Kansas lands key grad transfer in Iowa’s Moss

Kansas has landed the shooter that they needed.

On Monday morning, Isaiah Moss announced that he will be committing to Kansas to play his final season of college ball. Moss is a grad transfer from Iowa that initially committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment over the weekend.

Moss averaged more than 24 minutes in each of the last two seasons for the Hawkeyes. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.1 points and shot 38.6 percent from three, and while his scoring numbers dipped this past season, his efficiency ticked up. As a junior, Moss shot 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5 Chicago native should slide perfectly into Kansas’ starting lineup in 2019-20, starting at the two alongside Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and Udoka Azubuike. The fifth starter will be something that Bill Self has to tinker with throughout the season — he doesn’t really have a the kind of four-man we are used to see in Lawrence — but Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa and even freshman Tristan Enaruna should get their chance.

Either way, the addition of Moss is critical. Kansas desperately lacked shooting last year, and Self has found some of it.