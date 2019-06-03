Northern Arizona’s Jack Murphy joins staff at Arizona

Northern Arizona men’s basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater.
“It’s very exciting to welcome back Jack Murphy and his family to the University of Arizona,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller said in a statement Sunday. “Jack combines invaluable head coaching experience, recruiting at the national level of college basketball, and an NBA pedigree. More importantly, Jack brings a love for Arizona Basketball and our community like no one that I have met in coaching. He is a tremendous person, a caring family man, and an outstanding coach. All of us in our program look forward to working with him as we prepare for an exciting year ahead.”
Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona’s coach, but he was entering the final year of his contract.
The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll.
Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015 to 2018 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff.
Shane Burcar will serve as NAU’s interim coach heading into next season. Northern Arizona plays at Arizona on Nov. 6.
Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson. He went on to serve a variety of positions at Arizona from 1998 to 2006 before becoming an assistant coach under former Arizona player Josh Pastner at Memphis.
“I am very excited to be back at the University of Arizona,” Murphy said. “The great part about Arizona Basketball is that you never leave the family. You’re just returning home after a long vacation to get to work to help Coach Miller achieve all the goals he has set for Arizona. I just can’t wait to get started.”
Jahvon Quinerly will continue his college basketball career a long way from where he started.
On Sunday, Quinerly announced that he has committed to play his final threes seasons at Alabama after transferring out of Villanova following his freshman campaign.
“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He’s a perfect fit with the way we play,” Oats said in a statement. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great, close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”
Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points and 0.9 assists while shooting all of 33.7 percent from the floor for the Wildcats in his one season. He played in just 25 of Villanova’s 36 games and was beaten out by Collin Gillespie for a starting spot on Jay Wright’s roster.
Quinerly’s career has been a roller coaster despite the fact that he is just a year removed from the high school ranks. He initially committed to Arizona, but the former five-star McDonald’s All-American decommitted after Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, the coach that recruited him to Tucson, was arrested during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Fourth annual NBA Mock Draft Podcast
The minds behind College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk collaborated this week to put together the only mock draft podcast that you need to listen to. Kurt Helin provides the breakdown of team needs. I give you all of the intel that you can handle on each and every prospect, and the result of all of that is this mock draft.
The breakdown of the first ten picks can be found here:
Picks 11-30 can be found here:
Here is the full rundown:
1. NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, Duke
2. MEMPHIS — Ja Morant, Murray State
3. NEW YORK — R.J. Barrett, Duke
4. LAKERS — Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
5. CLEVELAND — Cam Reddish, Duke
6. PHOENIX — Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
7. CHICAGO — Coby White, North Carolina
8. ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
9. WASHINGTON — Sekou Doumbouya, France
10. ATLANTA — Jaxson Hayes, Texas
11. MINNESOTA — Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
12. CHARLOTTE — Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
13. MIAMI — Kevin Porter Jr., USC
14. BOSTON — Nassir Little, North Carolina
15. DETROIT — Romeo Langford, Indiana
16. ORLANDO — Tyler Herro, Kentucky
17. BROOKLYN — P.J Washington, Kentucky
18. INDIANA — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
19. SAN ANTONIO — Goga Bitadze,
20. BOSTON — Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
21. OKLAHOMA CITY — Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
22. BOSTON — Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
23. UTAH — Grant Williams, Tennessee
24. PHILADELPHIA — Ty Jerome, Virginia
25. PORTLAND — Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
26. CLEVELAND — Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
27. BROOKLYN — Bol Bol, Oregon
28. GOLDEN STATE — Dylan Windler, Belmont
29. SAN ANTONIO — KZ Okpala, Stanford
30. MILWAUKEE — Eric Paschall, Villanova
RJ Hampton signed with New Zealand team ‘probably like a month ago’
RJ Hampton surprised many earlier this week when he decided to bypass college basketball by signing with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian pro league. Until then, Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech had held out hope that it would land a five-star prospect late in the recruiting cycle that would provide an instant and dramatic boost to any of the program’s 2019-20 fortunes.
Turns out, they all stopped having a chance quite awhile ago.
Hampton decided to play overseas and signed his contract with New Zealand “probably like a month ago,” he said in a Bleacher Report video.
“Some people would say it to my face, like, are thinking of going overseas?” Hampton said. “I’d be like, ‘I have my top three, Kansas, Memphis and (Texas) Tech.'”
It’s a decision that certainly impacts those three programs immediately, but it’ll remain to be seen how many other prep players pursue the same route as Hampton. It’s been a little-traveled path in the nearly 15 years since the NBA’s one-and-done rule was put in place.
“The response has been great from my friends and my family, like my teammates from my AAU team to high high school team, jsut everyone in my city. Everyone is just happy for me,” Hampton said. “My dream is to just go to New Zealand, play for five months and then go to the NBA and start my NBA career.”
The fans – and coaching staffs – of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech probably would have liked to have that information a month ago, but when you’re a five-star prospect like Hampton with options galore, you get to make the rules and set the timetable.
Juwan Howard tears up during Michigan introduction
The idea of a “Michigan Man” being the one needed to take over the Wolverine program from John Beilein was probably overplayed. There’s nothing that would preclude a coach – say like Billy Donovan or Tony Bennett or Jay Wright – who hadn’t spent time in a Michigan uniform or an Ann Arbor classroom from finding success with a wealthy – both in tradition and financial resources – program.
Michigan ties aren’t what’s ultimately going make or break the Wolverine program going forward.
“Tears of joy. I said I wasn’t going to cry. I guess that never happens when you’re excited about something so special to you, that means so much,” Howard said. “Last time I had a press conference in this building was 1994. I declared that I was going to go to the NBA. It felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn’t do what I came here to do, which was bring a championship to this university. The university that I care so much about. I guess you can see that now.”
Whoever Michigan hired was going to work like a crazy person to keep the Wolverines on the trajectory that Beilein had set, but it’s clear that this is more than a job at a school for Howard, who came back to his alma mater after spending the last few years as a Miami Heat assistant. A college job is more than just Xs and Os, and selling your school and program – to recruits and boosters – is a big a part of it as anything.
It doesn’t appear that part of the job will be all that difficult for Howard.
After 87 underclassmen declare for draft, giving athletes name, likeness rights will save sport
The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their collegiate eligibility came and went on Wednesday night, and in total, there are 87 players that opted to keep their name in the draft when returning to school was an option.
Remember, there are only 60 picks in June 20th’s draft, and while second round picks make more guaranteed money than you probably realize and the G League, combined with the advent of two-way contracts, has made it more attractive to be a borderline NBA player than in the past, the truth is that many — if not the majority — of those 87 kids are going to have to grind out paychecks from the lower levels of professional basketball, here and abroad.
They dream of NBA riches, but the truth is that quite a few of these guys are going to be fortunate if they clear six figures in salary. If they do, it’s unlikely that they first digit will be a crooked number.
Let me be clear, making $100,000 in your early 20s is not something to scoff at, but we’re hardly talking about generational wealth here. These contracts aren’t going to be for more than a year, maybe two, and anyone that has spent time around guys that have played overseas will know that it is sometimes a battle to even get the paycheck that your contract says you are owed.
Put another way, there is absolutely nothing that the NCAA can do that would convince a Zion Williamson, or a Ja Morant, or even guys like Brandon Clarke or Ty Jerome, to return to school if they don’t want to be back. The money is just too good when they are all-but guaranteed to be able to live out their dream of playing in the NBA.
But those aren’t the guys that the NCAA should be worried.
If the NCAA wants to keep college basketball from turning into college baseball, they need to focus on keeping around the guys that you never hear from again once they decide to leave school.
In the days since R.J. Hampton made his decision to skip college and head straight to the professional ranks in New Zealand, much has been made of the fact that he is the first player to do so without having eligibility issues hanging over his head. Terrance Ferguson, Emmanuel Mudiay and Brandon Jennings were all going to have a difficult time getting cleared. Hampton would have been ready to go on the first day of practice.
The question was whether or not this would start a trend, if Hampton’s successes would lead to more American kids following his lead. And it may, especially if he ends up being a top two or three picks after his year abroad.
But the truth is that Hampton is part of a bigger story. He may be the first elite prospect to skip college and willingly head overseas, but he is hardly the first elite prospect to skip college. Thon Maker, Anfernee Simons and Jalen Lecque all found loopholes in the NBA’s rules that allowed them to enter the draft after a year at a prep school. Darius Bazley followed Mitchell Robinson’s path, sitting out during his one-and-done year, training on his own instead of playing in college.
This is college basketball’s problem moving forward.
The best players don’t want to be there, and it will only get exacerbated three years from now when the NBA’s age limit is reduced and high school players can declare for the draft.
These kids, and the people advising them, know their worth. They know how much money they can make playing professionally, whether it is in the NBA or in a lesser league. They know that athletes have a very limited window in which they can earn a living playing a sport.
More importantly, they also know how much money is floating around college basketball. They know how much their head coach makes. They know how much CBS and Turner are willing to pay for the right to broadcast the NCAA tournament. They know they are the only people that are not getting paid in a multi-billion dollar industry.
And frankly, those elite level kids are not the ones that the NCAA should be worried about.
Guys like R.J. Barrett and Romeo Langford and Nassir Little have no business being in college.
What the NCAA should worry about is just how many of those 87 underclassmen are leaving school knowing that their chances of making the NBA are relatively small. What they should be focusing on is how to keep those players on campus for as long as possible, and the answer is simple: Give them back the rights to their name and likeness.
Let’s take Martin Krampelj, for example.
Krampelj is a 6-foot-9, 235 pound Slovenian center that spent the last three years starting at center for Creighton. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 boards, and with a year of eligibility remaining, his impending return was one of the biggest reasons the Bluejays were projected as a top 20 team by just about every outlet. He would have been the anchor of a team that has plenty of firepower on their perimeter, but Krampelj opted not to pull his name out of consideration for the draft despite knowing that he’s only slightly more likely to hear his name called than I am.
The reason for that is pretty obvious. He’s 24 years old. He’s already fought through multiple ACL tears. He graduated this month. In a best-case scenario, he probably has ten seasons where he can earn money playing professionally, and that’s assuming he stays healthy and his surgically-repaired knees hold up well. It makes perfect sense for him to leave. It is time for him to start earning.
But what if he was able to earn in college?
Omaha is a unique place. Nebraska does not have a professional sports team. The rest of the state has the Cornhuskers. Omaha has Creighton. They sell out an NBA arena every night despite being a city of less than 500,000 people. If the NCAA removed the restrictions on players profiting off of their name and likeness and local business were able to sponsor Krampelj — if a car dealer could pay him for the right to use his image on a billboard, or a restaurant could pay him to appear in a commercial touting their steaks, or if Omaha Steaks could use some of the money they poured into advertising on podcasts into having Krampelj promote their sizzling 12 steak sampler — then he could probably realistically come close to matching what his salary would be playing professionally.
That might make it worth it for one last run at a Big East title in a year where the league is open at the top.
Or what about Rayjon Tucker?
He is a grad transfer that committed to Memphis but opted instead to turn pro. He is a guy with NBA potential — he’s 6-foot-5, crazy athletic and shot better than 41 percent from three last season — but he never played at a level above the Sun Belt. Are there enough advertising dollars in the city of Memphis to match what he would earn as a G League or two-way player this year? And just how much better would the Tigers be if they actually had a star on the roster that wasn’t a freshmen?
The list goes on and on. Think about what Kansas would be this season if Dedric Lawson was able to make some money as a fifth-year senior. Oregon’s chances of being a tournament team would be drastically better if Kenny Wooten was back in Eugene. Minnesota has a number of good, young pieces coming back, but they really could have used Amir Coffey’s senior leadership with Jordan Murphy graduating. West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate. LSU’s Tremont Waters. UCF’s Aubrey Dawkins. Iowa’s Tyler Cook. Syracuse’s Tyus Battle.
The key to keeping college basketball relevant once the best 18 year olds in the world head straight to the NBA is simple: Find a way to make staying in school attractive for the all-league players that don’t have long NBA careers in their future.
Allowing them the chance to profit off their name and likeness is the answer, and in an era where rosters flip quicker than a house bought by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the sport will be better for it.