Duke-Michigan State highlights a loaded ACC/Big Ten schedule

The full schedule for the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been released, and there are a handful of truly tasty matchups for us to dive into.
The marquee game will feature a matchup of a pair of top five teams, as Duke will travel to take on Michigan State on Dec. 3rd in what may end up being the best game of the non-conference season. It will also be a rematch of last year’s battle in the Elite Eight, where the Spartans upset Duke to get to the Final Four.
Ohio State visiting North Carolina is probably the second-best game of the event, as the Tar Heels are a top 15 team and the Buckeyes will crack most preseason top 25 rankings. Michigan at Louisville could have been incredible, but with the Wolverines losing their top three scorers earlier than expected — and then losing their coach to the Cleveland Cavaliers — the shine has worn off of that matchup a bit. It would have been nice to see Maryland be the team to take on Louisville, as that would have given the event another battle between top ten teams, but the Terps will instead host Notre Dame.
Virginia at Purdue has some potential, as does Wisconsin at N.C. State, but beyond that, the rest of the matchups are fine.
Here is the full schedule:
Dec. 2nd
- Miami at Illinois
- Clemson at Minnesota
Dec. 3rd
- Michigan at Louisville
- Duke at Michigan State
- Iowa at Syracuse
- Florida State at Indiana
- Rutgers at Pitt
- Northwestern at Boston College
Dec. 4th
- Virginia at Purdue
- Ohio State at North Carolina
- Notre Dame at Maryland
- Wisconsin at N.C. State
- Nebraska at Georgia Tech
- Wake Forest at Penn State
Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison and two years of supervised release for his role in the case that the FBI brought following their investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Prosecutor’s asked for an 18-24 month prison sentence for Richardson.
Richardson was one of 10 people arrested in September of 2017 following a two-year FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting. Richardon entered a guilty plea in January, admitting that he accepted $20,000 in bribes to influence players that were on the Arizona roster to hire Christian Dawkins, an ex-NBA agent turned financial advisor.
On Wednesday, former USC assistant coach Tony Bland was sentenced but only received probation and will not serve jail time.
Oregon picked up one of the nation’s best graduate transfers on Wednesday night as New Mexico guard Anthony Mathis pledged to the Ducks.
A native of West Linn, Oregon, Mathis will head close to home to finish out his college career as he joins former high school teammate Payton Pritchard to form the new backcourt for the Ducks. A sharpshooter who received his fifth year of NCAA eligibility in mid-April, Mathis has been a double-figure scorer the past two seasons for the Lobos as he averaged 14.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range last season.
Since Oregon only returns three scholarship players from last season (Pritchard, Will Richardson and Francis Okoro), the addition of Mathis is important since he can come in and contribute right away for the Ducks. Head coach Dana Altman has been successful with grad transfers in the past, including guard Ehab Amin last season as Mathis provides important insurance in case a highly-touted four-man recruiting class isn’t ready to all contribute right away.
The Pritchard and Mathis backcourt should be one of the better duos in the Pac-12 as this addition makes Oregon dangerous once again.
Stanford took a big hit to its roster on Wednesday as freshman guard Cormac Ryan entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com
A former top-100 prospect who showed flashes of being a key player for the Cardinal in his first season, Ryan’s loss is a huge hit for Stanford’s future rotation.
Putting up 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 28 minutes per contest as a freshman, Ryan immediately becomes one of the better transfer options available. Although Ryan struggled to find his shot at Stanford — shooting 33 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range — he was a noted three-point marksman in high school who should command a lot of interest from schools looking for a floor spacer.
Ryan’s loss hurts Stanford as they return some talented pieces including Daejon Davis, Oscar Da Silva and Bryce Willis. The Cardinal have to replace senior big man Josh Sharma and NBA Draft prospect KZ Okpala, but they were expecting to return most of the rotation. Ryan’s late loss is something else Stanford will have to contend with as he played a heavy amount of minutes as a freshman.
The 6-foot-5 Ryan is a native of New York as it will be interesting to see if he wants to transfer closer to home for his next destination.
Draymond Green’s storied career at Michigan State almost ended during his first season on campus.
The Golden State Warriors all-star is known for his brash style and unpredictable emotional swings as those tendencies came to a head when Green wasn’t getting minutes early in his freshman season. In a story from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Green’s high school coach, Bruce Simmons, is interviewed, as he gives some perspective on how Green turned things around early in his college career.
When Green thought about leaving for somewhere else, Simmons told him to start going after Spartans senior Marquise Gray in practice and making a name for himself by outplaying him. Simmons also instructed Green to stare down Izzo if he played well against Gray.
“His freshman year at Michigan State, he got one minute against Ohio State,” Simmons said to Shelburne. “He called and said, ‘Coach Bruce, I’m going to transfer. F— this s—.’ And I said, ‘Noooo. We don’t do that. This is what you’re going to do. You’re going to go into practice. [Senior] Marquise Gray is getting your minutes. Bust his ass. Talk s— to him. And then when you’re doing that, look at Izzo, because Izzo is putting this [guy] on the court instead of you.'”
Knowing what we know now about Green, and his tendency to trash-talk and play mind games, this approach totally makes sense for him. Not many players are capable of going to emotional war like Green is and the style worked well with Izzo as the duo made a Final Four and Green became one of the NBA’s most important players.
The NCAA announced rules changes for the upcoming men’s basketball season on Wednesday as the three-point line will be moved to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Voted by Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members after the international line was used in the postseason NIT the past two years, the longer distance received positive feedback. The change was highlighted for three particular reasons.
Deeper three-point range will ideally slow down the three-pointer “becoming too prevalent in men’s college basketball by making the shot a bit more challenging.” The lane will also become more available for players attacking off the dribble. And spacing will also be aided by the additional distance from the arc.
This is the first time college basketball has moved the three-point line since before the 2008-09 season when the distance changed from 19 feet, 9 inches to 20 feet, 9 inches. Since that change 10 years ago, the NCAA noted that three-pointer percentages steadily increased back to previous levels seen before the change as players and teams adapted to the deeper distance over time.
The international line is a bit more challenging than the current 20 feet, 9 inches, but there are also plenty of deep-ball specialists who are shooting regularly beyond NBA three-point range. The new distance will give those players a bit of an advantage (and more value in recruiting).
Resetting the shot clock after offensive rebounds is another change in the works for men’s college basketball. After an offensive team corrals an offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset back to 20 seconds instead of the full 30-second shot clock in an effort to enhance pace. The NBA has also made this similar shot-clock reset change, so this is a rule that has been changing steadily across all levels of basketball.
The panel also approved a proposal where players will receive a technical foul for using derogatory language regarding an opponent’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender expression, gender identify, sexual orientation or disability. Coaches will also be allowed to call live-ball timeouts during the final two minutes of the second half and the last two minutes of any overtimes. The previous rule didn’t allow coaches to call live-ball timeouts during the game.