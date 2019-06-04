More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Preseason All-American Teams

By Rob DausterJun 4, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
With the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school having come and gone, we can now have a full sense of what the 2019-20 season will look like.

A number of would-be All-American candidates ended up keeping their names in the draft despite the fact that they may not end up getting drafted, but there is still a solid crop of upperclassmen to pair with some talented newcomers that will give us a pretty strong contingent of All-Americans.

So without further ado, here is a first look at what those All-American teams could end up looking like.

(Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

PRESEASON FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State: Winston, for my money, will enter this season this season as the Preseason National Player of the Year. He is the lone First-Team All-American returning from last season, and he will be playing for the consensus No. 1 team in the country. It may be hard for him to improve on the 18.8 points and 7.5 assists that he averaged last year, but that is largely because he should have more help this year with Josh Langford healthy and Aaron Henry on the verge of a breakout year.

MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette: Markus Howard averaged 25 points and 3.9 assists last season, and that was when he was playing on a team that still had both of the Hauser brothers on it. This year, they are gone, meaning that there is a real chance that he ends up averaging upwards of 30 points this year. I don’t know how many wins that will lead Marquette to, but it is enough to get him some hype in the preseason.

MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall: Powell is Howard-lite. He’s not quite as consistent or efficient, but he is just as dangerous when he gets into a rhythm. As a junior, Powell averaged 23.1 points, and I would expect him to be just as dangerous as a senior on a team that returns everyone from last season. Hopefully, we’ll have at least one duel between Seton Hall and Marquette that turns into a shootout between Howard and Powell.

JORDAN NWORA, Louisville: The Cardinals got Nwora back for his junior season after he spent this past year proving himself as one of the most improved players in college hoops. He averaged 17 points and 7.6 boards while shooting 37.4 percent from three, and he should see an uptick in his efficiency this year with Louisville’s talented freshman class providing him with some more help.

JAMES WISEMAN, Memphis: Wiseman, to me, has the best chance to end up being a First-Team All-American. The way he plays should fit in well with the style that the Tigers play under Penny, and he is the consensus top player in this recruiting class and projected as the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft playing on a team that many believe will be a top ten team.

Cole Anthony, Jon Lopez/Nike

PRESEASON SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina: If Wiseman doesn’t end up being the best freshman this season, I think Anthony will. At the very least, he has a chance to put up the most impressive numbers. Think about what Coby White did for North Carolina last year, and Anthony is not only a better fit for North Carolina than White was, he is also probably a better player.

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas: Dotson really came on strong down the stretch of last season and should be the sparkplug that keeps Kansas in the mix for the Big 12 title this year. Think about this: Both Quentin Grimes and R.J. Hampton are playing some where other than Kansas this season at least in part because Dotson will handle the lead guard duties.

KERRY BLACKSHEAR JR., TBD: It is a bit difficult to truly rate Blackshear since we don’t know where he is going to be yet, but I think there is an argument to be made that he will be the best frontcourt player in college basketball next season. The fifth-year senior was terrific playing in Virginia Tech’s system a year ago, and will be an anchor no matter where he ends up this year.

MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia: I’m fine being out on an island on this one, but I think that Diakite is the guy on Virginia’s roster that benefits the most from all the talent they lost this offseason. We already know how good he is defensively, but he has a burgeoning perimeter stroke and proved during run to the national title that he was better offensively that some believed. There is plenty of space left on the bandwagon when you’re ready to join me.

ISAIAH STEWART, Washington: There’s a real chance that Stewart ends up being the most productive of the elite freshmen in this class. He has a terrific motor and is an absolute monster around the rim, checking in as the best rebounder in this class. He’ll soak up Noah Dickerson’s touches offensively and anchor the Syracuse zone defensively.

Sam Merrill (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

PRESEASON THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

TRE JONES, Duke: He may end up being the best defender in college basketball next year, and I think that his leadership will be vital for a Duke team that is going to be very young again. If he doesn’t improve his perimeter jumper, however, ranking him here will look silly come March.

ANTHONY COWAN JR., Maryland: Cowan had something of a disappointing junior season, as his efficiency went down. I’m looking at him to bounceback this season and prove himself one of the best point guards in college hoops. I can see him averaging 17 points and six assists for a team that I currently have in the top five nationally, but I can also see a situation where he ends up being the piece that holds Maryland back.

TYRESE MAXEY, Kentucky: Once again, it is tough to figure out who, exactly, will be Kentucky’s All-American candidate next season, so we’re going with Maxey because he seems to be the guy that projects as the leading scorer right now.

JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati: Cumberland quietly was awesome this past season, averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from three to help keep Cincinnati relevant after they lost so many critical pieces the season before. How will he adjust to John Brannen taking over for Mick Cronin?

SAM MERRILL, Utah State: Merrill has a case as the best player in college basketball outside of the top seven leagues. He’s coming off of a season where he led the Aggies to the Mountain West crown and a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament while averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists. USU will enter this season as a preseason top 25 team.

ALSO CONSIDERED

  • UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • TRISTAN CLARK, Baylor
  • AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
  • ANTHONY EDWARDS, Georgia
  • JORDAN FORD, Saint Mary’s
  • JON AXEL GUDMUNDSSON, Davidson
  • KIRA LEWIS, Alabama
  • NAJI MARSHALL, Xavier
  • SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
  • ANDREW NEMBHARD, Florida
  • JALEN PICKETT, Siena
  • PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
  • JAVONTE SMART, LSU
  • JALEN SMITH, Maryland
  • KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
  • KALEB WESSON, Ohio State

Juwan Howard adds former St. Joe’s coach Phil Martelli to Michigan staff

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
By Travis HinesJun 3, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
It’s the line that gets dropped and repeated time and again when a coach with minimal experience or a lack of regional ties gets a head coaching gig.

“The staff will be so important.”

It’s cliched at this point, but it’s also true. A head coach sometimes is only as good as the three people he hires to be his assistants. The three people that will recruit the players to the program and help guide the day-to-day as much – if not more – than anyone. It gets repeated because it’s true. A coach fortifying his program with smart and pragmatic hires is paramount.

Juwan Howard appears to have just done exactly that at Michigan.

The newly-appointed Wolverines coach is adding former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli to his staff, giving the first-time head coach who has never spent time on a bench at the collegiate level the benefit of an experienced, veteran head coach of over 20 years who has been a National Coach of the Year while winning and recruiting big at a mid-major program.

It is, to use another cliche, a home run hire.

Martelli, who was awkwardly fired from St. Joe’s after 24 years this spring, knows the college game as well as maybe anyone in the country. Whether it’s advice on recruiting, practice plans, games strategy, booster relations or working with an administration and compliance, Martelli is going to be able to give Howard an informed opinion on nearly any question that gets posed. Martelli has the precise profile of a former head coach that Howard was looking to add.

Sure, Martelli may not be a powerhouse on the recruiting trail for Michigan, but Howard’s NBA ties, as well as those of his other reported hire of Howard Eisley, and the college know-how and continuity of Saddi Washington, who is expected to be retained from John Beilein’s staff, the Wolverines should be pretty well set on the trail. Getting players is always the first step, but helping them win is the next – and often helps with the first. Martelli can be of serious service there, especially for Howard, who has experience as an assistant with the Miami Heat but whose last college experience came as a player 25 years ago.

One of the best signs that someone has the chops to make it in coaching – and maybe in any industry – is when they know what they don’t know. Howard’s hiring of Martelli suggests he’s  aware of the shortcomings on his resume, and immediately sought to buttress those weaknesses with someone who has serious, high-level experience. There’s a long way to go before we can even begin to judge the Howard era in Ann Arbor, but the first steps seem to be on the right path.

Northern Arizona’s Jack Murphy joins staff at Arizona

AP Photo/David Kohl
Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Northern Arizona men’s basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater.

“It’s very exciting to welcome back Jack Murphy and his family to the University of Arizona,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller said in a statement Sunday. “Jack combines invaluable head coaching experience, recruiting at the national level of college basketball, and an NBA pedigree. More importantly, Jack brings a love for Arizona Basketball and our community like no one that I have met in coaching. He is a tremendous person, a caring family man, and an outstanding coach. All of us in our program look forward to working with him as we prepare for an exciting year ahead.”

Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona’s coach, but he was entering the final year of his contract.

The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll.

Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015 to 2018 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff.

Shane Burcar will serve as NAU’s interim coach heading into next season. Northern Arizona plays at Arizona on Nov. 6.

Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson. He went on to serve a variety of positions at Arizona from 1998 to 2006 before becoming an assistant coach under former Arizona player Josh Pastner at Memphis.

“I am very excited to be back at the University of Arizona,” Murphy said. “The great part about Arizona Basketball is that you never leave the family. You’re just returning home after a long vacation to get to work to help Coach Miller achieve all the goals he has set for Arizona. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Ex-Villanova guard Quinerly headed to Alabama

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 3, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Jahvon Quinerly will continue his college basketball career a long way from where he started.

On Sunday, Quinerly announced that he has committed to play his final threes seasons at Alabama after transferring out of Villanova following his freshman campaign.

“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He’s a perfect fit with the way we play,” Oats said in a statement. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great, close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”

Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points and 0.9 assists while shooting all of 33.7 percent from the floor for the Wildcats in his one season. He played in just 25 of Villanova’s 36 games and was beaten out by Collin Gillespie for a starting spot on Jay Wright’s roster.

Quinerly’s career has been a roller coaster despite the fact that he is just a year removed from the high school ranks. He initially committed to Arizona, but the former five-star McDonald’s All-American decommitted after Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, the coach that recruited him to Tucson, was arrested during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Fourth annual NBA Mock Draft Podcast

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The minds behind College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk collaborated this week to put together the only mock draft podcast that you need to listen to. Kurt Helin provides the breakdown of team needs. I give you all of the intel that you can handle on each and every prospect, and the result of all of that is this mock draft.

The breakdown of the first ten picks can be found here:

Picks 11-30 can be found here:

Here is the full rundown:

1. NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, Duke
2. MEMPHIS — Ja Morant, Murray State
3. NEW YORK — R.J. Barrett, Duke
4. LAKERS — Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
5. CLEVELAND — Cam Reddish, Duke
6. PHOENIX — Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
7. CHICAGO — Coby White, North Carolina
8. ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
9. WASHINGTON — Sekou Doumbouya, France
10. ATLANTA — Jaxson Hayes, Texas
11. MINNESOTA — Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
12. CHARLOTTE — Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
13. MIAMI — Kevin Porter Jr., USC
14. BOSTON — Nassir Little, North Carolina
15. DETROIT — Romeo Langford, Indiana
16. ORLANDO — Tyler Herro, Kentucky
17. BROOKLYN — P.J Washington, Kentucky
18. INDIANA — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
19. SAN ANTONIO — Goga Bitadze,
20. BOSTON — Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
21. OKLAHOMA CITY — Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
22. BOSTON — Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
23. UTAH — Grant Williams, Tennessee
24. PHILADELPHIA — Ty Jerome, Virginia
25. PORTLAND — Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
26. CLEVELAND — Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
27. BROOKLYN — Bol Bol, Oregon
28. GOLDEN STATE — Dylan Windler, Belmont
29. SAN ANTONIO — KZ Okpala, Stanford
30. MILWAUKEE — Eric Paschall, Villanova

RJ Hampton signed with New Zealand team ‘probably like a month ago’

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 30, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
RJ Hampton surprised many earlier this week when he decided to bypass college basketball by signing with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian pro league. Until then, Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech had held out hope that it would land a five-star prospect late in the recruiting cycle that would provide an instant and dramatic boost to any of the program’s 2019-20 fortunes.

Turns out, they all stopped having a chance quite awhile ago.

Hampton decided to play overseas and signed his contract with New Zealand “probably like a month ago,” he said in a Bleacher Report video.

“Some people would say it to my face, like, are thinking of going overseas?” Hampton said. “I’d be like, ‘I have my top three, Kansas, Memphis and (Texas) Tech.'”

It’s a decision that certainly impacts those three programs immediately, but it’ll remain to be seen how many other prep players pursue the same route as Hampton. It’s been a little-traveled path in the nearly 15 years since the NBA’s one-and-done rule was put in place.

“The response has been great from my friends and my family, like my teammates from my AAU team to high high school team, jsut everyone in my city. Everyone is just happy for me,” Hampton said. “My dream is to just go to New Zealand, play for five months and then go to the NBA and start my NBA career.”

The fans – and coaching staffs – of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech probably would have liked to have that information a month ago, but when you’re a five-star prospect like Hampton with options galore, you get to make the rules and set the timetable.