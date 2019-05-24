NCAA reverses ruling on Silvio De Sousa, clears him for 2019-20 season

USA Basketball is welcoming seven sophomores among its 34 total invitees to training camp next month ahead of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece.
Incoming freshmen and Class of 2020 will vie for 12 roster spots with Kansas State coach Bruce Weber helming the team and being assisted by Washington’s Mike Hopkins and North Carolina Central’s LaVelle Moton.
The returning college players garnering invites are Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine), Tyrse Haliburton (Iowa State), Kira Lewis (Alabama), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Bryce Willis (Stanford), along with Jayden Scrubb from the junior college ranks.
“The committee is excited at the level of talent that will be at training camp for the USA U19 World Cup team, and we expect to have a difficult decision trying to narrow down the group to 12 team members,” Matt Painter, Purdue coach and cahr of the junior national team committee, said in a statement.
R.J. Hampton, Samuell Williamson, Scottie Barnes and Jalen Suggs are some of the headliners from the group of players without college experience.
Sophomores
Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine/Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State/Oshkosh, Wis.)
Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama/Meridianville, Ala.)
Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State/Mansfield, Texas)
Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College/Louisville, Ky.)
Trevion Williams (Purdue/Chicago, Ill.)
Bryce Wills (Stanford/White Plains, N.Y.).
Incoming freshmen
Eric Dixon (Abington H.S./William Grove, Pa.)
Dajuan Gordon (Curie H.S./Chicago, Ill.)
R.J. Hampton (Little Elm H.S./Little Elm, Texas)
Justin Moore(DeMatha Catholic H.S./Accokeek, Md.)
Casey Morsell (St. John’s College H.S./Washington, D.C.)
Zeke Nnaji (Hopkins H.S./Hopkins, Minn.)
Isaac Okoro (McEachern H.S./Powder Springs, Ga.)
Onyeka Okongwu (Chino Hills H.S./Chino, Calif.)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (IMG Academy, FL/Overland Park, Kan.)
Isaiah Stewart (La Lumiere School, IN/Rochester, N.Y.)
Anton Watson (Gonzaga Prep/Spokane, Wash.)
Mark Watts Jr. (SPIRE Institute/Pontiac, Mich.)
Romeo Weems (New Haven H.S./Chesterfield, Mich.)
Samuell Williamson (Rockwall H.S./Rockwall, Texas).
Class of 2020
Scottie Barnes (University School/West Palm Beach, Fla.)
Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep, Calif./Chicago, Ill.)
Joshua Christopher (Mayfair H.S./Lakewood, Calif.)
Sharife Cooper (McEachern H.S./Powder Springs, Ga.)
Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy, Fla./Arlington, Texas)
Hunter Dickinson (DeMatha Catholic H.S., Md./Alexandria, Va.)
Jalen Green(Prolific Prep/Fresno, Calif.)
Walker Kessler (Woodward Academy/Newnan, Ga.)
Caleb Love (Christian Brothers College H.S./St. Louis, Mo.)
Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School/Temecula, Calif.)
Ethan Morton (Butler H.S./Butler, Pa.)
Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)
Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame H.S./Sherman Oaks, Calif.).