Stanford guard Cormac Ryan enters transfer portal

Stanford took a big hit to its roster on Wednesday as freshman guard Cormac Ryan entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com

A former top-100 prospect who showed flashes of being a key player for the Cardinal in his first season, Ryan’s loss is a huge hit for Stanford’s future rotation.

Putting up 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 28 minutes per contest as a freshman, Ryan immediately becomes one of the better transfer options available. Although Ryan struggled to find his shot at Stanford — shooting 33 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range — he was a noted three-point marksman in high school who should command a lot of interest from schools looking for a floor spacer.

Ryan’s loss hurts Stanford as they return some talented pieces including Daejon Davis, Oscar Da Silva and Bryce Willis. The Cardinal have to replace senior big man Josh Sharma and NBA Draft prospect KZ Okpala, but they were expecting to return most of the rotation. Ryan’s late loss is something else Stanford will have to contend with as he played a heavy amount of minutes as a freshman.

The 6-foot-5 Ryan is a native of New York as it will be interesting to see if he wants to transfer closer to home for his next destination.