Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett staying in 2019 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsMay 21, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
Syracuse sophomore forward Oshae Brissett is keeping his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced on Tuesday.

Following a promising freshman season with the Orange, Brissett’s numbers dipped slightly in his second season as he put up 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. After shooting 33 percent from three-point range as a freshman, Brissett saw that number dip to 27 percent as a sophomore — although he did raise his overall field-goal percentage from 35 percent to 39 percent from season-to-season.

If Brissett can figure out the perimeter jumper then he has a lot of enticing things to bring to the pro game, including multi-positional versatility and good bounciness around the basket. Brissett’s stock will be fascinating to follow up to draft time as tries to work his way into draft-pick status. At the very least, Brissett is an enticing two-way option who could develop over time.

Report: Charges filed against Josh Pastner accusers

By Scott PhillipsMay 21, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
Charges have been filed against a couple who accused Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in early 2016.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley are accused of being “engaged in a plan or scheme … to allege a false, fraudulent accusation of sexual assault against Josh Pastner with the goal of obtaining an anticipated civil monetary settlement/judgment,” according to court records in Arizona.

Pendley, a partner with Bell in the scheme, tried to turn on Pastner, a former friend of Bell’s, as the duo hatched a plan to call police and accuse Pastner of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room while he was coaching Memphis more than three years earlier.

The call came before mediation of a civil lawsuit related to the accusation. Pastner’s attorney countered with a court filing that included recorded jailhouse conversations suggesting the couple fabricated the allegations.

In January 2018, Pastner filed a civil suit against the two in Arizona, alleging extortion and blackmail by threatening to release false allegations about him. A countersuit was filed by Bell and Pendley the next month alleging the sexual assault along with other times he allegedly harassed her.

A Title IX investigation conducted by attorneys hired at Georgia Tech cleared Pastner on it in June 2018.

Bell was previously linked to Pastner in a November 2017 report from CBS Sports in which he provided Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson with improper benefits. Bell paid for flights to his home in Tucson, meals in Atlanta and claimed to send the players shoes and shirts purchased online. Georgia Tech self-reported the violations to the NCAA after Pastner reported the violations to them as Okogie and Jackson were suspended for the start of the 2017-18 season.

The warrant for Pendley was issued last week when she failed to appear in court twice to be arraigned. Pendley was facing misdemeanor charges of facilitation of a fraud scheme practice, facilitation of influencing a witness and facilitation of tampering with a witness. Bell was hit with seven misdemeanor counts in March, including solicitation of a fraud scheme practice, solicitation of influencing witness, attempted tampering with a witness, use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass and impersonating a public servant.

Villanova grabs Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels

By Scott PhillipsMay 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
Villanova dipped into the transfer market once again and landed a productive player in Tulane guard Caleb Daniels on Tuesday night. Daniels announced his commitment on Twitter.

A 6-foot-4 guard who just finished a solid second season with the Green Wave, Daniels averaged 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.

Although Daniels played for a lowly team in the American, those are still pretty impressive to put up in a multi-bid league, as Daniels should be positioned to potentially remain a double-figure scorer once he’s eligible to play for the Wildcats. Sitting out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining once he’s suited up at Villanova.

If Daniels can raise his three-point percentage back to around the 39 percent he shot as a freshman then the Wildcats should have yet another weapon at their disposal as they’ve done an effective job of corralling transfers and developing them in redshirt seasons.

Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis staying in 2019 NBA Draft

By Scott PhillipsMay 21, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
Following a breakout freshman season, Michigan wing Ignas Brazdeikis will stay in the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7 Brazdeikis was one of the nation’s most productive freshmen this season, helping the Wolverines maintain top-ranked status despite some big losses from the season before. A confident scorer with an intriguing skillset, Brazdeikis put up 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season as he was one of the team’s go-to offensive weapons.

Brazdeikis shot 46 percent from the floor, 39 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line during the season. With Michigan making a coaching change with John Beilein accepting the Cleveland Cavaliers offer earlier in May, Brazdeikis would have returned to school with a new coach who hasn’t even been hired yet.

Most mock drafts have Brazdeikis currently in second-round range at this point but he could very easily play himself into a late first-round situation during workouts since 20-through-40 in this draft seems like such a fluid situation.

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon could miss 2019-20 season following hip surgery

By Rob DausterMay 21, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Jordan Bohannon is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday morning and is in danger of missing the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Bohannon, who is Iowa’s all-time leading three-point shooter, has been playing with the injury for at least a year. The recovery time is somewhere before five and nine months, he said, and if he is not back to 100 percent by the time preseason rolls around, he may redshirt and play in 2020-21 as a fifth-year senior.

“I want a shot at playing, but I’ve been hurt so much these past couple years, I just want to take some time and get my body right,” Bohannon told the Des Moines Register. “Especially having just one year left, I want to make sure I’m 100% going into the season for once.”

As a junior, Bohannon averaged 11.6 points and 3.4 assists — down from 13.5 points and 5.4 assists as a sophomore — but still managed to find a way to be one of the most clutch players in college hoops. If he cannot play next season, it would be a massive loss for the Hawkeyes.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.”

Ed Cooley signs extension at Providence, won’t coach at Michigan

By Rob DausterMay 21, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Ed Cooley is staying at Providence.

After a couple of days being linked with the opening at Michigan and interviewing with Michigan AD Warde Manuel about replacing John Beilein, Cooley and Providence announced on Tuesday that the two sides had agreed to a deal on a multi-year contract extension.

“While it’s very flattering to be considered for other head coaching jobs, after talking with my family I have decided to remain in my hometown of Providence,” Cooley said in a news release. “The Friars are my family. Most importantly, my commitment is to my players and my team at Providence. I am extremely grateful to Father Brian Shanley, Athletic Director Bob Driscoll, the donors, season ticket holders and fans for all that they have done for me and my family. They have helped make Providence basketball one of the best jobs in the BIG EAST and the country. Their commitment and support with resources and other means has made me realize what a special place Providence College is. A few months ago we opened the best practice facility in the country – the Ruane Development Center. I also want to thank and appreciate my lawyer Dennis Coleman for all his insight and guidance.”

It’s always difficult to tell how these things played out — did Cooley pull his name out of the mix because he wanted to stay at Providence, did he pull out because he got word that Juwan Howard is likely to end up getting the job, was it all of the above? — but at this point it doesn’t matter. Cooley has done an impressive job making Providence relevant in the Big East, and he is regarded as one of the better coaches in the league.