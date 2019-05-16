Four-star forward Jalen Wilson asks out of Michigan letter of intent

John Beilein isn’t the only loss Michigan sustained this week.
Jalen Wilson, a top-50 guard in 2019, has requested out of his National Letter of Intent with the Wolverines, he announced Thursday.
“Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment,” he wrote on social media.
Beilein’s decision to leave Michigan for the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the college basketball world earlier this week, and there’s little surprise to see it shake the Wolverines’ recruiting class as the head coaching position remains vacant and Michigan conducting a search of its next coach.
Wilson, a 6-foot-8 forward, is now considering Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Florida along with the Wolverines, according to 247Sports. The Texas native suddenly becomes one of the most desirable players left available ahead of the upcoming season.
Cole Bajema, a top-150 wing from Washington, is the lone remaining signee in Michigan’s 2019 class.
Clemson is adding a former top-50 recruit to its roster.
Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore has pledged to coach Brad Brownell and the Tigers, he announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-7 Moore, a former four-star recruit, played just 2 minutes last season for the Red Raiders and saw his season shutdown amid medical concerns due to lingering issues from a broken leg he suffered in high school. The plan was for him to seek a medical hardship redshirt for last season, which could allow him to still have four years of eligibility remaining at Clemson after sitting out the upcoming season as a transfer.
The Tigers went 20-14 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in nine seasons under Brownell.
Texas Tech, meanwhile, continues to build a monster even with departures like former high-profile recruit.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Tennessee forward Derrick Walker is transferring to Nebraska.
Nebraska announced Wednesday it has added Walker to its roster. Nebraska officials said Walker will sit out the 2019-20 season before playing for the Cornhuskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 0.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 5.3 minutes for Tennessee this past season. The 6-foot-8 Walker averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.8 minutes as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement, “Derrick is a physical player who gives us skill and versatility in the post.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Martin, son of 15-year NBA veteran Kenyon Martin, has signed his national letter of intent to play for new Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse.
The new coach announced the signing Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-6 forward is a welcome addition with his skill, athleticism, toughness and heart. Stackhouse says he can’t wait for Martin to arrive on campus this summer.
The forward from Chatsworth, California, played with another Vanderbilt signee — and son of an NBA champion — in Scotty Pippen Jr. at Sierra Canyon High School. That team went 32-3 and won the California championship in the open division with Martin averaging 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds.
The three-star forward had offers from USC, UCLA, Georgetown, Memphis, West Virginia and Florida State among others.
His father, who played at Cincinnati in college, played for New Jersey, Denver, the Clippers, the Knicks and Milwaukee in his NBA career.
Texas Tech’s roster is really starting to take shape, and once again, Chris Beard looks like he is building a monster in Lubbock.
It started on Saturday, when Stephen F. Austin grad transfer T.J. Holyfield, a 6-foot-8 forward that averaged 12.9 points, 6.4 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from three, announced that he would be playing his final season at Texas Tech. That was a good pickup, but not as important as what Beard added on Wednesday evening. That’s when Chris Clarke, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech, committed to play his final season of eligibility with the Red Raiders.
Clarke could not be a more perfect fit for Texas Tech. At 6-foot-6, he’s a tough and physical combo-forward known for what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. Playing in a system that is predicated on playing small and built around defense, he is exactly the piece that Beard needed.
Those two along with Khalid Thomas should give Texas Tech a solid frontcourt in addition to a perimeter attack that should have the talent to be able to survive the loss of Matt Mooney and Jarrett Culver. Davide Moretti is only going to get better and Deshawn Corprew and Kyler Edwards are ready for more minutes more shots. Both were solid in the minutes they played last season, their first with the Tech program.
And that’s before you factor in Jahmius Ramsey, a tough, top 30 guard from Arlington, Texas, that should be able to fit in seamlessly with Texas Tech’s program.
Oh, and they are still in the mix for R.J. Hampton, a top five player in the Class of 2019.
I guess the lesson is that you never doubt Chris Beard.