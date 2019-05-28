LSU coach Will Wade avoids tough questions in first time talking to media since March

LSU head coach Will Wade spoke publicly with reporters on Tuesday. — the first time since last March when he was suspended amid a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the FBI’s college basketball corruption case.
With LSU in the midst of an SEC regular-season title campaign, Wade was suspended indefinitely by LSU after Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported on leaked wiretapped phone conversations between Wade and convicted former runner Christian Dawkins. During their wiretapped discussion, the duo discuss “the Smart thing” and a “strong-ass offer” — which many interpreted as being about Tigers freshman guard Javonte Smart, a highly-recruited McDonald’s All-American.
Wade missed the LSU postseason run as Tony Benford was interim coach through the Sweet 16. Later reinstated last month, Wade has already landed a five-star prospect in Trendon Watford for next season while Smart and fellow guard Skylar Mays announced their return to school next year after testing the NBA Draft process.
Dancing around direct questions involving the “strong-ass offer” Wade told reporters on Tuesday that he “can’t get into the specifics of everything.” Wade was speaking at the SEC Spring Meetings as he took a podium to answer questions for nearly 16 minutes.
“Eventually, as we move forward from this, I want to get a point where we have full disclosure,” Wade said on Tuesday. “… We’re not at that point right now.”
Wade was also asked various questions about LSU players accepting money from agents or coaches to which he replied, “Everything you can think of was addressed in the meeting with LSU and the NCAA.”
“Obviously this has been a difficult couple of months for LSU and the basketball program,” Wade said. “As the leader, I’m here today to start the process of rebuilding trust.”
While Wade is out to rebuild his personal reputation while maintaining the strong success he’s built with the Tigers, this media sessions is going to leave a lot of people skeptical about what really happened with potential offers to players like Smart and Naz Reid — who was mentioned during the FBI college basketball corruption trial.
Wade doesn’t have to answer these questions truthfully since he’s not in court under the threat of perjury, but his public perception is going to take a long time to repair — if it is ever repaired at all.
Regardless of what Wade says to the media, he has another talented roster that should factor in the SEC title equation this season as he continues to recruit at a high level despite the allegations and suspension.
After surprisingly transferring from Marquette following a successful season, Joey and Sam Hauser announced on Tuesday that they are heading to separate schools to continue their college basketball careers.
Sam Hauser, a junior with one season left of eligibility, will head to Virginia to play for head coach Tony Bennett. Joey Hauser, a freshman with three seasons left of eligibility, will play for head coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Both brothers were considered two of the best transfers available on the market a year removed from regularly contributing to a team that was consistently in the top 25 last season.
Sam put up 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range. Joey averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds per game in his freshman year while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.
Many expected the high-scoring brothers to continue to play with one another at their next destination, so the split recruiting decisions come as a bit of a surprise after the duo took official visits together during the recruiting process. Both brothers are expected to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules before resuming their careers the following season.
While Sam could be an immediate boost offensively to a Virginia team that has sometimes struggled to score, Joey is a nice rotation piece that should add shooting to a promising young Michigan State core.
Kaleb Wesson returning to Ohio State after testing NBA Draft waters
Ohio State received some important news on Tuesday afternoon as the school announced that junior big man Kaleb Wesson will be back for his junior season.
During a surprising run to the Round of 32 last season, the 6-foot-9 Wesson was one of the key pieces for the Buckeyes as the wide-bodied big man averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.
A gifted offensive player who can score in the post or out to the three-point line, Wesson should be counted on as one of the most productive centers in the country next season. Demanding a double team nearly every time he touches the ball, Wesson is an intelligent player who is a threat to score or find an open shooter.
Since Ohio State returns most of last season’s core, while bringing in a very solid recruiting class with multiple top-100 prospects, expectations will be high for head coach Chris Holtmann as the Buckeyes should be a team to keep track of in the Big Ten race.
Wisconsin assistant coach up and walking after crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin said Monday assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore was up and walking at a hospital after a weekend automobile wreck in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter.
The school also said Moore’s son, Jerell, had been released from a hospital and was in the care of family.
Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn were killed early Saturday in the crash on the M-14 highway in Washtenaw County. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.
Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.
College basketball’s most influential remaining NBA draft decisions
Now that R.J. Hampton has officially decided that he will not be attending college next season, here are the 16 most influential decisions left to be made.
1. WILL THEY STAY OR WILL THEY … TRANSFER?
The biggest name on this list is Kerry Blackshear Jr. The 6-foot-10, 250 pound Blackshear averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.4 assists for a Virginia Tech team that played at one of the slowest paces in college basketball last season. He’s a bully in the paint, he has the ability to step out on the perimeter and beat players off the dribble and he was a 33 percent three-point shooter this past season. He has not yet committed anywhere, but he has declared for the NBA draft. If he opts to return to school, he’ll likely end up being a preseason All-American, wherever he ends up.
The other interesting name here is Rayjon Tucker. He’s a grad transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock that has already committed to Memphis, but he is also a legitimate NBA prospect given his size (6-foot-5), ridiculous athleticism and ability to shoot (41% from three) and score (20.3 ppg). He is incredibly important to Memphis because, as much talent as Penny Hardaway has amassed, he does not have any experience on his roster to speak of. Tucker won’t be the best prospect on that Memphis team, but even with James Wiseman in the fold, there’s an argument to be made that he could end up being the team’s best player next season.
There are also a few other grad transfers that need to be monitored. For starters, former USC point guard Derryck Thornton Jr. — who was, at one time, a five-star prospect and a Duke player — is visiting Gonzaga this week and could fill the hole they have at the lead guard spot, while UNLV big man Shakur Juiston will be an impact player wherever he ends up.
2. DEVON DOTSON and QUENTIN GRIMES, Kansas
With the news that Hampton will not be enrolling at Kansas, Bill Self’s season may not hinge on whether or not he gets last year’s two five-star freshmen back. Neither seem likely to be first round picks this year, and without the competition for lead guard minutes that Hampton would have provided, Dotson seems the more likely of the two to return. Grimes never found his footing with the Jayhawks last season, and there has been some speculation that if he withdraws from the draft he could also end up transferring out of the program.
3. ANTHONY COWAN JR., Maryland
The Terps have a chance to be a preseason top ten team next season. Their sophomore class is absolutely loaded, and the return of Jalen Smith will give them one of the most talented big men in the Big Ten. But Cowan is the straw that stirs their drink, and if he keeps his name in the draft, Mark Turgeon will have a roster full of talent that is missing their leader and star point guard.
4. MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall
The Pirates return essentially everyone from a team that made the NCAA tournament last season, and they have a chance to compete with Villanova and Xavier for a Big East title next season if they get Powell — who averaged 23.1 points and is one of the most explosive scorers in the country — back.
5. JORDAN NWORA and STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
Nwora is a bigger deal here than Enoch. One of college basketball’s most improved players, Nwora is will be a first-team All-ACC player and a potential All-American if he comes back. He will be the veteran scorer that the Cardinals need as Chris Mack brings in a loaded, six-man recruiting class. With Nwora back, the Cards will be a top ten team, and perhaps top five. He plays a very important role in Chris Mack’s offense.
6. E.J. MONTGOMERY and NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
John Calipari not only brought in Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina to help shore up his frontcourt, but most believe that Kentucky is the leader to land Blackshear if he does opt to return to college. That should tell you how comfortable he feels about his frontcourt, and if he loses Montgomery and/or Richards — neither or whom are expected to be a first or even an early second round pick — then the Wildcats will be looking at having a small and thin front line.
7. JARED HARPER, Auburn
Auburn already has lost Chuma Okeke, who will be keeping his name in the NBA draft, and there seems to be a very real chance that they lose Harper as well. He was impressive at the G League Elite Camp and earned himself an invite to the NBA combine. Like Cowan, he is the head of the snake for the Tigers, and would arguably be the best point guard in the SEC if he opted to return to school.
8. MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia
Diakite is not going to be a name that pops for a lot of people, but he is such an important piece for Virginia next season. He’s such a monster on the defensive end of the floor, and I’m not sure people realize just how good he is. His offensive game is coming along, but the value is that he would be a perfect pairing next to Jay Huff if Virginia wants to play big and that he is versatile enough to defend on the perimeter if needed when Virginia plays small. It’s not a coincidence that the most productive six-game stretch of Diakite’s career came during the run to the NCAA title, when he averaged 10.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.7 blocks.
9. KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
The Buckeyes look like they are going to end up being a top 20 team next season, but that is assuming that Wesson makes the decision to return to Columbus. He’s the anchor that Chris Holtmann would run his offense around, and the 6-foot-9, 270 pound sophomore has a chance to be a first-team All-Big Ten player next year.
10. JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
Bone will be one of the best point guards in college basketball if he opts to return to school, and with Grant Williams following Admiral Schofield out the door, the Vols need all the experience that they can get. That said, with Lamonte Turner in the fold, there is some backcourt experience for Rick Barnes to rely on if Bone opts to make the jump.
11. KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
The Zags desperately need Tillie back. Not only have they lost Josh Perkins to graduation, but Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. are all keeping their names in the draft. If Tillie returns, he will be a focal point offensively and likely the best player on a Gonzaga team that should start the season in the top 15.
12. PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
The Ducks are going to take a major hit with Kenny Wooten and Louis King staying in the draft. It could end up being full-on rebuilding mode in Eugene if Payton Pritchard follows them out the door.
13. NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
The Aggies are likely going to be one of the best teams in the country outside of the top seven leagues whether or not the 6-foot-11 Queta returns for his sophomore season, but if they want to build on last year’s Mountain West title and tournament trip, it will certainly help getting their defensive anchor back.
14. NIC CLAXTON, Georgia
Claxton is quietly one of the more talented players in the SEC, and if he opts to return for his sophomore season, he’ll join top five recruit Anthony Edwards in giving Tom Crean one of the better 1-2 punches in the SEC.
15. REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
Perry was a five-star freshman this past season that showed flashes of being really, really promising. If he returns to Starkville, he’ll he an anchor for Ben Howland and give the Bulldogs a real shot at remaining a top 25 team.
16. AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
The Golden Gophers lose Jordan Murphy, but with a talented freshman class returning and Marcus Carr getting eligible, Minnesota has a chance to sneak up on some people next season if Coffey — a 6-foot-6 wing that was forced to play plenty of minutes at the point as a junior — comes back.
Top five prospect R.J. Hampton to skip college, turn pro in New Zealand
R.J. Hampton, a top five prospect in the Class of 2019 and a player that Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech had all hoped would be the late-May addition they needed to make them a favorite to win the 2020 national title, announced on Tuesday morning that he will not be attending college.
Hampton, instead, is heading to New Zealand, spending his one-and-done season playing as a professional in the land of Steven Adams. This won’t come as much of a surprise to people that have been paying attention — the rumors that Hampton was headed abroad had grown louder after he reclassified last month — but it is a decision that is unprecedented.
“My dream has never been to play college basketball,” Hampton said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Tuesday morning. “So I think this was the best route for me.”
Because based on everything that I am hearing, Hampton would be eligible to play college ball, making him the first elite prospect to skip college altogether when he actually had the option on playing in the NCAA.
Terrance Ferguson didn’t. When he made the decision in the summer of 2016 to head to Australia, he did so knowing that there was a real chance he would never be cleared to play in college. Ferguson attended Prime Prep, the high school that Deion Sanders created in Texas whose coursework was not accepted by the NCAA. That’s the same school that Emmanuel Mudiay attended, which was the driving force behind his decision to play professionally in China instead of trying to get cleared to enroll at SMU. Brandon Jennings, the first player that skipped college to head abroad, did so with questions about whether or not he would get a qualifying test score. If LaMelo Ball eventually ends up heading to Australia, he’ll do so because he forfeited his collegiate eligibility when his family made the decision to play professionally in Lithuania last year.
Hampton doesn’t have looming eligibility issues hanging over his head.
And that is what makes this unique.
If anyone can really be considered a trailblazer here, it’s Hampton, and frankly, it will be fascinating to see how this turns out.
It worked for the first three guys to make the leap. Jennings averaged better than 15 points for the first six seasons of his career, and while he was out of the NBA this past season, he’s already earned more than $40 million in NBA paychecks. That doesn’t include endorsements or money that he made overseas. I think he did OK.
Mudiay has not had the easiest transition to the professional level, but he did average 14.8 points and 3.9 assists in 59 games for the Knicks as a 22-year old this season. He’ll get another contract, and he’s already banked $14 million off his rookie deal. Ferguson? He started every game he played for the Thunder this season, including five games during the playoffs.
There’s more than one way to get to the NBA.
And five years ago, Hampton making this decision likely would have resulted in column after column being written bemoaning how problematic this would be for the college game, but that shouldn’t be the case anymore. There are kids currently in high school that will likely end up being able to go straight to the NBA, assuming that the 19-year old age limit gets eliminated in a couple of years like everyone in basketball expects it to.
Hell, Hampton could very well end up being the last high school kid that has to trek halfway across the world to be able to capitalize on his market value.
Put another way, this isn’t going to be the end of college basketball as we know it the same way that the sport — somehow, miraculously — survived Ferguson, and Mudiay, and Jennings opting for a gap year.
And if I’m being totally honest, I don’t even know if this decision is going to have all that much of an impact on the game this season.
Look, Hampton is a stud. I don’t know if anyone is going to unseat James Wiseman as the No. 1 pick in this draft class, but Hampton is certainly somewhere in that conversation. He’s also a guy that is picking between three college teams already in the preseason top ten. No one actually thought that Texas Tech was in the mix down the stretch, so we can take them out of this conversation.
Memphis already has the talent. Would Hampton be a talent upgrade at the point over Boogie Ellis and Tyler Harris? Sure, but the issue Memphis has right now isn’t talent. It’s experience. Hampton reclassified from the Class of 2020 meaning he should be heading into his senior season in high school. He would not be the answer to their experience problem.
Kansas was considered to be the favorite to land Hampton had he decided on the college route, but even that was a weird fit. Hampton wants the ball in his hands, but that would have required Bill Self to take the ball out of Devon Dotson’s hands — it might have even convinced Dotson to keep his name in the NBA draft. I don’t know if that would have been optimal for the Jayhawks. With Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett and potentially both Dotson and Quentin Grimes returning, the Jayhawk perimeter is already crowded. Hampton, would certainly be a talent upgrade, but considering that the issues the Jayhawks will face next season center around the fact that they lack A) a four-man to run high-low with Udoka Azubuike, and B) the kind of perimeter shooting needed to play small-ball full-time, this is another situation where Hampton is not necessarily the answer to what will ail Kansas.
Put another way, I currently have Kansas and Memphis at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25. I don’t know if the addition of Hampton would automatically vault either of them into the top three.
So I guess my question is this: If a five-star prospect that wasn’t supposed to be a member of the Class of 2019 doesn’t enroll with the Class of 2019, and if the three top ten schools recruiting him wouldn’t be drastically better with him on board, will anyone actually notice that he never made it to campus?