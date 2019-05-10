Kentucky lands Johnny Juzang, fifth five-star in 2019 class

Kentucky landed their fifth commitment in the Class of 2019 on Friday evening, as Johnny Juzang announced that he will be heading to Lexington for college on Instagram.

“I want to be in an environment that challenges me, but also one that I can showcase my skill, fight and toughness,” Juzang said. “The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach and shine on the biggest stage in college basketball in front of the greatest fans in the world is somewhat of a dream. I can’t wait to get started.”

Juzang, a four-star prospect from the powerhouse Harvard Westlake High School in California, is a 6-foot-7 wing that reclassified to enroll in school a year early. Minutes after announcing where he will be playing, Kentucky sent out a release stating that Juzang had signed his letter of intent.

“Johnny can really score the basketball,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “You’re talking about a kid who has a college-ready body, which is why I was in full support of him reclassifying. When he told us he was doing it, I said let’s do this.

“He can really shoot the basketball and has a great skill set, but what I love about him is his will to win, his fight and competitiveness. He likes to play physical and can shoot over the top of defenders, plus he’s a very good rebounder for his age. He’s a smart player who is really going to make us a different team next year.”

Juzang is a top 30 prospect in 2019. He joins five-stars Kahlil Whitney and Tyrese Maxey as well as four-stars Keion Brooks and Dontaie Allen in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Kentucky is still in the mix to land top five recruit Jaden McDaniels.