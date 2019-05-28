Kaleb Wesson returning to Ohio State after testing NBA Draft waters

Ohio State received some important news on Tuesday afternoon as the school announced that junior big man Kaleb Wesson will be back for his junior season.
During a surprising run to the Round of 32 last season, the 6-foot-9 Wesson was one of the key pieces for the Buckeyes as the wide-bodied big man averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.
A gifted offensive player who can score in the post or out to the three-point line, Wesson should be counted on as one of the most productive centers in the country next season. Demanding a double team nearly every time he touches the ball, Wesson is an intelligent player who is a threat to score or find an open shooter.
Since Ohio State returns most of last season’s core, while bringing in a very solid recruiting class with multiple top-100 prospects, expectations will be high for head coach Chris Holtmann as the Buckeyes should be a team to keep track of in the Big Ten race.
Mississippi State has a chance to be pretty good once again next season as forward Reggie Perry announced his return for his sophomore season.
A former five-star prospect coming out of high school, the 6-foot-10 Perry put up solid numbers his freshman campaign, averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
With Perry coming back, the Bulldogs gain a credible double-double threat in the frontcourt to go along with a veteran big man in Abdul Ado. The backcourt of Nick Weatherspoon, Tyson Carter and Robert Woodard also has a chance to get better as head coach Ben Howland will once again have a lot of talent at his disposal.
Perry coming back means the Bulldogs could be a sleeper team in the SEC next season as many players on the roster have a chance to make a leap.
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school. The NBA released its official list of early entry candidates as it includes 233 total names — 177 coming from colleges or other educational institutions.
Underclassmen have until Wednesday, May 29th, to withdraw and retain their eligibility.
PLAYERS WITHDRAWING FROM THE NBA DRAFT
- MILAN ACQUAAH, California Baptist
- BRYCE AIKEN, Harvard
- AL-WAJID AMINU, North Florida
- DESMOND BANE, TCU
- PHIL BLEDSOE, Glenville State
- DAQUAN BRACEY, Louisiana Tech
- KEITH BRAXTON, St. Francis (PA)
- NICO CARVACHO, Colorado State
- RJ COLE, Howard
- JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
- CALEB DANIELS, Tulane
- TULIO DA SILVA, Missouri State
- JAVIN DELAURIER, Duke
- SILVIO DE SOUSA, Kansas
- ALPHA DIALLO, Providence
- JAMES DICKEY, UNC Greensboro
- DAVID DILEO, Central Michigan
- CJ ELLEBY, Washington State
- STEVE ENOCH, Louisville
- SAVION FLAGG, Texas A&M
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- T.J. GIBBS, Notre Dame
- KELLAN GRADY, Davidson
- JON AXEL GUDMUNDSSON, Davidson
- JERRICK HARDING, Weber State
- KEVON HARRIS, Stephen F. Austin
- JAYCE JOHNSON, Utah
- MARKELL JOHNSON, N.C. State
- TYRIQUE JONES, Xavier
- ANTHONY LAMB, Vermont
- A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
- TEVIN MACK, Alabama
- JERMAINE MARROW, Hampton
- NAJI MARSHALL, XAVIER
- SKYLAR MAYS, LSU
- JOEL NTAMBWE, UNLV
- REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
- FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga
- CLETRELL POPE, Bethune-Cookman
- NIK POPOVIC, Boston College
- NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- LAQUINCY RIDEAU, South Florida
- PAUL SCRUGGS, Xavier
- JOSH SHARKEY, Samford
- NIKE SIBANDE, Miami OH
- JAVONTE SMART, LSU
- DERRIK SMITS, Valparaiso
- MARLON TAYLOR, LSU
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- TRES TINKLE, Oregon State
- OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
- JUSTIN TURNER, Bowling Green
- KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
- JIMMY WHITT, SMU
- JOE WIESKAMP, Iowa
- CHARLES WILLIAMS, Howard
- EMMITT WILLIAMS, LSU
- HOLLAND WOODS II, Portland State
STAYING IN THE NBA DRAFT
- NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
- R.J. BARRETT, Duke
- CHARLES BASSEY, Western Kentucky
- TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
- TROY BAXTER JR., FGCU
- DARIUS BAZLEY, Princeton High School (OH)
- BOL BOL, Oregon
- MARQUES BOLDEN, Duke
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- IGGY BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- CHARLIE BROWN JR., Saint Joseph’s
- MOSES BROWN, UCLA
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
- NIC CLAXTON, Georgia
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
- AUBREY DAWKINS, UCF
- LUGUENTZ DORT, Arizona State
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
- KYLE GUY, Virginia
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- JAXSON HAYES, Texas
- DEWAN HERNANDEZ, Miami
- TYLER HERRO, Kentucky
- AMIR HINTON, Shaw University
- JAYLEN HOARD, Wake Forest
- DAULTON HOMMES, Point Loma
- TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State
- DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
- TY JEROME, Virginia
- KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
- MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
- SACHA KILLEYA-JONES, N.C. State
- V.J. KING, Louisville
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
- CAMERON LARD, Iowa State
- DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
- JACOB LEDOUX, Texas-Permian Basin
- NASSIR LITTLE, UNC
- TREVOR MANUEL, Olivet (MI)
- CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- JA MORANT, Murray State
- KOUAT NOI, TCU
- ZACH NORVELL JR., Gonzaga
- JAYLEN NOWELL, Washington
- CHUMA OKEKE, Auburn
- MIYE ONI, Yale
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JORDAN POOLE, Michigan
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- KEVIN PORTER JR., USC
- CAM REDDISH, Duke
- ISAIAH REESE, Canisius
- NAZ REID, LSU
- AUSTIN ROBINSON, Kentucky Christian
- SAMIR SEHIC, Tulane
- SIMI SHITTU, Vanderbilt
- JUSTIN SIMON, St. John’s
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- JALEN SYKES, St. Clair College (Canada)
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- TREMONT WATERS, LSU
- COBY WHITE, UNC
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
- ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
STILL UNDECIDED
- KERRY BLACKSHEAR JR, Virginia Tech
- JORDAN BONE, Tennessee
- ARMONI BROOKS, Houston
- AMIR COFFEY, Minnesota
- ANTHONY COWAN JR., Maryland
- MAMADI DIAKITE, Virginia
- DAVON DILLARD, Shaw
- DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
- JASON DRAGGS, Lee College
- AL DURHAM, Indiana
- JAYLEN FISHER, TCU
- QUENTIN GOODIN, Xavier
- TONY GOODWIN II, Redemption Christian Academy
- DEVONTE GREEN, Indiana
- QUENTIN GRIMES, Kansas
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- LOUIS KING, Oregon
- NATHAN KNIGHT, William & Mary
- MARTIN KRAMPELJ, Creighton
- JALEN LECQUE, Brewster Academy (N.C. State recruit)
- DAVION MINTZ, Creighton
- E.J. MONTGOMERY, Kentucky
- ANDREW NEMBHARD, Florida
- JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
- KZ OKPALA, Stanford
- DEVONTE PATTERSON, Prairie View A&M
- JALEN PICKETT, Siena
- MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall
- PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
- BRANDON RANDOLPH, Arizona
- ISAIAH ROBY, Nebraska
- AYINDE RUSSELL, Morehouse
- KEVIN SAMUEL, TCU
- JUSTIN SMITH, Indiana
- XAVIER SNEED, Kansas State
- LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State
- ETHAN THOMPSON, Oregon State
- DONNIE TILLMAN, Utah
- RAYJON TUCKER, Arkansas-Little Rock
NOTABLES THAT DID NOT DECLARE
- UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
- AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
- ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
- MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
- TRE JONES, Duke
- JALEN SMITH, Maryland
- CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.
But we’re doing it anyway!
A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them.
So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.
1. MICHIGAN STATE
- WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward
- WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
- WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman
2. KENTUCKY
- WHO’S GONE: P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Reid Travis
- WHO’S BACK: E.J. Montgomery*, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards
- WHO’S COMING IN: Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen, Nate Sestina
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Kahlil Whitney, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery
3. DUKE
- WHO’S GONE: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden
- WHO’S BACK: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
- WHO’S COMING IN: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Tre Jones, Alex O’Connell, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey
4. VILLANOVA
- WHO’S GONE: Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, Jahvon Quinerly
- WHO’S BACK: Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, Saddiq Bey, Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree, Brandon Slater
- WHO’S COMING IN: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Bryan Antoine, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
5. LOUISVILLE
- WHO’S GONE: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, Akoy Agau
- WHO’S BACK: Jordan Nwora*, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams, Darius Perry
- WHO’S COMING IN: Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry, David Johnson, Aidan Igiehom, Quinn Slazinski
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Darius Perry, Samuell Williamson, Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams
6. MARYLAND
- WHO’S GONE: Bruno Fernando
- WHO’S BACK: Anthony Cowan*, Jalen Smith, Serrel Smith Jr., Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo
- WHO’S COMING IN: Chol Marial, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Ricky Lindo, Jalen Smith
7. KANSAS
- WHO’S GONE: Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore
- WHO’S BACK: Devon Dotson*, Quentin Grimes*, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack
- WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike
8. VIRGINIA
- WHO’S GONE: De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt
- WHO’S BACK: Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite*, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
- WHO’S COMING IN: Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kadin Shedrick, Justin McKoy
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff
9. MEMPHIS
- WHO’S GONE: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Mike Parks Jr., Raynere Thornton, Kareem Brewton, Antwann Jones Jr.
- WHO’S BACK: Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax, Isaiah Maurice
- WHO’S COMING IN: James Wiseman, Rayjon Tucker*, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, Damian Baugh, Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Boogie Ellis, Rayjon Tucker, D.J. Jeffries, Precious Achiuwa, James Wiseman
10. TEXAS TECH
- WHO’S GONE: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore
- WHO’S BACK: Chris Beard, Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov
- WHO’S COMING IN: Jahmius Ramsey, Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Jahmius Ramsey, Davide Moretti, Deshawn Corprew, T.J. Holyfield, Chris Clarke
11. GONZAGA
- WHO’S GONE: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
- WHO’S BACK: Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev
- WHO’S COMING IN: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Oumar Ballo, Brock Ravet, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zahkarov
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Brock Ravet, Admon Gilder, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev
12. SETON HALL
- WHO’S GONE: Michael Nzei
- WHO’S BACK: Myles Powell*, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Taurean Thompson, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
- WHO’S COMING IN: Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Quincy McKnight, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ikey Obiagu
13. NORTH CAROLINA
- WHO’S GONE: Coby White, Nassir Little, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams, Seventh Woods
- WHO’S BACK: Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson
- WHO’S COMING IN: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Cole Anthony, Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks
14. ARIZONA
- WHO’S GONE: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther
- WHO’S BACK: Brandon Randolph*, Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter, Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive
- WHO’S COMING IN: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Max Hazzard, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Zeke Nnaji
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Chase Jeter
15. UTAH STATE
- WHO’S GONE: Quinn Taylor
- WHO’S BACK: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter
- WHO’S COMING IN: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Diogo Brito, Abel Porter, Sam Merrill, Brock Miller, Neemias Queta
16. SAINT MARY’S
- WHO’S GONE: Jordan Hunter
- WHO’S BACK: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
- WHO’S COMING IN: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Tanner Krebs, Malik Fitts, Jock Perry
17. XAVIER
- WHO’S GONE: Ryan Welage, Zach Hankins, Kyle Castlin, Elias Harden
- WHO’S BACK: Quentin Goodin*, Naji Marshall, Paul Scruggs, Tyrique Jones
- WHO’S COMING IN: Kyky Tandy, Dahmir Bishop, Zach Freemantle, Jason Carter, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Jason Carter, Tyrique Jones
18. CREIGHTON
- WHO’S GONE: Sam Froling, Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw
- WHO’S BACK: Davion Mintz*, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Martin Krampelj*, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski
- WHO’S COMING IN: Shereef Mitchell
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Davion Mintz, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Martin Krampelj
19. COLORADO
- WHO’S GONE: Namon Wright
- WHO’S BACK: McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, D’shawn Schwartz, Lucas Siewert, Evan Battey, Shane Gatling, Daylen Kountz
- WHO’S COMING IN: Maddox Daniels
- PROJECTED STARTERS: McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, D’shawn Schwartz, Lucas Siewert, Shane Gatling
20. AUBURN
- WHO’S GONE: Bryce Brown, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke
- WHO’S BACK: Jared Harper*, Samir Doughty, J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley
- WHO’S COMING IN: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Jared Harper, J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Anfernee McLemore
21. TENNESSEE
- WHO’S GONE: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone*, Grant Williams
- WHO’S BACK: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons, Derrick Walker Jr., John Fulkerson, D.J. Burns, Jalen Johnson
- WHO’S COMING IN: Josiah James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Josiah James, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson
22. HOUSTON
- WHO’S GONE: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson
- WHO’S BACK: Dejon Jerreau, Armoni Brooks*, Cedrick Alley, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton
- WHO’S COMING IN: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Dejon Jerreau, Armoni Brooks, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, Brison Gresham
23. VCU
- WHO’S GONE: Michael Gilmore
- WHO’S BACK: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike’L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crawford
- WHO’S COMING IN: Jarren McAlister
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Vince Williams, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva
24. OHIO STATE
- WHO’S GONE: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
- WHO’S BACK: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
- WHO’S COMING IN: D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker
- PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Luther Muhammad, Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson
25. DAVIDSON
- WHO’S GONE: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic
- WHO’S BACK: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones
- WHO’S COMING IN: Hyunjung Lee, David Kristensen
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Luka Brajkovic
Jordan Bone is staying in the 2019 NBA Draft as the junior guard is leaving Tennessee, he announced Tuesday night.
One of the SEC’s breakout players last season, the 6-foot-3 Bone put up 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range.
Bone is still fightin to get drafted, but his two-way ability coupled with elite speed should make him an enticing potential two-way contract prospect if he goes undrafted.
The loss of Bone signifies a new era beginning at Tennessee. The Vols have been one of the nation’s best teams the past two seasons but they lose four starters from last season’s group — including the dynamic frontcourt of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.
LSU will still have a talented roster available for next season despite six players declaring early for the 2019 NBA Draft process earlier this offseason.
Point guard Tremont Waters and big man Naz Reid are both staying in the draft. And replacing those two would be tough for anybody. But the Tigers are expected to return guards Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor while freshman big man Emmitt Williams will also be back for next season.
Considering where LSU was a month ago — with a suspended head coach and potentially six players leaving early — and things are looking a lot better for the 2019-20 season.
It’s a distinct possibility that all four of those returning players will make up most of LSU’s starting lineup for next season as the program also brings in a five-star forward in Trendon Watford and an intriguing sophomore forward in Darius Days.
Williams could be the key for LSU’s success next season. While the Tigers know what to expect from Smart and Mays, Williams and his high-motor style will have to replace the imposing size and skill of Reid on the interior.
Taylor will also have to step up his play, particularly his scoring, for next season, but if Williams can become a double-double threat and protect the rim then LSU should be in position to return to the NCAA tournament while remaining competitive in the SEC.
Now that Will Wade is reinstated as head coach and much of a conference title-winning core is back, things are looking up for the Tigers are an up-and-down spring.