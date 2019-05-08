Christian Dawkins claims he never spoke with Arizona’s Sean Miller regarding payment to Deandre Ayton

Christian Dawkins was found guilty of two of six charges he was facing in federal court during the second college basketball corruption case on Wednesday afternoon. But perhaps the most interesting thing that happened involving Dawkins was his comments to reporters following the jury’s verdict.
Dawkins was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery as the two-week college basketball corruption trial concluded in New York on Wednesday. Afterwards, reporter Adam Zagoria asked Dawkins how he would have answered a question on the witness stand about Arizona head coach Sean Miller knowing that Arizona players were being paid. Government lawyers objected before Dawkins could answer in both instances as Dawkins was never given the chance to answer under oath.
Zagoria’s question follows up a previous ESPN report from Mark Schlabach in February 2018 in which Dawkins allegedly had a phone call with Miller centering around an alleged payment to star center Deandre Ayton.
Downplaying the alleged phone call, and Miller’s alleged payment to Ayton, Dawkins gave some surprisingly candid on-the-record quotes for a man who was just convicted of a federal crime.
“I’m not going to answer that,” Dawkins said to Zagoria. “Because this is the thing, I don’t see nothing wrong with it so I’m not gonna throw nobody under the bus for something that I agree with.
“I’m not going to put (Miller) in a position that could hurt him. It’s just too sensitive for me. I don’t care that much. I don’t want him to lose his job.
“I wasn’t there. I just got out of criminal court case for the last two months. I had no involvement with Deandre Ayton, that’s a fact,” Dawkins continued. “So the whole (February 2018) ESPN report (that said Dawkins and Miller discussed paying Ayton), that’s something I couldn’t say is accurate because I never had conversations about delivering Deandre Ayton to Arizona for Sean Miller. Didn’t happen.”
Dawkins also reiterated to Zagoria that it was Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson who brought up Ayton’s name during the trial.
“Book is saying, ‘Sean [Miller] gave Ayton X,Y,Z.’ I’m just listening,” Dawkins said.
Schlabach’s initial ESPN report said that FBI wiretaps intercepted telephone conversations between Miller and Dawkins in which Miller discussed paying $100,000 to make sure Ayton signed with Arizona. Dawkins’ comments on Wednesday contradict Schlabach’s initial report while none of the alleged phone calls between Dawkins and Miller have been included as evidence during the college basketball corruption trials.
Duke landed its point guard of the future on Wednesday night as five-star Class of 2020 point guard Jeremy Roach pledged to the Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-2 point guard will likely be the heir apparent to current Duke floor general Tre Jones (if Jones decides to turn pro after his sophomore season) as Roach is one of the winningest players in high school basketball.
Playing for Team Takeover in the Nike EYBL last grassroots season, Roach helped the program capture the Nike Peach Jam. Roach was also a member of USA Basketball’s U17 squad which won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup last summer.
Although Roach doesn’t put up jaw-dropping numbers, averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 22 EYBL games last spring and summer, he’s the perfect fit for a potential star-laden Duke recruiting class. A great change-of-pace guard who is very effective with look-ahead passes to move the ball quickly up the floor, Roach is a naturally unselfish leader.
Team Takeover was loaded with high-major prospects and Roach was one of the key reasons the program was able to achieve such great success thanks to his willingness to share the ball. For a program that regularly recruits five-star players who want to take a lot of shots, Roach is the perfect fit to get those types of players all of the shots they desire. It also doesn’t hurt that Roach is a solid shooter who can defend multiple spots on the perimeter thanks to his solid strength and basketball IQ.
Regarded as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2020 rankings, Roach is the great start for Duke’s recruiting efforts in that class. Roach will have to get healthy after a torn ACL prevented him from playing during his junior season, but his commitment is an important one for Duke. The Blue Devils will likely have a lot of scholarships to fill in the 2020 class and Roach is the type of unselfish point guard that other talented players want to run with.
The NBA released its official list of 66 participants for the 2019 NBA Draft Combine on Wednesday. Taking place at the Quest Multisport in Chicago on May 16-17, the combine will feature five-on-five games as well as drills and teams interviewing players behind the scenes.
With so many underclass college basketball players taking advantage of the rules allowing them to sign representation and go through the draft process, the combine will be an important step for those hoping to solidify a spot in June’s NBA draft.
While top players like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett likely won’t participate in games or drills, it’s notable that they are listed right now as many top prospects have skipped the combine the past few years. Injured players like Jontay Porter (torn ACL) will also likely sit out games and testing but they’ll have a chance to speak with team personnel to better gauge what to do for the upcoming draft.
It’s also worth noting that the G-League Combine, taking place May 12-14 in the same place in Chicago, will have a few players join the main combine based on performance as that camp will be worth watching earlier in the week as well.
Here’s the full list put out by the NBA:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech)
RJ Barrett (Duke)
Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)
Darius Bazley (Princeton HS (OH))
Bol Bol (Oregon)
Jordan Bone (Tennessee)
Brian Bowen (Sydney Kings (Australia))
Ky Bowman (Boston College)
Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)
Moses Brown (UCLA)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga)
Nicolas Claxton (Georgia)
Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech)
Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)
Devon Dotson (Kansas)
Carsen Edwards (Purdue)
Bruno Fernando (Maryland)
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas)
Darius Garland (Vanderbilt)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas)
Kyle Guy (Virginia)
Jaylen Hands (UCLA)
Jaxson Hayes (Texas)
Tyler Herro (Kentucky)
Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest)
Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State)
De’Andre Hunter (Virginia)
Ty Jerome (Virginia)
Cameron Johnson (North Carolina)
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky)
Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State)
Louis King (Oregon)
Romeo Langford (Indiana)
Dedric Lawson (Kansas)
Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy (NH))
Nassir Little (North Carolina)
Charles Matthews (Michigan)
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State)
Ja Morant (Murray State)
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga)
Jaylen Nowell (Washington)
Jordan Nwora (Louisville)
Chuma Okeke (Auburn)
KZ Okpala (Stanford)
Miye Oni (Yale)
Eric Paschall (Villanova)
Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)
Jordan Poole (Michigan)
Kevin Porter Jr. (USC)
Jontay Porter (Missouri)
Neemias Queta (Utah State)
Cam Reddish (Duke)
Naz Reid (LSU)
Isaiah Roby (Nebraska)
Luka Samanic (Olimpija (Slovenia))
Admiral Schofield (Tennessee)
Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt)
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
P.J. Washington Jr. (Kentucky)
Tremont Waters (LSU)
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)
Coby White (North Carolina)
Kris Wilkes (UCLA)
Grant Williams (Tennessee)
Zion Williamson (Duke)
Dylan Windler (Belmont)
The second college basketball corruption trial has reached a verdict as runner Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were both found guilty in a New York court on Wednesday.
Dawkins was found guilty on two of six charges he was facing as he’s charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery. Code is guilty on one of four initial charges as he was convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery. Both men were already convicted during an October trial for a pay-to-play scheme that helped send elite college basketball recruits to Adidas-sponsored schools. Both men, along with Adidas executive James Gatto, were charged with conspiracy and fraud during the first trial.
This second trial was focused on Dawkins and Code bribing college basketball assistant coaches from high-profile programs to help steer their players towards Dawkins’ new sports management company once the players turned pro. Dawkins was found not guilty on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the travel act. Code was not guilty on bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the travel act.
Dawkins and Code have been in headlines since the fall of 2017 as the multiple corruption cases and federal probes made national headlines while drawing in some of the biggest programs in college basketball. Now that the third college basketball corruption trial is likely off due to the guilty plea of co-defendant Rashan Michel — submitted on Tuesday — this is likely the final trial we’ll see from this scandal for the time being. Sentencing will be the next phase for Dawkins and Code as they await their fates.
Now that the federal trials appear to be complete, the NCAA investigations will likely begin for many of the schools linked to these trials over the past year and a half.
Virginia has shored up their perimeter depth for the 2019-20 season by tapping into the JuCo ranks.
Tomas Woldetensae, a native of Italy that had spent the last year playing for Indian Hills C.C. in Iowa, committed to Virginia, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-5 sharpshooter, Woldetensae averaged more than 17 points while shooting 48 percent from three this past season.
This is a major addition for the Cavaliers, who are losing Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy to the NBA this offseason. They do return Kihei Clark as well as a handful of guys that barely saw any playing time last season, but it was quite obvious to anyone paying attention that Virginia needed to find some answers.
With Jay Huff, Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite, assuming he withdraws from the draft, all returning, the Wahoos have a really good frontline. But even with Woldetensae in the mix, they project as a team that is going to have to do quite a bit to find answers for shooting problems this season.
Vermont landed a commitment from Alabama grad transfer Daniel Giddens, a source told NBC Sports, in what could end up being one of the more influential transfers of the 2019-20 season.
I say that because Giddens fills the one need that an already-very good Vermont team had: A big body to pair inside with Anthony Lamb.
Giddens is a former top 50 prospect that has spent the last four years underwhelming at Ohio State and Alabama. He averaged 4.2 points as a sophomore. He averaged 1.5 blocks as a freshman. He was just OK, but that was at the SEC and Big Ten level, where everyone was the same size as him. Now, he will be playing in the America East, where 6-foot-11, 247 pound posts don’t show up all that often.
Now, I’m not saying he’s going to walk in the door and be the America East Player of the Year. Hell, I’m not sure he’ll even end up being one of UVM’s three best players this season — like I said, they were going to be one of the very best mid-majors in college hoops without Giddens. But what he does is allow them to matchup with the size of the high-major opponents they play this year, and that is really, really important for two reasons: It will help Vermont in the NCAA tournament, where this group could end up getting overpowered by bigger teams, but, perhaps more importantly, it will allow UVM to have a better shot at picking off some of the high major programs they face in the non-conference. Landing a couple of wins over big names — they play the likes of Virginia, St. John’s, George Washington and St. Bonaventure — could end up being the difference between locking up an at-large bid as a mid-major and finding themselves as a high seed in the NIT after losing in the America East tournament.
Like I said, this addition will matter quite a bit, even if it is a bit off of the national radar.