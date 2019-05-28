Reggie Perry returning to Mississippi State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mississippi State has a chance to be pretty good once again next season as forward Reggie Perry announced his return for his sophomore season.

A former five-star prospect coming out of high school, the 6-foot-10 Perry put up solid numbers his freshman campaign, averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

With Perry coming back, the Bulldogs gain a credible double-double threat in the frontcourt to go along with a veteran big man in Abdul Ado. The backcourt of Nick Weatherspoon, Tyson Carter and Robert Woodard also has a chance to get better as head coach Ben Howland will once again have a lot of talent at his disposal.

Perry coming back means the Bulldogs could be a sleeper team in the SEC next season as many players on the roster have a chance to make a leap.