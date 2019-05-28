Killian Tillie returning to Gonzaga

Gonzaga is getting back some frontcourt experience for next season as junior forward Killian Tillie is reportedly heading back to school.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the 6-foot-10 Killie is returning for his senior season following an injury-riddled junior season that only saw him play 15 games. With Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura playing so well during the season, Tillie was relegated to coming off the bench as a role player in limited minutes during the season.

Tillie put up 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in only 16.6 minutes per game, a far cry from a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him average 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

If Tillie is fully healthy, then he’s a potential all-conference player for the Zags as his offensive skill level is high and he’s a solid rebounder. But Tillie hasn’t looked the same while trying to play through the ankle and foot injuries that limited him last season. With Tillie also spraining an ankle during NBA draft workouts and dropping out of the combine, this could be the right decision since he hasn’t been healthy in a year.