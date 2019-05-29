More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Robert Franklin

Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear withdrawing from draft, could grad-transfer

By Travis HinesMay 29, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Kerry Blackshear is withdrawing from the NBA draft, but may not be returning to Virginia Tech.

The senior big man announced he would return to college Wednesday night, but that he is “still evaluating my options for my last year of eligibility and feel extremely fortunate to be in the position that I am in.

“I look forward to continuing my education and earning a Master’s degree while competing in the sport that I love as I continue working toward my goal of playing professionally.”

If Blackshear does opt to transfer, he’ll instantly become one of the most sought-after available players. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while converting at a50.8 percent clip from the floor.

Mamadi Diakite returning to Virginia for senior season

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 29, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT
Virginia is losing a lot from the team that claimed the school’s first national title last month, but it is retaining one of the players that was instrumental in claiming that title.

Mamadi Diakite will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the Cavaliers for his senior season, he announced Wednesday night shortly before the deadline to do so.

“I am excited to announce that after testing the waters and getting great exposure and encouraging feedback,” Diakite wrote on Instagram, “I have decided to return to the University of Virginia for my senior year.

Diakite averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game last season for the champs. He shot 55 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the line. His buzzer-beater in the Elite 8 against Purdue was one of the iconic moments of last season’s NCAA tournament, and kept Virginia alive on its ride to the national title.

Coach Tony Bennett already had lost Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter to the NBA draft following cutting down the nets in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium. With Diakite, Jay Huff, Braxton Key and Kihei Clark, though, Virginia certainly will have enough talent to keep things interesting in the ACC.

College Basketball 2019-2020 Preseason Top 25

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.

But we’re doing it anyway!

A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them. 

So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.

1. MICHIGAN STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward
  • WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman

2. KENTUCKY

  • WHO’S GONE: P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis
  • WHO’S BACK: E.J. Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

3. DUKE

  • WHO’S GONE: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden
  • WHO’S BACK: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey

4. VILLANOVA

  • WHO’S GONE: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly
  • WHO’S BACK: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

5. LOUISVILLE

  • WHO’S GONE: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, LaMarr Kimble, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: LaMarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams

6. MARYLAND

  • WHO’S GONE: Bruno Fernando
  • WHO’S BACK: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith

7. KANSAS

  • WHO’S GONE: Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore
  • WHO’S BACK: Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa, Udoka Azubuike

8. VIRGINIA

  • WHO’S GONE: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt
  • WHO’S BACK: Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff

9. TEXAS TECH

  • WHO’S GONE: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore
  • WHO’S BACK: Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, T.J. Holyfield, Chris Clarke

10. GONZAGA

  • WHO’S GONE: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
  • WHO’S BACK: Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Brock Ravet, Admon Gilder, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev

11. SETON HALL

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Nzei
  • WHO’S BACK: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Taurean Thompson, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Tyrese Samuel
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu

12. NORTH CAROLINA

  • WHO’S GONE: Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods
  • WHO’S BACK: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

13. ARIZONA

  • WHO’S GONE: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther
  • WHO’S BACK: Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter

14. UTAH STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: Quinn Taylor
  • WHO’S BACK: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta

15. SAINT MARY’S

  • WHO’S GONE: Jordan Hunter
  • WHO’S BACK: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry

16. XAVIER

  • WHO’S GONE: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden
  • WHO’S BACK: Quentin Goodin, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones

17. LSU

  • WHO’S GONE: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell-Bigby Williams
  • WHO’S BACK: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Trendon Watford, James Bishop
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams

18. BAYLOR

  • WHO’S GONE: King McClure, Makai Mason, Jake Lindsey
  • WHO’S BACK: Tristan Clark, Mario Kegler, Jared Butler, Devonte Bandoo, Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Matthew Mayer
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jordan Turner, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, Mark Vital, Mario Kegler, Tristan Clark

19. MEMPHIS

  • WHO’S GONE: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.
  • WHO’S BACK: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice
  • WHO’S COMING IN: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyler Harris, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Precious Achiuwa, James Wiseman

20. AUBURN

  • WHO’S GONE: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke
  • WHO’S BACK: Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore

21. TENNESSEE

  • WHO’S GONE: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone, Grant Williams
  • WHO’S BACK: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Olivier Nkamoua, Davonte Gaines
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

22. CREIGHTON

  • WHO’S GONE: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw
  • WHO’S BACK: Davion Mintz, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Shereef Mitchell
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Jacob Epperson

23. VCU

  • WHO’S GONE: Michael Gilmore
  • WHO’S BACK: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Jarren McAlister
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Vince Williams, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva

24. OHIO STATE

  • WHO’S GONE: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
  • WHO’S BACK: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
  • WHO’S COMING IN: D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Luther Muhammad, Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson

25. DAVIDSON

  • WHO’S GONE: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic
  • WHO’S BACK: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones
  • WHO’S COMING IN: Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Luka Brajkovic

Jordan Nwora returning to Louisville

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Travis HinesMay 29, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
Count Louisville as one of the winners of early-entry decisions.

Forward Jordan Nwora will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the Cardinals for his junior season, he announced Wednesday just hours ahead of the deadline.

Nwora had a breakout sophomore season for Chris Mack and the Cardinals, averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 44.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range.

His decision to return to Louisville is one of the most impactful ones in the country with the bulk of last year’s 20-14 team returning for Mack, who will now have a borderline top-10 team entering the season.

Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes withdrawing from draft

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 29, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
It’s been a bit of a slog lately for Kansas. The Jayhawks saw their 14-year streak of Big 12 regular season titles snapped by Texas Tech and Kansas State, bow out of the NCAA tournament in the second round and then missed out on five-star recruit RJ Hampton, who opted to go play professionally in the Australian league.

Yes, Silvio De Sousa was granted eligibility for the 2019-20 season, but on the whole, the last few months just haven’t been what Kansas is accustomed to.

That run of tough luck looked to change Wednesday.

Freshman guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes both decided to remove their names from NBA draft consideration Wednesday hours ahead of the deadline to do so.

The 6-foot-2 Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a freshman he also shot 48.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point range.

Grimes’ first season in Lawrence was largely underwhelming for the top-10 prospect in the 2018 class. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting just 38.4 percent from the floor. He did, however, seem to turn a corner in the last month of the season when he scored in double figures in seven of Kansas’ last nine games.

His decision to opt out of the NBA draft doesn’t necessarily end the questions about his immediate future, however, as noted by the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell.

Given the unevenness of his rookie season with the Jayhawks, it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising to see him look beyond Lawrence for opportunities.

If both players ultimately are in Allen Fieldhouse next season, however, Kansas will look formidable as it tries to start another Big 12 title streak while also perhaps being one of the top national title contenders.

UPDATE: Minutes after Dotson’s decision to return to school, Kansas coach Bill Self announced that Grimes would be entering the transfer portal.

“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said in a statement. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas.

“We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”

2019 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school. The NBA released its official list of early entry candidates as it includes 233 total names — 177 coming from colleges or other educational institutions. 

Underclassmen have until Wednesday, May 29th, to withdraw and retain their eligibility.

PLAYERS WITHDRAWING FROM THE NBA DRAFT

  • MILAN ACQUAAH, California Baptist
  • BRYCE AIKEN, Harvard
  • AL-WAJID AMINU, North Florida
  • DESMOND BANE, TCU
  • KERRY BLACKSHEAR JR, TBD
  • PHIL BLEDSOE, Glenville State
  • DAQUAN BRACEY, Louisiana Tech
  • KEITH BRAXTON, St. Francis (PA)
  • NICO CARVACHO, Colorado State
  • RJ COLE, Howard
  • ANTHONY COWAN JR., Maryland
  • JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
  • CALEB DANIELS, Tulane
  • TULIO DA SILVA, Missouri State
  • JAVIN DELAURIER, Duke
  • SILVIO DE SOUSA, Kansas
  • ALPHA DIALLO, Providence
  • JAMES DICKEY, UNC Greensboro
  • MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia
  • DAVID DILEO, Central Michigan
  • DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
  • AL DURHAM, Indiana
  • CJ ELLEBY, Washington State
  • STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
  • JAYLEN FISHER, TBD
  • SAVION FLAGG, Texas A&M
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • T.J. GIBBS, Notre Dame
  • QUENTIN GOODIN, Xavier
  • KELLAN GRADY, Davidson
  • DEVONTE GREEN, Indiana
  • QUENTIN GRIMES, TBD
  • JON AXEL GUDMUNDSSON, Davidson
  • JERRICK HARDING, Weber State
  • KEVON HARRIS, Stephen F. Austin
  • JAYCE JOHNSON, Utah
  • MARKELL JOHNSON, N.C. State
  • TYRIQUE JONES, Xavier
  • NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
  • ANTHONY LAMB, Vermont
  • A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
  • TEVIN MACK, Alabama
  • JERMAINE MARROW, Hampton
  • NAJI MARSHALL, XAVIER
  • SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
  • DAVION MINTZ, Creighton
  • E.J. MONTGOMERY, Kentucky
  • ANDREW NEMBHARD, Florida
  • JOEL NTAMBWE, UNLV
  • JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
  • REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
  • FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga
  • JALEN PICKETT, Siena
  • CLETRELL POPE, Bethune-Cookman
  • NIK POPOVIC, Boston College
  • MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall
  • PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
  • NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
  • NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
  • LAQUINCY RIDEAU, South Florida
  • KEVIN SAMUEL, TCU
  • PAUL SCRUGGS, Xavier
  • JOSH SHARKEY, Samford
  • NIKE SIBANDE, Miami OH
  • JAVONTE SMART, LSU
  • JUSTIN SMITH, Indiana
  • DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
  • XAVIER SNEED, Kansas State
  • LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State
  • MARLON TAYLOR, LSU
  • ETHAN THOMPSON, Oregon State
  • KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
  • DONNIE TILLMAN, Utah
  • TRES TINKLE, Oregon State
  • OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
  • JUSTIN TURNER, Bowling Green
  • KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
  • JIMMY WHITT, SMU
  • JOE WIESKAMP, Iowa
  • CHARLES WILLIAMS, Howard
  • EMMITT WILLIAMS, LSU
  • HOLLAND WOODS II, Portland State

STAYING IN THE NBA DRAFT

  • NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
  • R.J. BARRETT, Duke
  • CHARLES BASSEY, Western Kentucky
  • TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
  • TROY BAXTER JR., FGCU
  • DARIUS BAZLEY, Princeton High School (OH)
  • BOL BOL, Oregon
  • MARQUES BOLDEN, Duke
  • JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • IGGY BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
  • OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
  • ARMONI BROOKS, Houston
  • CHARLIE BROWN JR., Saint Joseph’s
  • MOSES BROWN, UCLA
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
  • NIC CLAXTON, Georgia
  • AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
  • AUBREY DAWKINS, UCF
  • LUGUENTZ DORT, Arizona State
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
  • DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
  • KYLE GUY, Virginia
  • RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • JAXSON HAYES, Texas
  • DEWAN HERNANDEZ, Miami
  • TYLER HERRO, Kentucky
  • AMIR HINTON, Shaw University
  • JAYLEN HOARD, Wake Forest
  • DAULTON HOMMES, Point Loma
  • TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State
  • DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
  • TY JEROME, Virginia
  • KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
  • MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
  • SACHA KILLEYA-JONES, N.C. State
  • LOUIS KING, Oregon
  • V.J. KING, Louisville
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • MARTIN KRAMPELJ, Creighton
  • ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
  • CAMERON LARD, Iowa State
  • DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
  • JALEN LECQUE, Brewster Academy (N.C. State recruit)
  • JACOB LEDOUX, Texas-Permian Basin
  • NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
  • TREVOR MANUEL, Olivet (MI)
  • CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • JA MORANT, Murray State
  • KOUAT NOI, TCU
  • ZACH NORVELL JR., Gonzaga
  • JAYLEN NOWELL, Washington
  • CHUMA OKEKE, Auburn
  • KZ OKPALA, Stanford
  • MIYE ONI, Yale
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JORDAN POOLE, Michigan
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • KEVIN PORTER JR., USC
  • BRANDON RANDOLPH, Arizona
  • CAM REDDISH, Duke
  • ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
  • NAZ REID, LSU
  • AUSTIN ROBINSON, Kentucky Christian
  • ISAIAH ROBY, Nebraska
  • SAMIR SEHIC, Tulane
  • SIMI SHITTU, Vanderbilt
  • JUSTIN SIMON, St. John’s
  • D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
  • JALEN SYKES, St. Clair College (Canada)
  • RAYJON TUCKER, Arkansas-Little Rock
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU
  • COBY WHITE, UNC
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
  • ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
  • KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon

NOTABLES THAT DID NOT DECLARE

  • UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
  • AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
  • ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
  • MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
  • TRE JONES, Duke
  • JALEN SMITH, Maryland
  • CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State