Former Georgetown star receives 20-year prison sentence for assaulting 17-year old

Victor Page, who shared a backcourt with Allen Iverson for the Georgetown Hoyas in the mid-90s, will spend the next 20 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal for a vicious assault on a 17-year old woman.

On Dec. 30th of last year, Page was arrested and charged with attempted rape, assault and chile abuse after he had to be pulled off of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter by neighbors. According to court documents, Page was accused of trying to rape the girl in his Camp Springs, Maryland, apartment. She escaped out of the apartment and was able to flee, but Page chased her down, choked her and tried to assault her again. The girl was rescued by neighbors.

CCTV video of the assault was obtained by TMZ. (WARNING: That video contains distressing footage.)

This week, Page plead guilty to first-degree assault and fourth-degree attempted sex offense, according to TMZ.

Page was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault in 2013, but he was released early and on parole when the Dec. 30th assault took place. According to the Washington Times, that assault was just as violent. He ripped his victim’s hair from her scalp while dragging her to the bathtub, where he ran hot water over her while punching her in the face and stabbing her in the right hand and right thigh.

At the time of the 2013 assault, Page had been arrested at least 33 times and had already spent more than 700 days in jail. He lost his right eye as the result of a gunshot would in 2003.

Page spent two seasons playing for the Hoyas. He averaged 22.7 points in 1997, a year after winning the Big East Tournament MVP award.