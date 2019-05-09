Jalen Cone reclassifies, commits to Virginia Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Virginia Tech and Mike Young just got their first major victory on the recruiting trail.

Jalen Cone, a four-star point guard, is reclassifying from thee Class of 2020 to to commit to Young and the Hokies and join them for the 2019-20 season, he announced Thursday.

Hunter Cattoor, a three-star guard from Orlando, has signed with the Hokies, but Cone could provide immediate help and certainly gives a boost for Young going into his first offseason with Virginia Tech since leaving Wofford and taking over the program after Buzz Williams’ departure from Texas A&M.

“He really enjoyed the new coach and he really likes the system that the new coach runs,” his high school coach, Kevin Thompson, told Roanoke.com. “He can see himself flourishing in an open-court system like that and an uptempo game.

“Coming in with the new coach is … what he was excited about, being a part of … establishing the new culture for this coach.”

The 6-foot, North Carolina native Cone chose the Hokies over Baylor and Tennessee, which he visited earlier this month.

“He is an exceptional ballhandler and passer,” Thompson said. “He creates for a lot of his teammates because he garners so much attention with the ball and because he’s able to do so many things with the ball.

“He’s an electrifying, scoring small guard.”