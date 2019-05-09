Top-50 guard Ethan Morton commits to Purdue

Matt Painter’s offseason just got a whole lot better.

Ethan Morton, a top-50 player in the Class of 2020, committed to Painter and Purdue on Thursday, giving the Boilermakers their highest-rated recruit since Caleb Swanigan pledged in the 2015 class.

“I would like to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Purdue University,” Morton wrote on social media. “Thanks to coach Painter, the entire Purdue staff and Purdue fanbase for accepting me into your family!”

The 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon and Virginia, among plenty of others, but committed to the Boilers after getting a recent home visit from Painter and his staff along with his own trips to West Lafayette.

“My relationship with (Painter) grew to be probably one of the best I’ve had,” Morton told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. “There’s a trust and belief between both of us in what I can do as a player and person and what he can do as a coach and person to help me.

“Since being there a couple of times, I’ve always said that was the best fit for me from a player’s standpoint. Playing with guys that play the right way, make others better and just care about winning, and putting the team before themselves, because you want to win championships.”

Morton averaged 27.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game as a junior last season, and he joins three-star guard Jaden Ivey of Indiana as the first two members of Painter’s 2020 class.