Washington beats Kentucky for top 10 prospect Jaden McDaniels

Washington landed the biggest commitment in Mike Hopkins’ tenure late on Monday night — or early on Tuesday morning, depending on what time zone you call home — as Jaden McDaniels, a five-star recruit from Seattle, announced that he has committed to Washington.

At 1 am ET, McDaniels tweeted out a picture of himself in a Washington basketball jersey beneath the words, ‘I’m staying home.’ He ultimately picked the Huskies over Kentucky, who had been considered the leader for his services at one point in time.

McDaniels is considered by some to be the player with the highest ceiling in this class. He’s 6-foot-11, but he’s a perimeter-oriented player. He has three-point range, he can handle the ball and his combination of size, length and athleticism is not something that comes along too often. That versatility makes him an intriguing long-term prospect as well as a guy that should fit in perfectly with the zone scheme that Hopkins employs.

McDaniels joins another top ten prospect in the class — Isaiah Stewart — in Washington’s recruiting class. Four-star wing RaeQuan Battle and three-star point point guard Marcus Tsohonis round out a class that ranks in the top ten nationally and, depending on whether or not Jaylen Nowell keeps his name in the NBA draft, will get Washington in the mix for preseason top 25 and among the favorites to win the Pac-12.