Tennessee loses Jordan Bone to 2019 NBA Draft

Jordan Bone is staying in the 2019 NBA Draft as the junior guard is leaving Tennessee, he announced Tuesday night.
One of the SEC’s breakout players last season, the 6-foot-3 Bone put up 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range.
Bone is still fightin to get drafted, but his two-way ability coupled with elite speed should make him an enticing potential two-way contract prospect if he goes undrafted.
The loss of Bone signifies a new era beginning at Tennessee. The Vols have been one of the nation’s best teams the past two seasons but they lose four starters from last season’s group — including the dynamic frontcourt of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school. The NBA released its official list of early entry candidates as it includes 233 total names — 177 coming from colleges or other educational institutions.
Underclassmen have until Wednesday, May 29th, to withdraw and retain their eligibility.
PLAYERS WITHDRAWING FROM THE NBA DRAFT
- MILAN ACQUAAH, California Baptist
- BRYCE AIKEN, Harvard
- AL-WAJID AMINU, North Florida
- DESMOND BANE, TCU
- PHIL BLEDSOE, Glenville State
- DAQUAN BRACEY, Louisiana Tech
- KEITH BRAXTON, St. Francis (PA)
- NICO CARVACHO, Colorado State
- RJ COLE, Howard
- JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
- CALEB DANIELS, Tulane
- TULIO DA SILVA, Missouri State
- JAVIN DELAURIER, Duke
- SILVIO DE SOUSA, Kansas
- ALPHA DIALLO, Providence
- JAMES DICKEY, UNC Greensboro
- DAVID DILEO, Central Michigan
- CJ ELLEBY, Washington State
- STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
- SAVION FLAGG, Texas A&M
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- T.J. GIBBS, Notre Dame
- KELLAN GRADY, Davidson
- JON AXEL GUDMUNDSSON, Davidson
- JERRICK HARDING, Weber State
- KEVON HARRIS, Stephen F. Austin
- JAYCE JOHNSON, Utah
- MARKELL JOHNSON, N.C. State
- TYRIQUE JONES, Xavier
- ANTHONY LAMB, Vermont
- A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
- TEVIN MACK, Alabama
- JERMAINE MARROW, Hampton
- NAJI MARSHALL, XAVIER
- SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
- JOEL NTAMBWE, UNLV
- REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
- FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga
- CLETRELL POPE, Bethune-Cookman
- NIK POPOVIC, Boston College
- NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- LAQUINCY RIDEAU, South Florida
- PAUL SCRUGGS, Xavier
- JOSH SHARKEY, Samford
- NIKE SIBANDE, Miami OH
- JAVONTE SMART, LSU
- DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
- MARLON TAYLOR, LSU
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- TRES TINKLE, Oregon State
- OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
- JUSTIN TURNER, Bowling Green
- KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
- JIMMY WHITT, SMU
- JOE WIESKAMP, Iowa
- CHARLES WILLIAMS, Howard
- EMMITT WILLIAMS, LSU
- HOLLAND WOODS II, Portland State
STAYING IN THE NBA DRAFT
- NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
- R.J. BARRETT, Duke
- CHARLES BASSEY, Western Kentucky
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- TROY BAXTER JR., FGCU
- DARIUS BAZLEY, Princeton High School (OH)
- BOL BOL, Oregon
- MARQUES BOLDEN, Duke
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- IGGY BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- CHARLIE BROWN JR., Saint Joseph’s
- MOSES BROWN, UCLA
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
- NIC CLAXTON, Georgia
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- AUBREY DAWKINS, UCF
- LUGUENTZ DORT, Arizona State
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
- KYLE GUY, Virginia
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- JAXSON HAYES, Texas
- DEWAN HERNANDEZ, Miami
- TYLER HERRO, Kentucky
- AMIR HINTON, Shaw University
- JAYLEN HOARD, Wake Forest
- DAULTON HOMMES, Point Loma
- TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- TY JEROME, Virginia
- KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
- MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
- SACHA KILLEYA-JONES, N.C. State
- V.J. KING, Louisville
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
- CAMERON LARD, Iowa State
- DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
- JACOB LEDOUX, Texas-Permian Basin
- NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
- TREVOR MANUEL, Olivet (MI)
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- JA MORANT, Murray State
- KOUAT NOI, TCU
- ZACH NORVELL JR., Gonzaga
- JAYLEN NOWELL, Washington
- CHUMA OKEKE, Auburn
- MIYE ONI, Yale
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JORDAN POOLE, Michigan
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- KEVIN PORTER JR., USC
- CAM REDDISH, Duke
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- NAZ REID, LSU
- AUSTIN ROBINSON, Kentucky Christian
- SAMIR SEHIC, Tulane
- SIMI SHITTU, Vanderbilt
- JUSTIN SIMON, St. John’s
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- JALEN SYKES, St. Clair College (Canada)
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- COBY WHITE, UNC
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
- ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
STILL UNDECIDED
- KERRY BLACKSHEAR JR, Virginia Tech
- JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
- ARMONI BROOKS, Houston
- AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
- ANTHONY COWAN JR., Maryland
- MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia
- DAVON DILLARD, Shaw
- DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
- JASON DRAGGS, Lee College
- AL DURHAM, Indiana
- JAYLEN FISHER, TCU
- QUENTIN GOODIN, Xavier
- TONY GOODWIN II, Redemption Christian Academy
- DEVONTE GREEN, Indiana
- QUENTIN GRIMES, Kansas
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- LOUIS KING, Oregon
- NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
- MARTIN KRAMPELJ, Creighton
- JALEN LECQUE, Brewster Academy (N.C. State recruit)
- DAVION MINTZ, Creighton
- E.J. MONTGOMERY, Kentucky
- ANDREW NEMBHARD, Florida
- JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
- KZ OKPALA, Stanford
- DEVONTE PATTERSON, Prairie View A&M
- JALEN PICKETT, Siena
- MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall
- PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
- BRANDON RANDOLPH, Arizona
- ISAIAH ROBY, Nebraska
- AYINDE RUSSELL, Morehouse
- KEVIN SAMUEL, TCU
- JUSTIN SMITH, Indiana
- XAVIER SNEED, Kansas State
- LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State
- ETHAN THOMPSON, Oregon State
- DONNIE TILLMAN, Utah
- RAYJON TUCKER, Arkansas-Little Rock
NOTABLES THAT DID NOT DECLARE
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
- ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
- MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
- TRE JONES, Duke
- JALEN SMITH, Maryland
- CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
LSU will still have a talented roster available for next season despite six players declaring early for the 2019 NBA Draft process earlier this offseason.
Point guard Tremont Waters and big man Naz Reid are both staying in the draft. And replacing those two would be tough for anybody. But the Tigers are expected to return guards Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor while freshman big man Emmitt Williams will also be back for next season.
Considering where LSU was a month ago — with a suspended head coach and potentially six players leaving early — and things are looking a lot better for the 2019-20 season.
It’s a distinct possibility that all four of those returning players will make up most of LSU’s starting lineup for next season as the program also brings in a five-star forward in Trendon Watford and an intriguing sophomore forward in Darius Days.
Williams could be the key for LSU’s success next season. While the Tigers know what to expect from Smart and Mays, Williams and his high-motor style will have to replace the imposing size and skill of Reid on the interior.
Taylor will also have to step up his play, particularly his scoring, for next season, but if Williams can become a double-double threat and protect the rim then LSU should be in position to return to the NCAA tournament while remaining competitive in the SEC.
Now that Will Wade is reinstated as head coach and much of a conference title-winning core is back, things are looking up for the Tigers are an up-and-down spring.
Gonzaga is getting back some frontcourt experience for next season as junior forward Killian Tillie is reportedly heading back to school.
According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the 6-foot-10 Killie is returning for his senior season following an injury-riddled junior season that only saw him play 15 games. With Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura playing so well during the season, Tillie was relegated to coming off the bench as a role player in limited minutes during the season.
Tillie put up 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in only 16.6 minutes per game, a far cry from a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him average 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
If Tillie is fully healthy, then he’s a potential all-conference player for the Zags as his offensive skill level is high and he’s a solid rebounder. But Tillie hasn’t looked the same while trying to play through the ankle and foot injuries that limited him last season. With Tillie also spraining an ankle during NBA draft workouts and dropping out of the combine, this could be the right decision since he hasn’t been healthy in a year.
The Mountain West will still go through Utah State next year following Tuesday’s announcement that freshman big man Neemias Queta will return for his sophomore season.
One of the nation’s most underrated freshmen last season, the 6-foot-11 Queta received plenty of buzz at the NBA Draft Combine thanks to his emerging two-way abilities and measurables — such as having the biggest hands at the combine.
In the end, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will return to school next season for an Aggies program that is only losing two seniors from an NCAA tournament team. Putting up 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, Queta has a chance to play himself into lock first-round position with a strong season for Utah State as the program also returns Sam Merrill, the reigning conference player of the year.
The Mountain West hasn’t received a lot of buzz in recent seasons outside of Nevada, but last year saw Utah State rapidly rise into the national conversation. The Aggies will undoubtedly be one of the nation’s non power conference teams to watch during the 2019-20 season.
After surprisingly transferring from Marquette following a successful season, Joey and Sam Hauser announced on Tuesday that they are heading to separate schools to continue their college basketball careers.
Sam Hauser, a junior with one season left of eligibility, will head to Virginia to play for head coach Tony Bennett. Joey Hauser, a freshman with three seasons left of eligibility, will play for head coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Both brothers were considered two of the best transfers available on the market a year removed from regularly contributing to a team that was consistently in the top 25 last season.
Sam put up 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range. Joey averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds per game in his freshman year while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.
Many expected the high-scoring brothers to continue to play with one another at their next destination, so the split recruiting decisions come as a bit of a surprise after the duo took official visits together during the recruiting process. Both brothers are expected to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules before resuming their careers the following season.
While Sam could be an immediate boost offensively to a Virginia team that has sometimes struggled to score, Joey is a nice rotation piece that should add shooting to a promising young Michigan State core.