted graduate transfer as guard Tevin Mack pledged to the Tigers on Monday night.

A former double-figure scorer at Texas before transferring and playing for Alabama last season, Mack is a proven college scorer who should be able to play right away at Clemson. Mack put up 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range. Sophomore season in 2016-17 was a breakout campaign in 15 appearances for Mack as he averaged 14.8 points and shot 39 percent from three-point range before missing the rest of the season after being suspended at Texas.

Mack sat out the 2017-18 season and is previously a four-star prospect in the Class of 2015. A native of South Carolina, Mack will be returning to his home state for his final season of college ball as he should have an opportunity to earn instant minutes for the Tigers.