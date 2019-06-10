Oregon picks up commitment from Rutgers transfer Eugene Omoruyi

Oregon picked up one of the best transfers on the market on Monday night as Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi pledged to the Ducks.
One of the Big Ten’s breakout players last season, the 6-foot-7 Omoruyi put up 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season for the Scarlet Knights as the junior shot 44 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.
Hit hard with NBA draft early entries, Oregon has rebounded nicely with transfers over the past week. Omoruyi will likely need to sit out this season to play his final season, but he’s potentially a starter who averages double figures once he enters the lineup. The Ducks also took a commitment from perimeter specialist Anthony Mathis last week as the Oregon native will play with former high school teammate Payton Pritchard for his final season.
Oregon head coach Dana Altman has done a great job of hitting the transfer market to boost the talent of his roster each spring as the Ducks have stayed NCAA tournament contenders despite yearly losses. The Ducks will likely pursue some more transfer options as they still have more scholarships to fill.
Clemson landed a commitment from a coveted graduate transfer as guard Tevin Mack pledged to the Tigers on Monday night.
A former double-figure scorer at Texas before transferring and playing for Alabama last season, Mack is a proven college scorer who should be able to play right away at Clemson. Mack put up 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range. Sophomore season in 2016-17 was a breakout campaign in 15 appearances for Mack as he averaged 14.8 points and shot 39 percent from three-point range before missing the rest of the season after being suspended at Texas.
Mack sat out the 2017-18 season and is previously a four-star prospect in the Class of 2015. A native of South Carolina, Mack will be returning to his home state for his final season of college ball as he should have an opportunity to earn instant minutes for the Tigers.
Kansas has landed the shooter that they needed.
On Monday morning, Isaiah Moss announced that he will be committing to Kansas to play his final season of college ball. Moss is a grad transfer from Iowa that initially committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment over the weekend.
Moss averaged more than 24 minutes in each of the last two seasons for the Hawkeyes. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.1 points and shot 38.6 percent from three, and while his scoring numbers dipped this past season, his efficiency ticked up. As a junior, Moss shot 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-5 Chicago native should slide perfectly into Kansas’ starting lineup in 2019-20, starting at the two alongside Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and Udoka Azubuike. The fifth starter will be something that Bill Self has to tinker with throughout the season — he doesn’t really have a the kind of four-man we are used to see in Lawrence — but Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa and even freshman Tristan Enaruna should get their chance.
Either way, the addition of Moss is critical. Kansas desperately lacked shooting last year, and Self has found some of it.
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.
But we’re doing it anyway!
A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them.
So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.
1. MICHIGAN STATE
- WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward
- WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
- WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman
2. KENTUCKY
- WHO’S GONE: P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis
- WHO’S BACK: E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards
- WHO’S COMING IN: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery
3. DUKE
- WHO’S GONE: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden
- WHO’S BACK: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
- WHO’S COMING IN: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey
4. VILLANOVA
- WHO’S GONE: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly
- WHO’S BACK: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater
- WHO’S COMING IN: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
5. LOUISVILLE
- WHO’S GONE: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau
- WHO’S BACK: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry
- WHO’S COMING IN: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, Fresh Kimble, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Fresh Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams
6. MARYLAND
- WHO’S GONE: Bruno Fernando
- WHO’S BACK: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Darryl Morsell
- WHO’S COMING IN: Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith
7. KANSAS
- WHO’S GONE: Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, Quintin Grimes, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore
- WHO’S BACK: Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack
- WHO’S COMING IN: Isaiah Moss, Tristan Enaruna, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa, Udoka Azubuike
8. VIRGINIA
- WHO’S GONE: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt
- WHO’S BACK: Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
- WHO’S COMING IN: Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff
9. TEXAS TECH
- WHO’S GONE: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore
- WHO’S BACK: Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov
- WHO’S COMING IN: Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, T.J. Holyfield, Chris Clarke
10. GONZAGA
- WHO’S GONE: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
- WHO’S BACK: Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert
- WHO’S COMING IN: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Brock Ravet, Admon Gilder, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev
11. SETON HALL
- WHO’S GONE: Michael Nzei
- WHO’S BACK: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
- WHO’S COMING IN: Tyrese Samuel
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
12. NORTH CAROLINA
- WHO’S GONE: Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods
- WHO’S BACK: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson
- WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks
13. ARIZONA
- WHO’S GONE: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Brandon Randolph
- WHO’S BACK: Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee
- WHO’S COMING IN: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji, Stone Gettings
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter
14. UTAH STATE
- WHO’S GONE: Quinn Taylor
- WHO’S BACK: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter
- WHO’S COMING IN: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta
15. SAINT MARY’S
- WHO’S GONE: Jordan Hunter
- WHO’S BACK: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
- WHO’S COMING IN: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry
16. XAVIER
- WHO’S GONE: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden
- WHO’S BACK: Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones
- WHO’S COMING IN: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones
17. LSU
- WHO’S GONE: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell-Bigby Williams
- WHO’S BACK: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days
- WHO’S COMING IN: Trendon Watford, James Bishop
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams
18. BAYLOR
- WHO’S GONE: King McClure, Makai Mason, Jake Lindsey
- WHO’S BACK: Tristan Clark, Mario Kegler, Jared Butler, Devonte Bandoo, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Matthew Mayer
- WHO’S COMING IN: Jordan Turner, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, Mark Vital, Mario Kegler, Tristan Clark
19. MEMPHIS
- WHO’S GONE: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.
- WHO’S BACK: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice
- WHO’S COMING IN: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyler Harris, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Precious Achiuwa, James Wiseman
20. AUBURN
- WHO’S GONE: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke
- WHO’S BACK: Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley
- WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
- PROJECTED STARTERS: J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore
21. TENNESSEE
- WHO’S GONE: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone, Grant Williams
- WHO’S BACK: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson
- WHO’S COMING IN: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Olivier Nkamoua, Davonte Gaines
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson
22. CREIGHTON
- WHO’S GONE: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw
- WHO’S BACK: Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski
- WHO’S COMING IN: Shereef Mitchell
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson
23. VCU
- WHO’S GONE: Michael Gilmore
- WHO’S BACK: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford
- WHO’S COMING IN: Jarren McAlister
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Vince Williams, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva
24. OHIO STATE
- WHO’S GONE: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
- WHO’S BACK: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
- WHO’S COMING IN: D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker
- PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Luther Muhammad, Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson
25. DAVIDSON
- WHO’S GONE: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic
- WHO’S BACK: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowicz, Bates Jones
- WHO’S COMING IN: Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Luka Brajkovic
Victor Page, who shared a backcourt with Allen Iverson for the Georgetown Hoyas in the mid-90s, will spend the next 20 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal for a vicious assault on a 17-year old woman.
On Dec. 30th of last year, Page was arrested and charged with attempted rape, assault and chile abuse after he had to be pulled off of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter by neighbors. According to court documents, Page was accused of trying to rape the girl in his Camp Springs, Maryland, apartment. She escaped out of the apartment and was able to flee, but Page chased her down, choked her and tried to assault her again. The girl was rescued by neighbors.
CCTV video of the assault was obtained by TMZ. (WARNING: That video contains distressing footage.)
This week, Page plead guilty to first-degree assault and fourth-degree attempted sex offense, according to TMZ.
Page was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault in 2013, but he was released early and on parole when the Dec. 30th assault took place. According to the Washington Times, that assault was just as violent. He ripped his victim’s hair from her scalp while dragging her to the bathtub, where he ran hot water over her while punching her in the face and stabbing her in the right hand and right thigh.
At the time of the 2013 assault, Page had been arrested at least 33 times and had already spent more than 700 days in jail. He lost his right eye as the result of a gunshot would in 2003.
Page spent two seasons playing for the Hoyas. He averaged 22.7 points in 1997, a year after winning the Big East Tournament MVP award.
Arizona has added another former McDonald’s All-American to their roster.
Jordan Brown, a five-star center from California that played his freshman season at Nevada, announced on twitter on Friday morning that he will be transferring to Tucson to finish out his college career.
Brown did not have a great season with the Wolf Pack. He averaged just 3.0 points and 2.1 boards in 10 minutes per game playing on a veteran team for a coach in Eric Musselman that has preferred using a limited rotation in the past.
He will have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules, but Brown will be eligible to play in 2020-21 with three years of eligibility remaining.