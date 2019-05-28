Kaleb Wesson returning to Ohio State after testing NBA Draft waters

Ohio State received some important news on Tuesday afternoon as the school announced that junior big man Kaleb Wesson will be back for his junior season.

During a surprising run to the Round of 32 last season, the 6-foot-9 Wesson was one of the key pieces for the Buckeyes as the wide-bodied big man averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.

A gifted offensive player who can score in the post or out to the three-point line, Wesson should be counted on as one of the most productive centers in the country next season. Demanding a double team nearly every time he touches the ball, Wesson is an intelligent player who is a threat to score or find an open shooter.

Since Ohio State returns most of last season’s core, while bringing in a very solid recruiting class with multiple top-100 prospects, expectations will be high for head coach Chris Holtmann as the Buckeyes should be a team to keep track of in the Big Ten race.