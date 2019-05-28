More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Top five prospect R.J. Hampton to skip college, turn pro in New Zealand

By Rob DausterMay 28, 2019, 8:36 AM EDT
R.J. Hampton, a top five prospect in the Class of 2019 and a player that Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech had all hoped would be the late-May addition they needed to make them a favorite to win the 2020 national title, announced on Tuesday morning that he will not be attending college.

Hampton, instead, is heading to New Zealand, spending his one-and-done season playing as a professional in the land of Steven Adams. This won’t come as much of a surprise to people that have been paying attention — the rumors that Hampton was headed abroad had grown louder after he reclassified last month — but it is a decision that is unprecedented.

“My dream has never been to play college basketball,” Hampton said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Tuesday morning. “So I think this was the best route for me.”

Because based on everything that I am hearing, Hampton would be eligible to play college ball, making him the first elite prospect to skip college altogether when he actually had the option on playing in the NCAA.

Terrance Ferguson didn’t. When he made the decision in the summer of 2016 to head to Australia, he did so knowing that there was a real chance he would never be cleared to play in college. Ferguson attended Prime Prep, the high school that Deion Sanders created in Texas whose coursework was not accepted by the NCAA. That’s the same school that Emmanuel Mudiay attended, which was the driving force behind his decision to play professionally in China instead of trying to get cleared to enroll at SMU. Brandon Jennings, the first player that skipped college to head abroad, did so with questions about whether or not he would get a qualifying test score. If LaMelo Ball eventually ends up heading to Australia, he’ll do so because he forfeited his collegiate eligibility when his family made the decision to play professionally in Lithuania last year.

Hampton doesn’t have looming eligibility issues hanging over his head.

And that is what makes this unique.

If anyone can really be considered a trailblazer here, it’s Hampton, and frankly, it will be fascinating to see how this turns out.

It worked for the first three guys to make the leap. Jennings averaged better than 15 points for the first six seasons of his career, and while he was out of the NBA this past season, he’s already earned more than $40 million in NBA paychecks. That doesn’t include endorsements or money that he made overseas. I think he did OK.

Mudiay has not had the easiest transition to the professional level, but he did average 14.8 points and 3.9 assists in 59 games for the Knicks as a 22-year old this season. He’ll get another contract, and he’s already banked $14 million off his rookie deal. Ferguson? He started every game he played for the Thunder this season, including five games during the playoffs.

There’s more than one way to get to the NBA.

And five years ago, Hampton making this decision likely would have resulted in column after column being written bemoaning how problematic this would be for the college game, but that shouldn’t be the case anymore. There are kids currently in high school that will likely end up being able to go straight to the NBA, assuming that the 19-year old age limit gets eliminated in a couple of years like everyone in basketball expects it to.

Hell, Hampton could very well end up being the last high school kid that has to trek halfway across the world to be able to capitalize on his market value.

Put another way, this isn’t going to be the end of college basketball as we know it the same way that the sport — somehow, miraculously — survived Ferguson, and Mudiay, and Jennings opting for a gap year.

And if I’m being totally honest, I don’t even know if this decision is going to have all that much of an impact on the game this season.

Look, Hampton is a stud. I don’t know if anyone is going to unseat James Wiseman as the No. 1 pick in this draft class, but Hampton is certainly somewhere in that conversation. He’s also a guy that is picking between three college teams already in the preseason top ten. No one actually thought that Texas Tech was in the mix down the stretch, so we can take them out of this conversation.

Memphis already has the talent. Would Hampton be a talent upgrade at the point over Boogie Ellis and Tyler Harris? Sure, but the issue Memphis has right now isn’t talent. It’s experience. Hampton reclassified from the Class of 2020 meaning he should be heading into his senior season in high school. He would not be the answer to their experience problem.

Kansas was considered to be the favorite to land Hampton had he decided on the college route, but even that was a weird fit. Hampton wants the ball in his hands, but that would have required Bill Self to take the ball out of Devon Dotson’s hands — it might have even convinced Dotson to keep his name in the NBA draft. I don’t know if that would have been optimal for the Jayhawks. With Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett and potentially both Dotson and Quentin Grimes returning, the Jayhawk perimeter is already crowded. Hampton, would certainly be a talent upgrade, but considering that the issues the Jayhawks will face next season center around the fact that they lack A) a four-man to run high-low with Udoka Azubuike, and B) the kind of perimeter shooting needed to play small-ball full-time, this is another situation where Hampton is not necessarily the answer to what will ail Kansas.

Put another way, I currently have Kansas and Memphis at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25. I don’t know if the addition of Hampton would automatically vault either of them into the top three.

So I guess my question is this: If a five-star prospect that wasn’t supposed to be a member of the Class of 2019 doesn’t enroll with the Class of 2019, and if the three top ten schools recruiting him wouldn’t be drastically better with him on board, will anyone actually notice that he never made it to campus?

Report: Duke’s Marques Bolden staying in draft

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 27, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Marques Bolden’s career with Duke is apparently over.

The junior will remain in the NBA draft and forego his remaining eligibility, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Bolden, a former five-star recruit, battled injuries throughout much of his time in Durham. He averaged just 6.5 minutes per game in an injury-riddled freshman season and then 12.9 minutes per game as a sophomore. This past season, he played a career-high 19.9 minutes per game, but an MCL injury sidelined him near the end of the season before he returned for the NCAA tournament.

The 6-foot-11 center averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field as he was deployed in strategic fashion as Coach K unlock the full value of his talented freshmen quartet of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones.

Given his injury history and another star-studded Duke recruiting class that features center Vernon Carey and forward Matthew Hurt, Bolden’s decision to pursue a professional career shouldn’t come as much as a surprise, nor will it likely be a major hit to Duke’s title hopes in 2020. Bolden at times showed the talent that made him such a highly-touted prospect coming out of De Soto, Texas, but the injuries and then successive monster recruiting classes made his three years with Duke underwhelming.

Sankey: Sports gambling, transfer waivers among SEC topics

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressMay 27, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Greg Sankey does a little bragging when asked about the main item on the agenda for this week’s Southeastern Conference spring meetings.

“That as a conference we’re doing really, really well,” the league’s commissioner said. “I’d put that at the top.”

The annual gathering of coaches, administrators and league officials begins Tuesday in Destin, Florida. And rest assured, it will be about more than SEC types patting themselves on the back over their athletic successes.

There also figures to be plenty of talk about sports gambling — specifically the prospect of NFL-style availability lists outlining injury status — NCAA transfer waivers, and the potential for student athletes to eventually be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

Sankey spoke with The Associated Press about the upcoming meetings Sunday on the balcony of his Hoover Met suite shortly before the baseball championship game.

The potential hot topics include sports betting and the injury lists. The Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting a couple of weeks before last year’s meetings. Now, several states in SEC country have legalized, or appear on their way to legalizing sports betting, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee .

Some SEC football coaches treat their players’ injury status as top-secret information, wary of giving opposing coaches any insight about their availability. Others, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, are sometimes more forthcoming while still stopping well short of an official list describing players’ status.

“Sometime out there, it may be part of what we do, but I think we should proceed very carefully,” Sankey said. “I’m not in any rush to see that happen. I think it’s a mistake to hurry and not do something correctly.”

The NCAA transfer portal and waiver process has created some angst, with some players moving on in midseason to preserve a year of eligibility. Sankey also wants more clarity on the waiver process, having previously expressed concern about the high number of approvals being granted.

“Do I expect conversation? Yes,” Sankey said. “Do I think that’s a central part? Perhaps in interviews. My view is we have to pay attention to the different patterns. I think, if I’ve looked at the data correctly, we’ve accelerated the number of people looking to transfer. I’ve seen some media articles that there’s more people in the transfer (portals) than there are available scholarships. I’ve said that for years: We can’t assume that people just have opportunities, or better opportunities, when they transfer.”

He’s also waiting for the conclusions of a new NCAA working group examining potentially letting athletes make money off their names, images and likenesses. Current rules forbid them in most circumstances from receiving such benefits or compensation from a school or outside source.

Georgia President Jere Morehead and Tennessee faculty athletics representative Don Bruce are part of the working group.

“Discussions of positions are a little bit premature,” Sankey said. “We just want to make sure we know what’s going on now, which is certainly different than we’ve seen.”

Other items on the agenda:

—The NCAA’s vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan is set to talk about men’s basketball issues that surfaced from a federal investigation. LSU coach Will Wade was suspended after leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap captured him speaking with a person convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits. Wade has denied wrongdoing and was later reinstated.

Ex-Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit bribery.

—The SEC’s head football coaches and referees will gather for a moderated discussion Wednesday morning. “I expect that if we televised it, we might have good ratings on that,” Sankey said.

—Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, will speak in order “to share with us some of the learning that’s going on at that level,” Sankey said.

—Sankey expects the SEC to finalize bowl agreements for the next six-year cycle “soon.” The current one expires after the 2019 season. He also anticipates another talk about the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoffs at some point, though he thinks the current four-team system “works well and can continue to work well.”

Back-patting aside, the agenda doesn’t seem to lend itself to big news coming out of the event.

“You never know what happens at these meetings, so stay tuned,” Sankey said.

Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore killed in car accident

Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterMay 26, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
The Wisconsin basketball program officially confirmed an awful piece of news on Sunday morning: Assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a tragic accident early on Saturday morning that claimed the life of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn.

Howard and his son, Jerell, were both injured in the accident but are expected to recover.

“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”

According to Michigan state police, the Moore family was driving on a highway in Ann Arbor, Mich., at about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning when they were struck head-on by a car driven by a 23-year old woman going the wrong way on the highway. The woman driving the other car died at the scene.

“I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”

NCAA reverses ruling on Silvio De Sousa, clears him for 2019-20 season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 24, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Silvio De Sousa’s appeal has been approved.

On Friday afternoon, the NCAA announced that they will be reversing their original decision, allowing the Kansas center to be eligible to play during the 2019-20 season. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2018-19 season.

“Kansas appealed the NCAA staff decision of a two-season withholding to the Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee, which determined additional relief was appropriate,” the NCAA said in a statement.

This decision came just hours after De Sousa’s final appeal formal appeal and not a moment too soon; Wednesday marks the final day that players that have declared for the NBA draft can withdraw and return to school. It is unlikely that De Sousa would get drafted should he be forced to leave his name in the draft.

The NCAA originally determined in February that De Sousa would have to sit out the remainder of the 2018-19 season and the entire 2019-20 season after allegations arose that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had accepted at least $20,000 in order to steer De Sousa to Kansas. These allegations arose as a result of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

De Sousa was a freshman during the 2017-18 season, averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 boards as Kansas made a run to the Final Four. He will join Udoka Azubuike and David McCormick in the Jayhawks oversized frontline.

NCAA president Mark Emmert made $2.9 million in 2017

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMay 23, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
Mark Emmert holds the top job of a major organization. It oversees thousands of people and generates billions in revenue. It’s not surprising the guy makes a lot of money.

It always just looks silly, though, as Emmert is the president of the NCAA, which does not allow its athletes compensation beyond the scholarships schools give them. So, we’ll take a minute to highlight that silliness here.

Emmert, who has led the NCAA since 2010, made $2.9 million in net compensation in 2017, USA TODAY reports after examining the organization’s tax filing.

The 66-year-old was credited with $3.9 million in total compensation, but $1 million of a deferred $1.4 million payment had been reported in prior years, according to USA TODAY.

Three other NCAA executives cleared $1 million in salary in 2017.

Again, given the scope, size and profitability of college sports, it’s not surprising that Emmert and his execs are well compensated, but it’s always worth pointing out that finances in college athletics – from administrative and coaching salaries to facilities to travel – are all inflated because athletes are prohibited from taking part in the profit-taking.

With news coming that athletes could be in line to profit off their name and likeness sometime in the near future and the NBA signaling the end of the one-and-done era, there is progress in player compensation, but during that time, there are a lot of checks getting cashed without players’ names on them.