Kentucky lands Johnny Juzang, fifth five-star in 2019 class

By Rob DausterMay 10, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT
Kentucky landed their fifth commitment in the Class of 2019 on Friday evening, as Johnny Juzang announced that he will be heading to Lexington for college on Instagram.

“I want to be in an environment that challenges me, but also one that I can showcase my skill, fight and toughness,” Juzang said. “The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach and shine on the biggest stage in college basketball in front of the greatest fans in the world is somewhat of a dream. I can’t wait to get started.”

Juzang, a four-star prospect from the powerhouse Harvard Westlake High School in California, is a 6-foot-7 wing that reclassified to enroll in school a year early. Minutes after announcing where he will be playing, Kentucky sent out a release stating that Juzang had signed his letter of intent.

“Johnny can really score the basketball,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “You’re talking about a kid who has a college-ready body, which is why I was in full support of him reclassifying. When he told us he was doing it, I said let’s do this.

“He can really shoot the basketball and has a great skill set, but what I love about him is his will to win, his fight and competitiveness. He likes to play physical and can shoot over the top of defenders, plus he’s a very good rebounder for his age. He’s a smart player who is really going to make us a different team next year.”

Juzang is a top 30 prospect in 2019. He joins five-stars Kahlil Whitney and Tyrese Maxey as well as four-stars Keion Brooks and Dontaie Allen in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Kentucky is still in the mix to land top five recruit Jaden McDaniels.

NCAA committee proposes moving threes to international line

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA men’s basketball rules committee is proposing moving the 3-point line to the international distance and resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds following offensive rebounds.

Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball’s other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the 3-point line because of the cost.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel will vote on the recommendations June 5.

Rules committee members made their proposals after receiving feedback from the coaches who competed in the NIT each of the past two years, which used the international line on an experimental basis.

The international 3-point distance is 22 feet, 1.75 inches, a little more than a foot back from the current college line.

“Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game,” said Colorado coach Tad Boyle, the committee’s chairman. “We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket.”

The line moved out a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches before the 2008-09 season. The NCAA said the 3-point percentage dipped from 35.2% in 2007-08 to 34.4% in 2008-09 with that change, though it eventually climbed back to 35.2% in Division I by the 2017-18 season.

The proposal for the shot-clock change was designed to improve the pace of the game, with the NCAA stating the committee believes the full 30-second clock isn’t needed when the offensive team securing the rebound already is in the front court.

As with the current rule, the clock reset would take place only when a shot has hit the rim.

The committee also proposed:

— Assessing Flagrant 2 fouls, which include ejections, if derogatory epithets are used.

— Allowing coaches to call live-ball timeouts during the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

— Expanding replay reviews to include basket interference or goaltending calls in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

Top-50 guard Ethan Morton commits to Purdue

By Travis HinesMay 9, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
Matt Painter’s offseason just got a whole lot better.

Ethan Morton, a top-50 player in the Class of 2020, committed to Painter and Purdue on Thursday, giving the Boilermakers their highest-rated recruit since Caleb Swanigan pledged in the 2015 class.

“I would like to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Purdue University,” Morton wrote on social media. “Thanks to coach Painter, the entire Purdue staff and Purdue fanbase for accepting me into your family!”

The 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon and Virginia, among plenty of others, but committed to the Boilers after getting a recent home visit from Painter and his staff along with his own trips to West Lafayette.

“My relationship with (Painter) grew to be probably one of the best I’ve had,” Morton told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. “There’s a trust and belief between both of us in what I can do as a player and person and what he can do as a coach and person to help me.

“Since being there a couple of times, I’ve always said that was the best fit for me from a player’s standpoint. Playing with guys that play the right way, make others better and just care about winning, and putting the team before themselves, because you want to win championships.”

Morton averaged 27.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game as a junior last season, and he joins three-star guard Jaden Ivey of Indiana as the first two members of Painter’s 2020 class.

Jalen Cone reclassifies, commits to Virginia Tech

By Travis HinesMay 9, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Virginia Tech and Mike Young just got their first major victory on the recruiting trail.

Jalen Cone, a four-star point guard, is reclassifying from thee Class of 2020 to to commit to Young and the Hokies and join them for the 2019-20 season, he announced Thursday.

Hunter Cattoor, a three-star guard from Orlando, has signed with the Hokies, but Cone could provide immediate help and certainly gives a boost for Young going into his first offseason with Virginia Tech since leaving Wofford and taking over the program after Buzz Williams’ departure from Texas A&M.

“He really enjoyed the new coach and he really likes the system that the new coach runs,” his high school coach, Kevin Thompson, told Roanoke.com. “He can see himself flourishing in an open-court system like that and an uptempo game.

“Coming in with the new coach is … what he was excited about, being a part of … establishing the new culture for this coach.”

The 6-foot, North Carolina native Cone chose the Hokies over Baylor and Tennessee, which he visited earlier this month.

“He is an exceptional ballhandler and passer,” Thompson said. “He creates for a lot of his teammates because he garners so much attention with the ball and because he’s able to do so many things with the ball.

“He’s an electrifying, scoring small guard.”

Arizona President: ‘Sean [Miller’s] our coach’

By Rob DausterMay 9, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
The day after a jury ruled in the second and final trial resulting from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins gave head coach Sean Miller a vote of confidence.

“Sean’s our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on,” he said in a TV interview. “But Sean’s our coach.”

“I have no idea,” Robbins added after being asked about his concern regarding the NCAA investigation into the program and the potential sanctions that it could bring. “That’s up to the NCAA. We’ll just cooperate with them and see what they have to say in the end.”

In other words, Sean Miller will live to coach another day, and he will do so with a preseason top 15 team that is probably the favorite to win the Pac-12 this year.

This comes a day after Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent, and Merl Code, a former Adidas rep, were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery at the conclusion of the second college basketball corruption trial. Both Dawkins and Code, along with another former Adidas executive named Jim Gatto, were found guilty of wire fraud charges in the first trial, which took place back in October.

Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. tells reporters he’s committed to staying in draft

By Rob DausterMay 9, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
Zach Norvell Jr. told reporters in Atlanta on Thursday that he is 100 percent committed to leaving school.

“I’m coming out,” Norvell said, according to Kevin Chouinard, and Atlanta beat writer who attended a workout that the Hawks held on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-5 native of Chicago, Norvell was a redshirt sophomore at Gonzaga this past season, averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists who shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. He’s a big-time scorer that can get hot and stay hot, and while he can be streaky, he is one of the more dangerous and confident shooters in this draft. If he had returned to Gonzaga, he would have potentially been an All-American in the preseason and a good bet to average 20 points as a junior.

As of now, Norvell looks like he’ll likely end up being an early second round pick as he follows Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke out the door with eligibility left to spare. The Zags also lose Josh Perkins to graduation, and Killian Tillie has yet to announce whether or not he will remain in the draft or return to school.

The Zags do have some bodies in reserve. Admon Gilder, a talented transfer from Texas A&M, recently committed to the program and will be eligible immediately, while Corey Kispert is a star-in-the-making that played a role for Gonzaga this past season.