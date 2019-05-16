Clemson lands Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore

Texas Tech’s roster is really starting to take shape, and once again, Chris Beard looks like he is building a monster in Lubbock.

It started on Saturday, when Stephen F. Austin grad transfer T.J. Holyfield, a 6-foot-8 forward that averaged 12.9 points, 6.4 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from three, announced that he would be playing his final season at Texas Tech. That was a good pickup, but not as important as what Beard added on Wednesday evening. That’s when Chris Clarke, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech, committed to play his final season of eligibility with the Red Raiders.

Clarke could not be a more perfect fit for Texas Tech. At 6-foot-6, he’s a tough and physical combo-forward known for what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. Playing in a system that is predicated on playing small and built around defense, he is exactly the piece that Beard needed.

Those two along with Khalid Thomas should give Texas Tech a solid frontcourt in addition to a perimeter attack that should have the talent to be able to survive the loss of Matt Mooney and Jarrett Culver. Davide Moretti is only going to get better and Deshawn Corprew and Kyler Edwards are ready for more minutes more shots. Both were solid in the minutes they played last season, their first with the Tech program.

And that’s before you factor in Jahmius Ramsey, a tough, top 30 guard from Arlington, Texas, that should be able to fit in seamlessly with Texas Tech’s program.

Oh, and they are still in the mix for R.J. Hampton, a top five player in the Class of 2019.

I guess the lesson is that you never doubt Chris Beard.