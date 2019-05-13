Memphis stays on a roll with four-star Boogie Ellis commitment

That makes three major commitments in three days after top-50 recruit Lester Quinones and one of the top transfers on the market, Rayjon Tucker of Little Rock, said they were headed to Memphis. Which, of course, is on top of 2019’s No. 1 prospect James Wiseman, top-50 recruit DJ Jeffries and four stars Malcolm Dandridge and Damion Baugh already in the fold.
A monster, indeed.
Ellis gives the Tigers another win as a 6-foot-2, top-50 combo guard that had been committed to the Blue Devils before Tre Jones decided to return for a sophomore season and Cassius Stanley, another top 2019 recruit, committed.
The Tigers went a respectable 22-14 overall and 11-7 in the American in Hardaway’s first year, but the former NBA All-Star is delivering on his vision to return Memphis to national prominence. The general thinking when he was hired by Memphis last year was that he’d be able to put the Tigers in position to land major recruits given his status as an NBA icon and wildly successful grassroots and high school coach, but few could have foreseen he’d be this effective this quickly.
Memphis is going to be one of the most talented teams in the country in Hardaway’s second season. That’s a remarkable feat for a first-time coach, even one with the cache as Hardaway. He’s getting players to Memphis. All that’s left to do is translate that into wins. A lot of them.
One of the best available junior college players is joining Kermit Davis in Oxford.
Khadim Sy, 6-foot-10 center who started his career at Virginia Tech, committed to Davis and Mississippi on Monday, he announced via social media.
“First, I want to thank my parents and coaches for always being supportive and helping me get to where I am today,” Sy wrote. “Next I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity. Lastly I would like (to) thank all the coaches who recruited me during this long process.
“All the time and effort was greatly appreciated and made this a tough decision. With that being said, I am blessed to announce I have committed to Ole Miss!”
Sy averaged 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor this past season at Daytona State College, and picked the Rebels over Pitt and East Carolina. He spent his freshman season with Buzz Williams in Blacksburg, where he averaged 4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.4 minutes in 32 games as a freshman.
John Beilein shocked the world on Monday morning, accepting the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job before most people on the east coast had even finished their commute to work.
That decision opens up a world of possibilities, as the coaching carousel that we thought was done is kicked back into gear.
I say that because Michigan is going to be a very, very attractive job for some big name coaches.
Michigan is one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in all of college athletics, but much of that is a result of the historic success they’ve had on the football field. Basketball matters in Ann Arbor, but the pressure that comes with coaching the program is very different than at programs where basketball supersedes football. That said, the salary, the facilities and the investment in the program is on par with just about anyone in college basketball. There is a recruiting base. Beilein proved that it’s possible to win there.
Simply put, this is a very, very good job.
So who can they get?
The Wolverines will, almost assuredly, call all the names you think that they will call: Tony Bennett, Jay Wright, Chris Beard, Brad Stevens. I don’t expect that any of them will leave for Michigan. Nate Oats, who spent his entire coaching career in Wisconsin, Michigan and Buffalo before taking the Alabama job, would have been a nice fit, but he’s already pulled his name out of consideration.
Where things get interesting is in that next tier of coaches.
Billy Donovan’s name is one that has popped up over and over again in college coaching searches, and Michigan is an awful lot like the Florida program that Donovan led to back-to-back national titles a dozen years ago. I don’t know if there will be a better job opening up in the near future, so if his time is up in Oklahoma City and he’s looking to get back into the college ranks, this makes sense. The best currently-unemployed college basketball coach is Thad Matta, and I have no doubt that he would tear things up in Ann Arbor, but he is a former Ohio State head coach that is having a great time living that buyout life. That would be a tough sell.
Shaka Smart could be looking for a chance to have a soft landing after struggling to get it going at Texas, and Michigan would be a good fit in terms of the things that were important to him when he left VCU. That would be a bit of a tough sell, however. Mike Brey has done terrific things at Notre Dame, and while the last two seasons have been underwhelming, he’s the kind of coach that is going to do things the right way and build a program that develops players over three, four and five years, which is what Beilein did so well. Butler’s LaVall Jordan is a Michigan-native, a former Beilein assistant and has three years of head coaching experience, although he has only had one winning season.
Former Fab Five member Juwan Howard could be the next NBA player-to-college head coach, following in the footsteps of Penny Hardaway and Patrick Ewing, while there are a handful of mid-major coaches that would be good fits — I personally think that both Craig Smith and Wes Miller are going to end up being really, really good high major coaches sooner rather than later.
It’s probably too early to make any predictions, but I do think that this is the kind of job that is going to attract a pretty big name.
John Beilein’s NBA fit isn’t as perfect as you think
The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the college basketball world on Monday morning, as they officially hired Michigan head coach John Beilein, a 66-year old that began his coaching career with Newfane High School in 1975, to a five-year deal to become their newest head coach.
It’s the ultimate rags-to-riches story, as Beilein went through every level of the sport — from high school, to junior college, to Division III then Division II and then from Canisius to Richmond and West Virginia before arriving in Ann Arbor in 2007 — before landing an NBA gig.
And in theory, he is a perfect fit at the NBA level.
In practice, however, I am not convinced that this is going to be a great fit.
Let’s start with the good: If there are any coaches at the college level that are better suited to coach offense in the NBA than John Beilein, you can probably count them on one hand.
He wants to space the floor. He wants to shoot plenty of threes. In the last seven or eight seasons, he’s turned his program into one that relies as heavily on ball-screens as anyone. And he’s done this to great success. Beilein’s Michigan teams have reached the national title game in 2013 and 2018. He advanced to the Elite Eight in 2014. He won the 2017 and 2018 Big Ten tournament titles. He won the league’s regular season title in 2012 and 2014, finished a game out of first place this past season and, four times in the last seven years, he had a team that ranked in the top 12 nationally, according to KenPom.
He’s also adaptable. Back when he was at Richmond and West Virginia, and even in the early days of his tenure at Michigan, the offense he ran was essentially the cross-breeding of the Princeton and Motion. Backcuts, plenty of screens, bigs that could shoot and guards that could post. But as the game changed and the talent in his program started to look more modern, Beilein changed. He put Trey Burke in roughly 10 million ball-screens during his Player of the Year season in 2013. He did the same with Nik Stauskas, and Caris LeVert, and Zavier Simpson. He found a way to make the pieces work, and it led to plenty of wins — and plenty of NBA players — despite the fact that Michigan wasn’t recruiting surefire pros.
Since Beilein arrived at Michigan in 2007, 13 of his players have reached the NBA. Ten of those 13 have come in the last six years, and just four of the 13 were top-40 prospects, according to Rivals. Glenn Robinson III is the only player Beilein has sent to the league that was a surefire pro regardless of where he spent his college days.
Tim Hardaway Jr. was a three-star recruit that Beilein helped turn into a guy that averaged 18.1 points in the NBA this past season. Burke was a borderline top 100 player from Columbus, Ohio, that Ohio State passed over. LeVert was committed to Ohio before going to Michigan. Hell, he turned Division III transfer Duncan Robinson into an NBA player.
“He’s always tinkering with his stuff on the day-to-day,” Robinson told me last year. “Within a season, as the year goes along, he gets a much better understanding of who he has on his team. That’s why they always play their best basketball at the end of the season. He figures out what exactly he has at his disposal.”
Even as he hit his mid-60s, Beilein was not averse to change. He recognized the issues that he had on the defensive end of the floor, so he went out and hired Luke Yaklich to be his defensive coordinator, and that led to a national title run in 2018 and last year’s finish as a top ten team in the country.
Strictly from a basketball perspective, Beilein should be a great NBA coach.
But it’s not quite that simple.
For starters, he’s something of a micro-manager when it comes to what he wants to run. Where someone like Jay Wright or Roy Williams doesn’t really run set plays, Beilein is meticulous in calling out sets offensively. He wants his players to do exactly what he thinks up on every possession, and that’s not the way it works in the NBA. It’s a player’s league, and it’s fair to wonder how a 66-year old that has spent the last four decades working at a level where the head coach has all the power will adjust to the NBA, where the players have control. How will he handle guys talking back in practice? How will he handle players not practicing everyday? There’s going to be a big adjustment there for him.
“Can he embrace being a rookie?” one former NBA player said of his biggest concern with Beilein in the NBA. “Steve Kerr, with all his NBA experience, embraced his players calling him a rook. Brad Stevens embraced that he didn’t know [all he needed to know]. David Blatt fought it. Will John Beilein fight it?”
And that’s before we get into the whole terminology deal.
In the NBA, the language is more or less universal. Every coach essentially speaks the same language in regards to every action, every set and every call defensively. Whether you’re with the Knicks or the Warriors or whoever, it’s the same, because everyone in the NBA is learning from someone already in the NBA.
Beilein’s terminology is completely off the wall, and that’s because he invented his own basketball system. Perhaps the most impressive thing about his career is that in 44 years in the profession, he’s never been an assistant coach. He didn’t learn directly from anyone. He built it from the ground up himself, adding layers each year he’s been on the job.
“He comes up with a phrase that makes sense to him,” Jeff Neubauer, Fordham’s head coach who spent eight seasons on Beilein’s staff, told me in October. “If there was something he was trying to name and anyone would recommend a name for it, it probably wouldn’t fly. It had to be something that made sense to him.
“The classic one that he’s had in his vernacular forever is a play that’s called ‘Harry’. The reason it’s called ‘Harry’ is because the person that catches the ball at the top of the key holds the ball, and the word ‘hold’ starts with H and ‘Harry’ starts with H. So 30 years ago, ‘hold’ became ‘Harry’. Everything has a name that, in his brain, makes sense.
“It’s coded. His is exactly the opposite of what anyone in basketball would call it, and that’s the way he likes it.”
Beilein has made adjustments before, and they’ve worked out incredibly well.
He has been successful everywhere he has been in his career, and I hesitate to bet against someone that has found a way to make it work at every stop over the course of four decades.
I just think that Beilein’s move to the NBA is going to be more difficult that some will lead you to believe.
Because, at the end of the day, coaching an NBA team is about more than simply being able to scheme up new ways to get Kevin Love open.
John Beilein is leaving Michigan to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced on Monday. He reportedly is receiving a five-year deal.
“I want to thank the University of Michigan for what has been a truly special home and remarkable place for my family and I for the last 12 years. We have achieved great success together and we could not have done it without the incredible support of our administration, coaches, players, staff, students, fans and the entire university community. We shared some of the best moments of my life together and I will always be grateful for that,” Beilein said in a statement released by the Cavs. “At the same time, I felt very strongly about this new and exciting opportunity with the Cavaliers. I am very thankful to Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman and honored to be the head coach of the Cavaliers. I love the position the team is in to build and grow and this was something I felt was the perfect fit for me. With hard work and dedication by all of us, we will grow this team day by day and reinforce a culture of success that sustains itself with strong core values. Cleveland is a great city with amazing fans and I am really looking forward to calling Cleveland home for years to come.”
Beilein has spent the last 12 seasons as the head coach of the Wolverines, after working his way up from the high school ranks. He led the program to a pair of national title games — in 2013 and 2018 — and was in advanced talks with the Detroit Pistons to take over their head coaching position last summer.
The Wolverines are expected to lose a number of key pieces off of this year’s roster, as Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole have already made their intention of keeping their names in the NBA draft known while the prevailing thinking is that leading scorer Ignas Brazdeikis will likely remain in the draft as well.
Beilein is known for being one of the brightest offensive minds in college hoops, and his style of coaching — ball-screen heavy sets that rely on spacing and shooting to be effective — should work in the NBA.
Penny Hardaway’s building a monster down in Memphis
There is a new bully on the block in the college basketball recruiting world, and his name is Penny Hardaway.
We already knew that Penny was going to put a fence around the city of Memphis and make any local kid a Tiger. What we didn’t necessarily know what how he would be able to recruit outside of the city, but it looks like he is going to be just fine.
On Friday evening, Hardaway landed a commitment from Lester Quinones, a four-star shooting guard from New York by way of IMG Academy in Florida. A day later, Hardaway picked up the second-best grad transfer on the market in Rayjon Tucker, a 6-foot-5 wing that averaged better than 20 points and shot 41 percent from three as a redshirt junior with Arkansas-Little Rock last season. There is still a chance that Tucker ends up in the NBA instead of back in college — he is, in my opinion, a very real NBA prospect given his athleticism and shooting ability — but if he does end up on Penny’s roster, he’ll be, at minimum, the second-best player in the program behind potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman.
And Penny is not done yet, either.
Memphis still has two open scholarships left, and the Tigers are very much in the mix for R.J. Hampton, Precious Achiuwa, Trendon Watford and Boogie Ellis. If the minds behind 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball are to be believed, then five-star New York native Achiuwa and four-star former Duke commit Ellis are going to make their way to the Bluff City this fall.
That’s where this thing gets scary.
Because Penny’s recruiting is not going to slow down.
He’s an NBA legend that has his own signature shoe and is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of nine figures. He is everything that each and every one of the kids that he is recruiting wants to be. His lead assistant is Mike Miller, who spent more than a decade in the NBA and won titles playing alongside the King himself, LeBron James.
They are going to get the players, and not just from within Memphis’ city limits.
And what we saw out of the Tigers last season was a team that played hard for that coaching staff.
As it stands, this Memphis team is shaping up to have top ten talent on the roster once again, and if Penny finds a way to get them playing as hard as his team did last season, they are going to be a force.
I don’t think this will be just a one year flash-in-the-pan, either.
The Tigers are back, and college basketball as a whole is better for it.