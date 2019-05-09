Top-50 guard Ethan Morton commits to Purdue

Matt Painter’s offseason just got a whole lot better.
Ethan Morton, a top-50 player in the Class of 2020, committed to Painter and Purdue on Thursday, giving the Boilermakers their highest-rated recruit since Caleb Swanigan pledged in the 2015 class.
“I would like to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Purdue University,” Morton wrote on social media. “Thanks to coach Painter, the entire Purdue staff and Purdue fanbase for accepting me into your family!”
The 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon and Virginia, among plenty of others, but committed to the Boilers after getting a recent home visit from Painter and his staff along with his own trips to West Lafayette.
“My relationship with (Painter) grew to be probably one of the best I’ve had,” Morton told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. “There’s a trust and belief between both of us in what I can do as a player and person and what he can do as a coach and person to help me.
“Since being there a couple of times, I’ve always said that was the best fit for me from a player’s standpoint. Playing with guys that play the right way, make others better and just care about winning, and putting the team before themselves, because you want to win championships.”
Morton averaged 27.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game as a junior last season, and he joins three-star guard Jaden Ivey of Indiana as the first two members of Painter’s 2020 class.
Virginia Tech and Mike Young just got their first major victory on the recruiting trail.
Jalen Cone, a four-star point guard, is reclassifying from thee Class of 2020 to to commit to Young and the Hokies and join them for the 2019-20 season, he announced Thursday.
Hunter Cattoor, a three-star guard from Orlando, has signed with the Hokies, but Cone could provide immediate help and certainly gives a boost for Young going into his first offseason with Virginia Tech since leaving Wofford and taking over the program after Buzz Williams’ departure from Texas A&M.
“He really enjoyed the new coach and he really likes the system that the new coach runs,” his high school coach, Kevin Thompson, told Roanoke.com. “He can see himself flourishing in an open-court system like that and an uptempo game.
“Coming in with the new coach is … what he was excited about, being a part of … establishing the new culture for this coach.”
The 6-foot, North Carolina native Cone chose the Hokies over Baylor and Tennessee, which he visited earlier this month.
“He is an exceptional ballhandler and passer,” Thompson said. “He creates for a lot of his teammates because he garners so much attention with the ball and because he’s able to do so many things with the ball.
“He’s an electrifying, scoring small guard.”
The day after a jury ruled in the second and final trial resulting from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins gave head coach Sean Miller a vote of confidence.
“Sean’s our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on,” he said in a TV interview. “But Sean’s our coach.”
“I have no idea,” Robbins added after being asked about his concern regarding the NCAA investigation into the program and the potential sanctions that it could bring. “That’s up to the NCAA. We’ll just cooperate with them and see what they have to say in the end.”
In other words, Sean Miller will live to coach another day, and he will do so with a preseason top 15 team that is probably the favorite to win the Pac-12 this year.
This comes a day after Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent, and Merl Code, a former Adidas rep, were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery at the conclusion of the second college basketball corruption trial. Both Dawkins and Code, along with another former Adidas executive named Jim Gatto, were found guilty of wire fraud charges in the first trial, which took place back in October.
Zach Norvell Jr. told reporters in Atlanta on Thursday that he is 100 percent committed to leaving school.
“I’m coming out,” Norvell said, according to Kevin Chouinard, and Atlanta beat writer who attended a workout that the Hawks held on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-5 native of Chicago, Norvell was a redshirt sophomore at Gonzaga this past season, averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists who shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. He’s a big-time scorer that can get hot and stay hot, and while he can be streaky, he is one of the more dangerous and confident shooters in this draft. If he had returned to Gonzaga, he would have potentially been an All-American in the preseason and a good bet to average 20 points as a junior.
As of now, Norvell looks like he’ll likely end up being an early second round pick as he follows Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke out the door with eligibility left to spare. The Zags also lose Josh Perkins to graduation, and Killian Tillie has yet to announce whether or not he will remain in the draft or return to school.
The Zags do have some bodies in reserve. Admon Gilder, a talented transfer from Texas A&M, recently committed to the program and will be eligible immediately, while Corey Kispert is a star-in-the-making that played a role for Gonzaga this past season.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has added Donnell Gresham, a graduate transfer from Northeastern, to its backcourt for next season.
The 6-foot-2 guard started 33 games and averaged 9.7 points last season as Northeastern won 23 games and lost to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. Gresham will add experience to Georgia’s highly regarded recruiting class.
The addition of Gresham, announced by coach Tom Crean on Thursday, comes one day after Georgia signed point guard Sahvir Wheeler from Houston. Wheeler is the fifth top-100 signee of a recruiting class headed by Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard from Atlanta.
Gresham started 59 of 67 games the last two seasons.
Christian Dawkins was found guilty of two of six charges he was facing in federal court during the second college basketball corruption case on Wednesday afternoon. But perhaps the most interesting thing that happened involving Dawkins was his comments to reporters following the jury’s verdict.
Dawkins was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery as the two-week college basketball corruption trial concluded in New York on Wednesday. Afterwards, reporter Adam Zagoria asked Dawkins how he would have answered a question on the witness stand about Arizona head coach Sean Miller knowing that Arizona players were being paid. Government lawyers objected before Dawkins could answer in both instances as Dawkins was never given the chance to answer under oath.
Zagoria’s question follows up a previous ESPN report from Mark Schlabach in February 2018 in which Dawkins allegedly had a phone call with Miller centering around an alleged payment to star center Deandre Ayton.
Downplaying the alleged phone call, and Miller’s alleged payment to Ayton, Dawkins gave some surprisingly candid on-the-record quotes for a man who was just convicted of a federal crime.
“I’m not going to answer that,” Dawkins said to Zagoria. “Because this is the thing, I don’t see nothing wrong with it so I’m not gonna throw nobody under the bus for something that I agree with.
“I’m not going to put (Miller) in a position that could hurt him. It’s just too sensitive for me. I don’t care that much. I don’t want him to lose his job.
“I wasn’t there. I just got out of criminal court case for the last two months. I had no involvement with Deandre Ayton, that’s a fact,” Dawkins continued. “So the whole (February 2018) ESPN report (that said Dawkins and Miller discussed paying Ayton), that’s something I couldn’t say is accurate because I never had conversations about delivering Deandre Ayton to Arizona for Sean Miller. Didn’t happen.”
Dawkins also reiterated to Zagoria that it was Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson who brought up Ayton’s name during the trial.
“Book is saying, ‘Sean [Miller] gave Ayton X,Y,Z.’ I’m just listening,” Dawkins said.
Schlabach’s initial ESPN report said that FBI wiretaps intercepted telephone conversations between Miller and Dawkins in which Miller discussed paying $100,000 to make sure Ayton signed with Arizona. Dawkins’ comments on Wednesday contradict Schlabach’s initial report while none of the alleged phone calls between Dawkins and Miller have been included as evidence during the college basketball corruption trials.