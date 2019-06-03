More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Juwan Howard adds former St. Joe’s coach Phil Martelli to Michigan staff

By Travis HinesJun 3, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
It’s the line that gets dropped and repeated time and again when a coach with minimal experience or a lack of regional ties gets a head coaching gig.

“The staff will be so important.”

It’s cliched at this point, but it’s also true. A head coach sometimes is only as good as the three people he hires to be his assistants. The three people that will recruit the players to the program and help guide the day-to-day as much – if not more – than anyone. It gets repeated because it’s true. A coach fortifying his program with smart and pragmatic hires is paramount.

Juwan Howard appears to have just done exactly that at Michigan.

The newly-appointed Wolverines coach is adding former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli to his staff, giving the first-time head coach who has never spent time on a bench at the collegiate level the benefit of an experienced, veteran head coach of over 20 years who has been a National Coach of the Year while winning and recruiting big at a mid-major program.

It is, to use another cliche, a home run hire.

Martelli, who was awkwardly fired from St. Joe’s after 24 years this spring, knows the college game as well as maybe anyone in the country. Whether it’s advice on recruiting, practice plans, games strategy, booster relations or working with an administration and compliance, Martelli is going to be able to give Howard an informed opinion on nearly any question that gets posed. Martelli has the precise profile of a former head coach that Howard was looking to add.

Sure, Martelli may not be a powerhouse on the recruiting trail for Michigan, but Howard’s NBA ties, as well as those of his other reported hire of Howard Eisley, and the college know-how and continuity of Saddi Washington, who is expected to be retained from John Beilein’s staff, the Wolverines should be pretty well set on the trail. Getting players is always the first step, but helping them win is the next – and often helps with the first. Martelli can be of serious service there, especially for Howard, who has experience as an assistant with the Miami Heat but whose last college experience came as a player 25 years ago.

One of the best signs that someone has the chops to make it in coaching – and maybe in any industry – is when they know what they don’t know. Howard’s hiring of Martelli suggests he’s  aware of the shortcomings on his resume, and immediately sought to buttress those weaknesses with someone who has serious, high-level experience. There’s a long way to go before we can even begin to judge the Howard era in Ann Arbor, but the first steps seem to be on the right path.

Northern Arizona’s Jack Murphy joins staff at Arizona

AP Photo/David Kohl
Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Northern Arizona men’s basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater.

“It’s very exciting to welcome back Jack Murphy and his family to the University of Arizona,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller said in a statement Sunday. “Jack combines invaluable head coaching experience, recruiting at the national level of college basketball, and an NBA pedigree. More importantly, Jack brings a love for Arizona Basketball and our community like no one that I have met in coaching. He is a tremendous person, a caring family man, and an outstanding coach. All of us in our program look forward to working with him as we prepare for an exciting year ahead.”

Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona’s coach, but he was entering the final year of his contract.

The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll.

Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015 to 2018 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff.

Shane Burcar will serve as NAU’s interim coach heading into next season. Northern Arizona plays at Arizona on Nov. 6.

Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson. He went on to serve a variety of positions at Arizona from 1998 to 2006 before becoming an assistant coach under former Arizona player Josh Pastner at Memphis.

“I am very excited to be back at the University of Arizona,” Murphy said. “The great part about Arizona Basketball is that you never leave the family. You’re just returning home after a long vacation to get to work to help Coach Miller achieve all the goals he has set for Arizona. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Ex-Villanova guard Quinerly headed to Alabama

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 3, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Jahvon Quinerly will continue his college basketball career a long way from where he started.

On Sunday, Quinerly announced that he has committed to play his final threes seasons at Alabama after transferring out of Villanova following his freshman campaign.

“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He’s a perfect fit with the way we play,” Oats said in a statement. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great, close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”

Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points and 0.9 assists while shooting all of 33.7 percent from the floor for the Wildcats in his one season. He played in just 25 of Villanova’s 36 games and was beaten out by Collin Gillespie for a starting spot on Jay Wright’s roster.

Quinerly’s career has been a roller coaster despite the fact that he is just a year removed from the high school ranks. He initially committed to Arizona, but the former five-star McDonald’s All-American decommitted after Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, the coach that recruited him to Tucson, was arrested during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Fourth annual NBA Mock Draft Podcast

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The minds behind College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk collaborated this week to put together the only mock draft podcast that you need to listen to. Kurt Helin provides the breakdown of team needs. I give you all of the intel that you can handle on each and every prospect, and the result of all of that is this mock draft.

The breakdown of the first ten picks can be found here:

Picks 11-30 can be found here:

Here is the full rundown:

1. NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, Duke
2. MEMPHIS — Ja Morant, Murray State
3. NEW YORK — R.J. Barrett, Duke
4. LAKERS — Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
5. CLEVELAND — Cam Reddish, Duke
6. PHOENIX — Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
7. CHICAGO — Coby White, North Carolina
8. ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
9. WASHINGTON — Sekou Doumbouya, France
10. ATLANTA — Jaxson Hayes, Texas
11. MINNESOTA — Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
12. CHARLOTTE — Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
13. MIAMI — Kevin Porter Jr., USC
14. BOSTON — Nassir Little, North Carolina
15. DETROIT — Romeo Langford, Indiana
16. ORLANDO — Tyler Herro, Kentucky
17. BROOKLYN — P.J Washington, Kentucky
18. INDIANA — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
19. SAN ANTONIO — Goga Bitadze,
20. BOSTON — Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
21. OKLAHOMA CITY — Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
22. BOSTON — Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
23. UTAH — Grant Williams, Tennessee
24. PHILADELPHIA — Ty Jerome, Virginia
25. PORTLAND — Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
26. CLEVELAND — Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
27. BROOKLYN — Bol Bol, Oregon
28. GOLDEN STATE — Dylan Windler, Belmont
29. SAN ANTONIO — KZ Okpala, Stanford
30. MILWAUKEE — Eric Paschall, Villanova

RJ Hampton signed with New Zealand team ‘probably like a month ago’

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 30, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
RJ Hampton surprised many earlier this week when he decided to bypass college basketball by signing with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian pro league. Until then, Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech had held out hope that it would land a five-star prospect late in the recruiting cycle that would provide an instant and dramatic boost to any of the program’s 2019-20 fortunes.

Turns out, they all stopped having a chance quite awhile ago.

Hampton decided to play overseas and signed his contract with New Zealand “probably like a month ago,” he said in a Bleacher Report video.

“Some people would say it to my face, like, are thinking of going overseas?” Hampton said. “I’d be like, ‘I have my top three, Kansas, Memphis and (Texas) Tech.'”

It’s a decision that certainly impacts those three programs immediately, but it’ll remain to be seen how many other prep players pursue the same route as Hampton. It’s been a little-traveled path in the nearly 15 years since the NBA’s one-and-done rule was put in place.

“The response has been great from my friends and my family, like my teammates from my AAU team to high high school team, jsut everyone in my city. Everyone is just happy for me,” Hampton said. “My dream is to just go to New Zealand, play for five months and then go to the NBA and start my NBA career.”

The fans – and coaching staffs – of Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech probably would have liked to have that information a month ago, but when you’re a five-star prospect like Hampton with options galore, you get to make the rules and set the timetable.

Juwan Howard tears up during Michigan introduction

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Travis HinesMay 30, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
The idea of a “Michigan Man” being the one needed to take over the Wolverine program from John Beilein was probably overplayed. There’s nothing that would preclude a coach – say like Billy Donovan or Tony Bennett or Jay Wright – who hadn’t spent time in a Michigan uniform or an Ann Arbor classroom from finding success with a wealthy – both in tradition and financial resources – program.

Michigan ties aren’t what’s ultimately going make or break the Wolverine program going forward.

***LARRY DAVID VOICE***

Having said that…

Juwan Howard’s reaction during his introductory press conference Thursday showed why having a deep connection – and care for – the program could go a long way.

“Tears of joy. I said I wasn’t going to cry. I guess that never happens when you’re excited about something so special to you, that means so much,” Howard said. “Last time I had a press conference in this building was 1994. I declared that I was going to go to the NBA. It felt like I was letting down my teammates because I didn’t do what I came here to do, which was bring a championship to this university. The university that I care so much about. I guess you can see that now.”

Whoever Michigan hired was going to work like a crazy person to keep the Wolverines on the trajectory that Beilein had set, but it’s clear that this is more than a job at a school for Howard, who came back to his alma mater after spending the last few years as a Miami Heat assistant. A college job is more than just Xs and Os, and selling your school and program – to recruits and boosters – is a big a part of it as anything.

It doesn’t appear that part of the job will be all that difficult for Howard.